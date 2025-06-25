Prince William ‘feels deserted by his brother,’ Harry ‘left a huge gap’ in Will’s world

Us Weekly continues to lean into their royal coverage, and they have another royal cover story this week, all about the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William. They don’t have a relationship any longer, end of story. And yet, people continue to yammer on and on about how sad it is that Harry won’t just run to the UK and beg for his brother’s forgiveness, all so William can scream and rage at him in person. I wish more people would acknowledge that William’s behavior is largely why ALL of this happened with the Sussexes. Anyway, some highlights from Us Weekly:
William was jazz-handing with the Army at the same time the Sussexes’ baby-mama dance was going viral: “Harry and Meghan are highlighting a life of fun and lightness while William’s is dominated by duty and public service,” a royal insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are worlds apart.”
Harry’s Montecito life: “He enjoys the freedom he didn’t have as a working royal,” says royal commentator Amanda Matta. “He’s parenting on his own terms and can go on bike rides or date nights without the British press tracking his every move.” Meghan’s social media return offers an eagle-eyed view into Harry’s new normal — in photos and videos, he can be seen running on the beach with Archie and Lili, going on rides at Disneyland and enjoying a Beyoncé concert.
William’s dull life: “He’s embracing his new role as Prince of Wales,” says royal historian Marlene Koenig, who believes the father of three has found his groove, especially with Kate back in action. (Kate revealed she’s cancer free in September; Charles, 76, is still undergoing treatment.) “William goes about his job as heir to the throne without complaint,” says Koenig. “He understands the assignment: He supports the king but is also paving his own path to the top job.”
The pressure on Peg: Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the pressure on William is “unrelenting,” but he’s up to the task. “He’s well prepared to take on the responsibility of being king,” he says. “He’s an accomplished diplomat, and his popularity here and in the U.S. is huge.”
William has some lingering resentment about the Sussexit. “Harry left a large gap in William’s world, not just personally but practically,” explains the insider. “The whole idea was for Harry to work hand-in-hand with William and to divide and conquer during William’s monarchy. So Harry not being there is tough. He feels deserted by his brother — not that he would ever say that out loud.”
William isn’t jealous, don’t say that he’s jealous: Matta says that while William isn’t jealous of Harry’s new life, he has borrowed a page from his younger brother’s playbook: “We’ve seen William take selective time away from the public eye to protect his wife and children, carve out personal days and assert more control over his platform,” Matta tells Us. “It’s a quieter, more measured version of Harry’s break.”
Harry’s post-royal life: “He hasn’t been entirely successful, especially in terms of earning money for the family. That seems to have fallen on Meghan,” Koenig says. (While With Love, Meghan was renewed for a second season, Meghan’s podcast, “Confessions of a Female Founder,” is on an indefinite hiatus as she focuses on her As Ever brand.)
No open conflict? “The more time passes, the more William and Harry seem to be settling into their respective lives,” says Matta, adding that there is “no open conflict, just radio silence.” (Fitzwilliams says the siblings “are not in contact and haven’t been for a while.”) For now, they’re forging ahead on their own paths. “A formal return [to royal life] for Harry feels incredibly unlikely,” notes Matta. “Especially if we’re talking about William offering his brother a way back. The trust isn’t there.” Koening adds: “William and Harry are separated by more than an ocean. There are no plans for a reconciliation. They are two brothers living very separate lives.”
This is the most telling part: “Harry left a large gap in William’s world, not just personally but practically…The whole idea was for Harry to work hand-in-hand with William and to divide and conquer during William’s monarchy…He feels deserted by his brother.” I actually believe that William feels “deserted.” He has always treated Harry like he believes that Harry is his extension, property and servant, that Harry’s marriage, family and independence is a personal betrayal. And again with “Harry was supposed to help William when he’s king” sh-t – it’s been clear for years that everyone within the royal institution knows that William is profoundly incapable, and they were counting on Harry to carry William’s dead weight for the rest of their lives. Not only that, Charles was counting on Harry to pick up William’s dead weight too!
