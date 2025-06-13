Candace Cameron Bure thinks TV shows and video games can be a portal for demons

It’s been well over a year since we’ve checked in on Candace Cameron Bure (or whoever is trying to distance themselves from her). Sorry to disturb the peace, but she’s involved in some breaking news that simply must be discussed. For one thing, she has a podcast. That’s (astonishing) news to me. But the bigger soundbite is this: on a recent episode of her cleverly titled Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, Candy revealed to her couples of listeners that our TV sets are not merely conveyors of our favorite films and shows, they’re portals. Dun Dun DUN! So to protect herself and her family (who flat out roll their eyes at her), Candace prefers that no scary movies be watched in her home, lest the demons get in through the portal. Guess spooky spirits abounding is not the kind of full house she’s looking for! (Not sorry, had to.)
On a recent episode of “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast,” the “Full House” star explained that her family will sometimes “make fun of her” whenever she talks about “spiritual things” happening in her home. One topic that makes her husband and kids start “rolling their eyes” is the TV, or as Bure calls it, “the portal.”
“Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” Bure said. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.”
Bure has been on television her entire life, landing her first TV role on the medical drama “St. Elsewhere” at just 6 years old. Most famously, she played D.J. Tanner across 193 episodes of the classic family sitcom “Full House.” Her most recent credits include TV movies like “Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker” and “Home Sweet Christmas.” Even with all that experience, Bure maintains there is something inherently esoteric about the filming process.
“Listen, I’m in the film industry,” Bure added. “I understand how it all works. I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”
Televisions are portals? Come on, Candy, don’t be so dumb. Everyone knows it’s fireplaces that are portals, not TVs! But no really, this woman has a reported net worth of $14 million. Someone, please, make it make sense! Or you know what, scratch that snark. I needed a good chuckle, and Ms. Bure — for once — satisfied my entertainment needs. I don’t mean to besmirch conversations about the paranormal altogether; we’ve covered lots of celebs who’ve shared their experiences with a curious and respectful approach to the visitors. By contrast, Candace comes off like the stereotypical, puritan witch-hater. So what is the root of this TV Truther’s evil-minded television fears? Was she too young when she first saw Poltergeist? Also, how we consume media has expanded drastically. Is there a sliding scale for what level of demonic spirit visits you based on the device you’re viewing content on? Like, if you’re watching on your phone, you’ll just get an imp, or an iPad will earn you a visit from a gremlin? Just because the entire idea is mad, doesn’t mean we have to abandon ALL sense of logic!
Last thought: what are the odds that Candy’s idea of a “scary movie” is The Birdcage? Happy Pride, y’all!
I’m not even going to waste my time reading to see how she rationalizes starring in a murder series and just assume she explains how she herself is the demon. FCCB!
Well, she got us to talk about her and her podcast.
Actually Candy it’s not the TV it’s the phone and the call is coming from inside your house!! lol.
A TV series based on a book series by the author of the books that spawned True Blood, a TV series about vampires. As long as the checks don’t bounce, right Candy?
I would mock her, but I’m a person who won’t go anywhere near a Ouiji board, and wouldn’t want to be alone at night with a Teddy Ruxpin bear or Furby.
I hate furbys too!
Don’t ask me why but I once did an Alpha course. It is a British evangelical Anglican thing.
During our final retreat, the preacher told us that if we were having trouble being filled with the spirit it was likely for one of two reasons.
1. We had played with a Ouija board at least once in our lives.
2. We’d had sex with some who had played with a Ouija board.
When we broke out into groups, I asked my group leader directly if they were saying that my vagina is a demon portal. The answer was ‘yes’. I laughed and laughed. I’m sure many prayers were said for my soul that night.
@originalmich
I would have told that man that his mama’s vagina gave birth to him so that must make him a demon.😈
I’m a non believer in all this spooky other worldly stuff. I did once have a panic attack during a nightime cemetery group tour on Halloween. But that was just that once.
