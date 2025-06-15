Queen Camilla looked somewhat ‘refreshed’ at this year’s Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour was on Saturday, and all of the “senior royals” came out. I’m covering the Princess of Wales’s appearance separately, this post is mostly about Queen Camilla. I haven’t paid much attention to Camilla in a few weeks, but she has been out and about. Before Trooping, it looks like her last public event was on Wednesday, June 11th. Before that, she was out on June 5th. My point is that she wasn’t out of the public eye long enough to get major plastic surgery and recover in time for Trooping.

All of which to say, I do think Camilla got some updates, but those updates were injectables. It looks like some Botox and maybe, MAYBE something with her lips. I’ve seen some videos where her lips looked bigger, but maybe she was literally pouting. If you look closely, though, you can see that she didn’t get any kind of full facelift. And yet… she appears less jowly. Hm. Remember how Camilla gave a royal warrant to her facialist and that woman lied through her teeth, saying that Camilla has “incredibly young skin”? Makes you wonder. I also wonder about all of Camilla’s mysterious “spa trips,” but I think most of those are attempts to dry her out.

Camilla wore Anna Valentine to Trooping – this looks like a repeat to me, just because she has twenty million similar white dresses. She also wore her Grenadier Guards brooch.

