Royalist: Wrathful Prince William plans to strip Prince Archie & Lili of their HRHs

Originally, this whole storyline started when reports circulated in the British media that Prince Harry had asked his uncle, Charles Spencer (the Earl of Spencer) for advice about whether the Sussexes should change their surname to Spencer. The Guardian had an interesting follow-up in which “Sussex sources” basically confirmed that Harry did have that conversation with his uncle, but the context was that Buckingham Palace basically caused a months-long delay in issuing Archie and Lili’s British passports because King Charles was still dithering over whether or not his mixed-race grandchildren should have royal titles/styles.
As I said, the actual story is “despotic king uses power to disrupt the issuing of his grandchildren’s passports.” Magically, that is NOT the story in the British media. They’re focused on a different part of the Guardian’s report, this line in particular: “The Guardian understands that Prince Harry wants to keep the HRH titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life.” We’ve seen the left-behinds organize emotional-support polls, but why not a special emotional-support briefing straight from Prince William and his merry band of dipsh-ts? Would you believe that William is spitting with rage at the very idea that his niece and nephew might have HRHs? From the Royalist exclusive in the Daily Beast:
Prince William will strip his exiled brother Prince Harry’s children of their HRH titles when he becomes king after a provocative briefing by the exiled royal “flabbergasted” royal insiders, The Royalist has learned. The suggestion was tucked away in a report in the U.K. newspaper The Guardian almost 10 days ago, which reported: “The Guardian understands that Prince Harry wants to keep the HRH titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life.” The formulation, “The Guardian understands…” is often used by the newspaper to report on a background briefing by authorized sources, such as PR teams.
The line about the HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles was not widely noticed by individuals in the royal circle until it was flagged by the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden this week, after which it flew around royal friends’ WhatsApp groups. Reactions, on the whole, veered between dismissive and flabbergasted.
One friend of Prince William’s told The Daily Beast: “William obviously isn’t going to hire Archie and Lilibet. This is just trolling on the part of Harry and Meghan. It’s actually hilarious that no one even noticed it for ten days, until the Mail did it. The idea that somehow having a vestigial HRH as a baby later entitles you to be a working royal is beyond parody, even for them. Harry and Meghan were asked by the queen to stop using their HRHs, and agreed. Obviously, any reasonable person would understand that would mean your kids don’t use them either.”
“The simple fact is that Meghan has gone back on the deal by using her HRH. It’s a straightforward betrayal of the deal, and if she now intends to start parading the kids as HRHs to aggrandize herself, it just adds to the case to remove them, legally, altogether.”
Another friend of the family also told The Daily Beast that they believed the HRHs would ultimately be officially removed. The second friend said: “An HRH is a funny thing. It’s often referred to as a title, but it’s actually technically a ‘style,’ i.e., a way of addressing someone. It’s a courtesy. It denotes no official role and it bestows no formal rank in the British system, in the way being a duke or duchess does. An HRH is bestowed by letters patent—which is basically a fancy way of saying it is a legally binding royal decree—and by precedent an HRH can be taken away by royal decree also. Look at Diana and Fergie. The HRHs weren’t removed ‘because they got divorced,’ the rules were quietly changed to remove HRHs from royal exes. There is a difference.”
The friend added: “They have asked the Sussexes politely to stop using the style, to no avail, so I imagine William will simply issue new letters patent to formally remove the entire family’s right to use HRH when he becomes king. It will likely be presented as part of a wider tidying up exercise to reduce, more broadly, the number of HRHs in circulation. He could, for example, say that only working royals are entitled to use HRH, which seems sensible if you are trying to modernize, or specify that only children of the monarch are HRH, not the grandchildren, which would have the added advantage of making things clearer for their own kids’ families in due course.”
A former courtier who retains good links with the palace told the Daily Beast: “The bottom line is that Harry and Meghan are abusing the fact that the queen trusted them to adhere to the deal made at the Sandringham Summit, and that won’t be allowed to stand, especially as we all know this is really about her ability to flog tat on Instagram. Charles may not want this fight, but William despises Harry and Meghan at this stage, and when he is king his fury will rain down on them.”
William is a profoundly troubled man who is deeply obsessed with “punishing” his brother and his brother’s children. We’ve sadly known that for years now. I do find it interesting that all of these people are twisting themselves in knots to claim that “Harry wants his kids to be working royals” when that line in the Guardian sounded like it came straight from a courtier’s wildest fantasy. It’s also sort of funny how the “second friend” admits that HRHs are royal styles, not titles, and that, actually, Archie and Lili ARE HRHs because of the Letters Patent. So… an admission that it’s not like Harry and Meghan are “demanding” anything other than their children’s correct titles and styles. What was this hissy fit about again? “How dare they use their correct titles!” Jesus. As someone said on Twitter, William either needs to get a job or actually work the job he has.
