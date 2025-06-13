Sen. Alex Padilla was assaulted & unlawfully detained by Homeland Security goons

Senator Alex Padilla is a Democrat from California. Gov. Newsom appointed him to Kamala Harris’s vacant Senate seat in 2021, when Harris became vice president of the United States. Padilla won a special election and an election to serve a full term in 2022. He’s well-known and reportedly a lovely man and good Democrat. Considering what the Trump administration is trying to do in California – create panic and sow chaos though an illegal military intervention on American soil – Sen. Padilla was well within his rights to attend a press conference held by Kristi Noem, Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary and the a–hole nominally “in charge” of all of these asinine ICE raids. Noem’s press conference was held in LA – usually, a visiting Cabinet secretary would at least check in with a state’s senators, but Noem did not. And when Sen. Padilla attempted to ask Noem a question about the ICE raids, Noem’s goons attacked the senator, violently shoving him out of the room, then tackled him and handcuffed him.
Senator Padilla’s office sends me this video of his take-down and detention at Sec. Noem’s press conference in L.A. pic.twitter.com/RLUVYP1Jsb
— Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 12, 2025
There are other angles of the assault on and unlawful detainment of a sitting United States senator, and I’m including some of the other videos below. It’s absolutely shocking, disturbing and infuriating. Again, THIS WAS A PRESS CONFERENCE. In Padilla’s home state, the state of which he serves as United States senator. The entire reason why he was in the federal building was to meet with federal officials about their unlawful actions IN HIS STATE.
Padilla was not arrested, because what were they going to charge him with, asking a question at ICE Barbie’s press conference? The Homeland Security spox did issue several dishonest press releases, in which they blatantly lied about Padilla failing to identify himself (you can hear him clearly say that he is a senator and he also said his name). Noem told Fox News that she met with Sen. Padilla for “fifteen minutes” after her moron goons released him from the unlawful detainment. Noem needs to be out on her ass, and all of the goons should be fired immediately. There should be congressional hearings on this.
United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration's actions in Southern California.
This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.pic.twitter.com/ODTNb92JE4
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 12, 2025
If that’s what they do to a United States Senator with a question, imagine what they can do to any American that dares to speak up. We will hold this administration accountable. pic.twitter.com/ZMExvMmZfE
— Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) June 12, 2025
BREAKING: Video has just emerged to proves that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is lying about US Senator Alex Padilla not identifying himself before being thrown to the ground and handcuffed.
Every single American should be outraged over the Trump administration's attempts to squash… pic.twitter.com/JAYp7HEOQ2
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 12, 2025
I weep for the USA.
Anyone else getting Gestapo vibes from ICE agents?
My parents live in DC and my dad has seen ICE agents with machine guns waiting on corners to arrest people. My mom pointed out that ICE agents aren’t in a uniform, most of them are just wearing their ordinary clothes. It’s like they sent out an email to their base asking for anyone who wants to go after immigrants to sign up and bring their own guns.
The ones conducting the raids in my neighborhood were not in any type of law enforcement uniform, were carrying heavy weapons, using unmarked SUVS, and one of them was easily identifiable to me as the Proud Boy who lives a few blocks away and was recently pardoned for bringing a truckload of guns to the Capitol on January 6.
To Lightpurple’s point:
I have no real evidence for this but I absolutely believe that these ICE agents are J6-ers and deputized white nationalists.
They don’t act like law enforcement or dress like law enforcement. It’s very shady.
Reminds me of the brownshirts, tbh.
I want to note 2 things:
1. Padilla has an office in the building. He was meeting with a General there that day. She was essentially a guest in his workplace.
2. Not only is he a CA Senator, he’s is a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety.
He had every right to be there and ask questions.
Not only did he have a right to be there but she had an obligation to meet with him beforehand AND include him, Schiff, Newsome, and the district representative in that press conference. Anything less is an unconstitutional violation of California’s sovereignty
Just you saying that made me break down.
This country is so far gone.
F these fascists. Find a No Kings protest near you tomorrow. I’ll be at the one in mid-town Manhattan. These protests are seriously therapeutic. There is fellowship, music, funny signs. We all have to support each other now, and give each other hope. https://indivisible.org/
We are going tomorrow to one at the capitol in our state.
I just want everyone who attends one to do everything they can to remain peaceful and safe.
We just don’t know what to expect from his magat provocateurs.
Makes me sick to my stomach
Same. I’m so appalled & angry I’m literally holding back tears. We’re only 5 months in and look how far we’ve sunk (not *fallen*, SUNK). 5 months!
This actually made me cry. And I’m not a crier. I am older than dirt but I think I would have tried to run to help him, not necessarily out of bravery but out of emotion. And I would have undoubtedly got a rifle butt in my teeth for the effort.
As Heather Cox Richardson stated
“this is a big deal!”
