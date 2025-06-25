Prince William will not give ‘working royal’ roles to his Sussex niece & nephew

One of the big royal stories of the month turned out to be the “Spencer surname/passport story.” To recap, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children became HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet the moment their grandfather became king, as per the George V Letters Patent. Prince Harry gave his father several months to make up his mind about whether he would alter the letters patent, and Charles did not change it. So Harry applied for British passports for his kids using their new legal names, only their passports were significantly delayed, and Harry believed that Buckingham Palace had a hand in the delay because of the kids’ titles. So Harry went to his uncle, Charles Spencer and asked his advice about changing the family surname from Sussex (or Mountbatten-Windsor) to Spencer.
Along the way, the royalists have latched on to one particular aspect of the story: that Harry allegedly wants his kids to have the “choice” to use their titles when they grow up. That has been loudly interpreted as “Harry wants Archie and Lili to be able to choose to become working royals when they grow up.” An interpretation which has enraged Prince William, who has been plotting for years of all the ways in which he’s going to destroy his niece and nephew and “strip” their titles. Well, within William’s birthday profile in the Times, “sources” once again brought up this whole idiotic storyline.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children will not be given official roles when Prince William becomes King, insiders have claimed. Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, currently live with their parents in Montecito, California.
Last month, insiders claimed to The Guardian that Harry wanted Archie and Lilibet to have HRH titles so when they are adults they retain the chance to become working royals, should they wish.
However, a report published in The Times over the weekend suggested that such a plan has sparked ‘bemusement in royal circles’, while William ‘doesn’t talk about his brother’ at all anymore.
Citing insiders, it adds: ‘Under the next reign, roles for Archie and Lili as working royals are unlikely.’
Archie and Lili have grown up away from the rest of the royal family and glimpses of them shared by Meghan on Instagram have shown they have American accents.
On their birth certificates, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children are Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
I’m of the opinion that the people over there continue to conflate “having a title” with “being a working royal.” Which is not the case – the York princesses have titles and they are not considered working royals whatsoever. Unless Charles – or eventual King William the Wrathful – alters the letters patent, Archie and Lili are simply going to continue to have these vestigial royal titles. And the royals will continue to bitch about it and attack Harry and Meghan.
The stressing that ‘on their birth certificates they are Mountbatten Windsor’ amuses me. Like that means anything. They are Sussex now! People change their legal names all the time for a variety of reasons.
Lazy Kitty’s name on her birth certificate is Catherine Middleton so no Queen for her
Especially that lot! 😂🤣 Harry was Windsor, Wales, Sussex.
William and Kate have different names in different countries! It’s not like they are James Bond with a box of passports and birth certificates.
They change names/ titles like their change underwear.
The kids became HRHs and Prince and Princess automatically when Charles became King. HRH is a style, NOT a title. Titles could only be removed through parliament and commonwealth realms would have to be consulted. HRHs could be removed by a monarch via letters patent. However, William won’t go near any of it because people would accuse him of attacking little kids who have a biracial mum/black granny. After all, Andrew, the York Princesses and P&P Michael of Kent are HRH non-working royals and lower down the LoS than Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Thanks, Beth. So do I have this straight? The kids are prince and princess, and that won’t go away without parliamentary action and Commonwealth Realms consultation. Which will never happen because it would open up a massive can of worms wrt everybody else’s titles and wouldn’t please Commonwealth Realm countries with majority colored populations.
The kids are also HRH, which William could take away by signing a piece of paper (letters patent). That might not happen because of the optics of bullying little biracial kids who are higher up the food chain than others with HRH titles (although didn’t the late Queen take away Andrew’s HRH?) Although I’m not as sanguine about William caring about optics, even bullying biracial little kids. Bullies will bully, and Bulliam doesn’t care about not being seen to work, hating his wife, future faking, the lack of real accomplishments at age 43, and all the rest.