Those children need to avoid uncle William who clearly dislikes them. Why would they work for him.
William is sick, indeed obsessed, spiteful and vengeful when it comes to his brother, wanting to do all he can to do harm to Harry. He has learned nothing from all the bad times that has befallen his family last year. Instead of taking a step back, do some soul searching, change his ways and mend relations, he’s even more bent on that path of wrath and revenge towards his brother. Ohhhh…when Karma comes knocking again! It will and we will all recall his evil and meanness towards his brother .
He doesn’t want them to have anything his kids have. His kids are the only of the great grandchildren on the balcony. The only ones referenced as HRH this or that. It probably sets him to boil they are Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As I saw photos from trooping the color last night I thought wow, QEII and Philip would have to be just so disappointed. They both had their various issues but at least it wasn’t all the attention has to be on me all the time. Looking at the Trooping photos in 2018 compared to yesterday is just sad for a supposed family. Especially when 90% of a direct line lives in the country.
All that being said though I think he thinks that this would bother Harry and Meghan more than it probably would. I can see Harry being irritated that his kids are being excluded for something that is their right, but I also think that he realizes that there is no floor for his brothers behavior anymore. That’s also why even if William did it, I don’t think it would have the impact that he thinks it would. He constantly does stuff that would bother him to other people thinking that it’ll have the same effect. But these kids didn’t grow up with people bowing to them and standing on balconies, with cameras in their faces, you’re not taking anything away from them that means anything real at this point. Harry and Meghan know that those titles and styles are the smallest part of what makes them who they are, William can’t really say the same.
Harry would be bothered because yet again his children would be excluded and treated differently on the sole basis of who their mother is (and let’s face is her skin colour).
When archie was born Harry already said that he and any future kids they might have had “would not grow up like that” referring to the way he and william grew up. So i don’t think Harry expects his kids to be working royals.More so, i don’t think he wants his kids to be working royals.
There’s no reality in which Harry wants his kids to be working royals he’s been clear about that from the very start even when him and Meghan still were. That’s just British media fantasy because they’re coming to terms finally somewhat with the fact that they are not about to get Harry and Meghan back. They’re using that idea as a pacifier,that if they just wait another 15 years it’ll be okay.
That being said, I think that on a real level it would bother Harry because why target his kids they haven’t even done anything to you. It’s their birthright just like his Williams kids birthright but he also knows that his brother has some serious issues to put it lightly. I just don’t think it’s going to bother Harry to the level that William thinks and hopes it would. When someone has showed you that they literally would be okay with you dying doing something like this isn’t going to hit the same.
“ Harry and Meghan know that those titles and styles are the smallest part of what makes them who they are, William can’t really say the same.”
True, and after seeing the photos of the yellow placards from the Republic protestors, this is one burden that the Sussexes don’t have to deal with.
Somehow, I don’t think these protestors will be brandishing these signs at Invictus. Just a feeling 😏
So, writing “the Guardian understands…” is a way to quote an authorized leaker? But they don’t cite a single source in the entire thing except friends of royals on a WhatsApp and the rota rat who started this entire thing? Yeah that’s some stellar journalism right there 🙄 The Guardian is just as bad as the Daily Fail in its Sussex reporting and should be treated as tabloid trash.
IMO, The Other Brother is the one who is probably behind all of this, just so he can leak out these stupid stories about how he’s going to let his “fury rain down” on two innocent children when he’s king. Do the courtiers not hear how absolutely violent and psychotic he sounds? Who talks about treating children this way?!
William hasn’t changed one single bit since he was 5 years old and bullying his classmates by telling them he’d lock them up when he becomes king. It’s like he’s spent his life making an enemies list and that list now includes his own niece and nephew. He’s vile.
As Richard Palmer once said, the press understands when they can’t verify a story. The Guardian thinks that’s the reason why Harry wants the HRH on the passport but they can’t confirm that.
But that’s my point. The Guardian is trash. Aren’t you (legitimate journalists and newspapers) supposed to verify stories before printing them? Isn’t that what journalism is, and the point of editors? So if they can’t verify anything and are just printing secondhand accounts (from people with no actual connection to the Sussexes and/or anonymously and/or an axe to grind) and presenting it as facts, then they are just as bad as the Daily Fail. They all just go around quoting each other and then by the third go ‘round it’s presented as fact because they’re quoting so and so. It’s garbage.
If they wanted to show real journalism they would have said none of what they were printing was verified or, you know, just not printed an article full of anonymous sources. What kind of legitimate press goes around printing unverified stories?! That’s just rumors then. I’m just saying all this because supposedly The Guardian is better than all the other British tabloid shit press. But it seems clear that they are the same. At least about royal stories/the Sussexes/kissing the asses of the Leftover Royals.