A US Senator, THE senior Congressional official charged with oversight of
Federal agencies was Doing His Job, asking questions. And Noem and her team illegally removed him from the room and acted like thugs using brute force against him.
And then LIED, claiming he didn’t identify himself (he clearly did) and the he threatened her (he clearly did not)
And if you reflect on what Noem was saying before he spoke up … it’s chilling. She was announcing her intent to wrest control of LA from its duly elected officials – mayor AND governor with an illegally deployed military force. Which is what as known as a coup.
We’re at a turning point folks. Stand up, show up, speak out in every legal way possible. (If it is safe for you to do so or you can accept the risks). When citizens refuse to tolerate this behavior and make their voices loudly heard, that’s how you overcome fascism and autocrats.
💯🎯
#Resist 💙💙🇺🇲💙
Liberate. She said they’re going to liberate LA from socialists. “We are not going away. We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor had placed on this country.”
That feckin’ baseball hat. God. 🤮
Wow, so the mayor of LA and governor of California have placed the entire country in “socialism?” ICE Barbie is so so stupid.
Yes!
The assault is getting a lot of attention, but what she said about removing our elected leaders is terrifying.
This is neo feudalism. This is literally a hostile government takeover. God help us all.
So their excuse for attacking him is they didn’t know he was a Senator? Why would it be OK to do that to ANYONE at a press conference?! Fucking fuckers. God how I hate this man and his minions. And while I am on the subject of God, I literally pray for deliverance from all of them. No offense to any atheists or agnostics on this site or anywhere. For my part, I will pray when things get really bad.
In the video of the incident he clearly identifies himself, as a US Senator, multiple times.
So their “excuse” is a bold face lie.
Per Padilla’s interview with Soboroff, Padilla said he was already in the building for another meeting. He decided to stop by Noem’s press conference. Padilla was accompanied by FBI and law enforcement when he came into the room. Absolutely no reason for not knowing who he is.
To add insult to injury, Noem agreed to meet with Padilla after her news conference and then split without meeting.
This is all about messaging, fear mongering. This is what’s coming if it isn’t stopped soon.
He is CHAIR of the committee that oversees Homeland Security. She knows EXACTLY who he is.
He DID identify himself, but he shouldn’t even have to. If you are on her goon squad, you should know who all the US Senators are, for chrissakes. It’s 100 people, not that hard to memorize.
Senator Padilla revealed in his interview with Jacob Soborof after the incident that what really triggered his question was Noem’s assertion that the feds, including the military, were in California to stay. She finally said the quiet part out loud. This is a military coup by the federal government to oust the state’s duly elected political leaders and control the entire state. Like the Nazis before them, MAGA is a band of thieves. California is not only the biggest state, it is the richest. As usual, Trump wants wealth without any effort on his part. Stay strong, California. Stay strong.
Soboroff. My apologies.
This is exactly it, TACO 🌮 wants to control California purse strings especially as Gavin is threatening to withhold funds / taxes 💰💰💰
They already have been doing this to ordinary citizens, at Trump rallies, violently throwing out people and Trump encouraging it. So, as horrifying as this is, I can’t say I’m surprised.
Clear violation of the Senator’s First Amendment rights.
The only thing that might save the idiots involved from a conviction on those grounds is that they apparently released him almost immediately.
But as always, the disrespect, the disregard for the law, the cruelty and stupidity is the point.
Felon47 and his traitorous MAGAt cabal want to destroy this country for their own power and profit.
And if we don’t push back hard enough, they’re going to succeed.
#Resist 💙💔💙🇺🇲
And it’s not just his first amendment rights … he was literally *doing his job* and performing his duty as THE CHAIR – THE senior member – of the Congressional committee that is charged with oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.
Flagrant violation of California’s state sovereignty under the 10th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America and Article 1.
I truly never in my lifetime thought that I would watch the United States turn into 1930s Germany but here we are.
I have spent a lot of time reading about French resistance fighters (Jean Moulin, Marie-Madeleine Fourcade to name just a couple) and visiting sites of nazi occupation in Europe. Seeing the sacrifice these men and women made in the name of restoring freedom and democracy to their country was almost too hard to comprehend; often ultimately losing their lives in the effort. I often wondered what I would be capable of if in that position and thanked my lucky stars that I didn’t have to find out. But, here we are.
From the moment of trump’s emergence on the political scene my anxiety level flared; the similarities to 1930/1940’s Europe was unmistakable. There was no “both sides” argument for me.
I’ve been recommending Maus to everyone I know. If nothing else, resolve to be your community’s own Emanuel Ringelblum. We have outsourced all of our memories and ideas and connections to these cell phones and to the internet, and they can lock that down and erase it all tomorrow. They told us the internet was forever, but they lied. Plan accordingly.
