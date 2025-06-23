Prince William’s birthday profile is all about his coronation & kingship plans

It was inevitable that Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London would be tasked with writing an eye-rolly profile of Prince William for his 43rd birthday. This is an annual thing, Nikkhah getting a big briefing from William’s people about his promises to be keen and an update on his vision for his future role. He’s the whole-ass Prince of Wales and he’s still committed to not doing much until he’s king. And man, William is spending a lot of time lately thinking about what his kingship is going to look like. Dude is already planning for his coronation and how he’s going to change what’s expected of him as the apolitical head of state. Nikkhah’s piece this year is predictably overwrought and overwritten, but here are some highlights:
Thinking about his kingship: A friend tells me: “He’s definitely been thinking a lot about how things will evolve over time. When the moment comes, he’ll want to do it his way: genuinely, not just following a script. He’s not afraid to dig into the details, ask the tough questions, and figure out what actually works today. He wants to make sure the whole thing has even more impact and remains relevant.” William wants to explore the make-up of the institution and ensure that it’s “fit for purpose in the modern era”. The structure of the royal household at Buckingham Palace which is likely to remain as “monarchy HQ” though, like his father, he is not expected to live there, has barely changed since the Victorian era. His priority will be to “look under the hood” and see if the engine is running in a way that delivers “impact” — a William buzzword — and is value for money.
The sovereign grant: The future king is “mindful of how much the monarchy costs” and the size of the organisation, and will be “hands on” in restructuring a leaner machine. Like his mother before him, Charles has tended to leave the running of his household to his courtiers. Very early on in his reign, William plans to “take every stone and look underneath it” while assessing the “footprint of the institution”.
Affairs of state. William has previously said that his grandmother’s approach to being head of state was to take “more of a passive role”, but subsequently indicated that approach would change during his reign, when there will be “more private, robust challenging of advice”.
William’s plans for his hat party: While Charles trimmed an hour off Elizabeth’s three-hour coronation service for his own in May 2023, William will go further. The week after the coronation, he let it be known that his would “look and feel quite different”. A royal source said: “He is really thinking, ‘How do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future?’ He is mindful of the fact that … whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?”
Look to medieval kings: The same source, who knows the Waleses well, believes that William will keep things much simpler and gives this advice: “Look at the coronations of medieval kings, they were staggeringly simple. Keep things that are pertinent to today, that reflect diversity and get back to the core of it.” They also think William should break with the tradition of wearing the Imperial State Crown, like his father and grandmother. “That ridiculous thing that looks like it’s out of Disney? No. What I most remember about that day were William and Catherine’s robes, Catherine’s beautiful, simple headpiece [by the milliner Jess Collett], and William wearing nothing on his head.” William has not yet made a decision on which crown he will wear at his coronation, but is understood to feel sentimental about the Imperial State Crown’s link to his father and his grandmother.
Sophie & Edward will have to work more: The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh… will play a much more prominent role. William and Kate are big fans of Edward, 61, and Sophie, 60, and are already raising their profile. The Waleses admire Edward’s quiet, dutiful approach to his role and Sophie’s diligent, determined work on causes such as sexual violence in conflict and supporting young people. William’s view, says a friend, is that the Edinburghs are “needed” and “it’s really important the fantastic work that they do is seen”.
The cousins will do unpaid labor for William: Also ones to watch will be William’s cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike, Zara’s brother Peter Phillips and the York sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Without his brother the Duke of Sussex as a wingman, they are likely to support William more in the future, though he has no plans to put them on the payroll.
William hates horse racing: William, who attended Royal Ascot one day last week, does not share his father’s or grandmother’s love of racing. A racing source who knows the royal family well and has spoken to William on the subject, says: “I never get the feeling the whole top hat and racing is really his thing, and he’s said as much. He’s never really seemed comfortable doing it.” A source close to William says “he understands how important Ascot is, not just to the racing community but to UK plc”, but concedes he will not be as hands on with Ascot and the royal stud at Sandringham, Norfolk, as the current and previous monarchs.