“So, writing “the Guardian understands…” is a way to quote an authorized leaker? But they don’t cite a single source in the entire thing except friends of royals on a WhatsApp and the rota rat who started this entire thing? Yeah that’s some stellar journalism right there.”
This sounds to me like an “On Background” source. It’s someone in the know, with direct knowledge, who can be quoted but can’t be named and their connection maybe only alluded to.
https://www.poynter.org/commentary/2021/on-background-is-common-journalism-lingo-what-does-it-mean/
He’s not just vile, he’s evil.
Alas, The Guardian is part of the great jerk circle engulfing the British media. Sad to see but they choose to toe the Palace line instead of focusing on the grievances of the Republic protestors. Curious.
Harry would never want his children to be “working” royals, as he’s said before “I’ve seen behind the curtain and it’s a nasty piece of work “. So will William be taking the HRH styling away from Prince/Princess Michael of Kent, the York sisters, the Gloucesters, etc or just the mixed race royals? Every day William, every briefing is leading me to believe that William is like Trump, full of thoughts of revenge and retribution. Good luck to the UK, you’re stuck with him until the day he dies.
This! I was trying to edit my comment but ran out of time (too wordy lol). But I was writing that there’s no way in hell that Harry and Meghan want their children to get stuck in the role Harry was born into and stuck in for most of his life. Or into the role they hung on Meghan when she joined the family. The Sussexes want their children to be free, happy, healthy. Not to be the scapegoats for a king constantly raining his fury down on everyone around him.
Does it seem weird to anyone else that royal life should be so petty and back-bitey? Talk about a field in which the work couldn’t be simpler or lower stakes. If Charles and William weren’t the pettiest dips in the world, they could have magnified the power of the royal family with harry and Meghan… but they had to be weirdly petty, mostly because Harry found his voice and decided he was done being treated poorly to elevate William (who doesn’t do anything worthy of elevation on his own). I don’t doubt that it’s awful, it just seems silly to me that it is awful.
The irony is that everything H&M are doing now, they are doing without the use of HRH styling. So it really won’t affect them or the kids to take away something they’ve never depended on in the first place. Their lives will be fundamentally unchanged. The joke is on William. He can’t take away the power and influence that the Sussexes have because he didn’t give it to them.
Exactly this. He can’t take away something he didn’t give them (power, influence, money, happiness, love). It really doesn’t compute in his pea brain though and he somehow thinks using threats of violence will make the idea of returning more enticing…? Everyone connected to that system – the royals and their sycophants – just can’t seem to understand that the Sussexes are happier (safer, richer, more loved) outside the system and are never coming back. Harry didn’t end up working at McDonald’s, like they predicted. There’s no divorce coming. And through their own choice, the Sussex children are never going to become working royals.
That is the funny part of all this, no one in the USA is going to use the HRH. It would be so weird to hear an American going to the trouble of using the HRH
It will generally make no difference to Americans if they have an HRH styling. Americans know that Prince Harry is a member of the RF and see him as royal and thus assume that his family is also royal, even if they’re living in Cali.
Came to say exactly this. Bill can take away the HRH and the titles and Harry and Megahn will still be the happiest, most successful, and most charismatic royals. Not a thing will change, except he’ll be even more enraged.
I am suspicious about this being a quote from Harry, that he wants his children to decide if they want to be working royals. What Harry really said some time ago is that he will let his children decide later if they want to use the Prince and Princess titles, and he has secured the titles for them until they decide for themselves. Nothing about HRH and being working royals. Meghan would never agree to having her children abused by William.
Yeah there’s no way that Harry after protecting them for all these years would want the children to be subjected to the abuse of the Palace and the press they would receive as working royals. That doesn’t make any sense to me.
Yes that’s my understanding of all of this. The HRHs came at the same time that the Sussex children received their Prince and Princess titles due to the Letters Patent going into effect when their sh!t grandfather became king. It wasn’t anything that Harry and Meghan asked for or necessarily wanted. It was automatic. That change then impacted their passports that required them needing to change them to fit the new names and titles that they automatically assumed when the Queen passed away. It was Charles who then stalled the release of those passports, which when Harry and Meghan realized the stall tactic happening because of the royals, Harry then approached his uncle about changing the children’s and their last names to Spencer so that they could get their children their passports and the entire family would have the same last name. It was never about them wanting the HRHs for their children or using them for financial gain or to continue to work for the royal family. These titles and the styles of HRH are automatic and have nothing to do with anything Harry and Meghan said or want. They just don’t want their children to be treated unfairly or different from the other grandchildren for the obvious reasons.