“Not identifying himself” ok, so they thought he was a journalist and that was okay? So fucked up.
“Not identifying himself” is a LIE
He *clearly* identified himself, by name and position. The fact that Noem dares to blatantly lie about that, when there is clear audio and video from multiple sources tells you exactly what she is all about, and what the Trump administration as a whole is made of.
This Saturday matters. If you can, show up. If you can offer a ride, please do. We are now in a situation that most of us have not experienced, and it’s going to get worse. The most important things to most elected officials is money and reelection. Use the power of the purse and protest peacefully tomorrow. The day has come when a sitting Senator was abused on camera and that THING straight up LIED about what we all saw and heard. My heart is broken. But my spirit is renewed. Stay peaceful and stay safe.
The fear is real and palpable. Even in my small family and social group we are cautioned to not put out anything politically anti Trump.
Cautioned by whom?
That’s exactly how it’s designed to work, right? Fear-based compliance turns into a general assumption that anyone not publicly opposing him gives tacit agreement/ support.
This exactly. Stifle dissent is fascism 101.
It’s scary to see people giving in to this shit, enabling a fascist takeover less than six months into his presidency. We are so cooked and Americans still don’t fully grasp the depths we are headed towards.
Never be silent.
Do not obey in advance.
This is so important.
It feels like every day the fascist administration is testing the waters to see how far they can go. I have no doubt that the next Democrat senator who does that will be fully arrested and charged with some bulsh*t accusation.
It took Putin about 20 years to start arresting political enemies BTW. Fucking Viktor Orban doesn’t even do this kind of shit. The fascist RW propaganda machine is cheering this shit on and the GOP is actively condoning it. Congressional Dem leadership is finally waking up to the fact that this regime won’t only hurt their constituents–it will hurt them as well.
I cannot emphasize this enough: if you’re able-bodied get your ass to a protest this weekend. No Kings are happening everywhere and if it’s anything like the Hands Off protests, there will be smaller satellite protests in the ‘burbs as well. Stop making excuses, stop the keyboard warrior-ing and dinner discussions. GET YOUR ASS OUT THERE and make your voice heard while this fascist shit stain is having his disgusting military parade at the expense of taxpayers.
We are HERE, guys. The fascism is NOW. Silence is compliance and the time for action is NOW.
It’s not just right wing media broadcasting propaganda. Yesterday on CNN, they were doing their “both sides” coverage with a heavy dose of “whataboutism”.
Right-wing “thought leaders” like Ben Shapiro are now holding Orban up as a great guy.
Boston is throwing a huge PRIDE party tomorrow.
No Kings; yasss, Queens!
I know! We’re gonna risk driving in because blue line is under construction again–hope we don’t regret it.
…it’s gonna be fucking wild in town with the Pride parade converging with the protest lol.
Yeah Boston-area Indivisible is joining in, so it looks like there’s going to be combo No Kings – Pride rallying going on (some of the folks in my local area are going down to Boston for it ). And there are local rallies in just about every city, town near me (our local Pride parade already happened, and downtown shops have been filled with rainbow displays all month.)
Resist, refuse to be cowed, and stand up, speak out for human rights, the rule of law and the Consitution
And the Yankees are at Fenway, which always makes for a crazy weekend and there’s a concert at the pavilion and Sunday is parade for the 250th anniversary of Bunker Hill. Rain or no rain, Boston will turn out in force this weekend.
And, of course, Trump is blowing off the Bunker Hill anniversary, just like he ignored the anniversaries of Midnight Ride, the Battle of Lexington & Concord, and Fort Ticonderoga
🎯
I agree with everything you said Kitten. I always do. You’re one of my faves here. But, hear me out……we are going to need an underground resistance and we need to start it NOW. We will need people out there to hide people and move them to safety. Anyone underground will need to be above reproach. No hint of dissent in their history in order to operate. I’m struggling with how to do both honestly. I want to get out there and fight like hell, but I also want to be available for what we all know, honestly, is coming next. I just don’t know what to do.
Just so everyone is aware, a judge ruled that Trump sic’ing the National Guard on Californians was illegal. The problem is that if House Republicans pass the Big Evil Bill, it will make the judicial branch obsolete. Checks and balances are gone, upholding the law is over and we are officially in a dictatorship. The sickest part is that the little brown nosing weasel Mike Johnson said it’s targeted to pass on July 4. The day we celebrate declaring independence from a tyrannical King – we will be sent back into tyranny. I suggest everyone gets going on calling their representatives now and do not leave them alone until this bill hopefully dies.
And predictably, the Appeals Court struck down the lower court’s ruling. The AG Barbie Bondi already said that checks and balances are NOT needed. We are truly down the rabbit hole with little view of the entry hole. Between rising antisemitism, the occupation of LA, and rising fascism, I honestly, I never remember a time when I felt more hopeless and scared.
