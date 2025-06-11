Donald Trump announced that he’ll rename Army bases after Confederate traitors

On Tuesday, Donald Trump made an especially disgusting speech at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He got active military personnel to boo Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, Democrats in general, the media and more. He also bizarrely announced that American military bases were going to be re-renamed after Confederate scum. Over the past decade especially, there has been a huge move to rename all Confederate-named bases. Trump announced a reversal of all of that. Here are some clips of Trump’s speech:
Trump announces he's restoring the name to "Fort Robert E Lee" and other military installations that were named for Confederates
June 10, 2025
Trump goaded active duty troops at his Fort Bragg speech to boo:
The Media, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and Joe Biden
June 10, 2025
This has caused people to wonder why generals aren’t speaking out. I would assume the generals aren’t speaking out because A) they’re Trump supporters or B) they’re terrified that Trump will target them if they speak out.
Meanwhile, Trump’s military foray into Los Angeles will reportedly cost $134 million – it’s such an inexpensive military incursion because the Pentagon failed to plan for feeding or housing the National Guardsmen and Marines they deployed. Trump has made this into a war against prominent Democrats in California, especially LA Mayor Karen Bass and CA Gov. Newsom. Newsom is up to the challenge, and he’s calling out Trump over Trump’s lies and senility. Newsom is also suing Trump over the National Guard deployment.
There was no call. Not even a voicemail.
Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to. https://t.co/y7TJUhUZGI
June 10, 2025
This is so dark and terrifying. Yesterday, the Chicago Police trapped peaceful protesters and violently arrested them without warning. I continue to have hope that these fascists will never crush Americans’ dissent and that we will keep fighting until we exhaust them.
I’m from Chicago and the Police there has ALWAYS been a bunch of fascists…since Old Man Boss Daley😡 ….folks 💀 me talking about Democratically ran cities as if they’re some liberal safe havens…which they have NEVA been…the putrid old Democratic Machine in Chicago has been as DECIMATING to the population here as Republican national policies…because they BOTH serve the SAME White Supremacy overlords!
When Toronto hosted the G20 a while back, the police there kettled people on queen and Spadina, when people were shopping and the conference had finished the day before.
ACAB is correct.
“Maybe I’m wrong.”
— Ya think?
The men booing on cue are a disgrace.
Those booing are an absolute horror. How dare they boo in uniform. How fucking dare they. In a sane world, they’d be drummed out. They’re showing their willingness to participate in a military coup and that they’d willingly fire on civilians they don’t agree with. Or, at least, that’s what the orange fuckwit wants everyone to think. To hell with these people dishonoring the uniform and their country.
Of course, they’re also showing themselves to be massive cowards who love traitors and losers, just like their orange fuckwit.
Real tired of living in a fascist hellscape.
Military is supposed to be non-political. And Trump should not be campaigning on a military base, which is what that speech was. A commander should have stopped in and stopped the cheering and booing, but we all know Trump would have fired them on the spot.
Trump loves to celebrate traitors. They’re his base after all. First, he incites and then pardons the J6 mob. Then he announces he will re-rename military bases once named after Confederate traitors. And, of course, he’s a traitor himself, bowing and scraping to Putin. America is so dumbed down that millions of people just shrug at this total perversion of American democracy.
Absolutely his base. He only likes traitors and losers who worked to destroy the US, like him. Otherwise he thinks military service is for suckers.
Nothing says winning like naming bases after losers and traitors.
Every morning I wake up hoping for an announcement that he’s dropped dead. Every. Single. Morning.
100% this.
Every, single day….I wait.
Since 2015. You, me, and Melania. Although Melania has probably been waiting longer…
Me, too. Unfortunately, look who’s waiting in the wings with bated breath!
The day they announced he was in the hospital with Covid was one of the happiest days of my life.
and the one waiting in the wings is actually FAR MORE scary than your current president.
Yeah, but…nobody likes vance. Nobody’s going to follow vance over a cliff as they would trump. the maga party will just implode under vance.
Today I learned that Etsy has MULTIPLE options for guillotine earrings.
I’m still avidly watching the weather forecast. Evening thunderstorms are still being predicted for DC this coming Saturday. I fantasize.
I suppose a mild tornado warning would be too much to ask?
I said last week that a big part of this is sections of the Old South were still pissed about losing the Civil War. A huge swath of Christo fascist whackjobs are Southern Baptist/etc. Now their hatred has blended with national toxic masculinity. And here we are. Anyone of color,anyone who is LGBTQ,and women are all in danger. The only safe people are the loud and proud people Trumpers. Then again look what he did to Elon. I think we better stop thinking Trump is a complete bumbling fool. Look what he is achieving. This is the tip of the iceberg.
Some unfinished business there so these reenactors be careful with what they wish for. They’ll get a drubbing again and this time there will be no mercy, no “Gone With The Wind” fantasy.
