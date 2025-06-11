Donald Trump announced that he’ll rename Army bases after Confederate traitors

On Tuesday, Donald Trump made an especially disgusting speech at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He got active military personnel to boo Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, Democrats in general, the media and more. He also bizarrely announced that American military bases were going to be re-renamed after Confederate scum. Over the past decade especially, there has been a huge move to rename all Confederate-named bases. Trump announced a reversal of all of that. Here are some clips of Trump’s speech:

Trump announces he's restoring the name to "Fort Robert E Lee" and other military installations that were named for Confederates

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) June 10, 2025 at 4:39 PM

Trump goaded active duty troops at his Fort Bragg speech to boo:

The Media, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and Joe Biden

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) June 10, 2025 at 5:46 PM

This has caused people to wonder why generals aren’t speaking out. I would assume the generals aren’t speaking out because A) they’re Trump supporters or B) they’re terrified that Trump will target them if they speak out.

Meanwhile, Trump’s military foray into Los Angeles will reportedly cost $134 million – it’s such an inexpensive military incursion because the Pentagon failed to plan for feeding or housing the National Guardsmen and Marines they deployed. Trump has made this into a war against prominent Democrats in California, especially LA Mayor Karen Bass and CA Gov. Newsom. Newsom is up to the challenge, and he’s calling out Trump over Trump’s lies and senility. Newsom is also suing Trump over the National Guard deployment.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Donald Trump announced that he’ll rename Army bases after Confederate traitors”

  1. Sue says:
    June 11, 2025 at 9:30 am

    This is so dark and terrifying. Yesterday, the Chicago Police trapped peaceful protesters and violently arrested them without warning. I continue to have hope that these fascists will never crush Americans’ dissent and that we will keep fighting until we exhaust them.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      June 11, 2025 at 11:04 am

      I’m from Chicago and the Police there has ALWAYS been a bunch of fascists…since Old Man Boss Daley😡 ….folks 💀 me talking about Democratically ran cities as if they’re some liberal safe havens…which they have NEVA been…the putrid old Democratic Machine in Chicago has been as DECIMATING to the population here as Republican national policies…because they BOTH serve the SAME White Supremacy overlords!

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 11, 2025 at 6:15 pm

      When Toronto hosted the G20 a while back, the police there kettled people on queen and Spadina, when people were shopping and the conference had finished the day before.

      ACAB is correct.

      Reply
  2. bisynaptic says:
    June 11, 2025 at 9:33 am

    “Maybe I’m wrong.”
    — Ya think?
    The men booing on cue are a disgrace.

    Reply
    • Calliope says:
      June 11, 2025 at 12:42 pm

      Those booing are an absolute horror. How dare they boo in uniform. How fucking dare they. In a sane world, they’d be drummed out. They’re showing their willingness to participate in a military coup and that they’d willingly fire on civilians they don’t agree with. Or, at least, that’s what the orange fuckwit wants everyone to think. To hell with these people dishonoring the uniform and their country.

      Of course, they’re also showing themselves to be massive cowards who love traitors and losers, just like their orange fuckwit.

      Real tired of living in a fascist hellscape.

      Reply
    • Bumblebee says:
      June 11, 2025 at 3:58 pm

      Military is supposed to be non-political. And Trump should not be campaigning on a military base, which is what that speech was. A commander should have stopped in and stopped the cheering and booing, but we all know Trump would have fired them on the spot.

      Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 11, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Trump loves to celebrate traitors. They’re his base after all. First, he incites and then pardons the J6 mob. Then he announces he will re-rename military bases once named after Confederate traitors. And, of course, he’s a traitor himself, bowing and scraping to Putin. America is so dumbed down that millions of people just shrug at this total perversion of American democracy.

    Reply
    • Calliope says:
      June 11, 2025 at 12:46 pm

      Absolutely his base. He only likes traitors and losers who worked to destroy the US, like him. Otherwise he thinks military service is for suckers.

      Reply
  4. Happyoften says:
    June 11, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Nothing says winning like naming bases after losers and traitors.

    Reply
  5. Pamspam says:
    June 11, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Every morning I wake up hoping for an announcement that he’s dropped dead. Every. Single. Morning.

    Reply
  6. Kiki says:
    June 11, 2025 at 9:42 am

    I said last week that a big part of this is sections of the Old South were still pissed about losing the Civil War. A huge swath of Christo fascist whackjobs are Southern Baptist/etc. Now their hatred has blended with national toxic masculinity. And here we are. Anyone of color,anyone who is LGBTQ,and women are all in danger. The only safe people are the loud and proud people Trumpers. Then again look what he did to Elon. I think we better stop thinking Trump is a complete bumbling fool. Look what he is achieving. This is the tip of the iceberg.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 11, 2025 at 9:46 am

      Some unfinished business there so these reenactors be careful with what they wish for. They’ll get a drubbing again and this time there will be no mercy, no “Gone With The Wind” fantasy.

      Reply
    • Calliope says:
      June 11, 2025 at 12:54 pm

      Their whole thing is to wipe out the 20th C. They don’t want the 1950s, they want the 1850s.

      And he’s still an idiot. They’re all idiots. But they’re all horrifically cruel *and* there are several who have been planning this for decades. They also have everything – Congress, the courts. The SC didn’t even bother explaining things the other day (because they can’t, and because they’re excited to eradicate the Warren Court and make their own laws).

