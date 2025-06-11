Palace sources: The Sussexes’ twerking video completely justifies the hard-Sussexit!

The press across the pond are enormously peeved! That’s their natural state, a suspended pearl-clutch, a permanent ass-clench. This month’s clench is about the Duchess of Sussex posting a sweet & funny 2021 maternity suite video. Meghan was overdue with Lili, so she and Harry tried to dance to induce labor. The British media has not unclenched for one moment since Meghan posted the video, even as the video went massively viral and earned Meghan hundreds of thousands of new Instagram followers. Other media outlets in America and Australia are even making fun of the British press’s pearl-clutching. But that hasn’t stopped King Charles’s aides from continuing to brief Becky English at the Mail about how the video PROVES that the “hard Sussexit” was always the only option. Just the fact that they’re all still trying to justify their terrible decisions is so funny to me. From English’s latest exclusive (I’ll spare you some of her BS):
The Windsors found the accusations of racism offensive! In all the Royal Family’s troubled relations with Harry and Meghan, it was a single word that sent a collective shiver down the spine of Buckingham Palace – and left senior courtiers in little doubt that whatever route the couple eventually took, things would not end happily. Funnily enough, it was not the suggestion of racism, which was levelled at the Royal Family in the famous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. Offensive as that was, senior royals always firmly placed their trust in the public who they hoped – and believed – would see this attempt at slandering them for the cheap shot it was.
The Sussexes dared to want a collaboration: Announcing their decision to step back from their position as senior working royals in order to ‘carve out a progressive new role within this institution’ as financially independent individuals, the couple concluded: ‘We will continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties’. And there it was – the word ‘collaborate’. ‘No-one “collaborates” with the Queen. This is not one of those “Kate Moss Top Shop tie-ups”,’ one well-placed source raged to me at the time.
QEII was worried about a twerking video, the vision!! ‘This is exactly why Queen Elizabeth knew this whole half-in, half-out version of royalty they were lobbying for was never, ever going to work,’ my source says. ‘Harry and Meghan were a law unto themselves from the start, pushing and pushing the envelope to their own professional and financial advantage.’
QEII’s instincts: I think it’s fair to say even the canniest courtier would not have had a duchess suggestively hiking up her dress and jiggling her baby bump on their royal bingo card. But it does offer a sage reminder of how well-served we were by the late Queen’s well-honed instincts (the whole Prince Andrew debacle, I would say, being a rare exception to her customary good judgement). ‘Her Late Majesty was nobody’s fool and knew that the chances were, it would all end in disaster,’ another source remarks.
Charles was wise to be a terrible father as well: Events last week also reinforce why King Charles has, sadly, had no option but to stick to his current course and cut his youngest son loose. Indeed, as far as Buckingham Palace is concerned, the whole ‘Harry issue’ has been firmly parked to one side for the foreseeable future with no rapprochement in sight. For one thing the working royals are actually incredibly busy: the day Meghan launched her viral video, Prince William was serving up sausage baps to the military in Suffolk while Queen Camilla was first highlighting the British flower industry at the Garden Museum in London and then at a back-to-back charity engagement in the City.
The Windsors have been angry at Harry for years: Recent talk from Harry about ‘reconciling’ is also seen by many in royal circles as just another attempt to gain public sympathy and deflect from his many PR woes. Particularly, insiders say, as it so clearly comes without any real recognition of why people are so angry at his behaviour, and wary of ever speaking to him again…. Even if there was a fraction of truth in some of the accusations that Harry has thrown at them, the sheer relentlessness of his public campaign, not to mention the outright spite involved, has left scars too deep ever to heal. And the couple’s current behaviour – once again making public that which really should remain between your nearest and dearest – is only making matters worse. Collaboration, it is fair to say, is the last thing on our Royal Family’s mind.
Becky English really sat down and wrote this palace-commissioned piece, earnestly describing how her palace sources are furiously raging over… Meghan posting a dancing-in-2021 video on her own social media. It’s really bonkers. The revisionist history over the “hard Sussexit” and “no half-in” continues to be extraordinary. You’d think that if the hard-Sussexit solution was the wisest choice, it would be plainly obvious to everyone. They wouldn’t need to still be justifying it and revising their position five and a half years later. “Meghan posted a dancing video five years after she left the UK, THIS is why we never wanted her in the first place!” As always, they’ve twisted themselves in so many knots, they don’t even understand how crazy they look.
Also: I laughed at “for one thing the working royals are actually incredibly busy,” then she listed all of the boring events done by the left-behinds since Meghan posted the dance video, events which the Mail and other outlets have barely covered because they were too busy devoting wall-to-wall coverage to Meghan!