How William feels about Harry: Those closest to William have noticed a marked, recent shift. Where he once raged at his brother’s outbursts — after the publication of Spare, a friend told me though he was determined not to publicly respond even though “inside he’s burning” — the anger has subsided to indifference. A friend tells me: “What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn’t mention it at all. It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset. But he’s not letting it get to him at all any more. It is a change. It’s sad, but it’s a much healthier space for him to be at.”
William barely does any military events: Some of William’s allies would like to see the next head of the armed forces do much more for the military. One says: “If the first duty of the government of the day is to protect the nation, that has to be reflected in the priorities of the head of state and the Prince of Wales. The wolf closest to the sled is national security, not climate change. It needs a massive amount more [of his attention]. In terms of current leadership, he’s one of the only ones who can do it. William and his father are revered by armed forces, they can really move the dial.”
William’s statesman priorities: Burnishing his credentials as a statesman on the global stage is also a priority…At Donald Trump’s request, William was the first UK representative to meet him following his re-election, after the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris in December. In a “warm” meeting indicating Trump’s eagerness to align himself with the royal family, he described William as a “very handsome” and “good man” doing “a fantastic job”. The pair will meet again during Trump’s second state UK visit, expected in the autumn. As a source close to William quips: “Trump seems obsessed with him which is fantastic for the UK. He just has to smile at Trump and we get an extra cut in tariffs. Who does that remind you of? The late Queen, who had a nose for the strategic.”
Scotland hates William: Not long ago, a friend of the royal family with strong ties to Scotland, told me: “Scotland thinks William doesn’t really care. His grandmother got it, his father gets it, he needs to be in Scotland more. The independence issue has gone away for a bit but it won’t be forever.” There has been a recent uptick in William’s visits north of the border.
“The structure of the royal household at Buckingham Palace which is likely to remain as ‘monarchy HQ’ though, like his father, he is not expected to live there” – wait, what? If William becomes king in the next few years (which clearly he seems to believe), then where will he live? Is going to keep Kate at Adelaide Cottage? LMAO. And King William will settle into Frogmore Cottage and work from there, I assume! All of the stuff about William radically changing the structure of the palace offices AND his role as head of state… well, none of that will go down well with anyone in power. Downing Street will be furious, the senior courtiers will be furious, and the whole thing will end in tears. The stuff about Trump is so revealing – William has a childlike understanding of diplomacy and statesmanship, and he really doesn’t get that everyone knows he’s a dumbass and a lightweight. Speaking of, that part about William needing to spend more time on military concerns is also revealing. I can’t believe Roya slipped that in. Anyway, you get the idea, William is going to be a terrible king and he can’t stop bragging about all of the things he’s going to do when his father dies. Yiiikes.
Well, Charles raised a lazy entitled heir and the spare who he mistreated and pushed away is actually the leader who is thriving.
What a sad state. Just waiting for your father to die so that you can throw a grand party, sit in his throne and do nothing. Will is awful.
I’ve often thought that William has no idea what a constitutional monarchy is. He has no real power, he’s just a relic of a bygone time sitting in a pile of rocks. All he can really do is throw tantrums.
And collect money, which is the real problem. Chuck has the kid in his life that he deserves. How telling that his child is sitting around planning for his death,
When the late queen died and everything about royals died with her. She had that mystic royal which is lacking across all the royals. Williams, Danes even Dutch dressing in robes looks like drag show.
To my royal subjects: I will, when crowned your king, do less than I do now. Henceforth you may call me King of Dolittle (I’m stealing my wife’s name for lazy) because you will not see what I’m doing because I will be doing everything privately (meaning doing nothing) and in this way I can be more efficient ( day drinking in private, playing video games and watching football matches). If you don’t see me for long periods of time rest assured I will be “working” to make things better for everyone (meaning he will take all your taxpayer money and hoard it).
He can call himself King of Aston Villa but that’s about it. Such a waste of space and resources with this heir.