All lies. He is jealous! He doesn’t understand his role as future king! There is conflict but it’s one sided (Pegs). Harry has many jobs and is earning money not just Meg is earning money. I think I covered all the lies with the truth correct me if I’m wrong.
This is pure fantasy.
Exactly 👍 The Windsors are clueless. America is going through a huge NO KING PROTEST, BUT THEY ARE ON PEOPLE MAGAZINE TALKING ABOUT THE FUTURE KING 😳😳😳 WILLIAM IS A DUNCE 😎
Who is this delusional person Matta? The jealousy just radiates off from Peggy from his actions when in the same room as Prince Harry, to all his briefings and stunts he’s pulled Prince Peggy is seething in his jealousy.
Isn’t Matta the Marta of fact tik tok lady who started off pro- Sussex but then went full deranger after Archwell parted ways with that Muslim charity over some comments earlier this year? Which again proves anyone can call themselves a Royal expert.
she’s a tiktoker. I don’t think she’s full deranger, but she has gone from being hypercritical of W&K and pretty pro sussex to……well, toeing the royal line in many ways (like saying that William can’t trust Harry.)
Yes, Matta is a tik tok commentator, and I’m literally LOLing at her being a source for this story. I don’t know about her reaction to Muslim charity, because I stopped following her during Keen’s 2024 disappearance. While I found her pretty fair in her coverage of H&M, she took a lot of the talking points from KP at face value. That was frustrating, but when she tried to claim she had inside “scoop” about K being at MD Anderson (and was quite smug about it before she went radio silence when it was disproven), that was it for me. She has no sources, she just reads tea leaves like many of us, but she’s really bad at it.
William is so toxic. He physically assaulted his brother, screams and throws things at his wife, is lazy as f-ck, shows open favoritism toward his first son, goes on shady trips to UAE, has who knows how many affairs, yet expects others to cover for him and protect him. He’s a true “Loser” with a capital L. All the brits can hope for is that he abdicates or dies young, and maybe George will be better (but odds are against it).
PREACH! Loser with a BIG L.
The way these royal experts say things that are blatantly untrue is crazy. Harry hasn’t been successful in earning money for his family? Did I just dream Spare that gave him an advance of 20 million and is still earning him money? He hasn’t got a job with BetterUp that supposedly gives him a seven figure salary and stock options? Harry had brought in a huge amount of money for the family. Coupled with whatever investments he’s been making since 2020. Do these experts actually know anythin?
You didn’t imagine it but when KP’s staff sent their talking points that wasn’t mentioned so US Weekly didn’t put it in. Lol plus they never want to bring attention to Spare. Additionally Willy and Kitty only “work” when a camera is present so I genuinely believe they’ve forgotten Harry has multiple jobs and think only Meghan is working just because she’s the only one in front of a camera or mic.
Honestly, the way they leave out Betterup is always interesting. I’ve always wondered if his family gets their healthcare through that job as well as the salary and stock options. Isn’t it valued at over a billion at this point? And then you’ve got the Spare money. It’s wild that any expert can say that he hasn’t been entirely successful at making money for his family. And that was Marlene saying that. LOL. I’m just laughing at the experts being Amanda Matta, Marlene Koenig and Richard Fitzwilliams. Oh how the idea of a “royal expert” evolves. Plus one anonymous “insider” to add that William feels deserted line. Which could just be any of the 3 experts who chose not be on the record for that comment.
Don’t forget the undisclosed massive payday from the lawsuits.
“… especially with Kate back in action…” Um, really?
😂😂😂
They all still believe Harry will come crawling back on his belly to be his brother’s public punching bag. And William is counting on it. He seems to have the realization that he will be a terrible king without Harry there to do most of the work for him.
Sorry UK taxpayers. You’re stuck with this.
