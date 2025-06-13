Taylor Swift wore Area to attend Game 4 of the Stanley Cup with Travis Kelce

It’s so funny to me that Taylor Swift goes to all of these sporting events now. By her own admission, she only started giving a sh-t about football when she was well into her 30s and dating Travis Kelce. So far, Travis has also taken her to the US Open (tennis) and now a Stanley Cup game (ice hockey). You know he’s itching to take her to watch a golf tournament. How have they not gone to a basketball game? Taylor seems into football, but let me tell you, she did give a damn about tennis last year.
These are photos from last night, Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. I would assume Travis is pro-Panthers, or maybe he just wanted to have a nice date night with his lady while they’re both in Florida. Travis has apparently been doing his own mini-football camp in Florida, and Taylor has been mostly staying with him (I think she’s traveling back and forth between Florida and NYC). Taylor’s ensemble last night was cute – “a cream crystal trim track jacket and crystal embellished track shorts by Area.” So, what happens when Travis’s football season starts? Well, People Magazine had this exclusive:
For the first time since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023, the pop superstar is heading into an NFL season without the demands of a global tour.
“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”
After nearly two years of coordinating their demanding careers — including Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour — the couple, both 35, is entering a less chaotic chapter.
“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source continues. Now that the tour is officially over, Swift is expected to be more present during Kelce’s upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped and she’s genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently. Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible. They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”
And as the couple continues to navigate life in the spotlight, they’re finding ways to build something more grounded. “It’s a chance for them to settle into more of a routine and they’re both really happy about that,” adds the source.
I imagine the past six-seven months have felt like a dream for her – her tour ended late last year, and in that time, she’s mostly just rested and gone on vacation and spent time with Travis. They’re about to have their two-year anniversary, and Taylor gets to be a full-time football WAG this season. I mean, she’s in Florida just to spend time with Travis in his preseason! They’re in it for the long-term.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
My eyebrows are extremely raised at the Florida of it all but they look cute. Go hockey!
Per social media (take it for what it is worth) Travis is doing some pre-football training (aka OTAs) in that area of Florida.
Yes, Florida training camp for the MAGA-owned Chiefs, Trumpers in the box, MAGA hats sitting right in front of them, it’s all very wild to me.
Ugh they are sitting with Maple MAGa Wayne Gretzky, who attended Trump inauguration.
I hate that they’re hanging out with Trump-lovin’ Gretzky, though.
OMG Gretzky looks mummified!
I looked at that pic and had no idea it was gretzky. Getting aging advice from the plastic surgery addicts at shitler’s florida castle?
Gretzky has been a pretty heavy drinker for a long time. When I met him at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, he was absolutely hammered and it was only noon…
He turned his back on his Canadian roots and many Canadians can’t stand him now and his Trump loving ways.
I did not recognize him at all. WOW.
Thought the same thing.
As a Canadian, nowadays I legit refer to Gretzky as a traitor.
Considering Kelce was wearing what I would describe as “panthers red” I guess he was rooting for Florida? I hope this series goes to 7 and Edmonton wins it at home. 🙂
I want a win at home so bad and I say that as a first time Oilers fan, lol. I actually became an Oilers fan a few weeks ago when Connor’s goal gave us the gold at the Four Nations Face Off. Any hockey player that can bring gold home for Canada gets a pass.
He came up to there box and he recently did an episode of Travis and Jason’s podcast. You can tell they admire his greatness as an athlete a ton I suspect that doesn’t extend to his political views.
I am so so disappointed in Gretzky as a Canadian. His silence on Trump’s stance towards our country and all other Trump dangerous actions, cruelty and criminality is difficult to swallow.
Back to Taylor and Travis for a moment, i find it hilarious he takes her on sports dates, baseball, hockey, tennis. However, the sightings of them at the game popped up on my feed last night and they looked like they had a ball together and it is clear how into each other they are. Good for them!
Exactly this. Canada won’t forgive his support of trump and magats. He’s Canadian in name only.
omg i feel so old, i’m 50 and she’s 35. i always think of her as not aging past 30!
The guy with the MAGA hat in front of them with “Trump was Right About Attendance” on it. THIS is why I want Edmonton to win (but also very much because Connor McDavid deserves to finally win a Stanley Cup). I don’t feel like watching Florida MAGAts taunt a Canadian team.
I think the hat says “trump was right about everything”
Oh that’s even worse. I apologize – I had to squint to read the whole thing.
I don’t follow Taylor Swift enough to know….all the “when will he propose, are they already engaged, etc.” Is Taylor Swift really that focused or driven to get married or have kids? She’s had a couple long term relationships and all her boy drama as song fodder, just never got a sense one way or the other if she really wants to settle down.
She’s very family focussed. Every woman I know from 30 to 40 who aren’t in the getting married stage and wants kids or MAY want them have had eggs frozen. Apparently everyone does it (regular women) in their early 30s. So she has choices. She strikes me as wanting kids but no one needs to get married. That’s bizarrely archaic.
