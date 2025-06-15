Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom ‘are pretty much done, it isn’t looking good’

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom have been together since early 2016, with one major blip/breakup along the way. The breakup seemed to refocus them, and I’ve always sort of believed that Katy talked herself into all of it, believing that this was her chance to have a baby. Like, that was her priority – finding someone who would stick around and start a family. That’s exactly what happened, and their daughter Daisy will turn 5 years old this summer. Katy seems like she’s one-and-done on children, and her professional life is in turmoil. So… over the past week, Team Perry/Bloom has been leaking like a sieve. Suddenly, “sources close to Katy and Orlando” can’t shut up about how they’ve quietly separated and they’re living separate lives. Well, here’s the latest, from a pretty official People Mag exclusive:
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s romance is navigating troubled waters. Days after an insider told PEOPLE that the couple experienced strain in their relationship amid the release of her latest album 143, another source says there may be no turning back.
“They’re pretty much done,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that they “don’t really see them being able to turn things around here.”
The source adds, “It’s been breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good.”
Perry, 40, is on the road for her Lifetimes world tour, and the source says she and Bloom are on different pages when it comes to how they want their lives to look.
“This comeback means a lot to her. She wants to give fans the best show,” a second source tells PEOPLE of Perry, who’s currently touring Australia. “She’s happy and just focused on her tour. Her daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] is with her and they’re sightseeing and having fun.”
Reps for Perry and Bloom, 48, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
[From People]
With the stories last week, I assumed this was all Katy’s team laying the groundwork for a breakup announcement, and softening the gossip around it so the split would feel inevitable. But what if I’m wrong? What if these stories are coming from Orlando? If Daisy is on tour with Katy… what is he doing with his time? Is he leaving her? It will be interesting to see how it plays out once they make this breakup official, which will probably be any day now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Katy Perry wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and fiance/actor Orlando Bloom arrive at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 634410081, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 977187528, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 977187533, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 977188708, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles
Featuring: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 14 Apr 2024
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
Premiere of ‘The Cut’ during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre
Featuring: Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 05 Sep 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
2024 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet
Featuring: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
MTV Video Music Awards 2024 – Red Carpet
Featuring: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Where: Elmont, New York, United States
When: 11 Sep 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Is he Mr. Perry or is he working on his own projects? She has eclipsed him professionally, it seems, though I don’t follow whatever he’s done recently.
Quick google search shows he has a movie out right now, with Bryce Dallas Howard
I would assume he’s been doing the lions share if parenting as Katy tries desperately to revitalize her career and flies into space.
He’s not Mr Perry.
But the article says Katy has Daisy with her on the tour. So how he is doing the lion’s share of parenting? I have no idea who is doing more or has done more overall or whatever, but unless the sources are lying, Daisy is currently with her mom.
@Libra … With the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series and the “Lord of the Rings” film series, he probably won’t ever need another film/streaming project. Having said that, he has been busy in film projects throughout the years, just no blockbusters (I particularly liked his role in “Carnival Row” on Amazon Prime that ended in 2023 after two seasons).
However, Orlando Bloom will never be able to top Legolas no matter how long his career is. 🙂
Her trip to “Space ” was a joke which carried over to her tour. She is done and he is a has been! They both are a joke. Never cared for either of them.
I don’t think there was much interest in their pairing and less so at their split. They seem odd together.
Well, how can they not be living separately if she’s on tour in australia with their daughter and he’s promoting his film elsewhere? Being apart is a big challenge for any couple. Hope they make it.
I really liked him and Miranda Kerr together. It’s too bad they split.
Everything has been going wrong for her for several years and she needs a hard reset. Maybe dumping him is part of what she thinks will help her.
Katy, when John Mayer text or calls, don’t respond.
She is stunning, but seems so “extra”… seems that she might be difficult to be in a relationship with… always sad to see a partnership end, especially with a child, but if there is a lot of conflict then that is not the best environment for a child… don’t know anything about what he is like. I didn’t care for many of her comments, and treatment of some of the contestants on American Idol. She made fun of a mom that had several children, in a way that was very tasteless and unkind… kind of lost it for her after seeing that.
A CB commenter posted a few weeks ago that a friend of hers was an extra on a music video Katy did some years ago and said she was utterly obnoxious. She’d snap her fingers and yell “Number One needs water!” or whatever — she kept referring to herself as “Number One”. Can you imagine living with someone like that?
Oh my goodness… no thank you.
I absolutely hated that women’s world video and that she’s working with Dr Luke. And I think that the space trip and her treatment of it was a bit tone deaf, but if I step back a second and look at it, Katy Perry seems a little naive and woo-woo hippie chick, but not knowingly malicious –although working with Dr. Luke – Damn girl, read the room I think she could do some work on educating herself and hopefully the split is part of that.
That said, I’ve lost track of the number of women I personally know and celebrities who have left their partner somewhere in their early ’40s. It’s the new midlife crisis, it seems. These women realize that they have their children, and divorce is not the end of the world the way they were raised. Often they just want to make their own decisions or live their life the way they want, or they realize that the partner is not compatible with them anymore. I hope that’s what’s going on with Katy Perry and I hope she is okay.
How awful for her if it is Orlando Bloom’s decision, and she doesn’t want the split. Because that would be the second time that a man divorced her while on tour. That’s the case, she needs to find a supportive man who does not feel dethroned by her success. Or doesn’t need her around all the time to keep the relationship going.
She strikes me as a seeker, someone who’s always reading a self-hel book or finding a new religion or a way of being because they’re searching for some meaning in life. I hope she finds it.
I always had the feeling that she was ready for a baby, Orlando had his taxi light on, stopped at her corner, she got in and years and one child later they are rethinking their compatibility. Happens.