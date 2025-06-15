Princess Kate wore a teal Catherine Walker to the 2025 Trooping the Colour

While we criticize the Princess of Wales for a lot of things, I have to give her some begrudging credit. When you see Kate with the rest of the left-behind Windsors, she’s basically the only one who stands out. She’s also the only one making an effort – an effort to wave, an effort to look like she’s having a good time. The rest of them look so dour and entitled, like being part of a big dumb parade is such a chore for them.
Anyway, these are some photos from Saturday’s Trooping the Colour. The Windsors were dull and uninspiring, and they presided over hundreds of people gathered to watch them. Yes, I said “hundreds,” not thousands. There were very few wide shots of the crowd, but this year’s Trooping seemed to draw an especially sparse crowd. Just what King Charles deserves. With his mother’s Trooping parades, thousands of people would line the streets and cheer wildly. Several prominent royalists have even said outright that people miss seeing the whole family on the balcony, especially all of the kids. Like… they didn’t even allow Sophie and Edward’s kids on the balcony. None of the king’s nieces and nephews, and none of the kids other than the Wales kids. It’s sad that no one recognizes that the message being sent is that of an ancient, out-of-touch king jealous that the youths might steal his thunder.
Incidentally, I’m starting to agree with the theory I’ve seen circulating in comments and social media: I totally believe that Charles’s doctors are pumping him full of drugs for traveling and these kinds of big appearances. I would guess he’s on some kind of steroid cocktail for special occasions.
As for the fashion notes… Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coatdress in teal and white, which was a pale imitation of something Diana wore many years ago. Kate also wore Juliette Botterill hat which “matched” the coat in color but not vibe – Kate should have gone for a straight-line hat without any flowers, ribbons or flourishes, it would have complemented the coat perfectly. Kate also wore QEII’s diamond-and-pearl earrings (they let her borrow those a few times a year) and her Irish Guards Regimental Brooch. Kate made Charlotte coordinate in a lighter shade of blue, and Charlotte also wore a small horseshoe brooch which was given to her by QEII.
London, UK, 14 June 2025. Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis leave Buckingham Palace for the King's Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.
(L-R) – Prince Louis, Prince William – The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Catherine – The Princess of Wales watch the flypast on the balcony as part of The King's Birthday Parade Celebration also known as 'Trooping The Colour' at Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Saturday 14 June, 2025.
(L-R) – King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William – The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Catherine – The Princess of Wales watch the flypast on the balcony as part of The King's Birthday Parade Celebration also known as 'Trooping The Colour' at Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Saturday 14 June, 2025.
London, UK, 14 June 2025. The Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the King's Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour, Buckingham Palace, London, UK.
London, UK, 14 June 2025. Protestors during the King's Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour, Buckingham Palace, London, UK.
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th June, 2025. Trooping the Colour, King Charles III's official Birthday Parade, takes place on Horse Guards Parade with Britain's oldest Army Regiment, the Coldstream Guards, Trooping the Color (flag) of 2nd Battalion Coldstream Guards this year. Over 1000 officers and men are on parade together with 200 horses and more than 200 military musicians. Image: King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the Royal Dais
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte with Prince Louis and Prince George return to the palace during Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King. Over 1350 soldiers of the Household Division and King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence seen on the Palace balcony for a RAF fly-by during Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King. Over 1350 soldiers of the Household Division and King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.
Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine Princess of Wales seen on the Palace balcony for a RAF fly-by during Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King. Over 1350 soldiers of the Household Division and King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th June, 2025. Trooping the Colour, King Charles III's official Birthday Parade, takes place on Horse Guards Parade with Britain's oldest Army Regiment, the Coldstream Guards, Trooping the Color (flag) of 2nd Battalion Coldstream Guards this year. Over 1000 officers and men are on parade together with 200 horses and more than 200 military musicians. Image: Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales
It’s a nice fashion choice to have mother and daughter in varying shades of teal.
Kate’s outfit was so ugly and dated I think she was trolling us, or trolling Camilla.
I saw her outfit as quite the opposite; there is a huge retro fashion push right now (Sabrina Carpenter leading the charge – Gen Z is reviving a lot of fashion and buying up 80s-era fashion on eBay and other places) and this gave me an 80s Alex Carrington vibe. The color is gorgeous on her – she wears jewel tones well. @Libra – Agreed. The lighter, complimentary shade of teal/blue was really pretty on Charlotte.
