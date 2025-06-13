“Gee, why are the Grammys changing their country-music categories?” links

The Recording Academy is making some changes to their country-music Grammy categories, splitting it up between “Traditional Country” and “Contemporary Country.” Everyone knows that they’re making those changes because Beyonce won Grammys for Best Country Album AND Album of the Year. They’re basically making a “whites-only country” category. [Buzzfeed]

Natalie Portman & Tanguy Destable are still happening. [Just Jared]

Celebrating 30 years of Clueless, as if! [OMG Blog]

Dakota Johnson has gossipy dreams. [LaineyGossip]

I’ve watched the Oh, Hi! trailer several times, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it. I remember people raving about it during Sundance. [Pajiba]

Colman Domingo has great taste in bags. [Socialite Life]

Monica Barbaro has a great stylist. [Go Fug Yourself]

Molly Gordon wore Miu Miu in NYC. [RCFA]

Evidence that Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce secretly married! [Seriously OMG]

Harvey Weinstein’s retrial ended in a mistrial. [People]

Why are there so many plane crashes this year? [Hollywood Life]

Embed from Getty Images