Anytime these woe as me articles come out about Chuck or Billy I roll my eyes because Harry is NOT DEAD. Either Willy or Chuck could pick up the phone and talk to Harry. Hell if they apologized to Meghan and agreed to stop working with the press Harry (and just Harry) would probably agree to support the monarchy by doing 1 royal tour every other year or working remotely with the British military as a royal patron. They won’t because they LIKE the estrangement. All four of the senior royals hated how much better the Sussexes were at doing “the job” and they were and remain rabidly jealous of the global press attention the Sussexes get.
Billy the basher continuously leaks how he’ll strip Archie and Lili of this or that when he’s king. Chuck evicted Archie and Lili from their British home and also refuses to invite them to the UK or protect them if they come with their parents. None of this says I miss my brother/son or that they want peace and calm. They just want to attack the Sussexes with the left hand while using their right hand to wipe away fake tears as they seek sympathy because they’ve been “abandoned”.
He is jealous of the life Harry has built with Meghan. He really thought he was entitled to Harry’s life and thought he was the one running things. Harry wasn’t allowed to have to happily ever after at the supposed expense of his happiness. Such a sad life Will has built for himself.
Well, to be fair, Wm was raised to believe he WAS entitled to Harry’s life. Wm was raised to believe H would ALWAYS be there for him, be it a kidney or showing up for everything W didn’t want to do.
H was raised to believe he was LESS THAN Wm.
Typing this out, my brain is thinking ‘Man, that’s messed up’ only in stronger language.
Will hasn’t really built this life for himself. A spoiled child turned into a spoiled man. The women he wanted didn’t want him. Eventually the Queen just said, give us heirs, so Wm was forced to settle & make babies w/someone – anyone at that stage, and K was a known factor. Not that any of them have been fair to H, but he’s sympathetic to the knowledge that Wm is trapped in a cage not (originally) of his own making.
“…….William’s is dominated by duty and public service”: Oh my word. Just remind me how often did Willi attend football matches this year and has been on holiday so far? The next holiday is around the corner.
They conveniently forgot about Harry attending numerous, high-profile, professional events such as in his role as the founder of Travlyst.
“So Harry not being there is tough. He (Willi) feels deserted by his brother — not that he would ever say that out loud.” I thought Willi moved on and does not think about Harry anymore. So he is still raging and resentful. This does not sound like moving on, more than a festering grudge.
That line about William being dominated by duty is hilarious. Duty to what? Day drinking and football? Declaring himself a Big Boy Statesman or the newest Savior of the planet every other day?
There are already articles coming out about how it’s all up to George now, and William isn’t even King yet.
How do British people not get whiplash when they open up their daily newspapers and read entirely different and often conflicting royal propaganda every single morning of every single day?
The BM rely on their readership being elderly and having poor memories.
I totally believe that everybody, including William most of all, believed Harry was going to live his entire life under William’s thumb, single-handedly holding the entire show together for William, living the rest of his life in some cheap bargain basement, wearing clothes from TJ MAXX, and maybe, if he was lucky, find and marry some short, chubby blonde or ginger commoner so she could stand slightly behind Kate on that balcony making her look like a movie star in comparison for life. I am absolutely certain William feels deserted. He never imagined he’d ever have to work a day in his life for anything.
Not to mention Harry would be expected to donate a kidney if William would ever need it. That’s the life of a “Spare” under the toxic antiquated BFF.
i agree. this is what William cant get over – Harry’s life was mapped out as William’s eternal spare – he was supposed to do the heavy lifting, the engagements, be used as tabloid fodder to cover for William and his family – and Harry said NOPE we’re out. And William can’t get over it.
Harry was never ever supposed to walk away and William will never forgive him for it. Its why his walking away is seen as so personal to WILLIAM but not necessarily the other royals. Do we think Anne cares whether Harry lives in Montecito or windsor? Maybe she rolls her eyes a bit or something, but she wasn’t depending on harry to cover for her for the rest of her life.
And just think how sad that is – William’s plan was to be 75 or 80 and still be using Harry as a shield.
The people quoted in this emotional support piece do not know or have any insight into the lives of the people they are supposed to be experts on.
Matta is a commenter who has come into the spotlight lately. She was let go from her job allegedly for a pro-Sussex comment, and the pro-Sussex squaddies fundraised for her. Now, she masquerades as some kind of expert repeating KP talking points.