I actually like what she’s wearing for once (both hat and coat dress) and would describe the colour as turquoise blue, not teal.
I dislike this outfit so much. I don’t think it’s some trend following retro vibe. It’s what she’s always gravitated to and we know she interprets it very literally. I truly dislike the collar and the cuffs, especially for a june sunny day. The bbc app live coverage was truly struggling with showing any excitement, they kept repeating how there are thousands of people and how the pegeantry is extraordinary. Sure. We have eyes.
I have never, ever understood this thing called the coatdress. It makes zero sense to me & I’ve never, ever seen one in the wild. I mean, outside of the royal family & maybe the ‘ladies who lunch’, who wears these things? And where? And aren’t they hot? They can’t take off their coat because it’s also their dress?
Genuinely laughing beaniebean. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a coat dress in the wild either, except for maybe winter in nyc. But even then it was more puffer jackets or just long trench coats. Either, I just have to take everything in context. As in, go in with the expectation that the Windsors are always starring in some sort of period piece. An 80’s mystery, a call the midwife type show or all creatures great and small. It just all makes more sense when looked at from that perspective. Modern? no. Entertaining? kind of.
I agree, it’s utterly ghastly, and so Diana circa 1989. Diana would look fine in it, in the 80’s, but it’s so revolting on dear Waity.
@Meghan
Well, I don’t know if Kate stands out as much as Kaiser writes. I’d say Kamila looks better this time. She’s dressed very well and has a well-chosen, effective hat. Kate looks awful in this old-fashioned, ugly dress from a theatre magazine. You can’t see it here, but she also has big, stiff, white cuffs. Ugh.. And the hat, not only is it ugly, it’s also completely another fairy tal. I wonder why she keeps her hands hidden all the time. Maybe they didn’t lend her some blue 🙂 Normally she would show it off all the time, but here nothing.
Her outfit is absolutely fugly and belongs back in the era where that word was used a lot. The dress chosen for Charlotte isn’t any better either. Fashion sense is something these leftovers are sorely lacking.
Everyone agrees it teal but on my screen it’s a pretty aqua/turquoise. Kate always looks good in a coatdress/hat, no exception here. Funny that I keep reading that Meghan is ‘unrelatable’ yet Kate wears these hugely expensive coatdresses that I’ve only seen worn by royal women. Maybe politicians or politician wives. Regardless it’s hardly ‘relatable’. The kids all look nice.
The Kate channeling Diana stories are rather bad since Kate is not a nice person and nothing like Diana. Louis is really stereotyped . And George corrects him. Publicly .Seems to not be a good sign. Charlotte is dressed on mini me outfits . William needs to shave that beard
Char shouldn’t have to wear dresses that hang halfway down her lower leg. She’s 10 for God’s sake. Knee length would’ve looked much more age appropriate.
Kids looked bored sh!tless the whole time. Though except for Kate’s manic grinning, the rest did as well. Bored and put upon. Kate’s probably thinking, “Okay…Wimbledon, and then I’m off on another month’s long vacaaaaaaaaaaaation!”
It seems like the kids always look bored, anxious or uncomfortable all the time now. Whatever is going on is having a negative effect on them.
I dunno, I think a carriage ride would be fun for a kid. Except for the being dressed up part of it.
Kate was also talking through her teeth telling the kids to stand straight (they looked fine at the time). It’s the same face that was seen in a clip from the Ascot a while back. She definitely looks mean when she does that stuff.
You mean she whisper shouts at them? Oh no.
I love how KATE of all people, with her horrendous posture, tells her kids through clenched teeth to stand up straight.
It wasn’t whisper shouting because it looks as if she was directing it towards George but it was loud and stern enough that it also made Charlotte straighten up immediately. George seemed really irritated with her, Charlotte or the situation of being there in general so much so that immediately after Kate sternly told him to straighten up he made a face as if he was irritated or mad.
It’s done nothing but age him.
The crowds were so sparse. They aren’t popular.
Looks like the military parades for the actual king in the UK and the wannabe king in the U.S. were embarrassingly poorly attended on Saturday.
Ha! And I love that for them!
I wasn’t aware about Trumps dictator parade happening on the same day as Charles’s look at me I finally got the job parade until this week but I love that they both got the parades they deserve.
