There are growing rumors about Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s incipient split

For some reason, I have oddly specific memories of how Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom initially got together. It was January 2016, and they both attended the Golden Globes and the Globes after-parties. Maybe they had met previously, but there was something about that night – Bloom reportedly followed Katy around the parties, really trying to make it happen. I remember following the story of their flirtation and thinking “that will never last.” Well, nearly a decade later, they proved me wrong. Sure, they broke up at least once in that decade, and yes, there have been moments where it sounds like they have nothing in common and they kind of hate each other, but hey, they’re still together. Not married! They never got married. They’re one of those “permanently engaged” couples.
Well, Katy has been having an awful few years in her professional life. Her 143 album was critically panned and it underperformed, to put it mildly. Her Vegas residency reportedly lost money, and her current tour is being widely mocked. Katy’s big space trip was also mocked, and Katy is now beefing with Wendy’s over their (funny) tweets. All in all, it’s been a trying time for Katy, and it looks like her professional woes have affected her relationship with Orlando.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship experienced strain amid the singer’s latest endeavor, but a source says her fiancé was there for her. An insider tells PEOPLE, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” 143, which came out in September. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”
A second source adds of Perry, who is currently on her Lifetimes world tour, “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.”
Despite any previous negative reviews, it hasn’t impacted the international shows, and the tour sold out three nights in Mexico, leading Perry to add an extra date. The current Australian leg is also completely sold out. She next brings the show to the US, beginning with a July 10 stop in Denver.
The fact that this is coming from People Mag is interesting. It’s giving “breakup soft-launch.” I honestly don’t think Orlando’s to blame for Katy’s recent professional flops, but I could understand how Katy probably feels like everything is going wrong all at once for her, and maybe the personal and professional are connected. Well, after People Mag got the ball rolling, Page Six followed up with this:
There are rumors bubbling that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship is on rocky ground.
“It’s over,” one source told Page Six. “They are waiting till her tour is over before they split.”
Perry is currently on her “Lifetimes” tour, which began on April 23 and runs through Dec. 7.
Interesting. I imagine it’s “easy” to go through a trial separation when one of the people is doing a global tour. It sounds like Orlando isn’t joining her on the tour, and people have noticed his absence, right? Anyway… I’m actually glad she never married him. If a split happens, at least it won’t be a messy divorce.
Surprised it lasted as long as it did. Orlando’s ex married a tech billionaire so he was punching above his weight with both ladies. Apart from LOTR, I can’t really remember his other successful films. Pirates I suppose.
I still remember the brouhaha over his naked photos with her and that was like “Oh yeah, that’s the reason why SHE’S staying with him.”
Lol Pirates was huge. Just so humongous. As big as LOTR I believe.
I think it was Jonny who was the main focus and Orlando was along for that ride tho.
Same with Keira, she’s spoken how those films harmed her mental health considerably (the instant fame aspects of it all, not the films themselves).
But she’s another actor who seems to avoid the trappings of chasing fame. Does her parts, lives her life.
Seems to me Orlando is the same way.
Orlando played it pretty smart, 2 huge franchises and then just relax your life lol
I hope Orlando got more money out of Pirates than LOTR. It was mind-boggling that LOTR delivered so little financially to the actors.
Bloom was the only one that came back for the Hobbits series as well due to the popularity of Legolas — so 6 LOTR, 4 Pirates — a quick search says 20 million per movie for Hobbit.
Seeing him in Midsomer Murders is always a hoot to me. He played quite a playa. 🤣🤣😎
I LOVE Midsomer Murders, the murders are quire creative and the list of actors is a Who’s Who of England.
KC, yep, it’s arguably Britain’s Law and Order. 😉😉😎
Orlando is set for life, he’s attractive, and seems like an even keeled cool fella. He’s not punching above his weight at all. I thought him and Miranda were a good match and honestly, I’ve never understood why he’s with Katy Perry who is vapid and ridiculous.
But I think we all knew this wasn’t going to work out. Date, breakup, get back together, have a baby and then a forever engagement? Yeah, no.
Cute they both think that they can do better than the other. Lord. Remember Bloom’s messy behind after Justin Beiber hit him?
