Taylor Swift wore Area to attend Game 4 of the Stanley Cup with Travis Kelce

It’s so funny to me that Taylor Swift goes to all of these sporting events now. By her own admission, she only started giving a sh-t about football when she was well into her 30s and dating Travis Kelce. So far, Travis has also taken her to the US Open (tennis) and now a Stanley Cup game (ice hockey). You know he’s itching to take her to watch a golf tournament. How have they not gone to a basketball game? Taylor seems into football, but let me tell you, she did give a damn about tennis last year.

These are photos from last night, Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. I would assume Travis is pro-Panthers, or maybe he just wanted to have a nice date night with his lady while they’re both in Florida. Travis has apparently been doing his own mini-football camp in Florida, and Taylor has been mostly staying with him (I think she’s traveling back and forth between Florida and NYC). Taylor’s ensemble last night was cute – “a cream crystal trim track jacket and crystal embellished track shorts by Area.” So, what happens when Travis’s football season starts? Well, People Magazine had this exclusive:

For the first time since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023, the pop superstar is heading into an NFL season without the demands of a global tour. “Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.” After nearly two years of coordinating their demanding careers — including Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour — the couple, both 35, is entering a less chaotic chapter. “The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source continues. Now that the tour is officially over, Swift is expected to be more present during Kelce’s upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs. “Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped and she’s genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently. Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible. They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.” And as the couple continues to navigate life in the spotlight, they’re finding ways to build something more grounded. “It’s a chance for them to settle into more of a routine and they’re both really happy about that,” adds the source.

[From People]

I imagine the past six-seven months have felt like a dream for her – her tour ended late last year, and in that time, she’s mostly just rested and gone on vacation and spent time with Travis. They’re about to have their two-year anniversary, and Taylor gets to be a full-time football WAG this season. I mean, she’s in Florida just to spend time with Travis in his preseason! They’re in it for the long-term.