Andrew still retains his HRH style (not a title), but it’s claimed he can’t use it. Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince & Princess Michael of Kent are all HRHs and non-working royals. And, yes, they all use this style – PM of K even puts HRH on the front cover of her books. The term ‘making it up as they go along’ springs to mind re: The Firm 🤣🤣🤣
I doubt Archie and Lili would want to work for someone who obviously dislikes them. Huevo sounds like a bitter ex who issues statements every day to his ex I am not thinking about you anymore.
It would be wise for William to be more concerned about the 400 pages Harry held back from his memoir every time he feels like rage-briefing through back channels to client journalists. Sadly, I don’t think he can help himself – it’ll all backfire one day 🤣
Their titles are like appendixes. They just have them due to being born with them.
If they get nasty and cause infection, the kids or their parents will remove them. Otherwise, they will just remain.
Also – that whole ass country is full of aristocrats who were born with random
Titles and whatnots. And they give out honors – knight blah blah blah – like they actually mean something. So. They need to keep acting like they mean something or the whole jenga tower or pisa is gonna collapse.
YES! I like your analogy. And like the appendix, it’s a holdover from archaic times. LOL
I can see both Archie and Lili inheriting the combined dynamic work ethic of their parents. So they’ll be definitely “working” royals. Not sure about Willy’s kids.
On what planet would Harry ever want his children to have the choice of being “working royals”? What a load of horse shit again. I remember he had talked to Jane Goodall about Archie and she said to Harry would he be doing that little royal wave and Harry immediately shut that down and told her his children would not be raised that way. No way in hell would he want them to be “working royals “!!!
Bless their hearts, they think “working royal” means something desirable.
“Mummy, when I grow up, I want to be a working royal!” said no one ever
But did Harry actually say “working royals” or is this, as you say, loudly interpreted by “experts”. Time for their PR lady to respond?
That was an interpretation from the Guardian. Written as “the Guardian understands…”
OMG! How dare Archie and Lilibeth have American accents. They will never be invited to the Trooping of the Colours or to Balmoral in Scotland for a summer holiday. LMAO!
I am pretty Lilibeth and Archi will be fine with this. They grow up loved, protected and with freedom.
No American accents on bumpy carriage rides!
They are definitely conflating the idea that having a title or style and being a working royal are the same thing. It feels purposeful too. Bc it gives the papers and William something to lord over the Sussexes. Oh you want your kids to be working royals one? Neh, neh, well, you can’t have it. So take that. Bc while I do believe Harry wants the kids to keep their titles/styles, I don’t believe he wants them to one day be working royals and subject to a press that has written terrible things about those children since they were tiny babies. But again, for the people in the back, having titles and styles and being working royals are not the same thing. Just ask Beatrice and Eugenie.
Sorry, I just mean purposeful bc it gives the papers a chance to write juvenile sounding break-up articles as usual.
They’re doing this because they want something to write about for the next generation. They know Harry and Meghan aren’t coming back so now they want this carrot. Why on Earth with Harry and Meghan have gone through everything that they went through to leave and just establish a new life because of William’s treatment and behavior, to put their kids directly in the line of fire of being a working royal with him as the King? It’s not like they think he’s going to become a better person.
They want their kids to have the right to be HRH whatever just like his kids have. Whether they use it is up to them, but the choice should be theirs not their parents and not their mad King uncle.
Also why does the British media even think that they would want to be working royals? They’re going to grow up completely removed from the system. They will have the opportunity to have the best education in the world, go to some of the best universities and do whatever they want with their lives without an expectation of “duty”. I’m not sure why they don’t think that we’ll be talking about Dr. Lilibet Sussex in 25 years or Professor Archie Sussex in 30 years. It’s like they can’t even fathom that they would just be regular people with jobs. Either they’re going to be actors or working royals that’s it.
Not even William and Kate want to be working royals, why would they think this was coveted? I’m sure Archie and Lili will have plenty of money of their own and they have no obligation to the monarchy. It’s not an honor and they don’t need it.
I’m sorry but this man deserves an absolutely miserable life.. briefing against innocent babies now.