Harry and Meghan have been gone from that place for over five years and have never once gone against what they promised with their HRHs. The one letter she posted was a thank you letter sent to Harry from someone else who used the HRH to address him. That is completely out of their control. The one instance where she sent a private gift basket to a friend in need with a quick note with that styling on it wasn’t for monetary gain, it was in private and it was spur of the moment when it was likely an old notepad with the HRH on it and it was probably a friendly joke between the two of them. It wouldn’t have even been known if not for it being shared unknowingly by Jamie. The Sussexes didn’t go against the Sandringham agreement, Charles did when he removed their security and the agreed upon funding a month after they left. Long before the Oprah interview, the documentary or Spare.
ALL OF THIS! Thank you for this succinct reply.
I almost feel sorry for PW because he’s going to have to come up with some very Opposite Day type behavior in regards to his brother and nephew and niece, to combat his current public image regarding them. But I don’t think he will.
I do feel sorry for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis because they are the collateral damage here in their shitty grandfather and father’s private war against their uncle.
Just a point of clarification but the HRH is what lets them be called Prince and Princess. If William removes that then technically they would not be allowed to be called Prince or Princess.
They did not use Prince and Princess prior to Charles becoming king.
Huh. Something else I did not know. The HRH is tied to the prince or princess title? So if Harry’s HRH title was also taken then he would no longer be called prince Harry? That’s wild. Would he just be Harry?
Since it is unlikely the sussex title would be removed he would be His grace the Duke of Sussex, like the other non royal dukes.
They’re quoting themselves but making it appear that it comes from Harry. Clever, evil little people.
Harry promised not to use the HRHs for commercial reasons, Archie and Lilibet are not a commercial reason, William wants to take revenge on his mixed race niece and nephew. I wonder if anyone has told the daily beast what Harry actually promised his grandmother.
Pegs is making himself look like a vindictive menace showing dislike for his nephew and niece.
How can anyone dislike children they have never met, and who have done no harm, it’s irrational. William needs help.
I really just can’t get over the part about William wanting to be king so bad so he can rain his fury down on his brother, sister-in-law, and niece and nephew. I know he’s been full of rage and fury forever, fights with his wife on the regular (and it’s reported as if it’s normal), and no one – either on or off the record – has ever denied Harry’s assault from Spare. But damn, you’d think the papers would try to cover that up instead of feeding the narrative of a vengeful and violent king. It’s really wild to me how (apparently) violent he is and how much he relishes in that narrative and everyone there just goes along like it’s a normal thing.
This will boomerang back on William and make him even more disliked than he is now. That is if he actually does it or if this isn’t just the Daily Beast trying to fill column inches.
Besides vindictive, doesn’t this start to undermine the whole notion of lineage and birth order as the sole determinant in titles? What’s the point of the monarchy and inherited titles if they can be taken away on a whim?
Well said. He’s an idiot who doesn’t recognize that if titles and stylings are able to be removed on a vindictive whim because William doesn’t like Archie and Lili’s parents, they are all meaningless. It will hasten their own demise, and it couldn’t happen to a more awful group of people. Burn it all down in your fury, William! It’s really the only way your legacy will be meaningful to anyone.
I had the same thought about William’s friends, they need jobs. I can’t wait for William to strip the HRH from Harry and his family. This will just remind people of how the Royal Family treated Diana and that they stripped her of her HRH after the divorce.
They all need therapy.
This article is making it even more clear that there weren’t rules in place to remove the HRHs from royal exes, so they created a decree to make sure that the HRHs were removed from Diana and Fergie. They were so petty that they made changes to rules to try and punish them for refusing to stay in unhappy marriages. This makes the royal family and William look bad, not Harry and Meghan. This added information makes William look even worse because he’s wanting to do to Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet what was done to his mother in spite.
imo, the firm were always planning to strip the titles of any children Meghan and Harry might have had. But when the Sussexes were still under their control, the narrative was planned to be Meghan and Harry rejecting the titles for their kids themselves. But now that the Sussexes have gone on record after they left that, no, the titles (and the security that comes with them) are their children’s birthright and they never said they wanted to their kids to not have them, the Palace has to just openly strip away the titles if they want to take them away, and come up with some excuse for why they’d only be selectively stripping the Sussex (mixed race) children of their titles and not any of the other children and grandchildren of the monarch that are nonworking royals but still in the fold over there.
Agree with everything you said. They now have to come up with some reason for selectively stripping the titles.
And here, they’re saying, “the simple fact is that Meghan has gone back on the deal by using her HRH. It’s a straightforward betrayal of the deal…they have asked the Sussexes politely to stop using the style, to no avail, so I imagine William will simply issue new letters patent to formally remove the entire family’s right to use HRH when he becomes king.”