      Reply
  7. Blogger says:
    June 11, 2025 at 9:44 am

    At this rate, I’m waiting for him to declare war on Canada, so Canada can intervene and kick him out of office. Let the Canadian occupying force restore American democracy.

    Reply
    • KimmyChoo says:
      June 11, 2025 at 9:49 am

      I would welcome our benevolent Canadian overlords!

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      June 11, 2025 at 9:52 am

      I live right on the border, so I look forward to being the first to be liberated. I’ve kind of always wanted to be Canadian anyway – I love my next-door neighbors to the North.

      Reply
  8. jais says:
    June 11, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Deep sigh, I can’t with this bullish-t. Ghoulish times.

    Reply
  9. Tn Democrat says:
    June 11, 2025 at 10:24 am

    Every morning is some fresh hell. I used to open this site first thing in the morning and now have to brace myself with coffee first. We have just sunk so low because of a third of the citizenry worships a tangerine turd and a third are indifferent to both parties. Heather Cox Richardson is an American treasure and wrote a book called How the South Won the Civil War that I wish everyone would read. It offers a lot of incite into why our society is stuck in magat back’erds decline and cannot make progress. The racism and worship of the oligarchy of the defeated South moved West, was never resolved and hangs over our society like a curse.

    Reply
  10. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    June 11, 2025 at 10:24 am

    In case anyone was still wondering if MAGA is a Nazi movement.

    Reply
  11. Anne Maria says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:32 am

    Trump is totally incapable of acting like a president never mind being one. His address to the troops was basically a political rally. Disgraceful and disgusting and shame on the troops supporting him with their responses. A poker face and silence was the only appropriate reaction.

    Reply
  12. mander says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:53 am

    Take to the streets this weekend. Protests nationwide. “No Kings”. Look it up. They will be everywhere.

    Reply
  13. Maja says:
    June 11, 2025 at 12:14 pm

    It’s about inciting riots, provoking chaos in people’s minds, emotions and on the streets, especially by honouring supporters of slavery. This causes turmoil among the entire coloured population. That is absolutely intentional. Finally destroy “woke” .Then comes martial law. Bannon said in the first term that everything must be destroyed to the ground, then he can build something new with people like him and others like him. We need a clear mind, clear feelings and a passionate heart to resist ll this. Worldwide. America needs all our support.

    Reply
  14. Sean says:
    June 11, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    I imagine people think what existed before Trump can be resurrected. But, that, like wingers longing for the 1950s, cannot happen.
    Trump ended the old Republic but a 2nd could certainly come into being without missing a beat.
    It would take generals and Federal judges in an unprecedented move to arrest and confine both Trump, Vance and Johnson to start over. The screamers will scream but depending on the punishment meted out to Trump, which should be the fullest extent of the law, the bulk of his base will slink away.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      June 11, 2025 at 1:34 pm

      But, sadly, the ones that don’t slink away will fester and breed.

      Given his age, I personally would be fine with “retiring for health and family reasons” and a padded golf course.

      Reply
  15. Truthiness says:
    June 11, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    Newsflash, the Confederacy lost. It wasn’t close, it wasn’t pretty.

    Reply
  16. Betsy says:
    June 11, 2025 at 2:46 pm

    It bears repeating again and again that this monster probably only won by a multi pronged cheating assault on democracy. From whatever “go fast” machine Elon(‘s minions; I don’t think Elon could program his way out of a paper bag) programmed, to potentially tampered with tabulating machines. I don’t believe however many million Democratic voters stayed home, I believe they voted for Democratic candidates and assume their votes would be counted.

    The fascists are making a grab; do our country a favor and look into what likely happened at: Election Truth Alliance, the Common Coalition Report (with PhD Dr. Walter Mebane noting severe statistical weirdness) and at Something is Wrong 2024 on Reddit. We should not take this coup lying down.

    Reply
  17. martha says:
    June 11, 2025 at 4:50 pm

    The sad fact is that any active-duty general (or any rank or service branch, really) who speaks out will have his career cut short. He’ll either be drummed out of the service or passed over for promotion, which is effectively a firing. It’s considered a breach of the chain of command – with president at the top.

    My father never talked about it, but we heard after his passing from mother and Dad’s West Point classmates + comrades that, although he was highly decorated and respected, he was passed over for promotion from bird Colonel to General because he wrote a letter in support of one of his comrades who’d been unfairly reprimanded. That was during a particularly messy time in Vietnam War.

    Dad stayed active duty anyway and retired after 30 years, then continued as civil servant for ten years doing basically the same job as his last posting. Man, he hated Rumsfeld!

    Reply
    • mar says:
      June 11, 2025 at 4:57 pm

      ETA – It was not a general assembly of soldiers at Ft Bragg It is widely reported that Trump’s people selected which service members to attend that speech – good-looking + vocal Trump supporters.

      It probably doesn’t matter any more since Trump will just issue uncontested executive order, but isn’t it Congress’ job to confirm name-changes for military bases?

      Reply
  18. J. Ferber says:
    June 11, 2025 at 7:04 pm

    Wow, so the Confederacy, slavery, Jim Crow laws are all coming back? The Union won the American Civil War and now this fucking maniacal moron is reversing that win to bring back the “good old days” where everyone know “their place.” This man is evil and the worst president the United States has ever had. This bastard is from New Jersey of all places. Fuck.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment