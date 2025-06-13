Sen. Alex Padilla was assaulted & unlawfully detained by Homeland Security goons

Senator Alex Padilla is a Democrat from California. Gov. Newsom appointed him to Kamala Harris’s vacant Senate seat in 2021, when Harris became vice president of the United States. Padilla won a special election and an election to serve a full term in 2022. He’s well-known and reportedly a lovely man and good Democrat. Considering what the Trump administration is trying to do in California – create panic and sow chaos though an illegal military intervention on American soil – Sen. Padilla was well within his rights to attend a press conference held by Kristi Noem, Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary and the a–hole nominally “in charge” of all of these asinine ICE raids. Noem’s press conference was held in LA – usually, a visiting Cabinet secretary would at least check in with a state’s senators, but Noem did not. And when Sen. Padilla attempted to ask Noem a question about the ICE raids, Noem’s goons attacked the senator, violently shoving him out of the room, then tackled him and handcuffed him.

Senator Padilla’s office sends me this video of his take-down and detention at Sec. Noem’s press conference in L.A. pic.twitter.com/RLUVYP1Jsb — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 12, 2025

There are other angles of the assault on and unlawful detainment of a sitting United States senator, and I’m including some of the other videos below. It’s absolutely shocking, disturbing and infuriating. Again, THIS WAS A PRESS CONFERENCE. In Padilla’s home state, the state of which he serves as United States senator. The entire reason why he was in the federal building was to meet with federal officials about their unlawful actions IN HIS STATE.

Padilla was not arrested, because what were they going to charge him with, asking a question at ICE Barbie’s press conference? The Homeland Security spox did issue several dishonest press releases, in which they blatantly lied about Padilla failing to identify himself (you can hear him clearly say that he is a senator and he also said his name). Noem told Fox News that she met with Sen. Padilla for “fifteen minutes” after her moron goons released him from the unlawful detainment. Noem needs to be out on her ass, and all of the goons should be fired immediately. There should be congressional hearings on this.

United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration's actions in Southern California. This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.pic.twitter.com/ODTNb92JE4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 12, 2025

If that’s what they do to a United States Senator with a question, imagine what they can do to any American that dares to speak up. We will hold this administration accountable. pic.twitter.com/ZMExvMmZfE — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) June 12, 2025

BREAKING: Video has just emerged to proves that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is lying about US Senator Alex Padilla not identifying himself before being thrown to the ground and handcuffed. Every single American should be outraged over the Trump administration's attempts to squash… pic.twitter.com/JAYp7HEOQ2 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 12, 2025