Last thing, and I can’t even believe that we’re still talking about it, but these people still haven’t moved on, so here goes: the Sussexes WANTED to work with the palace and wanted to still give the palace some control and oversight over their lives, their schedules, etc. That was part of Harry and Meghan’s “half-in” proposal. It’s because of the palace’s decision to completely kick out the Sussexes that H&M are doing all of these things without palace oversight. Because they can, because the palace said “no” to having any say in how they conducted themselves.
They can call the Paedrew thing a “rare exception” (which, was it really? The Queen had all kinds of awful shit that people overlooked. Ask Kenya) all they like, but it was a pretty f–king egregious one.
It was a sht show all along. They did not want the Sussexes to “collaborate”, nobody “collaborates” with the Queen. Ok, they wanted the word to be “serve”.
Also, the king didn’t cut Harry loose, Harry cut himself loose. Then the king retaliated with a series of dogsht father moves like evicting his own son from his house, yanking out money and security.
Thank goodness for the royals’ poor judgement! Otherwise H&M would be lorded over by a group of subservient, unimaginative palace control freaks with no media savvy who would led H&M off the cliff with the rest of the royal incompetents.
Platinum standard, those Palace employees 😏
Meghan should teach a Master Class in PR. Those palace loons and media gremlns don’t realise that they lost a long time ago. The UK media was once the juggernaut and now are ridiculed around the world.
The RF & royal rota rats keep exposing themselves as living in the dark ages when England had an empire, where the stiff upper lip ruled, & all shenanigans were hidden in the dungeons.
They’re like King Canute, still thinking they can control the tides of change & modernity. And they keep failing & humiliating themselves as fools! The generation that might still be desperately holding on to the notion of Britain-rules-the-waves nonsense is dying out. And the Monarchy & Royal Rota won’t be far behind…so long, farewell, adeiu….good riddance!
Keen “hiked up her dress” a few times during formal events like State visits and tours. Meghan sure didn’t hike up her dress,pictures to prove it. Relentlessness of Harry’s Public Campaign. The relentless campaign was waged against Harry and Meghan beginning when they started to date. And it’s still going on now. Charles is a bad father, so it was “OK for him” to be mean to his youngest grandchildren and evict them?
They are so salty that Harry and Meghan work for their money, constantly alleging that they are monetizing their fame. So how did they want them to survive outside that tax payer funded institution? They have to work!
And no, Becky English; they don’t want to go back, ever (only for vacation, it’s Harry’s country after all) and Charles is a dogshit father who won’t give them the protection they offer others, and refuses to see his son and grandchildren.
Oh, HRH Meghan did indeed hike up her dress in the beautiful dancing video!
She hiked up her dress, and exposed… HER KNEES.
Quick, someone, get me to a fainting couch! Oh, forget it, nevermind, I’m busy dancing along with Meg.
So much whining, you’d think the RF would be happy that they got what they wanted. Too funny that the only way William serving up sausage baps can get any traction is if it comes with a side of “we hate Harry and Meghan.” That should be their new PR strategy – “Harry is a weakling while Queen Camilla attended a garden party.”
Give me that job. Attending flower shows while being chauffeured in and out. And two weeks off after that…
Just more DARVO. Yawn.
Wow she doesn’t even try to hide the racism!! I see that QEII has entered the conversation again. For being dead and buried for a few years she is suddenly very talkative and I didn’t know she was a psychic and could predict the future? Well she did know that Chuckles would make a shit king but we all knew that already too.
How does she know the Queen did not “collaborate.”. Odd that media derangers try to speak for the Queen.
They speak for the Queen because she is gone and can’t defend herself so they use her at will. Shows the very depths they will go to keep their nasty narrative out there.
They’re okay with the racism just not the collaboration. And you know what, that fits.
This piece reads as a concentrated effort (among years of similar efforts) to ground the decision on the Queen and Queen alone, rendering it to certain aspects of the media as untouchable and, for the benefit of Charles and William, a past decision made by an infallible Queen.
IDK, people who feel right and justified in their decisions don’t spend years explaining and trying to justify it to others.
The royal reporters are just coming across as uppity snobs, especially when English says, “And the couple’s current behaviour – once again making public that which really should remain between your nearest and dearest – is only making matters worse.” She’s not just insulting the sussexes here. She’s insulting all of the other couples who shared their own baby mama dance. And insulting anyone who even found it cute. These reporters are determined to come across as snobby assholes on the global stage. To the point, that people are rolling their eyes and making fun of the pearl-clutching.
Totally agree with this. They’re now on the side of the Footloise preacher—no dancing! Let’s not push the envelope into any amount of levity, especially the sweet and supportive of the pregnant woman type!
lol, the Footloose preacher! It just reeks of judgment and snobbery. Such a bad look. I’m just baffled at why they want to telegraph such a nasty version of themselves. They truly are coming across as the villains in a movie.