Correct me if I’m wrong but Meghan sent a private letter to a friend using her HRH, with a gift of her as ever jam. And that friend posted a picture of it. Meghan didn’t post anything. And then an official from Ukraine wrote a letter calling them HRH. Am I getting this right? And somehow this is Meghan betraying the deal? GMAFB. And the funniest part is them claiming that they’ve politely asked the Sussexes to stop using the style. There was nothing polite about the Sandringham summit. Wasn’t William shrieking and yelling and throwing a fit and showing up late?
@jais
The polite verbal agreement was not to use HRH for commercial purposes, which the Sussexes do not do. A private gift for a friend is not a commercial matter, and that card looks like it was from royal times, which Meghan included with the gift so her friend would have a royal keepsake. And the official from Ukraine (I think a minister) wrote a formal thank you note and used official titles. Correct. An official does not care about internal family agreements, he is guided by official titles, positions.. By throwing a tantrum over this, RF and William have not only made fools of themselves, but have shown that they have no idea about diplomacy.
Also, the formal note from someone (with HRH addressed to Harry) and the gift basket with an old card with HRH given privately to her friend are all things that the royals only learned about in the past month or two (2025), while the removal of security and funding all happened a month after they left the UK (2020). So the ones who broke the deal are the leftover royals. Meghan and Harry still haven’t used their HRHs for monetary purposes and the HRHs on their children’s passports were changed officially once they became Prince and Princess when their sh!t grandfather became king. Harry approaching his uncle to use the last name Spencer shows that they aren’t concerned with the titles or the HRHs. They are just parents making sure that their children aren’t discriminated against by a family that has refused to defend or protect them since the very beginning.
She used an old card with HRH on the letterhead and sent a gift to a friend. Pretending that Meghan used it commercially is simply a lie.
Agree, it’s a made-up reason that they are grasping for as opposed to Meghan having ever used it commercially. But I don’t think they care if it makes sense for not.
If Pegs wants to double down on being a raging bigot, this is precisely how to do it. It will make some people happy, but in the process, Pegs will be showing his ugly, racist ass.
Unsurprising that the side that has broken the majority of promises made at the Sandringham Ambush is in a twist because it seems the Sussex has not kept to one stipulation.
The Sussex promised the queen. The queen is dead, Charles has not honored the “agreement” . Rightly the agreement is as dead as Elizabeth.
Yeah, the Sussexes were not the ones to break the agreement.
They only agreed not to use the HRHs for commercial reasons. Even the British courts referred to Harry as Your/His Royal Highness.
The Sussexes haven’t broken any stipulations from the summit. They’ve never used their HRHs for commercial purposes (I’m assuming that’s what you mean?). The only ones who have broken promises are Chuckles and the royal machine.
The Sussexes didn’t go against any stipulations. The agreement was to not use their HRHs, which they still have, for monetary gains. The reason this was part of the agreement, as explained then, was because the HRHs includes the use of the word “royal” and they didn’t want them making money from their royal connections, which is stupid because they are still royal regardless of HRH. That is also why they were forced to close their Sussex Royal Instagram account, because it contains the word “royal”. It was a whole stupid thing because people were arguing about how the royals don’t control the use of the word “royal” and people can call them whatever they want, which is why the outrage about the official thank you to Harry for visiting Ukraine was stupid because it wasn’t Harry or Meghan who used HRH and it wasn’t for monetary gain.
And let’s not forget that Meghan wasn’t even there. Not welcome to attend or participate in a meeting about her own future.
She owes those people nothing but dust.
Exactly! Meghan promised nothing, agreed to nothing! She wasn’t even there!
William is psychologically damaged. He needs intensive and extensive psychiatric/psychological treatment.
I think he’s always been this way, but no one has tried to reign him in, so he’s gotten worse. Aided by his part time wife, and the sycophants around him.
And what’s bizarre to me is that no one (family, rota rats, press) ever tries to cover for him. The articles about him are always full of violent imagery and describe him as violent in so many different ways. So if this is what everyone publicly admits to, how much worse is it in reality behind the scenes?! I don’t know why I’m so stuck on it this morning since none of this is new.
So these articles are just an excuse for William and his friends to racially abuse Mrghan? Because. What does Meghan habe to do with HRHs? Aren’t they really only conferred on Harry, and Meghan only has them as a condition of her marriage? So why would her children having them aggrandize HER?
ALSO, why are HRHs only valuable when attached to Meghan? Is it because she is black? Because, they haven’t elevates Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Eugenie or Beatrice. So, why are they so sort after when it’s Meghan? Anyway, these racist attacks won’t erase the fact that the British Royal Family is now irrelevant and a relic.
💯 to everything you wrote.
Well said! Beatrice and Eugenie beg to differ.
So of course this means that Charlotte & Louis will lose their hrh when George has children, right?