Wouldn’t it be interesting if Willnot ascends and proves to just be the a beer-swilling, football-obsessed sloth who doesn’t do his constitutional work or public events, that the British public realize that Harry and Meghan were wise to to leave the sinking ship and that the BRF is doomed?
I can’t read her bs so I didn’t. He’ll live at Windsor castle and his man pad at KP. let’s face it, he’s mostly there being single dad. Then family time Windsor and amner. Everyone hates bp!
These stories tell us chuckles isn’t long for the world. Though – William thinks he isn’t. I doubt chuckles is telling him anything. I wouldn’t.
And isn’t he the zoom king? Surely being an environmentalist he could zoom the coronation! Him and the archbishop or whomever annoints him and zoom everyone in! Perfect
“…he just doesn’t mention [Harry] at all”
So why the hell does he insist upon reminding us, on a near-weekly basis, that he won’t be inviting his brother to his coronation? And with regards to him wanting to pimp out his cousins but not put them on the payroll, why would they ever agree to that arrangement? I’m pretty sure that the only reason any of them f–k with William in the first place and want to be working royals is because he will eventually hold the purse strings. If he’s not paying, they might as well just get real jobs, no?
Ah yes, so “indifferent” that he can’t help mention him in his birthday interview.
Willy is so unaware it’s pathetic.
William is so indifferent towards Harry he has friends running to the media telling people how indifferent he is. Seems about right
So Peggy has his father dead and buried in his own little world.. Chuck’s prognosis must not be very good at all. I guess Chuck can take comfort in knowing his heir won’t be mourning him for very long. These people eat their own in broad daylight and these “wait until he dies” comments just come across as cold and creepy.
Death cult as Harry said. He’s right.
Well, Charles shoved his mother offstage pretty quickly. He would’ve done better to slow down and capitalize on any remaining veneration for her historic reign as he eased into his own, but I guess he figured that would come to him automatically with the position. Overlooked the fact that respect for TQ was in part tied to nostalgia for a very different period in British history, and times had changed. And of course, there’s the little issue of all that went on with his first wife, and his insistence on making his mistress, queen.
But he was in a hurry. Indications are, starting with promoting Edward Young as TQ’s PS, that Charles was already moving on his plans for his future, possibly functioning as semi-regent. So, no surprise Will is already thinking ahead. Charles, at least, had reason to be in a hurry – he’d waited decades for the top spot. Will just wants something else to do; it’s not like he has any real plans for promoting the greater good as monarch, but he can spend time thinking about the details, where he’ll live, who gets to come to the coronation, how many times he’s going to makes appearances in a week. Oh, and how as king he’ll be able to lord it over Harry, nyah nyah nyah. One the one hand, a smart man would keep his mouth shut about all of this and not look so publicly stupid and thoughtless. But on the other, Will isn’t doing anything else worth talking about; he is stupid and thoughtless; and it’s not like someone’s ever stopped him from doing what he wants.
And, like his father, lack of feeling and cruelty are part of Will’s character. So, I guess what goes around, comes around, for Charles.
He’ll live at Windsor and helicopter in to BP for any events in London, perhaps staying overnight for late finishes. I doubt BP will ever be used as a residence by any future monarch.
I wonder what he’s got planned for Kate and the kids regarding housing? they can’t stay in Adelaide and, even though it’s huge, Windsor Castle isn’t ideal for kids. I can’t believe that I just typed that lol
He’ll definitely move into windsor. Kate may as well and they’ll have completely separate wings.
Lets say this happens in two years – George will be firmly ensconced at Eton; Charlotte will be close to boarding school, and Louis will have a few years left at Lambrook. Maybe Louis will board at Lambrook by then. they’ll use Anmer (or sandringham itself) for their weekends and extended breaks the same way they do now. the kids won’t really “live” at Windsor although they may have rooms there.
What does restructuring a leaner machine look like? It’s not like the SG money is going to be reduced.
That’s the big question, right? That’s the part that always goes unasked/unanswered in these articles. If there will be a major slimming down, reductions in staff ,etc – will the SG be reduced??