Exactly. Even for whatever reason this was just too much for your sensibilities the fact that it has 40 million views and she got hundreds of thousands of new followers should tell you that the general consensus in the public is not that this was a bad idea.
But the point that they really don’t seem to be getting is that they insult anyone else who did this which was a viral trend. And yet they still don’t understand why the royals aren’t popular and why they have to employ bot farms to make it seem like people hate Harry and Meghan and people love the others.
I can tell you one thing you’re not going to win me over to your side by telling me that I’m trashy and classless because I like something, or did that thing myself.
It’s a bad time for them when people start to see through the argument of what is class and what is not class and who is deciding that.
Very happy the Sussexes are out of that quagmire. They both look happy fulfilled and appear to be living their best lives. The left behinds are struggling while trying to justify their existence for costing so much while giving so little.in return. Trying to rewrite history while overlooking the fact their core supporters are around the age of their king and the younger generation want nothing to do with them . Their days of unadulterated support are numbered.
The true purpose of this is to again make it seem like the dying Queen was in control and this was her idea, when it was drummed up by her courtiers and William and Charles. Not to say she shouldn’t have done more, but it was not her idea. Also, the aside about Prince Andrew is absolutely hilarious – protecting him is very much the Queen’s life long pattern and goal and a rather big “lapse in judgment.” If anything, selling out the Sussexes was the price paid for the heirs’ acquiescence to the Queen’s protection of her own son.
All of this has just been 5 years of cope and refusing to admit they arrogantly and massively bet on the Sussexes (or ideally just divorced Harry) being forced back to heel, tails between their legs, after they flatly rejected half in and then took away their security, and they massively lost that gamble. They’ve been on the back foot and flailing because all their attempts to control the fallout of their miscalculation have failed.
I still have a few of the cartoons those tabloids put out showing Harry and Meghan flopping outside the system. There was one where Harry was working at a Burger King, another where Harry and Meghan were beggars, another where Harry was trying to draw money out of the ATM from the bank of the Queen.
They were SO SURE that they would flop and come crawling back. They will never get over being dead wrong.
Keep dancing Meghan and continue in your joy.. it is absolutely driving them insane.
So Kate discrediting the voracity of The Royals and Kensington palace specifically with her fake pictures didn’t require even a censure of her. Get out of here with that take!
Well, to be fair to Charles, she actually as very angry at him over Camilla and banned Camilla from attending events, etc. Right up until Charles and Camilla got engaged there was concern she wouldn’t approve. Only Andrew and Edward get her favoritism.
Charles arranged a meeting between Camilla and his mother at some reception, before they got engaged. I don’t think C and C had anything to worry about, re: Approval. The one that did not want to see a wedding of C and C in her lifetime was the Queen Mother. She was cordial to Camilla and her first husband APB but once Camilla was a divorcee she was not received by the Queen Mother. The The Van Cutsems insisted that Camilla and Charles not sit together at the wedding ( their son’s Edward Van Cutsem’s) and C and C outraged and skipped going to the wedding; this , helped bring about the engagement.
The Queen was not upset at her husband’s paramour.
The Queen was not upset that her married son wanted to be a tampon in a married woman.
The Queen was not upset when she paid millions for her son that had sex with teenagers.
The irony is, as much as they use QEII’s legacy/shadow to taunt and try to punish the sussexes, its clear she was the one who actually cared about them and to some extent understood the optics of including them – the jubbly service with their own entrance and security; i’m assuming they had the appropriate security when they were there right before her death. All charles had to do was follow her lead – invite H&M to the milestone events, provide security, and STFU about them.
also, the issue was never the sussexes wanting to be half in – will and kate are only like a tenth in – it was about wanting to earn their money bc then they wouldn’t be dependent on the firm for funding, which would reduce the control over the Sussexes. and that was always the issue. Control.
Absolutely. And this wild because they were offering them control. There’s no way that a lot of the things that they have done would have been allowed if they were half in or out. The courtiers would have had supreme oversight of it just like they were doing with Meghan’s Suits scripts before they were married.
But partial control wasn’t enough. They needed to have absolute control over where they went, where they lived, who they did business with, how much money they earned, and when people saw their kids. It’s wild in 2025 to even type that out. No one should provide someone that much control over them.
I don’t think control was the only reason. The BRF/Charles badly needed them (or, at least needed Harry) to stay, and did everything they could to make the choice to leave a dismal prospect. They could already see how things with Will and Kate were going to go – we’ve heard for a while how Harry was expected to be Will’s “wingman”. I think the W&K situation is worse than they even imagined, and I wonder how long Charles knew he was probably ill before the public announcement.