Nope, they sure aren’t. Love the Not My King signs. That Wales family photo is so try-hard – this is where taxpayers money going to! Feeding five overindulged people!
Most of them are probably tourists from other countries too.
Just came to say the same, probably tourists.
So does the low crowds mean then that even tourism is down? Less locals attending but also less tourists in general? But I thought the RF brought in tourism/s?
I read somewhere that some of the crowd were tourists who were bused in, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they are lots of tourists in the sparse crowd.
That’s a sparse crowd, to say the least
It’s a nice colour for her. I like the hat. She will never get the make up right.
But that group photo, whoever took it, hates her because they way the had her stand, it looks like a giant horn is growing out the side of her head.
All in all, the look over it and for the kids, it’s barely just begun. Their entire lives, every year, same carriage ride, same balcony, same stiff clothes and stiff smiles and stiff waves. Repeat Easter, repeat Christmas.
No thank you, I wouldn’t trade my life for any of it.
Now Louis is expected to provide entertainment. Stereotyped at age 7
Oh how they want him to be their next Harry
her blusher is atrocious. “contouring” looks like it was spackled on with a trowel.
Omg her blush is so horrible and heavy it is all you can focus on.. it is hilarious that people let her out in public looking like that…
How come the Wales kids cousins can’t be there on balcony afyer all the spin that they are so close and the Sussex children are missing out.
The balcony now is only for working royals and the heirs children.
I know. Charles wants it that way .
Yup. Be careful what you wish for.
It always surprises me that this works for all the other European royal families but not for the British one.
The wails kids have no cousins who are royal in the UK. Their only cousins are Middleton. Not royal. Their only royal cousins aren’t welcome because they are poc.
Good point. Though I’m sure Carole is itching to return to that balcony with her grandkids.
At this point, let’s say they included more of the family on the balcony, would that even make a difference in the crowd size? The photos might be less dour but I don’t know that it would miraculously have more people showing up. Whatever goodwill there was seems to have been squandered
I don’t think that it’ll make a difference. I think in the past even though the tabloids covered them extensively, there was still a little bit of remoteness to them. Now when you have the heir to the throne going viral because of potential “proclivities”, the mystery isn’t quite there.
The king and queen don’t have the carried over respect and nostalgia, and the heir and his wife are simultaneously annoying and boring. The kids are too old to be cute and interesting because we see them often ( even though they’re trying their damnedest to make Louis the new Harry), and too young for the ” heartbreaker” stories. And because they all to some degree hate sharing the spotlight, its not enough people up there to drum up interest over various things that could occur. At least if there were another 15 people up there you’d have more kids to talk about, more fashion to talk about, more potential interactions to talk about. Now it’s just the same boring people you’ve seen every year for the last three. What’s new other than the color of the clothes?
And honestly, if there were more kids and cousins and people on the balcony, it might be more fun for the Wales kids and take the pressure off.
If William and Kate were actually popular as they claim, the crowds would be there to see them. Yes Charles isn’t as popular as his mother, but neither is William.
And there is a photo out there of Kate and the kids in the carriage looking toward a huge wall of the yellow Not my King signs.
What a future for those kids.
And they claim that Meghan doesn’t want to go to the uk bc she’s afraid of being booed. Since she was booed by maybe one or two clearly planted people at the jubilee. Whereas here we have the whole family surrounded by signs and boos. Let’s just be honest and say that the RF is getting booed in the uk far more than Meghan ever did. And it’s about safety for Meghan and her kids anyways. They’re afraid to be there without security and anyone suggesting it’s bc people don’t like her is being disingenuous. It’s about white supremacists being riled up enough to hurt her.
She’s copykeening yet again.
And seems to be stuck in the 80’s lately.
That was my first thought. Maybe it’s because I had to live through the 80s, but I thought her suit was hideous and dated. There is nothing fresh or modern about it and the shoulder line is awful. I did not even like the color – there was something so sad sack about it all.
Glad they all got the lousy turn-out that they did. What a crap collection (minus the kids).
I like the outfit but I think it looks like something the Late Duchess of Windsor would wear.
The 80s look with the shoulder pads is one way to beef her up.
It is truly atrocious and makes me think of some 80’s catalogue photoshoot. Absolutely dreadful.