What? What is this, I’ve never heard of this gossip!
Justin hit Orlando?! Goodness how did I miss this.
I think, he’s not what people expect him to be. They think they are getting Legolas but really, he’s just Orlando and seems to shun fame as North America sees it.
From my reading it seems most (not all) British actors just act and keep their lives separate and private.
If this is so for him, which I believe, he is certainly with the wrong woman. Nothing low key about when she seems to be an incredible amount of work with very little rewards.
Orlando punched Justin at a party on ibiza. it was bc Justin hooked up with his ex miranda Kerr.
Yeah he strikes me as definitely low key compared to her. He teams up with Harry to monitor the paps at Montecito so I’m sure Harry is good friends with him now.
I might remember this incorrectly but wasn’t Orlando who hit Bieber after the latter made a disgusting comment about Miranda Kerr?
I recall reports said he took a swing at Beiber and missed, but didn’t Lainey or someone post that then Beiber hit him? And then Bloom tried to get messy with Selena Gomez? That whole thing was crazy.
I thought they were married. Well, at least the breakup won’t be as messy legally? Not sure how common law works in California.
They have a young child, so whether they’re married or not, it will be messy
Never convinced by them as a couple. They just don’t seem well matched. I feel like Orlando was promised the world at one point (at height of fame and popularity) and it didn’t really materialise into a career of substance. I feel like he’s never quite found himself after that period in life. I think he seems like a nice person, so I hope he finds some peace.
Katy, eh. She needs someone who can keep up with her. I don’t think that was him.
His career is an interesting case study. Elizabethtown and Kingdom Of Heaven flopping really did a number on him, and it seems he’s been struggling to find his footing ever since.
This is off-topic but the director’s cut of Kingdom of Heaven is incredible, it should have been almost as successful as Gladiator. And while I’m not exactly a Bloom fan, I don’t think it was his fault that Elizabethtown flopped, but he definitely became the face of that failure.
wow, those russell brand comments in the linked article (from 2020) did not age well.
I remember that interview where Katy said Orlando had a ‘Lego’ room (sort of man-cave) and he used to disappear there for days…. and I thought “not great when your partner doesn’t really like to share a moment with you for days, right?” I like my ‘me time’ too but I’ve never disappeared somewhere ‘for days’…
I never “felt” these two as a couple. Granted, you can only tell so much from photos but I never really got any kind of spark or chemistry between them, just “Meh…” A way better choice than Russell Brand, though, that’s for sure.
Well, they have a daughter, so for her sake I hope any split is amicable enough to allow them to co-parent effectively.
He seems so low-key and relaxed and she seems like as far away from that as a person can get. I can’t believe they’ve been together for this long honestly.
Yes. They seemed like complete opposites, which is why I was also surprised they hung in there. Maybe they couldn’t manage the personal compromises needed any more…? He does seem to be searching for another acting career path…or maybe he’s content to be a working actor…
I wonder. Just because your spouse is having a tough time professionally doesn’t mean you automatically dump them. One usually offers moral support unless there is other drama happening. While she can be annoying, I still feel she is very talented, but the tour was ill advised. She also seemed to be the only one ridiculed for the space flight, which I thought was kind of unfair.
It’s like Bloom got notes from Ben Affleck.
I had the EXACT same thought!
There are some shades of the JLo-Affleck breakup, aren’t there? Like, “he’s fine with the over-the-top-ness of it all when she’s succeeding, but if she stumbles a little he’s ready to cut and run” is sort of a theme?
I couldn’t figure out that reasoning, either. Your career is tanking and…your partner sees this as an opportune moment to leave? What??
I feel like the only reason these two are still together is because they have a child. If not for that they would have broken up a long time ago.
They have all the romantic charisma of a pair of cardboard cutouts.
Katy seems like a lot of work. Orlando seems pretty low key. The relationship ran its course?
If he’s friends with Harry, I believe he’s a good guy. I don’t think he’s a Ben Affleck.
When you sue a couple of nuns to get them out of their home ( home was sold to Katie by the Catholic Church over the objections of the nuns)Then one of the nuns drops dead during the court proceedings. Bad Karma follows you everywhere.
That “dress” in the first photo is so, so bad.