Their whole thing is to wipe out the 20th C. They don’t want the 1950s, they want the 1850s.
And he’s still an idiot. They’re all idiots. But they’re all horrifically cruel *and* there are several who have been planning this for decades. They also have everything – Congress, the courts. The SC didn’t even bother explaining things the other day (because they can’t, and because they’re excited to eradicate the Warren Court and make their own laws).
At this rate, I’m waiting for him to declare war on Canada, so Canada can intervene and kick him out of office. Let the Canadian occupying force restore American democracy.
I would welcome our benevolent Canadian overlords!
I live right on the border, so I look forward to being the first to be liberated. I’ve kind of always wanted to be Canadian anyway – I love my next-door neighbors to the North.
Deep sigh, I can’t with this bullish-t. Ghoulish times.
Every morning is some fresh hell. I used to open this site first thing in the morning and now have to brace myself with coffee first. We have just sunk so low because of a third of the citizenry worships a tangerine turd and a third are indifferent to both parties. Heather Cox Richardson is an American treasure and wrote a book called How the South Won the Civil War that I wish everyone would read. It offers a lot of incite into why our society is stuck in magat back’erds decline and cannot make progress. The racism and worship of the oligarchy of the defeated South moved West, was never resolved and hangs over our society like a curse.
“Every morning is some fresh hell”…yes!
My anxiety is on high alert.
Insight…. f#ck me. I am trying to stop using google and the new operating system is making me nuts.
In case anyone was still wondering if MAGA is a Nazi movement.
Trump is totally incapable of acting like a president never mind being one. His address to the troops was basically a political rally. Disgraceful and disgusting and shame on the troops supporting him with their responses. A poker face and silence was the only appropriate reaction.
Take to the streets this weekend. Protests nationwide. “No Kings”. Look it up. They will be everywhere.
It’s imperative to not be silent.
Do whatever it is that you can.
It’s about inciting riots, provoking chaos in people’s minds, emotions and on the streets, especially by honouring supporters of slavery. This causes turmoil among the entire coloured population. That is absolutely intentional. Finally destroy “woke” .Then comes martial law. Bannon said in the first term that everything must be destroyed to the ground, then he can build something new with people like him and others like him. We need a clear mind, clear feelings and a passionate heart to resist ll this. Worldwide. America needs all our support.
I imagine people think what existed before Trump can be resurrected. But, that, like wingers longing for the 1950s, cannot happen.
Trump ended the old Republic but a 2nd could certainly come into being without missing a beat.
It would take generals and Federal judges in an unprecedented move to arrest and confine both Trump, Vance and Johnson to start over. The screamers will scream but depending on the punishment meted out to Trump, which should be the fullest extent of the law, the bulk of his base will slink away.
But, sadly, the ones that don’t slink away will fester and breed.
Given his age, I personally would be fine with “retiring for health and family reasons” and a padded golf course.
Newsflash, the Confederacy lost. It wasn’t close, it wasn’t pretty.
It bears repeating again and again that this monster probably only won by a multi pronged cheating assault on democracy. From whatever “go fast” machine Elon(‘s minions; I don’t think Elon could program his way out of a paper bag) programmed, to potentially tampered with tabulating machines. I don’t believe however many million Democratic voters stayed home, I believe they voted for Democratic candidates and assume their votes would be counted.
The fascists are making a grab; do our country a favor and look into what likely happened at: Election Truth Alliance, the Common Coalition Report (with PhD Dr. Walter Mebane noting severe statistical weirdness) and at Something is Wrong 2024 on Reddit. We should not take this coup lying down.
The sad fact is that any active-duty general (or any rank or service branch, really) who speaks out will have his career cut short. He’ll either be drummed out of the service or passed over for promotion, which is effectively a firing. It’s considered a breach of the chain of command – with president at the top.
My father never talked about it, but we heard after his passing from mother and Dad’s West Point classmates + comrades that, although he was highly decorated and respected, he was passed over for promotion from bird Colonel to General because he wrote a letter in support of one of his comrades who’d been unfairly reprimanded. That was during a particularly messy time in Vietnam War.
Dad stayed active duty anyway and retired after 30 years, then continued as civil servant for ten years doing basically the same job as his last posting. Man, he hated Rumsfeld!
ETA – It was not a general assembly of soldiers at Ft Bragg It is widely reported that Trump’s people selected which service members to attend that speech – good-looking + vocal Trump supporters.
It probably doesn’t matter any more since Trump will just issue uncontested executive order, but isn’t it Congress’ job to confirm name-changes for military bases?
Wow, so the Confederacy, slavery, Jim Crow laws are all coming back? The Union won the American Civil War and now this fucking maniacal moron is reversing that win to bring back the “good old days” where everyone know “their place.” This man is evil and the worst president the United States has ever had. This bastard is from New Jersey of all places. Fuck.