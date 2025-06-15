Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom ‘are pretty much done, it isn’t looking good’

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom have been together since early 2016, with one major blip/breakup along the way. The breakup seemed to refocus them, and I’ve always sort of believed that Katy talked herself into all of it, believing that this was her chance to have a baby. Like, that was her priority – finding someone who would stick around and start a family. That’s exactly what happened, and their daughter Daisy will turn 5 years old this summer. Katy seems like she’s one-and-done on children, and her professional life is in turmoil. So… over the past week, Team Perry/Bloom has been leaking like a sieve. Suddenly, “sources close to Katy and Orlando” can’t shut up about how they’ve quietly separated and they’re living separate lives. Well, here’s the latest, from a pretty official People Mag exclusive:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s romance is navigating troubled waters. Days after an insider told PEOPLE that the couple experienced strain in their relationship amid the release of her latest album 143, another source says there may be no turning back. “They’re pretty much done,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that they “don’t really see them being able to turn things around here.” The source adds, “It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good.” Perry, 40, is on the road for her Lifetimes world tour, and the source says she and Bloom are on different pages when it comes to how they want their lives to look. “This comeback means a lot to her. She wants to give fans the best show,” a second source tells PEOPLE of Perry, who’s currently touring Australia. “She’s happy and just focused on her tour. Her daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] is with her and they’re sightseeing and having fun.” Reps for Perry and Bloom, 48, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

With the stories last week, I assumed this was all Katy’s team laying the groundwork for a breakup announcement, and softening the gossip around it so the split would feel inevitable. But what if I’m wrong? What if these stories are coming from Orlando? If Daisy is on tour with Katy… what is he doing with his time? Is he leaving her? It will be interesting to see how it plays out once they make this breakup official, which will probably be any day now.