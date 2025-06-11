‘Genius’ King Frederik gave his untitled nephews special honors last week

Lots of stories about the Danish royals these days, and I find it very interesting. In 2022, then-Queen Margrethe decided to make some bold moves to “future-proof” the Danish monarchy. That’s what they called it at the time, and I always found it significant that Margrethe made these moves just weeks after QEII’s passing. In any case, Margrethe decided to remove the royal titles and styles from all four of Prince Joachim’s children. Joachim is the spare, and his older brother Frederik is now king. Fred’s kids all have their royal titles and styles, while Joachim’s kids have less fancy count/countess titles and no royal styles. Well, last week, King Frederick invited his two oldest nephews (Joachim’s sons from his first marriage) to a royal palace. It was Fred’s birthday, but he had a gift for his two nephews: he awarded them the Grand Cross of the Order of the Dannebrog.
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark have passed the one-year mark as a reigning royal couple and continue to make bold and deliberate steps towards shaping the future direction of their monarchy. Danish palace insiders are said to be raving about the astute decision by Frederik and Mary to recently offer an olive branch to warring factions within the House of Glücksburg.
Last week, on his 57th birthday, King Frederik summoned his nephews, Count Nikolai and Count Felix of Monpezat, to join him for a family breakfast at Amalienborg Palace. It may have been the King’s birthday, but it had already been decided that the gifts would be bestowed on Nikolai and Felix. The sons of the King’s brother, Prince Joachim, and his first wife, Countess Alexandra, were awarded the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of the Dannebrog. The title is the second-highest honour that the King can bestow and is typically given to citizens of Denmark for outstanding service.
The Royal House’s official Instagram account shared pictures of the moment when the titles were ceremonially bestowed by the king onto his nephews, but little explanation was given for the sudden presentation. Like all Danish recipients of the Grand Cross, Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22 will now have their own personal knight shields designed, which will be hung in the Knight Chapel at Frederiksborg Castle.
Nikolai lives in Australia with his girlfriend Benedikte Thoustrup, but travelled home to attend the King’s birthday breakfast and receive the honour in person. Afterwards, the young count said he was ‘very honored to have received the Order of the Dannebrog yesterday from my uncle on his birthday’.
The decision to award the titles at this particular moment has caught the attention of royal insiders, who have interpreted the gesture as a potential reconciliation moment two years after Prince Joachim’s children were stripped of their royal titles.
‘A stroke of genius,’ is how one source put it.
The longer Mail piece goes on and on, comparing the situation in Denmark to the Windsors’ situation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. What’s remarkable is that no one would even dare acknowledge that the Windsors have f–ked up the Sussex situation for the past six years. Just sh-tty decision on top of sh-tty decision. What was great about the Danes’ situation is that Frederik and Mary (now the king and queen) spoke up in Joachim’s defense, and publicly showed sympathy for their niece and nephews. Frederick giving his nephews special honors was a great move because he’s showing that he still considers Joachim and his children part of the family, that they’re all on good terms and they’re always going to be invited to state occasions and family occasions. King Charles has never and would never. This is less about “King Fred watched and learned from the Windsors” and more like “the Windsors should watch how the Danes handle interfamily issues.”
But those titles are meaningless. What have they actually done in service to the Danish crown?
It doesn’t matter. Hereditary titles aren’t about merit, it’s either you have them or you don’t.
Mss – it doesn’t sound like these are hereditary titles though. It says they’re given to citizens based on accomplishments.
Yeah, blogger, that was confusing to me too. It says the grand cross with the new knight shield is given to citizens for outstanding service but it doesn’t seem like the two oldest nephews have done anything yet. Maybe it’s in expectation of what they’ll do in the future? Or just to placate their father.
I can’t imagine the Brits doing this because wouldn’t they also have to strip Chuckles’ siblings of their titles? And later Charlotte and Louis? They’ll never do that. But wouldn’t that be the equivalent to what the Danish have done? I’m also curious as to what happens in the future with the younger siblings of the Danish heir (I don’t know his name). Will their titles also be stripped in due course? If so, why didn’t the old queen just take them at the same time? Why not just give only the oldest child (the heir) royal stylings?
😂 I suppose if the quid pro quo arrangement is to ensure they don’t criticise Frederik and his reign then maybe that is the “future” service to the Danish crown. They’re not going to get any extra money from the order except their knight shields – sounds like the Garter?
Anyhoo, had fun looking at one of the Princes and his girlfriend (pretty with a bit mole like Enrique Iglesias before he had it zapped off) on her Insta.
She’s an heiress, daughter of a Danish elite – fashion, horses, the usual aristo things. He seems to be…a model?
