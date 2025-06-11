Donald Trump announced that he’ll rename Army bases after Confederate traitors

On Tuesday, Donald Trump made an especially disgusting speech at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He got active military personnel to boo Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, Democrats in general, the media and more. He also bizarrely announced that American military bases were going to be re-renamed after Confederate scum. Over the past decade especially, there has been a huge move to rename all Confederate-named bases. Trump announced a reversal of all of that. Here are some clips of Trump’s speech:

Trump goaded active duty troops at his Fort Bragg speech to boo: The Media, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and Joe Biden [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) June 10, 2025 at 5:46 PM

This has caused people to wonder why generals aren’t speaking out. I would assume the generals aren’t speaking out because A) they’re Trump supporters or B) they’re terrified that Trump will target them if they speak out.

Meanwhile, Trump’s military foray into Los Angeles will reportedly cost $134 million – it’s such an inexpensive military incursion because the Pentagon failed to plan for feeding or housing the National Guardsmen and Marines they deployed. Trump has made this into a war against prominent Democrats in California, especially LA Mayor Karen Bass and CA Gov. Newsom. Newsom is up to the challenge, and he’s calling out Trump over Trump’s lies and senility. Newsom is also suing Trump over the National Guard deployment.

There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to. https://t.co/y7TJUhUZGI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 10, 2025