I had to look up what the Stanley cup was. I wonder what she’ll do now? She’s been so busy for 5 years or so, rerecording, new albums, touring… She’s not rerecording any more, finished touring. She seems like someone who likes to keep busy (after decent break)
I hope she’s recording a new album or Reputation vault tracks!!
It wouldn’t surprise me to hear that she’s writing songs at the moment, either for herself or others. While I think she might be capable of relaxing at times, she strikes me as one of those people who wake up every day “on” and ready to tackle the world with her creativity.
It sounds like I’m a huge Taylor swift fan and while I admire her, I am not a Swifty. But her work ethic is very aspirational. She is a good role model, I believe, to young women in particular but most women of all ages.
I think at some stage she’ll write a movie or a musical, but yes, I agree she’s writing. She isn’t one to coast. Plus given all the NY trips always suggests recording given she is hanging more with Travis. I guess we’ll find out.
She’s already said she won’t re-record Reputation, because she’s not in the headspace anymore.
Travis playing hockey growing up and is friends with the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew Tkachuk is trying to win the Stanley Cup a second year in a row with the Florida Panthers. Pretty much the entire NHL is MAGA or adjacent so it’s hard to have any American pride about any of it.
The Tkachuk brothers were the instigators of the famous “3fights in the first 30 seconds” in the Four Nations tournament in February.
I was shocked to see her there. I just so happened to flip it on while watching the Top Chef finale.
Go Oilers!!!
Bring Stanley home, boys…go Oilers go!!!! 🧡💙🧡
Go Oilers!!!!
OMG! Last night’s game was amazing! BRING HOME THE CUP OILERS!!! I was so happy they won last night that Darnell Nurse goal was absolutely bananas.
Get McDavid his cup already!!!
Taylor used to go to the occasional hockey game when she was younger and less famous. Since Nashville didn’t have a basketball team, the hockey team took on more relevance. She actually was the star of a commercial promoting the Nashville Predators. And she also went on a couple of dates to hockey games as well.
There’s an international soccer match in Miami this weekend as well. Would not surprise me to see them turn up at that event too.
Bet it puts them to sleep too, after that hockey game,
Jason and Travis used to play hockey too. Not a swiftie but I am a huge hockey fan and I remember reading something about that.
Oilers all the way! Heartbroken for Zach Hymen (#18) who was injured in the final playoff game and can only watch.
I’m happy for them!as long as the weirdos and stalkers leave them alone,its all good!!! I have to say this is already her second longest relationship and i’ve never seen her this happy with anyone ever!like i can’t remember her being so joyful with any of her exes, i really didn’t expect it would take an nfl player to make this happen!
The two of them also attended the baseball playoffs (Sept/Oct) when she was on break from Eras last fall. It was in the NYC area, one of the new york teams against the Cleveland team – Travis was raised in Cleveland, and so is a fan of his hometown baseball team.
I know she is an incredibly hard working, talented, and driven person- but 2 years on that tour, so many countries, so many 3+ hour shows. I hope she is enjoying her downtime.
The lady deserves to do nothing for awhile if that is what she wants.
Ugh Florida. And everything about it. I mostly hate what TS wears and this is no exception but I’m not her audience or age group so I’m sure it’s fine or even great. I mostly hate those clunky boots yikes. But not as much as I hate the MAGA crowd…
I thought those boots with that outfit looked TERRIBLE.
Yeah, I thought her shoes or boots — or whatever those monstrosities are — marred an otherwise cute look.
I’m happy for them, though, and glad they’re still together. Their families seem to gel.
My only TS gossip is that last summer, the golf pro who coaches a wealthy family I know said he had spent a few days coaching Taylor and Brittani Mahomes on their golfing. Pat Mahomes usually works out and prepares in Dallas, and Travis came in town to spend a week or so here. That, and I know the girl who took the photos for the Red album and Reputation 😂
They sure seem to have fun together – always laughing at each others jokes – and I love it.
Looks like Taylor’s taken charge of Travis’ personal grooming.
I’m fascinated by his floppy 90s hair. It’s giving Dawson Creek era. I’m not mad at it but it feels retro.
Well, that article in People sounded straight out of her team and put all the whiny NFL bros on notice that they’re getting another season of Taylor-as-WAG.
There are rumours in Swiftieville that while he’s been in pre-season conditioning training in Florida a couple of months ago, she’s been pretty much living with him there and went back to work too – finalising her script for the movie she’s been rumoured to be making.
Somewhere I saw Travis mention that he was encouraging her to make a film and that he offered to produce it.
Does anyone have an ID on that shade of red lipstick she’s wearing? It doesn’t look like her go-to Pat McGrath Elson. I want that shade exactly.
If you’re not already watching it can’t recommend this finals enough
Connor McDavid is amazing
It’s like watching a video game
He’s that good
The vibe in Edmonton is a blast
LFG Oilers!!!!