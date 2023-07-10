Candace Cameron Bure denies she asked that Miss Benny get fired from Fuller House



Candace Cameron Bure was on the defensive in the media for most of the second half of 2022, and while she cried character assassination, every story she had to respond to was squarely the result of her own bigoted actions. In July of last year JoJo Siwa named Candy as the rudest celebrity she ever met, citing an incident at the 2016 Fuller House premiere, when Jojo was 11, and asked to take a picture and Candy shut her down with “not right now, maybe later” and then took pictures with other people (and never returned to JoJo). Candy responded first with posting a bible verse on her socials, then called JoJo to apologize and walked away proclaiming that the moral of the story was don’t make a TikTok video cause words hurt–but not, you know, don’t be rude to an eleven-year-old cause words hurt.

Then the 2022 holiday season blew in and Candy confirmed that she had left the Hallmark channel to join the Great American Family network, in a move best described as the sappy-film fest equivalent of switching from Fox to OAN. Hallmark just got too diverse, too inclusive, dare I say too woke for Candy, and she got called out by Hilarie Burton and again by JoJo for being anti-LGBTQIA+ (because she is). So Candy has laid low for 2023, except now a new TikTok video has emerged to take her down. Former Fuller House guest star Miss Benny, who recently came out as transgender and portrayed a queer character on the show, dropped some tea in her video on Thursday:

Candace Cameron Cure is denying claims that she tried to have Fuller House guest star, Miss Benny, removed from the Netflix sitcom. On Thursday, Glamorous star Miss Benny, 24, posted a TikTok video where she recalled an alleged incident in which she was told her character Casey, Fuller House’s first gay character, was at risk of being removed from the show because “one of the Tanner sisters” was “very publicly not for the girls.” “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” said Miss Benny, who came out as transgender in June. The actress added that she was “warned and prepared” that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target her. While Miss Benny did not mention the actress by name in the video, one of the hashtags on the clip read “#candacebure.” Bure, 47, later refuted the allegations, telling PEOPLE in a statement that the two had limited interaction on the series but she only wants “the best” for the Glamorous star. “I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” said Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and its Netflix revival. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.” Reps for Netflix did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

So Candy’s rebuttal is basically “I didn’t have Miss Benny fired, I just made sure we had no scenes together.” All in all it’s a very carefully worded statement. Did Candy literally ask there not to be any queer characters on Fuller House? No, I think even she would recognize that she can’t say that outright (at least not at Netflix). But do I think she likely made her homophobic feelings abundantly clear on set, to the point where producers felt that Miss Benny needed some kind of heads up and protection? You bet your sweet Lord I do.