These folks writing this nonsense are trying to convince themselves this is truth. This is the only way they can rationalize to themselves why Harry has chosen the path he has. Harry is a happy man who is booked and busy. I will not address the foolishness re him bringing in income. They know better, this is just another way to disparage him.
“He’s an accomplished diplomat, and his popularity here and in the U.S. is huge.”
This line actually made me LOL at my desk. Willy an accomplished diplomat? And I’m Queen Maeve of Connacht.
It’s wasn’t that hard. If Charles and William wanted Harry to stay and support them, all they had to do was treat him well. Protect him and his wife and his new baby from the press. And they could not even do that. So they reaped what they sowed.
edit- It wasn’t that hard.
He swopped his brother for Jason Knauf and even now has THAT snake at his side doing his dirty work.
Royal coverage is so boring now. The same storylines are repeated over and over with nothing new and exciting anymore. I miss the keening coverage.
Gone are the days of coverage about fun events with the heirs and their cousins and aristocrat friends (polo fundraising events, sport events, gossip from the private parties and wedding receptions at the aristocracy country homes). These used to make the UK seem like a very interesting place to live or visit. Now it’s all about William and Kate bitching and moaning about the Sussexes every day, and about how difficult their life is now that Harry is not the third wheel. 🤷🏽♀️ Makes the UK look like a bitter, miserable boring place.
I don’t understand how they continue to write with a straight face that William is upset that Harry didn’t want to be co-king with all of the responsibility and none of the privilege. If they were as close as they claim, he would have known his brother was unhappy and would have known that his brother felt like leaving the system was the best thing for him and his family.
A reasonable sibling would have been disappointed if they thought that you were going to do something with them but would have acclimated by now. It’s been 5 years, how are you still disappointed that somebody that you thought that you were going to work with no longer works with you 5 years later? Unless they were carrying all of the weight.
What exactly is *this* all about?
“The whole idea was for Harry to work hand-in-hand with William and to divide and conquer during William’s monarchy”
Since when is there a co-monarch? When did this suddenly become necessary? Did QE2 need Margaret to “work hand-in-hand” with her? Did George VI need his remaining siblings to “divide and conquer” during his reign? How about George V? He had siblings too, were they also “working hand-in-hand” with him? Who is “dividing and conquering” for Charles? Why does William seem to be the only monarch/heir who requires this heretofore unknown job position to be filled so that he can rule successfully?
(And even if such a role might not be a bad idea, wouldn’t the obvious choice be the monarch’s SPOUSE, as opposed to their siblings? It certainly seemed to work with Princes Albert and Phillip and Queen Mary and the Queen Mother)
It certainly says without saying what they really think about William AND Kate’s fitness (or lack thereof.)
I personally do not see love or compassion from Harry’s Father and his Wife or Brother.
The “divide and conquer” comment stood out to me too. They don’t talk about any other heir that way – not Charles, not Elizabeth. Not anyone in any other country that I can tell. It’s odd. Was the plan really for Harry to do all the work and any other boring thing W could think of? It’s so odd, but H was the one being sent on all those trips. You’d think W would whine that the attention wasn’t all on him, but it was ok with it when Meghan wasn’t in the picture?
These people are so weird. Because, you’re right, everyone seemed to operate on the assumption that Harry would just do this and not have a life of his own. It’s nonsensical. Why did they assume the only workable plan would be Harry doing everything instead of parenting William to not be so spoiled and have a sense of duty? And to now complain about how overworked you’ll be when any reasonable offer of work was rejected? They need Harry but their vanity (C&W) needed attention more?
The brf and bm will be doing these types of articles forever. The monarchy cannot have senior family members leave and make a successful life, because people will start questioning why they’re paying for all of these people who could be working and paying for themselves. The stories will just get recycled ad nauseam.
Cry me a river. Pegs is like a bitter ex who tells the media he does not “care anymore” about Harry and does not miss him. After a while, all except his mega fans will tell him to keep quiet.