All it takes is once to let the demons in.
If you’re good at it. 😈
She also said that the flavored seltzer water Liquid Death has a curse put on it before it is distributed to consumers.
omg, thought you were joking! She really said this! She thinks Liquid Death is cursed as part of the supply chain. 🤓 🤪
The only thing cursed about Liquid Death is that it doesn’t taste very good. I am a flavored seltzer water enthusiast and it’s my least favorite lol.
Yeah, Liquid Death iced tea is lousy. Only Lipton’s is worse…and that is saying something.
FFS. She sounds like a 10-year-old confidently recounting urban legends. Tell us the one about the cemetery in Kansas that’s a gateway to Hell, Candace! Oh, or spider eggs in bubblegum!
What happened to her?
Evangelical Christianity
She’s always been this way; she just has a podcast to platform her crazy now. See: Her brother Kirk who is more known for his crazy fundamentalist beliefs because he’s long had a platform on Christian television for it.
Well, bless her heart.
People were doing this with “Sinners” and how people were “complaining” (it was performative) how it was demonic and how it rejected Christianity blah blah. I had to explain this movie to a friend of mine who doesn’t like vampire movies. I told her about the storyline between Sammi and his father. I told her “if your faith is rattled by a movie about vampires then your faith is not as strong as you think” I went on to explain Annie’s character and how Remmick alluded to christians weaponizing their faith and stealing his fathers land. She said “ok I needed to talk to someone with sense”
TV gave us that f-king felon so she’s not all wrong.
HAHAHAHAhahahhaaaa !
I shouldn’t laugh because it is TRUTH, but lawd. 🔥
I know everyone who wasn’t indoctrinated into fundamentalist Christianity just laughs and shrugs, but this is a very real and fully believed in part of the cult thinking. They also believe it to be their duty to rid the world of anything they consider demonic filth – by any and all means necessary. God is on their side after all. I lived this “reality” from the cradle and have tried to warn people for years that Christian nationalists are NOT effing around when they start talking about these ideas – they want to eliminate anyone and anything that even hints at “satanic” activity. Sorry for all the quotation marks but I don’t believe in any of this shizz any longer but remain terrified of the powerful minority who do with a literalness that will cause so much pain and suffering. Happy Friday 🫠
Yeah, a steady diet of revelations and Paul plus every out of context verse you can think of leads to this. I remember Pat Robertson saying similar things (my Granma watched him). It’s a world view that needs isolation and constant reinforcement to maintain, which is why they all went nuts about Covid lockdowns. The only child of the church pastor I grew up with died from the delta covid wave (well after vaccines were available). He left behind four little girls and his wife, and his dad had a huge indoor maskless celebration of life with thousands of people. Hell of a response to the death of his son from Covid. And the comments from church members I grew up with were about how now the pastor understands God’s sacrifice of Jesus better.
These people can excuse and twist ANYTHING
She thinks Poltergeist is a documentary.
Yes, this reminds me of when I lived in Georgia. A coworker of mine adamantly wouldn’t let her kids read Harry Potter or see the movies, nor let them play Dungeons & Dragons, because they were works of the devil (well, we know about JK Rowling now, but then?) or something. I didn’t pay too close attention because none of it made sense.
I’m gonna say that her characterization of herself as being in “the film industry” is a lil bit of a stretch
Thank you for this. You made my day. I needed that laugh.
Huh. Well anyways…Happy Friday the 13th, y’all! Let’s all watch a horror movie in this dumbass’s honor. Bonus points for any movie that’s about witchcraft or something demonic.
I’d like to suggest “The Ring” (the really scary Japanese original).
Was very glad for a while that I didn’t have a tv in my bedroom.
Eheheh. Audition still freaks me out. And in case you thought old movies can’t be scary, check out The Black Cat.