I bet Willnot thinks that he’ll pocket the “savings” for himself. Wealth Hoarding sounds right up his alley.
Clarence House where Charles currently lives. It makes sense as it’s nearby. Famously all the royals hate living in Buckingham Palace. Of course Camilla will have to move out.
Not wearing a crown on his head
William talks like an,airhead. He is looking under the hood to find impact
What a loser. And his grandmother is criticized to promote pegs.and the writer praised that metal thing keen wore on her head
Peggy is looking like a Conehead family cousin he should be grateful anytime he can cover that head.
That Willi does not talk about Harry anymore does not mean that it has gone away. Actions speak more than words. The reactions and briefings by KP every time Harry or Meghan are in the headlines suggest otherwise. It is like smoldering fire you cannot see the flames but it is still there, eating Willi up from inside.
Roya Nikkah has a lot of shade in this as well. “…impact – a William buzzword..” lmao.
“The wolf closest to the sled is national security, not climate change. It needs a massive amount more [of his attention].” Less Earthshot more Military service which probably will affect George as well.
A lot of Willi’s plan depends on other people, people in the government. Charlie tried this things as well. Everybody remember Charlie’s spider letters. Before the coronation Charlie had to re-assure everybody that he will not interfere with government policies when he becomes King. This will not be different for Willi.
Charlie wanted a smaller Coronation but the UK was in such a bad state that the government decided that they needed a big pompous Coronation as a moral boost.
So we will see.
“”impact” — a William buzzword — and is value for money.”
Impact – a Sussex buzzword.
As for value for money, those holidays and chopper rides sure ain’t them.
And really, discussing your own coronation while your father is still alive? It’s treason and the sensitivity chip is missing from this lazy idiot.
Defund Willy and don’t bother with the ceremony. Lazy will be late and since he’s doing a great job of sidelining the aristos, who will actually be his liege man? The Duke of Westminster? Tindall? 🤣😅🤣
OT
I don’t remember seeing the story on here about Pippa Middleton’s husband owing almost a million pounds, and it seems like their payments are late every year.
The Council is holding up plans for all their money making businesses, saying it will bring too much traffic into the village.
Maybe, if they had allowed the locals to continue to use the footpaths, they would not be getting so much push back to their ideas.
He was called moderately wealthy, maybe he was before he met the Middletons.
Mike tindall is not a,royal but a married in. He should not be a working royal
Harry expressed concern about his father’s health and gets slammed. Pegs talks about his plans as king and gets away with it. Will is impactful but in a bad way.
For me this piece was more of a list of things he needs to do as laid out by the press rather than what he wants to do. Plus Harry remains in his head. Everything he does is influenced by that.
I suspect King Billy ‘s right balance for his reign is to have everybody else work hard whilst he continues to take it easy. I should imagine his father is furious about being DISRESPECTED twice in the same week by both son and Kate. All these gleeful articles on his glorious forthcoming reign when his father has cancer??
The part that he’s not raging anymore over Harry is a pure lie. He’s still jealous of Harry, and he hates the fact that he lost his workhouse and scapegoat, which let to exposing his inability to do anything required for the heir job.
What’s happening is that he’s just realised that his payed for smear campaign against Harry and his wife in particular, has failed. Tightfisted Willy may not want to spend another 10 to 20 millions to continue to enroll this 5+ year long smear campaign, for another few years.
He’ll leave the bashing and defaming, unpaid, to the rags/media, the ‘experts’, the gullible royalists, the haters and the trolls. That will still have it’s effect, somehow, unfortunately.
*workhorse.
The very essence of client journalism.
How did it this woman write this drivel with a straight face? When he becomes king Willy will do what he has always done, as little as he possibly can. He will still want the sycophantic sucking up that he somehow thinks he deserves, but will do nothing to keep the monarchy alive for the next generation. When will the populace revolt against this money sucking, useless institution, and kick it to the curb?
The reason Trump likes William is that he sees William is a lazy unserious showboat who is completely out of his depth, and that makes Trump feel better about himself.
Really? The military reveres William and Charles. Really?