But there was a path for H&M to stay; they were willing to stay. but not in a way that gave the royals (ie Charles and William) total control over them.
The Queen actually did Harry and Meghan a great service by rejecting the half in / half out proposal. Imagine the nightmare of having to get the Palace’s approval for every invite, every projects etc. So kudos to the late Queen for having the foresight to set the Sussexes free to operate as private individuals out of the control of the Palace.
These bitter petty jealous people are livid that they couldn’t destroy the Sussexes. Anytime Harry or Meghan have a viral moment they scream for weeks. Lets be honest but the firm and the press’ inability to move on just speaks to how little is going on in that monarchy how little attention it generates. By now everyone’s moved on from that cute baby mama video but they can’t. They won’t shut up about it because there is LITERALLY nothing else is interesting about that monarchy so both entities obsess about all things Sussex related. When courtiers can’t copy the Sussexes they sooth themselves by pretending they’re “irrelevant” or “controversial” while the press desperately try to monetize Meghan’s IG.
I mean this piece doesn’t say anything that hasn’t been said before. As for the rest of the family being busy on the day Meghan released the video, the Palace purposely sent out of the family members on the same day as Lili’s birthday as a distraction. According to the royal reporters from the Times, William at the military engagement was supposed to be on the front page of all the tabloids. Unfortunately for the Palace, the British press couldn’t follow their orders and focused on Lili and Meghan and Harry instead.
I’d like to know what she’s referring to with this statement
“the sheer relentlessness of his public campaign”
Because I’m only aware of the drawn out legalities around his security.
Perhaps it’s Harry’s refusal to beg for forgiveness? Is it his refusal to apologize or admit any wrongdoing? Is it possible that staying away, acknowledging the estrangement “publicly” is the campaign? I can see family members interpreting someone not trying to mend an estrangement as a campaign
Oh, it’s the same old litany. You know:
– Oprah
– Netflix documentary
– Harry’s book
– HRH Meghan *breathing in public*
Everything the Sussexes do is aimed at the Remainders! The fact that they dare to continue to live lives, raise kids, have jobs and projects and philanthropies, SPEAK OUT LOUD — it’s all a RELENTLESS ATTACK on the sacred institution of People In Shiny Hats Living On Obscene Amounts Of Public Monies While Doing Nothing.
Their standard combo of projection, craven fear that the public will some day awaken to the truly offensive absurdity of it all, and DARVO. They seem unable to comprehend just how abysmal a strategy it truly is.
Honestly if they’d just shut up and go about their business (you know, Keep Calm and Carry On) the Monarchy would probably coast for at least another couple of generations on nostalgia, apathy, and inertia alone.
As it stands, who knows? BillyIdle the Zoom King may actually see the thing out.
Maybe her “relentlessness” gripe has something to do with the fact that Harry’s DailyFail lawsuit against DailyFail for “abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” won’t start until 2026.
“The Windsors found the accusations of racism offensive! ” she doesn’t actually deny the Windsors are racist, because she knows they are. Meghan wasn’t the first to talk about there being a lack of brown skinned staff at BP, one of the commonwealth heads (brown skinned) complained about it years ago, but the press very quickly removed the comment. Even more quickly than, Kate giving flowers to Meghan because she made Meghan cry.
I love the way they use the word “rapprochement”. It sounds much more diplomatic and dignified than “just bloody speaking to each other.”
The Windsors found accusations of racism offensive yet they were okay speaking up against those “accusations”
for the past four plus years. They weren’t offended when racists things were said or threats were made about Harry, Meghan, Archie or Lilibet. No calls to the media to explain how offended they were that someone compared a biracial newborn to a chimp or that someone suggesting naming a biracial newborn “Georgina Floyd” after a black man murdered by racists police. No calls to the media friends about them suggesting that Harry, Meghan or Archie be thrown or dangled from a balcony. No their outrage is that the racist treatment of the Sussexes was exposed, as it should have been. Just so it’s made clear, when someone accuses you of racism or any other type of ism, the correct response to talk with them to see what it is that you may have done wrong and correct it. It’s not being offended and continuing to attack them with racism or whatever other isms you project onto others. It’s not defending the obvious racism that someone experiences or taking away the victims rights, security, money, home or autonomy. These racists piss me off to no end. And parents dancing to induce labor isn’t offensive. Wanting to be someone’s tampon, being an adulterer, exposing your hooha to the public when getting out of a car, hiking your dress up at a state visit, rolling around in the sand with you children looking horrified, not condemning racism, misogyny and sexism as well as protecting paedophiles are all offensive and disgusting.