Don’t think anybody can quote Harry as saying he wants to preserve his kids’ option to be working royals. Didn’t this come out of The Guardian (which is odd, but whatever)? And the insiders responsible for the quote are probably palace insiders, not anybody close to Harry. Because Harry knows very well his kids don’t get to decide who is a working royal, the king does. It’s so stupid.
This whole deal, which the British tabloids run on weekly repeat, is just an attempt to justify Bulliam’s rage against his brother and his innocent niece and nephew. I have no doubt Bulliam plans to strip Archie and Lily’s HRHs, but the KP and the press are desperately struggling to give him a reason, however stupid the reason is, instead of acknowledging that Bulliam plans to beat up on innocent little children.
No surprise.
Hello! Magazine and Tatler – which are as close to establishment/society rags as it gets – have pretty much being briefed the same thing for ages now.
I also fully expect King Willy to enact legislation altering the line of succession.
All in pursuit of a slimline monarchy of course.😏😏😏
Looked it up, one expert says that William can another one says it would require an act of Parliament, but would William really want to be seen as raising peadrew up the succession over a couple of mixed race children who have done nothing wrong. Not a good look.
Yeah, harry and meghan walked away from being working royals due to their treatment within the firm and by the press, but sure, they want their kids to be working royals. makes total sense.
He’s assuming Harry and Meghan would even allow that.
William and the rest of the Royal Family know that Harry doesn’t want his children to be working royals but I agree with Kaiser that some people do conflate having HRH titles with being working royals and I think that’s how this narrative arose. If Harry wanted his children to be working royals he wouldn’t have left the Royal Family.
William might want to stop briefing against Archie and Lilibet … because Harry may no longer care what Willy says about him, but Harry will go to war for his kids.
It’s so ludicrous to talk about “royal roles” for Archie and Lili, growing up in America with parents who escaped in one piece from the institution.
As some have noted, the term “working royal,” besides being an oxymoron, was made up from thin air when Charles and the palace enablers needed to be able to point to some Protocal or other rule for excluding H&M from balcony shots and formal events since they were more senior than some other members of the family who were put front and center. We all know that none of those folks actually work or certainly don’t work as hard as the Sussexes. I doubt H&M want their children to have no work ethic, which is what their other relatives embody. Rather, H&M seem simply to be behaving responsibly for the monarchy by not making rash decisions on behalf of their kids who are in the LOS so no one can accuse them of doing anything that forcing them out of the family when it should be their decision when they become adults.
The Waleses were never what is now called ‘full time working royals’ until 2017, lol! And many would argue that ‘full-time’ has been debatable since then. Kate has never been, really.
I think what William has belatedly realised (not a deep thinker, our Wills) is that Meghan and Harry, and their children, have clearly got the better end of the deal, compared to himself and Kate and their kids. All of whom have to sing for their supper and stoop to walking about on display for the peasants. Who jeer and boo and hoist signs that read “Not my King” …they’re in a gilded cage, which is exactly where William does *not* want to be. He really is trapped. Whereas Meghan and Harry and their kids are royals, in the truest sense, without any residual ball-and-chain relationship with the unwashed and unworldly British public. And this is the cognitive dissonance of the whole enterprise: William and Kate clearly have a lot in common with the great (pun) British public, as they pander to them shamelessly whilst leading to the Daily Fail. They live for the applause from the cheap seats in the gallery they play to. But all they want is the applause; they don’t actually care about people, as such, at all. They only want a backing chorus for their promotion and hype and their PR. When the public stops serving that need to strut, and preen, they cease to exist, effectively. It’s a relationship built on co-dependency and mutual exploitation. Harry and Meghan are free to build a relationship with the public organically, one that has integrity and shared values. It’s a different model of royalty, that’s consent-based, not performative. And it’s killing WanK that they don’t have that freedom, or, face it, that ability, to connect to a crowd. Without either, what they have is a life which is, as Diana put it, “like going to a wedding, every day…. As the bride.” LOL. They’re the entertainment. 😆🫣😂