Nah. This will just be for the mixed race family. Because you notice now that no one talks of stripping the HRH from any of Chuckles’ siblings or their children (the York sisters and Louise and her brother who technically are HRHs). Not even from the family pedo, Andrew. Or even from the scragglers like Prince and Princess Michael.
To be fair (not that any of the UK “royals” deserve our consideration), Andrew was formally stripped of his HRH and military honors in 2022, at the height of the Epstein scandal, IIRC.
Off-topic: I was kind of hoping the Republican movement in the UK would organize a big #NoKings protest in coordination with the huge one in the US yesterday. It would have been brilliant.
@IdlesAtCranky: they did! There were lots of those yellow Not My King signs & etc at Chuckie’s little parade, same as for Donny Boy! The difference was, the NMK protests were at the actual parade while the THOUSANDS (BBC said ‘hundreds’; liars) of No Kings protests were everywhere but donny’s parade.
But if he has a new patent letter with a new rule, that would mean neither Charlotte’s nor Louis children would be HRH?
Unless he writes an LP specifically for just the Sussexes. Which he technically could but it would look petty and racist. But apparently he’ll say it’s bc a friend of Meghan’s once posted a picture where she privately wrote a letter with her HRH. Personally, I can see him doing it regardless of how racist it looks. He’ll just trust the BM to cover for him with bogus reasons of why it’s okay bc of xyz. As to whether the world will buy it? Doubtful. So much for the world tour. Doesn’t quite go with his global statesmen aspirations.
He’ll do it. Mark my words. I agree with you, @Jais, who said they suspect he’ll do it, no matter how racist it looks. From my perspective as an American onlooker, he will do it because quite frankly racism doesn’t seem to be considered a negative thing on Salt Island. And somehow, People Magazine will magically carry water for him too.
The Commonwealth and people of color will see him for the racist asshole he is…but we don’t seem to count to the rest of the world.
I’d put up a week’s pay that Pegs will strip their HRH stylings within two weeks of ascending. I’d say on Day 1, but definitely by Day 15.
Agree completely. This whole “working royal” BS is smoke and mirrors meant to distract us from the fact that rageful Bulliam wants to punish the Sussex kids–and just the Sussex kids–for the fact that their mother once sent a personal gift using the HRH styling.
It’s not like the Sussex kids can rock up in 20 years in London and start being “working royals” without King Bulliam’s permission. So if that were the real concern, then if it ever happened (which it won’t), Bulliam could deal with it in 20 years.
But hey, look over here at “working royals” something something. Don’t look at Bulliam being a vindictive range monster by punishing the Sussex kids because Meghan sent a gift card.
As it is the current letters patent means that charlotte’s kids won’t get an HRH because it only goes to grandchildren of the monarch through the male line.
Louis’s kids would get it.
Unless William removes the HRH from everyone but his own kids, it will look racist. Targeting innocent kids while letting a man associated with a trafficker keep it is just wrong.
I’d never actually thought about that but that’s true. It would be like Anne with her kids. Although, wasn’t Anne’s husband offered a title so the kids could have titles too, but he refused, reportedly bc Anne didn’t want her kids to have that burden. So technically, Charlotte and her future husband could be offered the same. To have some sort of title but it still wouldn’t be with the hrh styling if I’m understanding correctly.
Zara and Peter would still not get the HRH though. At most it would lord or lady and then Peter would inherit the title.
William doesn’t care about looking racist.
Charlottes future husband could be an aristo. They could be lord and lady.
I feel like every few weeks Tom writes this same story – I just don’t know what this new one has in it that the other ten before it didn’t have? Will William issue some kind of letters patent that only working members can have HRH? Sure, maybe – but it has to be worded very specifically in case it doesn’t end up excluding his own kids who are not currently working.
The pressure the media is putting on the Wales kids today is just enormous – they basically have to maintain this whole show.
Whatever. William can change how Archie and Lili are styled, but he can’t change how they were born. They are part of the family tree, no matter what.
And he can’t take them out of the succession, but when he becomes King he will be, under British law the legal guardian of Archie and Lilibet, the King is the legal guardian of any child up to sixth in line. I wonder if he could have them taken from H & M and shipped to Britain just to spite his brother.
I think he’d rather imagine they don’t exist.
Here we go again, British law does not apply to US citizens.
Charles is not the legal guardian. No way would he take children away. He can’t just take the Sussex kids the alleged rule means he would take all of them. Charles is too old to raise young children. William can’t touch those children. The alleged rule would not apply to siblings seizing children. Also William wants nothing to do with those children
I thought it only applied to grandchildren of the sovereign because George I was having issues with his son/heir? And besides, they’re American citizens, Charles wouldn’t try it (what would be his reason? I need the grandkids because their father quit the family business and we treated their mother like trash?) AFAIK William has no claim on them.