They haven’t struck it down—yet. They put the temporary restraining order on hold pending appeal.
They just put it on hold until the parties can fully brief the issue and answer questions at a hearing early next week. It will likely be back in place by Wednesday
This is absolutely frightening.
I’m doing No Kings in my little town. I think it’s important for us all to show up, despite the fear mongering.
We need to show up. There’s more of us
Ask the police to bring charges. If that fails (likely), then file a private complaint. If it’s an option, then bring civil suits against ICE as an agency. Simultaneously, sue them civilly as individuals. Keep it on the news every night. Be a thorn in their sides.
Even if unsuccessful, these actions will demonstrate that we will not lay down in the face of blatant illegal actions. This is the perfect case to stand up to them because it exposes all their lies on camera for all the world to see. They physically assaulted a sitting senator while in the legitimate execution of his duties.
I want to give a big thank you to Celebitchy for a covering what is happening in LA, and the great Trump administration overreach.
Some websites aren’t courageous enough to even mention it (*cough* pajiba). We are the fascism test case, and the gaslighting has been so extreme. It is really important that our fellow Americans know what is REALLY happening in Los Angeles. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Absolutely. Tom Homan said back in February that he’s gonna “bring hell” to Boston and he’s personally attacked Mayor Wu on several occasions. Blue cities and states are under attack and we need our elected officials to watch what’s happening in LA and prepare.
🎯
@Tiffany, I second your gratitude to this brave Celebitchy website.
It’s completely ironic that a celebrity gossip site does a better job than a large portion of mainstream media.
I need someone in this administration to explain to me as if I was 5 and didn’t have a JD, how someone whose job requires her to not only know but to answer to all 100 US Senators didn’t know who one of those senators was and under what authority she was holding a press conference in his state without briefing him first?
It’s crazy how they’ve stopped even trying to use semi-believable lies.
Jfc. This is dark af and getting darker by the day.
And Noem’s disgusting side piece, Corey Lewandowski, was right in the mix during this appalling incident.
Even he seemed to realize the scale of this f*ck-up.
Assaulting a sitting US Senator is not a good look, all around. I hope this wakes up the dormant majority.
#NoKings
The daughter of a close friend of mine is Canadian, but is about to start teaching at U-Cal, Irvine. She has a PhD and has been living legally with a green card in the US for many years. She is half black, and won’t come to visit her mom here on Vancouver Island as she’s afraid she won’t be allowed back into the US because “black illegal immigrant!!!”
I am frankly scared shitless about what’s happening south of the border. It WILL affect Canadians and our way of life because the more power the Orange Shitstain garners the more Canada will look like fair game. The annexation of Canada as the 51st state started off as mere hubris and hyperbole, but it will come back to haunt us.
It’s shocking!!
When I see this lawlessness and banditry, Padilla, as a Mexican by birth, was lucky not to be deported to prison in El Salvador. The fact that he is a legal citizen, a senator, what does Trump and his thugs care?
After all, Trump has already sent several US citizens of South American origin to El Salvador in street raids. From what I know, even the Supreme Court ruling that it is illegal and they should return to the US did nothing, because Trump ignored this ruling.
For those participating in protests tmrw, please stay safe. Keep it frosty. We are being told that MAGAt instigators are going to intersperse with the crowds and actively instigate and force a conflict.
We have been told that if that happens. Sit down. Do not engage. If you see someone sitting down, please go sit down in solidarity with them.
Protection in numbers. Expect to be heckled but please don’t risk being injured or worse
Disable face ID on your phone. Do not consent to having your phone searched by police–know your rights. Write emergency number(s) on your arm or leg with a sharpie. Remember that the line becomes grey when agitators glom on to a peaceful protests. It’s easy for people who didn’t commit any crime to get swept in and police WILL confiscate your belongings so make sure you have important phone numbers memorized or written somewhere on you.
Dogkiller’s (Noem’s) lies need to be addressed and the little guy (appears to be Dogkiller’s bodyman) doing most of the assaulting should be identified.
Welcome to the newest communist regime. Our politicians have abandoned us. They are Felon 45’s yes men. To afraid to do what is right. We should all be afraid!
Just want to note that during a recent protest in Minneapolis which the FBI and ATF reported was a drugs and weapons sting operation, ICE agents were also on the scene which prompted
bystanders to protest believing it was an immigration raid. At least one ICE agent had a patch on his camo jacket that was a blatant white supremacist symbol. You can Google it this, there are photos. An ICE spokesperson first tried to deny it, then said it was a nod toward Minnesota’s Scandinavian roots, then finally admitted that the patch was not approved and they would “look into it”. Lends credence to the belief that J6’ers and Proud Boys are in ICE uniforms.
“The earth is but one country, and mankind its citizens.” ― Bahá’u’lláh