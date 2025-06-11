Jobson: ‘King in waiting’ Prince William focused on preparing his kids for their roles

When King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis last year, the immediate reaction from royalists and the establishment was: oh no, Prince William is completely unprepared to be king. Even people like Tina Brown were talking about William and Kate’s lack of preparedness for the “big job,” and their failure to do much of anything. Those criticisms are still percolating throughout a lot of royal coverage these days as people quite openly scorn William and Kate’s “aversion to official duties.” The Waleses are also being called out more frequently for using their kids as an excuse for why they can’t do anything. Well, now Robert Jobson has been sent out to do some kind of damage control, and Jobson basically argues that… well, at least William isn’t dancing in Montecito, and hey, we’ve got the Wales kids to look forward to.
The Royal Family and Prince William will focus on preparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their future roles within the monarchy rather than attempting to build bridges with Prince Harry, according to a royal commentator. Prince William has been stepping up his duties as the heir to the throne and on the global stage.
Royal author Robert Jobson said: “The contrast between these images of the two brothers is huge.”
Comparing the pair, he described their new roles as “one of service and one of just silliness” while speaking with Hello! Magazine. “What Harry and Meghan shared is great for clickbait, but not very good for anything else. William takes his responsibilities to the institution, to his father, to his family, very seriously. You see that in the way he looks and the way he acts. He has grown into the role of supporting his father and being a King in waiting.”
William’s support for his father, King Charles, will be seen clearly as he takes a central role in this weekend’s Trooping the Colour celebrations. The event, which will mark the official birthday celebrations of the King and will see William, his wife Princess Kate and their children be a key highlight of proceedings.
“It’s all about William now, and him preparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their future roles in the next decade or so,” the expert surmised.
Regardless, Jobson felt that the notion of Harry one day returning to royal duties alongside his brother was “pretty much over”.
“I do think that the idea of Harry ever coming back and doing anything constructive for the Royal Family is pretty much over. Not because of the twerking, but because there’s too much water under the bridge. Too many things have gone on that would be difficult to erase from the memory.”
[From GB News]
I’m trying to remember if Charles ever billed himself as the “king in waiting” when QEII was in her 70s. While I’m sure there were many “future king” references when Charles was Prince of Wales, Charles was rarely, if ever, spoken of this way. It definitely feels like William continues to act as if he’s going to be king sooner rather than later. As for preparing the kids for their roles… that’s what the media hopes. They hope that this Wales situation works out for them long-term, that they’ll have years of covering the trials and tribulations of George, Charlotte and Louis. Given Harry’s absence, it sounds more like everyone is prepared to make the kids into William’s latest scapegoats.
These people make it sound like Harry and Meghan are out here posting mukbang videos and tik tok dance trends everyday. Are people not allowed to have fun? For a group of people that want to push how normal and middle class William and Kate are they seem perplexed by people sharing videos of things they did one time or going to amusement parks for birthdays.
There’s only one couple that is donating money, donating time to relief efforts, volunteering, and reaching out to political figures to impact policy and its not the two that live in Windsor.
They know that Harry’s not ever coming back not because William won’t allow it but because Harry doesn’t want to, so they bypassed their fantasies there and are now put in all of their efforts and attention on to those kids. Which sucks. They’re basically screaming don’t give up on us, we know that William is going to suck but hey in 10 years we’ll have George and his siblings to pick apart.
Fr. His argument is silly and shallow. People can post cute videos and still go to Shanghai for Travalyst and invest in women-owned businesses. Meanwhile William is featuring in boring summer’s eve commercials while doing less work than the older royals. Bc of…the school runs. Please.
How is William able to prepare his children for their roles when he’s in his 40’s and has absolutely no idea what he is doing and he in no way is attempting to better himself to better fulfill his role?
I cannot FATHOM how he as the heir wasn’t learning welsh from the cradle. Wasn’t taking rhetoric and public speaking classes. Wasn’t learning how to address leaders of different nations, diplomats, monarchs ete to the point where it’s second nature. Multiple languages. Classes in diplomacy and international relations.
What this “really” means is that the kings is prepping his death and by ricochet, william is prepping his coronation. Kate and CarolE are looking “studying” history and will try to steal whatever thunder there may be to steal as Lazy Katie turns into a queen and they’re prepping the kids for everything leading to the king’s death and coronation and what it means for them after.
But the real question is: where will they be foraging mushrooms once the king is on his deathbed?
Unless William gets a personality transplant the only thing he needs to prepare for is the end of the monarchy.
In The Crown, they show QE2 asking for help in furthering her education in order to keep up with the discussions around her.
