Queen Camilla looked somewhat ‘refreshed’ at this year’s Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour was on Saturday, and all of the “senior royals” came out. I’m covering the Princess of Wales’s appearance separately, this post is mostly about Queen Camilla. I haven’t paid much attention to Camilla in a few weeks, but she has been out and about. Before Trooping, it looks like her last public event was on Wednesday, June 11th. Before that, she was out on June 5th. My point is that she wasn’t out of the public eye long enough to get major plastic surgery and recover in time for Trooping.

All of which to say, I do think Camilla got some updates, but those updates were injectables. It looks like some Botox and maybe, MAYBE something with her lips. I’ve seen some videos where her lips looked bigger, but maybe she was literally pouting. If you look closely, though, you can see that she didn’t get any kind of full facelift. And yet… she appears less jowly. Hm. Remember how Camilla gave a royal warrant to her facialist and that woman lied through her teeth, saying that Camilla has “incredibly young skin”? Makes you wonder. I also wonder about all of Camilla’s mysterious “spa trips,” but I think most of those are attempts to dry her out.

Camilla wore Anna Valentine to Trooping – this looks like a repeat to me, just because she has twenty million similar white dresses. She also wore her Grenadier Guards brooch.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

45 Responses to “Queen Camilla looked somewhat ‘refreshed’ at this year’s Trooping the Colour”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:07 am

    She just looks very smug. She needs to lose that hat. Charles is still a bad father.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      June 15, 2025 at 8:37 am

      Smug or just relieved that this is likely her last Trooping the colour carriage ride.

      Reply
      • SussexWatcher says:
        June 15, 2025 at 8:48 am

        Do you mean because Chuckles is that sick? Is that the rumor? I haven’t really been paying attention to his prognosis. If that’s the case though, she’d better have her situation locked down because I can’t imagine Willy the Rageful won’t come for her too. I guess she’s been squirreling away those missing jewels and getting Chuckles to buy her properties for years so she’s probably all set. Titles for her children will probably be coming soon.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      June 15, 2025 at 11:07 am

      I had a hard time telling if camilla was smiling or not without the botox unless she showed her famous horse smile. With the botox, it’s mission impossible. Watch camilla go missing for longer and go find Kris Jenner’s surgeon

      Reply
    • beautifully broken says:
      June 15, 2025 at 12:03 pm

      As a lover of cosmetic nips and tucks, it is tape. It can hold up jowls and erase wrinkles for a few hours. I think it kinda hurts, but then there is always Camilla’s G&Ts.

      Reply
      • Unblinkered says:
        June 15, 2025 at 1:16 pm

        Where can you buy such tape?

      • Christina says:
        June 15, 2025 at 1:39 pm

        I came here to say that: it’s tape. Tape looks like a very good face lift and it is hidden in the hairline and behind the ears. The hair is parted at the back of the head to hide the string that pulls the tapes strategically placed on either side of the hairline or behind the ears to pull up the jawline. It’s been commonly used in LA/Hollywood before “tweaks” became available. The problem is that she will have to keep using it or get one of the new facelifts. Her alcohol consumption and age will make healing from a facelift a long nightmare, but she has money to have a glam team tape her up for events.

      • Crverdinis@yahoo.com says:
        June 15, 2025 at 1:49 pm

        @unblinkered, you can probably order them online at Amazon. Look up photos of the rapper/singer Doechi and “face tape”. She is young and beautiful, but she uses them as a decorative tool to pull her eyes into an almond shape, and she puts crystals on the tape instead of hiding them in the hairline like people looking to look younger do. They are jewelry on her face.

  2. Just me says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:11 am

    She looked drunk. Or in any case, very relaxed, like she didn’t exactly know where she was. Or why.
    Or how to wave. Or smile.

    She’s an odd duck, but so again is he.

    Also I feel so bad for those horses. What a farce.

    Reply
  3. SussexWatcher says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:11 am

    What an ugly stink face she’s got going on in that video. My god. Could she possibly look any more contemptuous?!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 15, 2025 at 8:20 am

      I wonder if c and c had a spat.

      Reply
      • Tarte Au Citron says:
        June 15, 2025 at 8:56 am

        I saw a clip on Twitter where he is grimacing a bit and making this flicky hand movement to her to go back a step.

        Could be a spat. Could be her sober and him on a cocktail of drugs & nerves. They all clearly hated it; even Kate was seen glaring and hissing at her kids.

      • jais says:
        June 15, 2025 at 9:43 am

        There was a moment when Charles Camilla and Kate weren’t in the carriages but were sitting together and watching the troops go by. And not one of them looked at each other or spoke to each other. It looked cold.

    • Amy Bee says:
      June 15, 2025 at 8:32 am

      She’s hates having to wave at those peasants. It’s also why doesn’t do well on royal tours either.

      Reply
  4. Hannah says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Honestly she just looked 3 (4 finger) G&T’s in to me and generously retouched

    Reply
  5. Beverley says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Lipstick on a pig.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:30 am

    I think it’s filters and photoshop for the most part. It’s possible she’s had some of fillers in cheeks but her lips look like the same smoker’s lips she’s always had.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:35 am

    In the video, her upper lip looked like it had been stung by a bee or was having an allergic reaction…or just filler, lol. It’s fascinating to see her and Charles seemingly get everything and yet still look so miserable.