Please strip me of my HRH if it means I get to grow up in Montecito with freedom and choices. We all know which children of that generation are going to be jealous of their cousins.
I would love to finally make a trip to the UK for his coronation or first Trooping so that I can pack only yellow No My King shirts and wave yellow flags as his racists ass passes me by. I can only imagine how large the crowds of yellow will be once he becomes petty king and targets his biracial family members.
A trip to the UK with only yellow Not My King shirts seems like a great idea for his ConAnation or his first Trooping. I imagine that the crowds of yellow will be quite prominent and large when he’s king and I’d like to contribute by waving my yellow flag at his racist lazy ass.
Wouldn’t this just start a precedent that could undermine William’s own children and line down the road?
It does make it seem like if “royal status” is so easily stripped then what’s the point of having them at all.
I don’t get why this is William’s fixation tbh. Why doesn’t he go outside and make notes about the royal lands that need conservation work instead? Literally anything besides letting article after article get approved that make him sound like an angry old man.
It’s not a good look.
I’m guessing it’s a fixation bc it’s the only thing he has left if he wants to hurt his brother. They’ve taken the money, the security so what is left? The titles. At this point, I’m sure it would be hurtful to an extent but it’s not something the Sussexes wouldn’t be expecting. So it would be a shrug. And then what will William have left?
After the HRH is gone, they’ll go after his reputation. It already started with Sentebale. As jais says above, they’ve taken the money and the security, so what’s left? Attacking via the HRH is not a final play. Taking Invictus is a goal. Bottom line is they want to ruin Harry. And Meghan, and their beloved children. They will attack everything Harry loves.
Get why you say all of that, but I do believe the UK government will call time on it sooner rather than later. It has damaged the UK’s image internationally and with it that of the BRF.
Imagine such pettiness being conducted by the Danish or Dutch RFs against one of their own. Unthinkable.
William is a pathetic rage monster so it’d be very funny if he ascended and did a new LP that caused his own grandkids to not be HRH. I doubt Kate would be on board with that. I also kinda doubt by that point he will want the monarchy to be nonexistent outside of himself and Kate and George’s family, just for work and attention reasons alone. But he is stupid, so maybe.
I think if he does do it, he will have to basically just do it to the Sussexes and it’ll be a terrible look. But that hasn’t stopped these clowns before. William thinks he is better than everyone else; there is no way he would want his grandchildren to be on the non HRH level, which is sort of why the whole thing is funny to begin with. It’s quite the trap for old Willy – the Sussexes and their children’s HRHs send him into a rage but the LP fix for them to not look targeted targets his own grandchildren too.
Charlotte’s kids won’t get the HRH. It is only grandchildren through the male line.
“The idea that somehow having a vestigial HRH as a baby later entitles you to be a working royal is beyond parody, even for them.”
😂
Scraping the bottom of the barrel now.
“ He could, for example, say that only working royals are entitled to use HRH”
Better remove his Lazy wife’s HRH then 🤣
“ especially as we all know this is really about her ability to flog tat on Instagram”
That’s harsh coming from that bitter platinum standard courier. Let me amend that to “American tat that doesn’t ship to the UK.”
These people are shook. SHOOK!
Attack pure and innocent babies for no reason and unfortunately it might be his own children who pay the price. That’s often the way the universe works . What a great example of hate , greed and malice to set for your children . What are the odds that his three will be estranged and grabby and fighting tooth and nail when they are adults. Also witnessing the hypocrisy and pretence and lack of empathy from parents on a daily basis will just leave them hollow and great candidates for therapy . Not wishing it on any children but they are forging their own destiny . Happiness cannot be bought . The legacy that Harry and Meghan will leave their children are not the titles they were born into but a normal and healthy childhood , honesty , integrity , and seeing what love , friendship and a work ethic really are . To top it all , for no fault of their own, mixed race Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet look like they might turn out more grounded, centred , bright and beautiful than the Windsor cousins . They are more like their Spencer side with their rose gilt hair, blue eyes and good looks ..rather than Williams poor sprogs who favour the boring Middletons . Hate all you want William , you can’t take away what the angels gave these children at birth . It’s not too late to fix it by allowing the cousins to meet and know each other , but no , they are setting up their own children for mental health emergencies
That vestigial HRH as a baby line was something else. Vestigial? One could argue that the entire RF is vestigial. And that’s the problem with removing titles. It makes that fact very very obvious. Bc then what’s so special about their dna? Best not to use biological terms when discussing these things bc it highlights the absurdity of the so-called special blood line.
The King also sells tat. As well as food.