I suppose they’re still young and Insta is so highly curated but they strike me as a bit vacuous – like a Rich Kid of Insta account. See how long this couple last. They’ll definitely be fashion fodder for awhile.
You wrote that comment as if Fred did anything to be king. The guy came out of the right uterus first… that’s literally it! Thank you god for 🇺🇸. We have messed up our country but I will take our mess any time or day of the year!
Countries with monarchies should be fine with nonsense like this….
The monarchy does not have much influence on how society functions in Denmark, which is much more egalitarian than the UK.
To each their own but I enjoy the free healthcare, got a fine free university degree with a stipend that all students get. Unions are strong here, which means more workplace protections and 5 weeks of paid vacation anually. There is also a well-functioning social security net. You do not need to start Go-Fund Mes in order to buy necessities of you loose your job or try get medical treatments.
Is royalty a bit silly, yes. But the monarchy has become a national symbol since Denmark has been a continual monarchial state for more than a millennia. It plays an integral part in the way the nation is imagined, just like the breach with the British monarchy is a foundational part of the way the US imagines itself. Two different stories in terms of national identity.
Btw, unlike the British monarchy, the Danish monarch has no influence on laws, like the King’s Consent in the UK. There is a reason why the monarch is not crowned but proclaimed by the PM.
@ArtHistorian – Is the monarchy in Denmark publically funded? I think the issue is not so much influence but funds. Does being born into the family allow you to pilfer from the public without giving anything back? Are there sweatheart deals and lands allocated to you because you are the royal family? Are honors open to those who can pay? And do people have to bow to the monarchy in Denmark? Are they head of a church or thought of as being chosen by God?
To me, those are just a couple things that are very wrong with the british royals. Hoping the royals in Denmark are truly just cultural attachés.
They get an allowance and are required to publish their budgets/accounting. They are among the least expensive Royals. They have no land, they are not head of church. Before 1849, the Danish monarchy was an absolute monarchy, i.e. the King was the State. Most royal assets were nationalized with the introduction of democracy.
My point is, is I value the secure social systems that are based in social democratic ideals but with a monarchy over a Republic where you can go broke simply for getting sick. My family would have become bankrupt living in a place without socialized health care, instead we are financially comfortable. My mother is so sick she is uninsurable, once she has to be in hospital for 6 months! I literally got paid to study at University, etc. My quality of life is pretty good.
The Royals here have done well in terms of having an a political HoS and as a focus of collective identity. It helps that they have avoided scandals. If they fuck up majorly, they are fairly easy to remove. Ultimately, they serve at the will of the people (hence NO coronation).
@Blogger – ITA that they are meaningless, yet they say so much to the world. As Kaiser said Fred is letting everyone know that he loves his nephews and they are family. No “snubbing” of birthday parties for King Fred. No bragging about not sending out invites to con-a-nations. Instead the king happily invites his nephews to celebrate his birthday and allows them to share his spotlight. As Kaiser said the Windsors can learn a lot from how the Danish royals on how to look out for members of their family.
Dunno anything about this Danish Order and the only thing I can think of its equivalent would be the Garter.
If it’s a family order – then family members including his children will receive them. That would be like the QE2/QVO household order but when they start saying it’s for “service”, these two nephews haven’t been sent out to represent Denmark AFAIK, so why give this specific order to them.
The Order of the Garter has at least some mention of service and award (politicians and the like such as Churchill). So what would other members of this Danish Order think about having these nephews on board? If it’s merely due to nepotism so be it, but if it’s supposed to be an order with some meritorious service, then it’s muddying and even devaluing the whole point of this order.
Hopefully a Dane can explain.
The Order of the garter isnt entirely about service though, same with the other orders. they are used to placate family members and make them seem important. (I mean I think william got the order of the garter in…..2007? 2008? and we’re still waiting on that service lol.)
And even the family orders in the UK are used to control and publicly reward, so i dont see this as all that different. its Frederik conveying a message to his nephews that they are still valued members of the family and rewarding them for their behavior during the last two years.
I’m always confused about this in a way. Did their previous royal titles mean they would get money or be entitled to something? I’m not sure I understand why they’re taken away if it’s not tied to something.
I don’t believe the titles were connected to any money, land or anything else. They’re kind of meaningless in my opinion so I’m also not sure why they needed to be taken. Everyone already knows these young men aren’t the heir, there was no confusion. I think it was petty.
I note that this isn’t the most prestigious Danish order which is the one with the white elephant and that they like to wear especially at New Year. I suppose awarding this order is one way to satisfy and placate Joachim and his hurt feelings.
Yeah that’s what’s confusing to me too. If the titles don’t come with any special perks other than having a special announcement when you walk into the room, why take them away?