The one thing I’m grateful for is that she didn’t wheel out the vagina necklace again. For someone whose sole ‘job’ was producing heirs it’s too on the nose.
ITA. Love the color. It looks great on her. It also harkens back to QE2 wearing a bright color so that people far away could still see her. But the design and cut of the suit itself is incredibly dated, especially that awful white lapel.
I love the teal colour, but that white takes it back to the 80s for me for some reason. More or less the same makeup as 15 years ago too.
And as much as I love teal, it is yet another blue dress coat.
We watch The Price is Right, the Barker Era, every day.
It spans the 70’s and 80’s so we see the fashion all over again.
I highly recommend, it’s awesome to relive it all.
And yes this outfit is definitely 80’s lol
There’s nothing 2025 about it, which I assume is her point.
Can’t will never stop cosplaying Diana. That coat dress/ flying saucer hat screams mid- to late-eighties to me and that’s where it should have stayed. I bet it cost a mint though….. which is all that matters to Kate. I wonder if she had shoes dyed to match…hmmm.
She’s moved on from dressing her kids like they are in the 50’s to the 80’s. Progress.
There have been baloney occasions when Kate deliberately tried to stand out, even when qe2 was around. She’d wear some garish outfit and massive hat. Now at least she’s got no competition. She’s still styling her kids tho there 1950s but that’s because she’s insecure and low class. People from the right class don’t dress their kids in that laughing way. Meanwhile Charlotte is wearing a mini kkkate dress. That’s Kate’s mental health issues
It’s funny that she’s been relegated far away and not the centre spot she usually wanted when Meghan was around. Such an insecure mattress.
I like that shade of teal, but the rest?
The design was off (those curving upwards shoulder pads), and the whole thing reminded me of an Air Dolomiti cabin crew design. (seriously, please google it!)
Kate’s demeanor towards her kids was awful — the way she seemed to be chiding/shushing them, which George then repeated to Louis. Or the way she desperately tried to get some sort of festive glance out of the Willionaire Slumlord, who seemed incandescent at times.
And I love how even Town&Country mag acknowledged the Not Our King protests. https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a65063971/trooping-the-colour-anti-monarchy-protesters-2025/
The teal color looks good in the photos. Agree that it gives flight stewardess vibes. It’s not a style I really like at all but it works for the event. As usual, I feel for the kids.
The shoulder pads are absolutely necessary because without them she’d look skeletal…there is a photo of Kate from behind where you can see the pads and her back and it’s not good…
More than once Kate was seen on video doing a huge fake smile then quickly switching to talking through her teeth to chide her kids. She’s so desperate to put out a false image that it just looks off.
Also it seems William couldn’t even be bothered to look in her direction so that a one second “look of love” photo could be used.
She also tried to copy a photo where the Queen was looking directly at Philip on horseback. (The Queen had a similar colour dress as Kate in that photo). William never even looked at her.
Googled. 🤭. She just needed the snazzy scarf to complete the outfit!
Actually, Kate was trying to imitate the late Queen who wore the exact same colour in the past…there’s a picture of the queen and Philip on a horse during a parade the the Wales (or simply Kate) tried to recreate with William on a horse but it didn’t happen because William didn’t look towards her…the photos are OK but the videos show the awkwardness between the Wales family…in one of the videos Kate shows her true colours even towards the children (George, in this case)…William mumbled something like “I don’t want to talk to you right now” while in the balcony but, unfortunately, no lips readers caught it /s …and Charlotte was particularly stone faced while her mother tried to engage with her on the carriage…and lastly, someone here mentioned last week that they photoshop Kate’s torso and legs (so as she seems taller) and I doubt it but the photo KP published with the Wales family shows Charlotte shorter than she is in comparison to her mother, because on the balcony, she reaches almost her
neck.. is there a step up there? Who knows with these people…they have lost any credibility they had for me..
Kate trying to manage images as if video doesn’t exist remains weird. Wrong century to go for the posed photo. People see the clips of where her fake smile in William’s direction suddenly changes to a sour face as she turned away from him hidden by her dinner plate hat. Or when she gives order to her kids through clenched teeth and you see George and Charlotte react in a jolting fashion.
This isn’t a family comfortable which each other at all. Not sure what they do during all those family holidays but they don’t seem like a family in sync at all.