Did that actually happen? Or was her lack of formal education seen as either the mark of true aristocracy or …..
Do the men in grey make sure that their puppets don’t learn to think critically or to think widely on any topic?
The Queen got a better education than her younger sister who resented not getting a good education. Queen Mary was said to insist that Elizabeth get a good education. The royals at that time were more likely to have tutors coming to the Palace to teach them.
“King in waiting “? Wow Peg. Is that why he is too busy to do events and things because he is at home preparing his children for their roles when he becomes king? Is it on all those vacations and football games he goes to him preparing those children for their future roles? More shit from the soon to be lazy king.
the arguments defending his laziness, disinterest, and ineptitude are getting more and more desperate.
he can’t prepare his kids for their roles when he has never understood or undertaken his own duties. is he teaching them to be lazy and do exactly what they want to do?
“Comparing the pair, he described their new roles as “one of service and one of just silliness” while speaking with Hello! Magazine”
I agree. Silly Willy with his quick jaunt to Monaco on “oceans” while hypocritically contributing to its demise with his chopper express flights.
Then you have Harry, a man of service, who wishes to continue to serve in his birth country with his wildly successful Invictus Games as befits a global statesman of his stature.
Silly Willy isn’t preparing George for the top job when he’s already ruled out George for military service. Not much service from the heir and the heir’s heir. How very silly of him! Why are Willy, Lazy and their three kids taxpayer funded again?
Silly Willionaire Slumlord ruling out having George do any kind of military service looks especially stupid in comparison to e.g. Leonor of Spain, who’s doing three years as the future CiC of the Spanish military, and who is in Latin America right now on board of a training ship/tall ship.
But then Leonor finished high school abroad, at an IB school, the United College of the Atlantic in Wales, as just did her sister. And Leonor speaks five languages, as do the Dutch princesses. Crown princess Elisabeth of Belgium did her military duty, before going on to study in Oxford — and now Harvard, where she’s facing an uncertain future together with Chloe Carney, 🇨🇦 PM Mark Carney’s daughter. Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is doing her service now. Victoria of Sweden still does her regular duties and maneuvers as an officer of the reserve. *And* they all speak several languages too.
So it looks like the next generation of Windsor Parker Bowleses will be as unprepared as the current one.
Interesting to compare him to the other European royals. I think the British still cling to the tired, expired fantasy that the sun doesn’t set on the British empire so somehow, inexplicably, their British monarchy is better than everyone on Earth and as such their royals’ shortcomings don’t count.
I wonder how many of Williams Earthshot “competitors” came up with ground breaking ideas on how to regrow coral or pull micro plastics from the ocean or simply clean the ocean?
And I wonder how many of those projects then went into the Earthshot vault to either be sold off to benefit William or to never again see the light of day.
The current Private Eye has an interesting article on KC’s consultants wanting him to fully focus on his treatment last year. However, Kate disappeared instead to focus on her own cancer treatment and Will RETREATED with her. KC was left with no option other than to keep on although he did withdraw for a few months from public duties. It concluded that he insisted on making the Canada visit rather than go on holiday to rest which again his consultants advised.They observed that he’s waited decades to become King and doesn’t want to take it easy. Overall the contrast with his work ethic and determination and Will retreating, when he should have been filling in for the king ,was pointed!
As usual Rob Jobson is bull-s…. William in his 40s has not yet prepare himself and his wife for kingship . They are hardly in the position to train their kids who are still too young
Probably training the kids and how to avoid responsibility and do nothing!
Baldy oggy and palace cockroaches can’t stop accusing others. Now oggy wants to throw his own kids under the bus.
WanK are going to turn those kids into the real workhorses of the family. I bet they are just counting down the days when they can send them out, and as usual they’ll do the bare minimum.
Sorry kids
He’s going to take a central role at the monarch’s birthday celebration? How, by riding a horse in the parade?
I read this headline and immediately felt sorry for George Charlotte and Louis. Their father is NEVER going to work more and its clear they will be expected to pick up the slack from a young age, even if that just means being used as scapegoats in the press.
lol, yes, I think it’s just by riding a horse in the parade. I’m sorry but that is making me laugh. His central role that will demonstrate his preparedness to be king is……to ride a horse, in a parade. How very Lord Farquat.
Lord Farquat made public speeches to his people.
Well he did just do a big boy book report on the oceans so does that count?
When Charles was in his 40s he was not being questioned as to whether or not he could take on the role of monarch. But that’s because he had been doing engagements and tours since his 20s and before he was married to Diana.
