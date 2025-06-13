Candace Cameron Bure thinks TV shows and video games can be a portal for demons



It’s been well over a year since we’ve checked in on Candace Cameron Bure (or whoever is trying to distance themselves from her). Sorry to disturb the peace, but she’s involved in some breaking news that simply must be discussed. For one thing, she has a podcast. That’s (astonishing) news to me. But the bigger soundbite is this: on a recent episode of her cleverly titled Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, Candy revealed to her couples of listeners that our TV sets are not merely conveyors of our favorite films and shows, they’re portals. Dun Dun DUN! So to protect herself and her family (who flat out roll their eyes at her), Candace prefers that no scary movies be watched in her home, lest the demons get in through the portal. Guess spooky spirits abounding is not the kind of full house she’s looking for! (Not sorry, had to.)

Do not put a scary movie on the TV at Candace Cameron Bure’s House. On a recent episode of “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast,” the “Full House” star explained that her family will sometimes “make fun of her” whenever she talks about “spiritual things” happening in her home. One topic that makes her husband and kids start “rolling their eyes” is the TV, or as Bure calls it, “the portal.” “Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” Bure said. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.” Bure has been on television her entire life, landing her first TV role on the medical drama “St. Elsewhere” at just 6 years old. Most famously, she played D.J. Tanner across 193 episodes of the classic family sitcom “Full House.” Her most recent credits include TV movies like “Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker” and “Home Sweet Christmas.” Even with all that experience, Bure maintains there is something inherently esoteric about the filming process. “Listen, I’m in the film industry,” Bure added. “I understand how it all works. I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”

[From Variety]

Televisions are portals? Come on, Candy, don’t be so dumb. Everyone knows it’s fireplaces that are portals, not TVs! But no really, this woman has a reported net worth of $14 million. Someone, please, make it make sense! Or you know what, scratch that snark. I needed a good chuckle, and Ms. Bure — for once — satisfied my entertainment needs. I don’t mean to besmirch conversations about the paranormal altogether; we’ve covered lots of celebs who’ve shared their experiences with a curious and respectful approach to the visitors. By contrast, Candace comes off like the stereotypical, puritan witch-hater. So what is the root of this TV Truther’s evil-minded television fears? Was she too young when she first saw Poltergeist? Also, how we consume media has expanded drastically. Is there a sliding scale for what level of demonic spirit visits you based on the device you’re viewing content on? Like, if you’re watching on your phone, you’ll just get an imp, or an iPad will earn you a visit from a gremlin? Just because the entire idea is mad, doesn’t mean we have to abandon ALL sense of logic!

Last thought: what are the odds that Candy’s idea of a “scary movie” is The Birdcage? Happy Pride, y’all!