You did not see this awkwardness when William and Harry were kids. And this was despite the Wales marriage between Charles and Diana not being great.
I really feel for Charlotte. Her mom is going to be all over her to be ‘perfect’.
Carole might want a marriage outside the kingdom Charlotte to a royal prince
I saw a comment on SM that said that photo of the Queen in teal was actually her smiling at Andrew and not Phillip. No idea either way but it would be funny if that’s the case. Like Kaiser said, Kate does make an effort. She is trying to give the photographers something. But it falls flat when she’s smiling and trying to make eye contact and no one in her family is giving her anything to work with. They are mostly not engaging. Bc it probably feels contrived. They just seem less willing to put on a show. Which they are kids. So that’s understandable. But unfortunately the monarchy is a show. And the press wants their show. So what’s William’s excuse?
And over in the good old USA ,Kim un Trump had the military on display in Washington..
With more people attending the no king protests than his sad parade. Not sure where all those people were in November but oh well. Or maybe they just weren’t in the right swings states idk. Either way, kings and wannabe kings weren’t too popular yesterday.
During Trooping Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis’s carriage passed by a swath of Republic protests with big yellow Not My King signs. I think the images have been taken down but they are on X. William and Kate having to explain that to them, especially George.
The photographer has the image on his IG. Mark Kerrison.
Love it!
Especially the big sign “Ditch the Duchies.”
The discontent is real. Hope they explain this to George…because he’s next.
LOLing at Chucky and Rottweiler with their fake smiles and waving to the protestors.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DK4fUc1NTvk/?img_index=2&igsh=MTZnNDd3ZnBuOTVyYQ==
Like the colour – this is one of her rare looks that works. And yeah the Diana copy keening was on full display. Interesting that she seems to have stopped the whole ‘barging other royals out of the way to make sure she’s always in the middle’ of these balcony shots. That seems to have stopped now Chuck is King – William is always standing close to his father while she is far away with enough space to drive a bus through.
I was on the Strand yesterday during the fly past and got a nice view of watching them fly low and over the streets down to the Mall. Central London yesterday around the time of Trooping was kinda quiet, thou it did seem to start getting busier as I left. I heard a lot of tourist wondering why their were planes and heli’s flying low.
Kate can dress up like Diana but she is no Diana not remotely. It is annoying imo for her to even try.
Yup, Chuck doesn’t want Lazy near him at all.
Kate is excluded from tiara state dinners because of Charles and she still has no family order.
He is no fan of her laziness.
Kate stayed close enough to ensure she was in any photos of the king. There’s quite a gap between her and the folks to her left.
I really miss the days of the dozens of people on the balcony, the entire extended Windsor family. I think Charles has made a huge error here. William, of course, will just bury the whole thing.
It was interesting to see some royalist accounts talk about the balcony and that they wish the entire family was out there. A few years ago they were in total agreement with the Palace deciding on a slimmed down balcony. The Daily Beast put out an article that the Royal Family had a Harry-sized whole in Trooping. The British press won’t admit it but the crowd size at Trooping is worrying for the Royal Family. As for Kate’s outfit, the colour was nice but it was too long and the wrong material. Wearing a long wool coat in Summer would be very uncomfortable especially for a cancer survivor.
Did fraulein Maria chop up the curtains to make charlotte’s dress
Charlotte is super cute and the dress is sweet. And yes, it really would fit into the Sound of Music. Teal was the uniting color but the decades were off, one from the 80’s and another from the WW2 era. It makes casting their outfits in a mystery show a little more difficult so maybe a murder mystery with some sort of time travel component.
I like where you’re going with this! Murder at the Palace! Call Barnaby!
I like Charlotte’s dress, but it might indeed be a homemade number to match Khate. It would be a pretty simple dress for a seamstress to run up. The sleeves aren’t fitted around her arms, and most of the rest (neckline, waist, sleeves where they meet the armscyes) are gathered.
I thought the hem on the dress itself & the sleeves were rather poorly done. The underside of the fabric rolled under to be visible.
It seems odd to me that Charlotte is in a short sleeved dress in what looks like thin material and yet Kate is wearing something much warmer.
I think Kate looked good in these pictures. Beside the children, she had a genuine smile. Regarding dressing, fashion is a recycling thing. Since the 1920s, fashion has not been new just a reinvention of previous fashion. Whether Kate is copying princess Diana or not, I am not sure. This type of dress is never out of style. I am still under the impression that bully boy was or is the sick one, not Kate.