William has hidden from work along with Kate and this is why they are questioning his abilities. His kids have also been hidden except for when they need shields to cover for the parents laziness.
Since we’ve had some articles about the Danish royals, I’ll say one thing I’ve noticed from a few videos. The four kids mostly seem pretty happy and relaxed in front of the cameras. I have no idea how early on they were introduced to the public but they seem pretty well-adjusted. Although who ever really knows what’s going on bts. They seem close to Mary. Idk I just do get a sense of family despite the newish and current tensions bw the parents. Anyways, I do feel for the Wales kids.
I’m so confused hasn’t William and Kate hinted that Charlotte and Louis are likely not going to be working royals? That none would be expected to do military service? I think the press is in serious denial here. William and Kate will do the bare minimum and so will their kids. The era of a group of royals out and about constantly is ending.
I think that was before Harry and Meghan left. Who were supposed to be the scapegoats and do all the work while being bullied in the press and targets for RF leaks. We’ll see if those kids are allowed to choose or if they’ll come up with a way to keep Charlotte or Louis or both as working royals.
And if Wiliam tries to blunder his way to removing Sussex titles, he could be setting it up so the younger two children have no titles (especially if they won’t be “working” royals).
What roles? Being workshy? Especially since they’re claiming these kids won’t be required to go into the military. So they’ll be cosplaying as military leaders, going on 10 holidays a year like their parents? This is a joke!
What roles? Only George and his family will have a role, his siblings will be the future scapegoat.
For an article about willy they sure write a lot about Harry (and Meghan).
They’re going to mention twerking for the next 10 years. Well I’ve seen Kate’s bare butt, her underwear, her lack of underwear and other things I won’t mention. I wonder if they’ll talk about that?
He can’t teach them their roles because he never even embraced his own. He isn’t going to teach them how to be kind and productive. He has been workshy and hidden behind titles his entire life. He will teach them to lie that they have jobs, but never show up at the job while using “their job” as an excuse avoid royal duties. (His time as a rescue pilot/constantly blowing off shifts while dodging duties should have been the end of him as heir. The scandal should have been never ending and ruined him in the eyes of the public). Is he teaching them to self-medicate trauma with alcohol and 💊 💊 💊 rather than work on his issues with therapy? Is he teaching them that George can do no wrong, but the younger children will be thrown to the wolves whenever George or Willy need a scapegoat? Is he teaching them that they will be Harry part 2.1 and 2.2 and they are less important than HIS needs? Is he modeling a happy marriage and good communication skills? Isnhe teaching George to call the rota rats and destroy his siblings and other family members rather than work and be accountable?
George spends more time with William than the other children. Who are not asked to go with their father and older brother. So how much bad influence will William get. Kate also kept George from going near Meghan and Baby Archie, he stood there awkwardly removed from them.
The future King promises but never delivers and over the past two years has been withdrawing and as the Private Eye observed, “retreating” hiding behind his poorly wife and his kids. He looks diminished and rough not ready to rule and definitely not energetically. Fed up with kids being used as a reason for him NOT working despite an army of staff and them being in school. Not amount of BS can disguise this lack of effort and application when he is regularly out performed by 80+ Duke of Kent!!
It is a great privilege to serve the people in public office. It requires humility, modesty, honesty and truthfulness. No one who works in public service should use this public office to enrich themselves materially. They are paid for it by the people. He should first serve the people themselves before preparing their young children for a “role”. This is not theatre.
One thing I remember about the birthday parades when QE2 was alive was her huge enjoyment of the whole thing. She loved the Highland Games, country shows. Remember her fury at the government when she had to open Parliament which meant she would miss the races. The comparison of Harry and William as one silly and one serious may seem like an easy win but they are taking all the joy out of these events. The brits love a bit of silliness and the ability to carry out your job with dedication and seriousness while showing your silly side is what makes Harry so charming. William is dull, zero silliness and he doesn’t take his responsibilities seriously. That’s the problem
It’s a poverty of heart and soul, isn’t it? And silliness is always good – whether king or citizen.
Robert Jobson, Peg is a lazy nepo baby whose father is full of jealousy and resentment. Do you really think Peg will play a central role in trooping? Good grief, who cares about trooping. The world is on fire.
Yes, pass the buck early and use them for PR in the meantime, so you never have to amount to anything more than a sleazy thug. It’s a shame the public has no real idea what these people are actually wasting their resources on. If they did, the monarchy would be abolished.
It’s always the same excuse: when they didn’t yet have the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, the excuse was that they were preparing for the role. Now that they have the titles, the excuse is that they have to prepare to become monarchs. And when they become monarchs, the excuse will be that they have to prepare George and the children.
