Aaron Rodgers: My never-seen wife Brittani exists & has a right to privacy

Earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, in what will probably be his last year playing professional football. Soon after he arrived in Pittsburgh, Rodgers suddenly announced something odd: he got married to a woman named “Brittani” a few months ago. No one had ever heard of her or seen her in public, alone or with Aaron. But he rocked up with a wedding ring and people have been like “????” ever since. The Mail did some digging (I know, I know) and they can’t find any trace of a legal marriage in any of the public records they’ve examined. Aaron’s friends and family also wonder if any of this is legit. Well, on Tuesday, Rodgers was back on the Pat McAfee Show and he ended up performing a soliloquy about his privacy and his wife’s privacy.

Aaron Rodgers is pleading for his privacy. The 41-year-old NFL star, who secretly married his wife, Brittani, earlier this year, returned to the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, June 24 and slammed the “entitlement to information” about his personal life and said his wife is a “private person” who doesn’t want to be in the public eye.

“It’s a sick society, isn’t it?,” Rodgers began his lengthy message on the show. The quarterback, who said he plans to play just one season with the Steelers before retiring, said he had “lived in the public eye 20 years” and experienced a “public relationship.” Likely referring to his tumultuous relationships with actress Shailene Woodley and former race car driver Danica Patrick, he then asked, “How did that work out?”

The newest Pittsburgh Steeler listed off ways that he feels his privacy has been invaded by the public, including “people calling the paparazzi” and “stalking me on the beach” during his offseason. “I had people leaking my home information,” said Rodgers.

“I didn’t want any of that, didn’t like any of that, and now I’m with somebody who’s private,” he added of Brittani, who “doesn’t want to be in the public eye” and “didn’t sign up to be a celebrity.”

Rodgers said he wants his “personal life to be private” and asked why “entitlement to personal information” has become a “norm” in society. “It’s a norm to be able to have athletes’ addresses?,” he continued, sharing that the details of a home he purchased in Pittsburgh were posted online. “What happened to common decency about security and a personal life?”

Again, Rodgers described his wife as a “private person” who “doesn’t have social media” and said the public will only see photos of her when and if she chooses. “If and when she wants to be out, and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that and she has a right to that,” the quarterback said.

Concluding his monologue, Rodgers told McAfee that once he plays his last season in the fall, he’s planning to escape from the public eye entirely. “I told you, when this is all done, I’m out. You won’t see me. And I know that I’ve chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, but my private life is staying private. The entitlement to information about my private life is so f—ing ridiculous and embarrassing,” the NFL star continued.