And if you planned on taking them away anyway because they were the children of the spare, why did you give them to them as children in the first place? Unless you were hedging your bets that something was going to happen to Frederick and Mary’s children? It’s confusing to me why any of this was needed period.
In this day and age where monarchies aren’t as important as the once were, the titles really only underline familial relationships. To strip these men publicly, without even giving them a heads up, at their ages was cruel and unnecessary.
That’s where I land. Granted, I’m not completely understanding the ins and outs but why give titles just to take away titles. If they want less titles decide it a generation or two before it happens and just don’t give them. And don’t wait till the spare gets married to a black woman to decide to take them either.
It is also an issue of limiting royal titles. If they kept their titles, would their spouses becomes princesses as well? Their children? The previous solution was that royals lost their royal titles if they married commoners but that is no longer a viable solution because both Frederik and Joachim married commoners. THey honestly need a clear-cut protocol for this issue.
ArtHistorian can probably explain better but my understanding is their were some concerns with oldest, who is making a career as a model, seeming to use his Prince title for commercial purposes.
There is a bigger context aside from the commercial aspect. I wrote a long post on it on the story about Prince Joachim. Hus kids were always going to loose their royal titles as adults but it was partly Joachim’s resistance that also played a part in the royal titles being removed prematurely. They still have aristocratic titles as counts.
There was an ad of a hotel full with European royal family members, using their titles while promoting the hotel. Prince Nikolai (then Prince) also got featured in the ad. It might be, Queen wanted to limit that kind of behavior. The ad was produced in 2021. The titles were removed in 2022. I always thought it was connected.
It is my understanding that only the Heir’s children retain their styles (HRH) and titles (Prince/ess) through life. Other children, like Joachim’s, lose theirs once they turn 25 years old (and they were “only” HH not HRH)
The drama was QMII expediting it for all of Joachim’s children (2 of them were at least a decade away from turning 25)
However, decades ago she proclaimed her husband’s title (Count of Monpezat) was valid and all of their descendants would have that title. So, in a way, she ensured her second son’s children would have titles once they turned 25.
I’m sure ArtHistorian has a better idea/understanding.
Yes, it wasn’t a nice move on Margaret’s part and it was carried out badly. First, the people involved found out about it at the last minute, so it was a shock, but more importantly, they felt inferior. I don’t think these young people were worried about money and privileges, because they still have them, it’s more about importance in the family, position among close people, and here they felt rejected. I would feel the same way. It would be one thing if new rules were established and applied only to the next generation, and another thing when someone is born a prince, is one for twenty years, and then your grandmother says, I’m taking you away. They had the right to feel rejected and that’s how they felt, which Joachim didn’t hide and expressed in the media and has not come to terms with it to this day. They calmed the situation by treating Joachim’s family very warmly and still like royals, inviting them to all celebrations and events. These orders from the king are a message to the boys that they are important to the family and the king values them. Frederick may be doing this to avoid drama, or maybe out of conviction and from the heart. Whatever the reason, it looks good for the whole family, for the king, and for these boys.
Well Frederick and Mary have four children too and maybe they are intelligent enough to see that the younger ones might loose their titels later in life – and treated them like they wanted their own children to be treated the.
But Mary said at the time, carefully, that she agreed with the Queen “did the right thing” and sh and Fred would have to think about the same action for their kids.
(Just saw this on a series about 4 married-ins :her, Daniel, mette-marit, & Kate. I sped through the Wank parts)
@Duch
Well, yes, but did Mary say that to smooth things over or did she really think about it? If I had to choose, I think she wanted to reduce the conflict. It’s a long way from thinking to doing and I don’t think it will happen.
Time will tell.
@korar,
I do think it was well thought out – Mary is so cautious – but I think you’re right that they struck that tone to smooth things over, and also maybe to see how public perception played out over the coming years.
After seeing that video clip, I’m just not sure where Kaiser got the source that Mary (and F) spoke out in joachim’s defense. I didn’t remember that either.
I agree with what others have said here, which is that what the late Queen did was insensitive and poorly handled. Imagine having your grandmother suddenly take away something that you thought was a birthright, even if it is just symbolic. It had to sting, especially given how public and sudden it all was. I don’t blame them for being hurt or their father for expressing his feelings about it.
On a shallow note, those two lads are so good looking! Handsome family. The taller one with the dark hair is particularly striking.
I think he has modeled?
Yep, he now has a job as a model in Australia
Nikolai de Monpezat has modeled for all the big houses/names, e.g. Armani, and has been in all kinds of prestigious mags and ad campaigns.
The taller one is Nikolai and he really takes after his mother (apart from the height, she’s tiny). She was really beautiful before she messed with her face.