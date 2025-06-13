“Gee, why are the Grammys changing their country-music categories?” links
  • June 13, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Recording Academy is making some changes to their country-music Grammy categories, splitting it up between “Traditional Country” and “Contemporary Country.” Everyone knows that they’re making those changes because Beyonce won Grammys for Best Country Album AND Album of the Year. They’re basically making a “whites-only country” category. [Buzzfeed]
Natalie Portman & Tanguy Destable are still happening. [Just Jared]
Celebrating 30 years of Clueless, as if! [OMG Blog]
Dakota Johnson has gossipy dreams. [LaineyGossip]
I’ve watched the Oh, Hi! trailer several times, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it. I remember people raving about it during Sundance. [Pajiba]
Colman Domingo has great taste in bags. [Socialite Life]
Monica Barbaro has a great stylist. [Go Fug Yourself]
Molly Gordon wore Miu Miu in NYC. [RCFA]
Evidence that Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce secretly married! [Seriously OMG]
Harvey Weinstein’s retrial ended in a mistrial. [People]
Why are there so many plane crashes this year? [Hollywood Life]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““Gee, why are the Grammys changing their country-music categories?” links”

  1. bisynaptic says:
    June 13, 2025 at 12:41 pm

    #GrammysAreRacist

    Reply
  2. GoodMorning says:
    June 13, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    And I’m going to bet that sOmEhOw Shaboozey will be considered contemporary despite A Bar Song being a clear successor to Willie and Waylon. Fuck em all.

    Reply
    • BB says:
      June 13, 2025 at 1:10 pm

      My literal first thought when I saw this: Shaboozy’s gonna get a nod in contemporary country and despite the fact that the yte boys are doing more crossover/hip-hop influenced stuff, they’ll still be nominated in traditional.

      Reply
    • Preston says:
      June 13, 2025 at 3:10 pm

      Willie and Waylon would have been considered ‘contemporary’ too back then. They didn’t brand themselves Outlaws for no reason.
      ‘Traditional’ would have been like ..Roy Acuff and the Carters. (I was going to say George Jones, but he had questionable Rockabilly origins. 🙂

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      June 13, 2025 at 4:02 pm

      People are already making jokes about renaming it as “Best Urban Country Album” 😭😭

      Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 13, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    The Recording Academy and corporate media are double down on exploding Blackand Brown people from their spaces. I don’t know if it’s capitulating to DT & his Nazi administration or if they always wanted to oppress but they are not hiding it.

    Even seeing the cover of Variety with three women from the cast of The Pitt. It still strikes me as odd that a show known for its diversity featured only white women and one white-presenting woman on the cover, citing lack of “room” as the reason. What about Tracy Ifeachor, Shabana Azeez, and Supriya Ganesh?

    The entertainment industry is another arm of the KKK.

    Reply
  4. MsKrisTalk says:
    June 13, 2025 at 1:39 pm

    Country had it’s roots in the black culture but they’re racists. They disrespected the wrong person so she decided that she would show the world where country music really originated from. She wins the Grammy in their category and then her concert is the highest selling country concert of all time after her first few shows at the beginning of her tour. I would say that the good ole boys and girls were blowing up someone’s phone complaining because they’re mad mad like really mad.

    Reply
  5. Tis True Tis True says:
    June 13, 2025 at 1:56 pm

    Can’t link her skeets here, but Prof Tessie McMillan Cottom, who’s written in the NYT about Beyonce and how country music is not white, is coming out in favor of the split. The Grammies split categories all the time. This one came about because of a petition spearheaded by women and POC who saw themselves as consistently shut out of the awards. It’s been in the works for a while, so not just about Beyonce.

    Anyway, read TressieMcPhD, not just in the NYT, but her books Thicc and Lower Ed. Her Instagram is great and full of knowledge.

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      June 13, 2025 at 2:22 pm

      Thank you for this, I just followed her on Bluesky.

      When I saw Heather Cox Richardson follows her, I didn’t even bother to check her skeets first.

      #Resist 💙💙💙

      Reply
    • Jes says:
      June 13, 2025 at 4:18 pm

      +1 on Tressie. She is amazing. I miss her podcast w Roxane Gay.

      Reply
  6. Flamingo says:
    June 13, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    Wow, I am of two thoughts on this. I think anything that gives more artists a chance to be recognized. is a great thing. A Grammy is prestigious and voted on by their peers. Which is why it’s so important to many musicians, artists and singers. It’s also not that unusual for categories to get split. As trends and music changes over the years.

    On the other hand… I have a bad feeling this category. Will be treated as the lesser Grammy. Or Country* with an asterisk. Which will create a black / white divide. With fans arguing over what is real country music. Not just who did the best work that year. We don’t need segregation like this if it goes that way. Both are equally important. Art is also subjective to the individual.

    2026 will be an interesting Grammy year. To say the least.

    Reply
  7. Michael says:
    June 13, 2025 at 2:21 pm

    The Grammys were literally founded to blunt the influence of “black music.” They have worked overtime in their history to minimize or marginalize black artists. I am never surprised at their attempts to preserve the White Supremacy in their awards since that was the reason they were founded

    Reply
  8. jais says:
    June 13, 2025 at 2:23 pm

    Didn’t this happen after she won best dance album too? They also split the dance/electronica category after she won for Renaissance.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      June 13, 2025 at 4:08 pm

      Yeah, it happened with Renaissance too 😭😭If we get a rock album like predicted, I am guessing that category will “coincidently” be split up after Beyonce too.

      Reply
  9. M says:
    June 13, 2025 at 5:16 pm

    There are very few “traditional” country artists anymore. If they don’t put all those white dudes with hair plugs and fake tans and veneers in the “contemporary” category, then you’ll know it’s racist.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment