There are growing rumors about Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s incipient split

For some reason, I have oddly specific memories of how Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom initially got together. It was January 2016, and they both attended the Golden Globes and the Globes after-parties. Maybe they had met previously, but there was something about that night – Bloom reportedly followed Katy around the parties, really trying to make it happen. I remember following the story of their flirtation and thinking “that will never last.” Well, nearly a decade later, they proved me wrong. Sure, they broke up at least once in that decade, and yes, there have been moments where it sounds like they have nothing in common and they kind of hate each other, but hey, they’re still together. Not married! They never got married. They’re one of those “permanently engaged” couples.

Well, Katy has been having an awful few years in her professional life. Her 143 album was critically panned and it underperformed, to put it mildly. Her Vegas residency reportedly lost money, and her current tour is being widely mocked. Katy’s big space trip was also mocked, and Katy is now beefing with Wendy’s over their (funny) tweets. All in all, it’s been a trying time for Katy, and it looks like her professional woes have affected her relationship with Orlando.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship experienced strain amid the singer’s latest endeavor, but a source says her fiancé was there for her. An insider tells PEOPLE, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” 143, which came out in September. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.” A second source adds of Perry, who is currently on her Lifetimes world tour, “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.” Despite any previous negative reviews, it hasn’t impacted the international shows, and the tour sold out three nights in Mexico, leading Perry to add an extra date. The current Australian leg is also completely sold out. She next brings the show to the US, beginning with a July 10 stop in Denver.

[From People]

The fact that this is coming from People Mag is interesting. It’s giving “breakup soft-launch.” I honestly don’t think Orlando’s to blame for Katy’s recent professional flops, but I could understand how Katy probably feels like everything is going wrong all at once for her, and maybe the personal and professional are connected. Well, after People Mag got the ball rolling, Page Six followed up with this:

There are rumors bubbling that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship is on rocky ground. “It’s over,” one source told Page Six. “They are waiting till her tour is over before they split.” Perry is currently on her “Lifetimes” tour, which began on April 23 and runs through Dec. 7.

[From Page Six]

Interesting. I imagine it’s “easy” to go through a trial separation when one of the people is doing a global tour. It sounds like Orlando isn’t joining her on the tour, and people have noticed his absence, right? Anyway… I’m actually glad she never married him. If a split happens, at least it won’t be a messy divorce.