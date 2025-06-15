Princess Kate wore a teal Catherine Walker to the 2025 Trooping the Colour

While we criticize the Princess of Wales for a lot of things, I have to give her some begrudging credit. When you see Kate with the rest of the left-behind Windsors, she’s basically the only one who stands out. She’s also the only one making an effort – an effort to wave, an effort to look like she’s having a good time. The rest of them look so dour and entitled, like being part of a big dumb parade is such a chore for them.

Anyway, these are some photos from Saturday’s Trooping the Colour. The Windsors were dull and uninspiring, and they presided over hundreds of people gathered to watch them. Yes, I said “hundreds,” not thousands. There were very few wide shots of the crowd, but this year’s Trooping seemed to draw an especially sparse crowd. Just what King Charles deserves. With his mother’s Trooping parades, thousands of people would line the streets and cheer wildly. Several prominent royalists have even said outright that people miss seeing the whole family on the balcony, especially all of the kids. Like… they didn’t even allow Sophie and Edward’s kids on the balcony. None of the king’s nieces and nephews, and none of the kids other than the Wales kids. It’s sad that no one recognizes that the message being sent is that of an ancient, out-of-touch king jealous that the youths might steal his thunder.

Incidentally, I’m starting to agree with the theory I’ve seen circulating in comments and social media: I totally believe that Charles’s doctors are pumping him full of drugs for traveling and these kinds of big appearances. I would guess he’s on some kind of steroid cocktail for special occasions.

As for the fashion notes… Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coatdress in teal and white, which was a pale imitation of something Diana wore many years ago. Kate also wore Juliette Botterill hat which “matched” the coat in color but not vibe – Kate should have gone for a straight-line hat without any flowers, ribbons or flourishes, it would have complemented the coat perfectly. Kate also wore QEII’s diamond-and-pearl earrings (they let her borrow those a few times a year) and her Irish Guards Regimental Brooch. Kate made Charlotte coordinate in a lighter shade of blue, and Charlotte also wore a small horseshoe brooch which was given to her by QEII.

Well, that was a weak ass birthday for King Charles III. An aerial view of the event shows that not even 1,000 people showed up to see him at the Buckingham Palace balcony. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VqIzI9NvrL — Alberto Gutierrez (@DeezzzNutzzz07) June 14, 2025

Another brilliant day at Trooping the Colour for His Majesty’s Birthday Parade. Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those who took part. pic.twitter.com/SmXoKdHqb7 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2025