They are heading for an Edward VIII-type situation — a lazy, irresponsible, arrogant, and selfish monarch. Someone incapable of grasping national and international political and diplomatic stakes. With a partner just as useless, surrounded by incompetent advisors. And unlike Edward VIII, he doesn’t enjoy the immense popularity that once masked such flaws. He will test the patience of the government, the aristocracy, and monarchists alike.
Let’s remember that Edward VIII wasn’t removed because of Wallis Simpson, but because the government began to question the very viability of constitutional monarchy when the principle of primogeniture produces an individual clearly unfit to embody the concept of constitutional dignity.
Edward though was also besotted over Wallis. . Pressure was put on him some time before the May 1937 scheduled coronation, re Wallis or the throne. Edward as Prince of Wales was not lazy like William. Once he got to be King, he skipped duties, did not pay much attention to State papers and that was another reason for the pressure for him to abdicate. If William continues with his laziness and arrogance I think he will start getting pressured to shape up.
Concern has to be even if pressure is applied to Will, what if he just keels over because he genuinely can’t do what is required of him? Private Eye states that he RETREATED in 2024 and when he returned he looked shaky and hung over. He looks dreadful and all the PR is OTT and in complete denial about how unsteady and unsteady he is to rule. Rehab yes but not ruling. The PR is doing him no favours if he won’t or can’t knuckle down to royal duties.
The difference in preparation/training between Charles and William and the recent and current Heirs of the other European Royal Families is really kinda shocking. Aside from the difference in education pretty much every other Heir went through a training program with their Foreign Service
Jobson has clickbait articles. So are they going to have those Wales kids working at a younger age? They should be going to school and getting educations. The three children don’t look too happy in those photos. So now Jobson talks of twerking, what next. And nothing about the “forest” video of Kate coming on to William after catching butterflies and the kids on a bunch of logs.
William does not even understand or want to perform his role. I feel sorry for those children
The thing about this article is that if William was actually taking his future role and the preparation for his children so seriously, there would be no reason to mention Harry and Meghan in this article. William is in his early forties yet he has nothing to show for it, compared to Charles, Harry and Meghan. We know that William doesn’t take his responsibilities to the institution, his father or his family seriously because we wouldn’t have heard about his favorite emoji being an aubergine or seen him at nightclubs grinding on women who aren’t his wife. There wouldn’t be photos of him in the back of cars with unknown women after a night of partying at nightclubs while his wife is who knows where with their three children. We wouldn’t have had two videos of him using his daughter to talk about how much she and he support women’s soccer whenever he fails to fulfill his duty as the patron or president of FA. We wouldn’t only see him exposing his one child to soccer games to follow the team he loves, while avoiding fulfilling her other royal responsibilities. We wouldn’t have him constantly on vacation with or without his family to the point that he refused to step up to his role when his elderly father was also diagnosed with cancer. School drop offs would have never been used to avoid his duties if he really cared about his role as future king. He’s in his early 40s and has nothing to show for it, meanwhile his brother and SIL exceeded him even before they met each other.
I ran to the dictionary for the word “Twerking“. I’d associated it with Miley Ray Cyrus and masturbation, as I’m certain royal fluffers intended, but the dictionary just says ‘dirty dancing with squats’.
Either way, enough American joy of life to choke a stuffed shirt must be the reason to honk like the bitter old geese royal pundits are.
Footage I watched last year clearly indicated Prince George is frightened of his absent father and we all know Wills has a bit of a temper, not much teaching or learning there.
It’s also amusing how Brit media just swallows the nonsense that William can only do one ‘job’ at a time and that one entire job, currently, is training his kids to be future users of public funds.
Something the Palace should worry about is the future dramatic reveal of the young adult Sussex faces to the global press and that impact on their overly photographed, already entitled, dark-haired, less glamorous cousins.
It’s just a new spin on the old “William can’t do real work because he’s focused on his family, and that’s more important than work, you guys.” People have stopped buying the school run story. So now it’s about how he’s supposedly really, really busy, you guys, preparing his children–not just George but all three it seems–for their future roles. And that’s why he doesn’t have time for real work. As if he were coaching them on diplomatic skills, British law and tradition wrt the monarchy, and Welsh, after they come home from school, instead of logging onto the AV chat rooms all day, sure he is.
What an elaborate, exhausting fraud.
Bullshit. He (and a cadre of people) could not make William prepare for his role as king. He’s probably teaching them to “do it their own way,” meaning, don’t do anything that’s not fun and a hobby of yours anyway. Crap husband, father, prince and future king.