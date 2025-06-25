Aaron Rodgers: My never-seen wife Brittani exists & has a right to privacy

Earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, in what will probably be his last year playing professional football. Soon after he arrived in Pittsburgh, Rodgers suddenly announced something odd: he got married to a woman named “Brittani” a few months ago. No one had ever heard of her or seen her in public, alone or with Aaron. But he rocked up with a wedding ring and people have been like “????” ever since. The Mail did some digging (I know, I know) and they can’t find any trace of a legal marriage in any of the public records they’ve examined. Aaron’s friends and family also wonder if any of this is legit. Well, on Tuesday, Rodgers was back on the Pat McAfee Show and he ended up performing a soliloquy about his privacy and his wife’s privacy.
Aaron Rodgers is pleading for his privacy. The 41-year-old NFL star, who secretly married his wife, Brittani, earlier this year, returned to the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, June 24 and slammed the “entitlement to information” about his personal life and said his wife is a “private person” who doesn’t want to be in the public eye.
“It’s a sick society, isn’t it?,” Rodgers began his lengthy message on the show. The quarterback, who said he plans to play just one season with the Steelers before retiring, said he had “lived in the public eye 20 years” and experienced a “public relationship.” Likely referring to his tumultuous relationships with actress Shailene Woodley and former race car driver Danica Patrick, he then asked, “How did that work out?”
The newest Pittsburgh Steeler listed off ways that he feels his privacy has been invaded by the public, including “people calling the paparazzi” and “stalking me on the beach” during his offseason. “I had people leaking my home information,” said Rodgers.
“I didn’t want any of that, didn’t like any of that, and now I’m with somebody who’s private,” he added of Brittani, who “doesn’t want to be in the public eye” and “didn’t sign up to be a celebrity.”
Rodgers said he wants his “personal life to be private” and asked why “entitlement to personal information” has become a “norm” in society. “It’s a norm to be able to have athletes’ addresses?,” he continued, sharing that the details of a home he purchased in Pittsburgh were posted online. “What happened to common decency about security and a personal life?”
Again, Rodgers described his wife as a “private person” who “doesn’t have social media” and said the public will only see photos of her when and if she chooses. “If and when she wants to be out, and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that and she has a right to that,” the quarterback said.
Concluding his monologue, Rodgers told McAfee that once he plays his last season in the fall, he’s planning to escape from the public eye entirely. “I told you, when this is all done, I’m out. You won’t see me. And I know that I’ve chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, but my private life is staying private. The entitlement to information about my private life is so f—ing ridiculous and embarrassing,” the NFL star continued.
Obviously, Aaron Rodgers has the right to privacy, and it sucks that people found and published his home address. And yeah, people call the paparazzi on celebrities sometimes. As someone who sees a lot of paparazzi photos at our subscriptions to various photo agencies, I’ve always been surprised by how few photos there are of Rodgers though, even when he was dating Danica and Shailene. Maybe he’s just good at avoiding them. As for Brittani’s privacy and this whole secret-marriage storyline… I really do not know. Even before all of this, I thought Aaron was one of those dudes who completely lost the plot during the pandemic and never recovered. I hope Brittani exists and that she really is just a private person, that’s all I’ll say.
We all know him to be a big liar. Remember he told his team he was vaccinated at the beginning when the shots became available but he lied and didn’t get it and then exposed reporters and teammates. So does he have an imaginary bride? I had an imaginary friend when I was 5.
Probably a “ spiritual marriage “ or chick is nearly underage 19 etc.
Oh, ew! @Chica has probably nailed it- she’s for sure like 18-21 (if she exists).
So be sure to watch my Netflix documentary about my comeback–still streaming–and I’ll be back here on this extremely popular ESPN podcast/show next week, probably to talk more about myself!
Because nobody else cares about Aaron Rodgers, except what a weird guy he turned out to be after courting celebrity then controversy for several years.
Exactly – he keeps showing up on the McAfee show to complain, advocate for himself, talk nonsense, play up to the bros that follow the show. Rodgers has never shown a single inclination toward privacy, and plenty of football players manage it. Rodgers has a permanent chip on his shoulder so he needs to whine in public and seek validation.
“She lives in Canada. You don’t know her.” Oh, Aaron. Why make yourself seem even more untrustworthy?
@Roo Your 1st two sentences were exactly what I was thinking LOL
“I wish you could meet my girlfriend, but you can’t because she lives in CANADA!!!”
I love an Avenue Q reference.
THIS!!
Aaron is acting like a middle school boy who has a girlfriend who ‘doesn’t go here’ and lives in (fill in the blank) state/country).
How childish is this guy?! He didn’t mature emotionally past 12.
Also, if there’s another Tiger King movie, he’s a dead ringer for Tiger King himself and we know Aaron loves Hollywood. Sign him up!
Andrew is married to Brett Bretterson.
Honestly, I hope she is imaginary. I would hate for any woman to be legally tied to that. Narcissist, selfish, self centered, me only matters a hole.
Or she is from the Stepford Wives factory.
Neither are good options.
#freeBrittaniifsheisreal
Your hashtag! I’m dying!!!
I am hoping for imaginary also.. this man is a screaming 🚩
I can’t see him going the legal marriage route.
I bet brittani is a hallucination he met under the influence of ayahuasca
I mean maybe they got married in his mind? Cause the whole thing is bizarre.
Enjoy the attention, and your last year of ball. I don’t think anyone is going to come looking for you after you retire.
Creepy af. I really hope it’s just his brain worms and she’s imaginary other that sounds like one hell of a socially isolated woman.
Maybe he met her on that Chat gpt and she’s A.I. Love comes in all forms right? 🙂↔️
I can see it, honestly.
I read that some guy — married! — proposed to his AI girlfriend because he was soon going to hit the maximum hours of chatting with her. He felt desperate, proposed, and she — ***being an algorithm-driven bot and all*** — accepted. He then had a sobbing breakdown on the beauty of their love, and his wife was like — WTF?
I mean, get the lawyer, sheesh.
If she is real (and I’m 50/50 on that) my money is on a ceremony that has no legal implications but to them (maybe just him) it’s real. Like the Aniston/Theroux ‘wedding’.
Just waiting to hear about the “divorce”
Quick, everyone look up the story of football player Manti Te’o and his made up girlfriend. That’s what this feels like.
I don’t know if it was the pandemic that affected Aaron but I know that CTE is a real thing that affects football players’ brains.
I hope he and Britanni live happily ever after. 😏
Fair enough about the privacy thing but um, he seemed to chase it there for quite a while. He sought out famous women. Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, Shailene Woodley. He wanted the fame of being attached to famous women. He goes on this f*cking Pat MacAfee show ALL THE TIME. If he hated the exposure so damn much, he would stfu and stay out of the spotlight. He seeks it out and for him to say otherwise is bs.
You go on the Pat McAfee podcast to tell the world how important privacy is to you. LMFAO.
Can I say how awful it is being a Steelers fan this year. How am I supposed to cheer for this numbskull.
I feel so bad for you guys. I’m sorry you have to deal with this circus.
He is such a creep. That’s all I got.
So is this his I want privacy tour? Where have I seen this before?
All I can think is “DENISE!!! I TALK ABOUT HER ALL THE TIME!! DENISE!!!!”
She’s totally real. I know her brother – George Glass. 😉
Sure, Jan. Err, Aaron. 100%.
His invisible Mrs is probably off having a spa day with similarly reclusive Shelly Miscavige.