His is British, so it’s fine. /sarcasm
Harry was fighting for his children’s birthright and he would not let pettiness and racism deprive them from having their rightful place acknowledged. I’m just wondering if Letters Patent can be issued to change things retroactively (Lily and Archie already have their styles and titles by birth and previous Letters Patent). William would have to specifically them from just the Sussex children. I don’t think George V removed HRH from any existing grand-children when he issued his letters patent.
The 1917 letters patent removed the lower designation called His / Her Highness, which permitted the great grandchildren of a monarch to be called Prince or Princess. It removed the Prince title from Alistair of Connaught.
It also removed titles from German princes.
So yes it can be retroactive.
What it can’t do it remove the dukedom from Harry since that requires an act of Parliament.
Technically, there was no agreement with Meghan. Meghan was excluded from the Sandringham summit.
True.
Currently Will is using a title and HRH and costing us a fortune but “selling” us tat or the fiction that he’s a WORKING royal ?? Everything time he briefs revenge fantasies and everyday when he doesn’t do a hard day’s work proves he is letting his grandmother down. He is neither a good Christian or even a gentleman but a nasty , weak, miserable bully.
God, it’s all so terribly tiring. All this stupid tabloid drivel from the British tabloids is silly, stupid and boring. Instead of trying to do good and connect, instead of agitating, they bore the world with the same old boring mustard.
That line about “working royals” is coming from the palace, not from Harry or the tabloids getting it wrong, because it truly is “beyond parody” and nonsensical. Everybody knows the Sussex kids can’t just rock up in 20 years and declare themselves working royals. Obviously King Bulliam, like Charles before him, will have absolute control over who is and isn’t a working royal. Bulliam could deal with this in 20 years if it happens (which it won’t).
So why keep repeating something that Harry probably doesn’t want for his kids and which makes no organizational sense?
To pretend there’s something real at stake here (working royals, you guys), instead of just Bulliam being a vindictive rage monster who punishes small, multi-racial children.
Why repeat it, because it makes money for the newspapers. Being nasty to Meghan is a thriving industry especially in Britain but in American and Australia as well. I have seen clips on youtube from people claiming to be experts being nasty to Meghan and they can’t even get the Royal honourifics right.
Those you tube sites anti Meghan are based on false stories and lies.
It chills me that the call is always to “strip” Harry or Megan or Archie or Lilibet of their HRH titles. It’s never “remove” or even “lose” (or “cease” as in the 1917 Letters Patent). It’s the violent (and sexual) language of “strip.” I can’t help thinking of Jeremy Clarkson and his fantasy/wish that Meghan be made to parade naked through the streets.
It’s absolutely violent, racist, sexist language.
Clarkson not only wanted Meghan to run around naked, he wanted people to throw excrement at her. People around the world reacted, but the palace didn’t. To me, RF are disgusting people.
I’m not surprised that warm, sincere, good-natured Harry was an outsider there.
@KoRAR, and Bulliam is going to appear on Clarkson’s farm show. Both of them are disgusting human beings. It would be poetic justice if Bulliam slipped on a cow patty and fell in the manure, wouldn’t it?
It’s gonna be one of the first things William does when he takes on The Big Job.
Maybe pegs will try to get sir Beckham to be in charge of I n v I c t u s. A real disaster
I would suggest that Willy cannot “punish” Harry or anyone else. He has no power to do so. What he is doing is persecuting and harassing. Also, all this fuss over the styling as HRH. Literally, it is absurd to use anyways. Are they actually in a state of highness of all things? Do they live in the clouds or something? The style is as dated and out of touch as the monarchy itself.
There’s this newfangled invention called the ‘sunglasses’; the Windsors may want to try them out! I get that there’s little use for them in the UK, perhaps that’s why they haven’t heard of them, but still. I see little point in squinting your way through the day. I bet everybody had a massive headache when it was all over.
Can you imagine sunglasses with those outfits? 😭😭 The media makes money from those photos. They would never allow BRF to wear sunglasses.
Let’s be honest. Will there be a royal family to work for when any of the children are older? From the looks of Trooping, nobody cares about them and they’ve lost respect. Even the Kate friendly sites have comments about her being lazy and a welfare queen. They don’t even believe she takes care of her own kids. Time is ticking for them. The fact that she is being referred to as the ultimate welfare queen and other commenters are agreeing does not bode well that the leftovers will survive past Charles. William and his statesman cosplay has been a punchline as well. The Meghan and Harry hate hasn’t shielded them at all.
So the guy who makes sure his press lackeys write numerous articles, perpetual articles about how he wants to be seen as a global statesman–not actually BE a global statesman, mind you, but seen as one–also wants his lackeys to inform the world on his pettiness? And again, this is the same man who wants his lackeys to tell us about how he wants to do big, impactful projects?
William “We Are Very Much Not a Racist Family” will look like Very Much a Racist King if he does this.