Kate hasn’t had a genuine smile in years. The photos show her eyes are not in it at all. It’s all curated to get a photo for the papers.
The coat dress isn’t attractive. It’s too dated and for an occasion where they need to be more exciting and interesting, it’s too boring for the only nice thing about it is the color. The white cuffs, collar and lapel make her look as if she’s a stewardess who takes your drink order and for some reason the liquor drinks never get delivered. I like that Charlotte was at least dressed age appropriately but her matching her mother so closely seems so over the top, considering who her mother is. There’s not enough variety of styles, colors and people to look at on the balcony so having them match so closely makes it even more obviously empty and boring. Seeing her chastising the children publicly while on the balcony, made me feel even worse for the children. She yelled at George to stand straight at one point and it was loud and stern enough that it made both George and Charlotte immediately stand up straight. The children looked unhappy most of the day, especially George and I hate that this is their life.
So well said. I can’t understand for the life of me why Buttons won’t wear beautiful, modern, appropriate dresses for these events-it seems like the minimum she could do.
Well, well there were some reform party members on X that think Kate’s color dress is a soft nod to the reform party…
That’s the first thing I thought too. It’s the Reform Party colour, but also the white darting on her outfit looks a bit like Reform’s arrow logo.
I assume it wasn’t deliberate, but who knows with these people.
I really despise all these stupid nod to this or that articles the tabloids write. They’re just beyond idiotic.
Same. Kate can’t appear in public without some member of the sycophantic media calling her outfit a “sweet nod” to someone dead. You people really need to give it a rest.
When I was little, I would visit my grandparents who had a book of Charles and Diana‘s visit to Canada in 1983. Kate must be using this book for reference.
Except Diana dressed a while lot better than keen
Wonder what share of the crowd was tourists. Khate’s dress is one of her better recent efforts, although it’s basically another coat dress that ticks all the usual boxes–high, defined waistline, buttons–she relies on to lengthen her legs etc, with some more interesting trim this time round. This, plus the recent announcements that Bulliam and Khate are funding (excuse me, “collaborating on”) projects in Dartmoor and Early Years should justify Wimbledon.
I mean, she was clearly expected to attend Trooping because she ordered a new dress, and had fittings and all, and someone found her a matching hat. So why all the mystery about her not being listed on the court circular? Is she really so flaky that they can’t rely on her to commit until the day of?
Yes to flaky.
Did she make them all wait or did she arrive on time?
Anyway, she doesn’t have the cancer excuse anymore. Oops. Wonder what she’ll come up with next.
I vote for the made them all wait. They had to take time to take those family photos. I do not remember Charles ever doing something like that for formal events.
Kate is channeling Wallis Simpson more than Diana .
The colour is pretty on her though .
One of the few new outfits she could buy this year and she chose this monstrosity.
I don’t mind what they’re wearing and I think they all look fine. What strikes me is how much better it would be if the balcony was filled with people who love each other.
Where would they go to find these people? Montecito?
Well, yes. It’s all theater, of course, but imagine if the balcony were full of people, all the generations, all the kids, everybody in their fancy hats, everyone smiling and pretending they love each other (even while stabbing each other behind the back). That might be a sight to turn out for, to feel cheerful about and take a raft of photos. It would be HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHARLES!!! instead of “mumble, mumble, mumble…”
The way it is now, if the RF can’t be bothered to present, why should the audience bother to show up.
Holy 80s, Batman! It looks like something Princess Anne would wear. The color isn’t even flattering.
I’ve seen bigger crowds at the regular Changing of the Guards ceremonies…
Good. Let them understand that they’re unpopular, they’re mean, they’re petty and people are itching to get rid of them.
I was watching the parade live on the BBC, it’s a good way to get a status check on the Wales’. I thought she looked good but too thin. She should put Charlotte in a better outfit and a different colour to her. It might brighten things up a bit. George appeared to be very anxious looking down and wringing his hands when they were sitting in the carriage waiting to go back to the Palace, see the 7th image. Kate had her usual grin and did not seem to notice at first. He did relax a bit when they reached the Palace. I would say George hates these appearances. It may be his age or a problem for them in the future.