    Reply
  8. Vicki says:
    June 15, 2025 at 8:59 am

    I only see sun, martinis, and spite. Deep plane facelift is her only hope.

    Reply
    • Christina says:
      June 15, 2025 at 1:53 pm

      That’s why I think it’s face tape. Only a deep plan facelift or face tape can control jowls like that. And her checks look lifted. I think she looks better than she has in years. She’s still neighs.

      Reply
  9. Honeybee says:
    June 15, 2025 at 9:27 am

    Whatever she have done to her face, her overall outfit looks very average and old. My focus shifts to Sophie. I like her dress and hat. Not great but something different compared to camila. But the cut of the dress makes her boobs look saggy. Like the sleeves. Still a close up photo has to reveal that. I haven’t watch it.

    Reply
  10. Tricia says:
    June 15, 2025 at 9:35 am

    Where was Princess Anne?

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      June 15, 2025 at 10:36 am

      Anne was riding with William.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        June 15, 2025 at 1:30 pm

        I hope she berated him the entire time. Boo hoo, poor little heir can’t climb out of the bottle enough to do the job he has been prepared for his entire life

        It must be so galling for Anne. Her mother spent her early years having no idea she would eventually be queen, this idiot has no such excuse. Either do the job or abdicate.

  11. Nerd says:
    June 15, 2025 at 9:41 am

    I think the media does their usual photoshopping but I also think that her makeup is heavier than usual and she’s likely had too much to drink. She and Charles seemed to be arguing a few times during the parade so I wonder if drinks or medication might be part of what’s going on with their moods and her face. Kate was also extra moody during the balcony. The one photo where she’s seated in that old wooden chair next to Charles, she’s cutting her eyes at someone or something. On the balcony she was cutting eyes at William and sternly correcting the children’s posture, even though her own posture is atrocious. I wonder if the whole balcony had a few drinks to help them through the day and that’s why so many of them revealed their true selves during the parade and on the balcony? Also William is the only man who can make a man in uniform look bad. Something isn’t right with him and I can’t but wonder if he’s the one who is actually sick and not Kate or Charles?

    Reply
  12. Alicky says:
    June 15, 2025 at 9:48 am

    Sophie never gets it right fashion-wise, does she?

    Reply
  13. Blogger says:
    June 15, 2025 at 11:04 am

    What’s with Edward’s green sash? And why are the men all wearing black armbands?

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    June 15, 2025 at 11:44 am

    Cams definitely got something going on around the mouth. How would injectables settle down in just three days though? My money is on a micro current facial. That can give a temporary lifted appearance to the whole face without any swelling or bumps

    Reply
  15. Jensa says:
    June 15, 2025 at 11:45 am

    Her face did look quite immobile from the clips I saw. But then “refreshed” is also a euphemism for drunk, which probably fits too.

    Reply
  16. tamsin says:
    June 15, 2025 at 12:15 pm

    The expression on Camilla’s face as she gave a perfunctory wave to the crowd says it all. She looked angry and bored at the same time. I would not want to be within ten feet of her in what appears to be her mood. I imagine the sparse crowds and yellow signs would be a real downer. Feel bad that the children had to be part of the parade. They’re old enough to understand.

    Reply
  17. Lady Digby says:
    June 15, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    According to Mirror lip reader KC was fuming to Cam in the carriage about someone ‘s extra ordinary behaviour .
    While the lip reader couldn’t decipher the entire conversation, he did catch the King saying “on my way out”, followed by: “Meanwhile, not like me. That’s the difference between me and him.”
    Mirror laughably suggests he was bitching about Andrew ?! Sorry but either he’s been given another leaky pen or else he bitching about junior only appearing when it’s fun or if he absolutely has to!!

    Reply
    • Unblinkered says:
      June 15, 2025 at 1:27 pm

      Interesting.
      Undoubtedly he’s referring to W, and I’d assume he’s referencing something that had gone down earlier that day and of which Charles strongly disapproved. There’s a serious problem with W.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        June 15, 2025 at 1:35 pm

        Yeah, seriously, when are they going to start talking about the elephant in the room? There is some deeply, and obviously, wrong with William.

  18. Niki says:
    June 15, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    She can barely move her face, what a mess.

    Reply
  19. BeanieBean says:
    June 15, 2025 at 2:38 pm

    I thought it looked as though both Camilla & Kate got new, plumper upper lips. Did they get a 2 for 1 special at the palace?

    Reply
  20. Robin Webb says:
    June 15, 2025 at 2:46 pm

    I read Chuck & Cammie were having a chat about (drumroll please) Harry!
    Seriously he really does live rent-free in their heads

    Reply
  21. Nikki says:
    June 15, 2025 at 5:30 pm

    She may have gotten a non surgical face lift. It is done with dissolvable threads. Does a fantastic job and there is no down time and results are instant.

    Reply

