Candace Cameron Bure denies she asked that Miss Benny get fired from Fuller House

Candace Cameron Bure was on the defensive in the media for most of the second half of 2022, and while she cried character assassination, every story she had to respond to was squarely the result of her own bigoted actions. In July of last year JoJo Siwa named Candy as the rudest celebrity she ever met, citing an incident at the 2016 Fuller House premiere, when Jojo was 11, and asked to take a picture and Candy shut her down with “not right now, maybe later” and then took pictures with other people (and never returned to JoJo). Candy responded first with posting a bible verse on her socials, then called JoJo to apologize and walked away proclaiming that the moral of the story was don’t make a TikTok video cause words hurt–but not, you know, don’t be rude to an eleven-year-old cause words hurt.
Then the 2022 holiday season blew in and Candy confirmed that she had left the Hallmark channel to join the Great American Family network, in a move best described as the sappy-film fest equivalent of switching from Fox to OAN. Hallmark just got too diverse, too inclusive, dare I say too woke for Candy, and she got called out by Hilarie Burton and again by JoJo for being anti-LGBTQIA+ (because she is). So Candy has laid low for 2023, except now a new TikTok video has emerged to take her down. Former Fuller House guest star Miss Benny, who recently came out as transgender and portrayed a queer character on the show, dropped some tea in her video on Thursday:
Candace Cameron Cure is denying claims that she tried to have Fuller House guest star, Miss Benny, removed from the Netflix sitcom.
On Thursday, Glamorous star Miss Benny, 24, posted a TikTok video where she recalled an alleged incident in which she was told her character Casey, Fuller House’s first gay character, was at risk of being removed from the show because “one of the Tanner sisters” was “very publicly not for the girls.”
“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” said Miss Benny, who came out as transgender in June.
The actress added that she was “warned and prepared” that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target her.
While Miss Benny did not mention the actress by name in the video, one of the hashtags on the clip read “#candacebure.”
Bure, 47, later refuted the allegations, telling PEOPLE in a statement that the two had limited interaction on the series but she only wants “the best” for the Glamorous star.
“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” said Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and its Netflix revival. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”
So Candy’s rebuttal is basically “I didn’t have Miss Benny fired, I just made sure we had no scenes together.” All in all it’s a very carefully worded statement. Did Candy literally ask there not to be any queer characters on Fuller House? No, I think even she would recognize that she can’t say that outright (at least not at Netflix). But do I think she likely made her homophobic feelings abundantly clear on set, to the point where producers felt that Miss Benny needed some kind of heads up and protection? You bet your sweet Lord I do.
Photo note by CB: These are photos of Fuller House with Candace Cameron Bure and also of Miss Benny on Glamorous with Kim Cattrall! Credit: Netflix
Miss Benny was absolutely delightful in Glamourous on Netflix, the whole cast is great! I totally binged that one. Watch that instead of Fuller House, a cash grab of a show that is glad to keep this bigot employed.
I just saw Glamorous’s trailer a few days ago and thought it looked fun. Put it on my queue.
I was so disappointed by Glamorous. I felt the characters did not have any depth, I did not find Marco’s character likeable, and Kim Cattrall, whom I adore, was given sub-standard material to work with. She was just this vague, benevolent figure whose intentions were boringly one-dimensional, it was such a complete waste of an exceptional actor. I did love the supporting cast, I felt they were all terrific – much better than the main characters, ironically (special nod to Zane Phillips, who stole every scene he was on). I don’t think the show found its tone or plot. That said, I’m really glad such a show was developed, and if only for that I would encourage others to at least have a look, Netflix will need to see some views to continue exploring this type of comedies. I hope there are many more (better written) down the line.
Candace made shooting hell for the gay man who played Fernando. So I can totally believe she did this as well.
I want them to do a spin off with the Kibblers (Kimmy, Fernando, Stephanie & Jimmy) only. They and the kids were the best part of Fuller House.
She’s on the wrong side of history here. Why is that so hard for bigots to understand? You don’t understand this new world. You’re afraid of it. But it’s on you to adapt. Not the other way around. Fake it till you make it, but most of all *shut it*
I agree she is on the wrong side of history. But addressing the bigot thing. She and many like her were raised to think if they do not control the actions and beliefs of those around them and that they “may” come in contact with, that they are going to hell. It sucks as a POV and creates people behaving like monsters thinking they are “helping” others. In that POV the “best” for Miss Benny is to “see the light” “repent” and become a “born again bigot”.
I know this, because I was raised in a cult, I mean a church, just like Candy and her brother.
They are the ones who need to find peace, and leave everyone else alone.
Methink the lady doth protest too much. Own your shit, Candy.