I refuse to watch The Exorcist. I will not watch. No way no how. But her statements make her sound “unbalanced”.
omg. It’s such a great movie though! Really, the acting is fantastic.
Yeah, I won’t touch the Exorcist with a ten foot pole.
I walked out of it, and no the acting is NOT fantastic. The movie is vile.
Read the book & saw it at the time in theaters. Not sure I could stomach it now.
Oh, gad, now I’ve got that theme music stuck in my my head!
The SNL/Richard Pryor send up is hilarious, however…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8dKnFU5LUE
Just how reality-resistant does one have to be…
She is mentally ill.
Our TVs are not portals letting demons into our homes (unless she counts herself :P)
Ex-Jw popping on to say this sounds absolutely ridiculous if you were raised outside of evangelical, fundamental Christianity. But I grew up like this too. No Harry Potter, no wizards, no horror movies, and watch out for objects from second hand stores that might let demons in. No yoga or meditation because that also clears your mind to possibly let the demons in. Seriously. Christianity is no fricking joke and it takes years to deconstruct.
Huh. I have cats. One follows any guest around keeping an eye on them. The other patrols the house at night. Trust me, no demon or demonic creatures are getting in our house.
If your cats are like my Spike, it’s because any demon thinking of visiting takes one look at them and say “Nope. Nope. Not me. I’ll be across the street” in a voice tinged with fear and respect.
As an atheist this is just silly. Religion is the biggest cause of evil and death in the world since the beginning. Watching horror movies isn’t going to cause you to be possessed lmao
It sounds to me that she read the script (or had it read to her) for Poltergeist, auditioned and didn’t get the part and she hasn’t been able to let go of it. It wasn’t her fault she didn’t get the part, it was demons! And spiraled from there.
Do you think Fox News is not an influence for evil? I definitely believe it’s a demonic influence and it’s captured people’s hearts and minds. But I’d be willing to be that Candace will let that into her home. She’s worried about scary movies and made up things but the reality is much, much worse.
All I can say is that I refused to allow my then teen daughter to watch the Exorcist in our house, it was and is to this day, the only movie I will not allow in our home.
She’s a total loon.
I’m glad her family mocks her for this. They should.
I was raised in a church-going household, sang in the choir, said my prayers at night at least when I was little. I pretty much do believe in God, or at least some higher power. But my parents never saw any harm in Halloween or ghost stories or fictional children’s books about wizards. It’s partly regional (I’m from New Jersey) and partly denominational (Episcopalian). But growing up I honestly can’t think of a single kid I knew – Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, whatever – who wasn’t allowed to dress up and go trick-or-treating. The first I ever heard of this in present day America was when I moved to Texas and an elderly neighbor side-eyed my spooky seasonal decor.
I overheard two women with toddlers in a local thrift store (Houston, close-in suburbs) talking about the Covid vaccine. Both agreed they were not going to get it and one said “I really do believe it’s The Mark Of The Beast!” WTAF?! I don’t think all organized religion is bad, but boy some of them are whacky and dangerous. Luckily my neighborhood is pretty much full of rational people. I will never live outside of an urban center in Texas because the further away from the city you go, the weirder and more conservative people get.
I grew up as Catholic as you can possibly get. I went to Catholic school. We were allowed to dress up for Halloween and had Halloween parties at school while also learning that the next day was All Saints Day in the church. It’s possible to be religious and also have harmless fun. Being an evangelical sounds like an utter drag. And that’s’ coming from this recovering Catholic.
Well, she kissed another man on TV, and according to her brother that’s a no no.
Lotta priests playing video games and watching scary movies I guess.
I actually find her comments very sad and I’m sorry that i go media traction.
I’ve definitely arrived at a place in my faith where I kind of do agree that the media you consume influences your worldview and what you “see” around you. By that same reasoning, Candace Cameron’s worldview IS the demonic portal. It’s her fearfulness of others that causes her to “see” demonic influence everywhere. Some people just choose to live in Hell, and that’s sad.