There is video of kate talking through her teeth to the kids on the balcony and it’s likely she did this on the carriage too. She is hyper obsessed with setting a perfect image and that would cause anxiety to someone who is more sensitive, which George seems to be.
Charlotte’s dress is tragic and hangs off her, I’m surprised Kate didn’t melt down crying over that. Wasn’t that the problem with her flower girl dress at the Sussex wedding?!
I like that color on Kate. And that’s the only nice thing I have to say.
These balcony appearances seem to have lost their magic since QE’s days. I admired her work ethic but I think she waited too long to hand over the crown. Charles reign so far seems jinxed. Also, many folks are struggling these days financially and standing around & staring at rich folks on a balcony isn’t probably that inspiring at the moment. The monarchy comes across as dated. And when they do try and be contemporary, we get fluffy, meaningless videos of Kate frolicking in nature. It’s kind of insulting. They have lost their way.
It seems like Charlotte is fated to color co-ordinate with her mother for the foreseeable future. It seems last year Charlotte wore the same style of dress in a different color. The flutter sleeves (I’m not sure I have the right label) and they seem to overwhelm her little shoulders. Just a simple cap sleeve would look much nicer, imo. Those flutter sleeves appear often on dresses for middle-aged women who want to start shielding their upper arms.
Guessing the whole point was to show the world that Kate and Charlotte have a really close bond. No idea whether Charlotte had any choice in the matter.
The dress alike is not a good idea. Too much like joan crawford and Christina in dress alike outfits.
You can tell that Will is either completely ignoring her existence or leaning away from her. The chill is obvious.
Cruella Carole is not just itching to be on that balcony. She’s fervently praying for Charles to croak asap so se can become “aristocratic” by the grace of Bulliam! Especially since he is very malleable for her, and she can then say : mission accomplished!
Duchess of Edinburgh looked good. The ones on the balcony looked unhappy to be there. Wish all the best for King Charles.
It’s a nice colour and she suits the shade. However, it looks like she’s left the hanger inside given the size of the shoulder pads.
The dress for Sophie was badly tailored around the bust line.
Someone on social media said the reason Sick Note wears the exaggerated hats and shoulder pads is to direct attention from her ed. When view her from the side, she’s awfully thin. She looks like a bobble head on a stick. As for the kids, from their interaction, it seems like neither parents a healthy interaction with them. It’s like a character performance. I feel sorry for them but happy that Harry got out with his family.
Kate’s shoulder pads make my eyes hurt.
They’re hollow too, because she’s so thin under them. They have to bulk her up somehow
Once again I have to say that I wish Kate would go for a different style on her hats. She has seemed to settle on this one though. Don’t think it suits her. IMO
Sad about the turn out. Much like a signal they are not paying attention to.
Your trolling of Harry and Meghan and the kids isn’t working along with the lazy lifestyle of the future heir and wife.
O well, the Windsors had a good run. And they are still very very rich.
Is it me or does she look much tighter in the face here? Unless it’s really great airbrushing …
Her style is horrible. That is not retro it is sooo grandma and fussy. NO
I love the swimming pool blue!
For all of you thinking keen looks good or this is an appropriate outfit?
Walker passed away decades ago. Her widower does not design anything new. He uses the exact patterns his late wife used for Diana and fits them to keen (and carole)
Kate insisting upon wearing a dead designer that Diana put on the map? Diana’s signature designer, dianas exact patterns? Weird, obsessive, deranged. Any of those, but never appropriate or suitable.
The family photo looks from a few decades ago. I don’t know about appropriate, but it definitely does not belong to our time. Diana was known for her fresh looks for her time, it is so weird KP pushes these looks in 2025. Other royal families dress like they are living in this century, it is BRF doing these outdated looks with all unearned military medals.
I think the Duchess of Gloucester (?) eats everyone up when the publicly funded royals are assembled. She looks chic
Kate’s outfit was giving air hostess meets Serena joy. But the colour was lovely on her & she had a pretty smile in some pictures.
The balcony could not look more dull & joyless. I’m surprised the press aren’t begging Charles to have the rest of the family on there
Poor Charlotte. Forced to wear a dress sewn from a 1960s simplicity pattern. Just awful.
Did Kate use a time machine to find that coat dress? I don’t think the 80s even want it back.
Great color; terrible style.