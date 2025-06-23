Mail: Prince Harry plans to invite the Windsors to the Birmingham Invictus Games

The 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham are more than two years away, now scheduled for July 12-17, 2027. I would think, just from eyeballing the dates, that Invictus starts just as Wimbledon 2027 ends – Wimbledon finals weekend would be July 10-11. I bring up Wimbledon because the end of Wimbledon usually marks the start of the Windsors’ summer vacation. Prince William and Kate definitely disappear for months after the men’s final, and King Charles is usually in Scotland by mid- or late-July. Well, you can see where I’m going with this. The Mail claims, two years in advance, that Prince Harry plans to invite his brother and father to the 2027 Invictus Games. The thing is, the idea of “Harry will formally invite the Windsors to Invictus” isn’t some pipe dream – Harry invites the heads of state or heads of government to every Invictus. The framing of the Mail’s story IS a monarchist pipe dream though.
The Duke of Sussex is to extend an olive branch to the Royal Family by inviting them to the 2027 Invictus Games, the Mail on Sunday can reveal. In the strongest indication yet that Prince Harry is keen for a reconciliation with the King and other senior Royals, it is understood that an emailed invitation will be sent out later this month, followed by a formal invitation.
Sources said the timing of the invitation was designed to give the family the best possible chance of attending, given that Charles is known to draw up his schedule up to three years in advance. But the extraordinary move, which could see Harry pictured with the Royal Family for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral, has raised eyebrows among some commentators.
Ingrid Seward said: ‘The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life. The only reason the King is wary of associating with his son is that he no longer trusts him not to repeat their private conversations as he has done in the past. This goes for all the working members of the family.’
Fellow royal commentator Katie Nicholl added: ‘The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren. He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness and he wants to be magnanimous in all of this and therefore there’s certainly a possibility that the King might consider attending Invictus.’
Despite the Royals’ previously strong support for Invictus, the invitation – should anyone choose to accept it – is likely to cause some headaches for Royal aides as it involves a major scheduling conflict. The Games are set to open at Birmingham’s NEC on July 12, 2027, and will conclude on July 17 – the day Queen Camilla turns 80 – for which there are likely to already be some celebrations planned.
It also remains to be seen whether the Duke would risk bringing Meghan and their children Archie, six, and four-year-old Lilibet, to the UK for the event, having previously insisted he could not do so unless the family were offered ‘full police protection’.
‘Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family,’ a source told The Mail on Sunday. ‘Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans. The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated.’
Before a bunch of people claim “Harry would never, he knows his father sucks,” please remember that Harry recently told the BBC that he’s willing to bury the hatchet with his father over everything because he doesn’t know how much longer his father has to live. Harry also invited the Windsors to the tenth-anniversary service honoring Invictus last year – none of the Windsors came to St. Paul’s Cathedral, and instead they made a point of “looking busy” and “snubbing” him to create a “lonely Harry” narrative. The Windsors were FURIOUS when the Spencers came out to support Harry. All of which to say, Harry will definitely invite the head of state to the Birmingham games, but people should definitely expect two years of shenanigans and abuse no matter what.
I always think Harry does invite and say how much he cares often and openly partly because it shows who his family really is. In my opinion, Harry knows full well, he can express his feelings and wishes but he knows that’s best case scenario and his family will be dog shit. I don’t think he does any of this with expectations. He does it to show who they are. Like the law suits.. He’s not pathetic like a lot of people say, he’s tactical. He absolutely knows who they are. So people here don’t need to tell Harry that he doesn’t understand his family that’s common here. I’m sure Harry doesn’t need our advice 🙄🙄🙄
He’ll invite them because it’s the head of state and future head of state of the country where the games are occurring. And it’s about honoring and respecting the service and dedication that was given. This is also the reason that they should attend. This is literally about the duty they’re always harping on about.
I sincerely doubt though that they will come. Theit pettiness and jealousy won’t be able to stand being in the room and seeing Harry get standing ovations and cheers and speeches dedicated to all the good work he’s done. On their home turf? Please. It’ll be too bad of a look in the country to not send anyone, so if he’s still around they’ll probably make Edward and Sophie come.
It’s pretty pathetic though from The Daily Mail that they are so lacking in anything to report on that they are literally writing about the guest list for an event 2 years from now.
Precisely. Harry’s a man of duty. He knows protocol. You would never have him withdraw from Ascot an hour before schedule.
But really curious the Games is still 2 years away and their talking points have settled on the Rottweiler’s birthday.
Sure HER birthday is MORE important than recognising the service provided by these competitors. 😏
If she was half the queen she claims to be then she would make a point of making an appearance at the games and thanking those veterans for their service.
I’m so “incandescent” that I had to delete my original reply!
If that woman was half the queen she claims to be then she should take a leaf out of the Danish king’s book. A real king (who is not a married-in) chose to use his birthday to show unity within the family. Camilla should shut-down any nonsnese about her birthday being overshadowed by KCIII’s “prodigal son.” Instead, she should attend those games on her birthday and make a point of thanking all those veterans for enabling her (and the rest of us) the luxury of celebrating birthdays.
Exactly. they will be invited out of duty and respect – the Games will invite them like they have invited all other heads of state – and it will be interesting to see if Charles will attend out of that same sense of duty.
Trudeau attended, Willem-Alexander attended, if the games go to Denmark in the future Frederik and Mary will attend, and so on. it would be such a bad look if Charles (or William at that point) refuses to attend.
But, that (bad optics) has never stopped them before.
They’ll refuse thus giving the rats headlines. I suspect the Defence Minister will turn up. Not sure about the PM.
But it will be a relief if the Windsors don’t. They bring such dramas with them that it’s better for the competitors that they don’t attend. Chuck’s a coward through and through but there might be enough pressure on him to produce a money shot with Harry…if he’s alive in 2027.
“The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena.”
OH REALLY??? When’s the last time any of those 💩stains on humanity issued ANY kind of SM message of support for Invictus or the participating vets? When have they publicly congratulated any of them?
IF Chuck’s still alive by then, you just *know* HE’LL pull Kitty’s Kancer Kard and say he’s too ill, exhausted, etc. to attend in person.
All of them are just wastes of skin and resources at this point. They offer nothing of any intrinsic value to anyone/anything except their own bank balances.
Invictus is about the veterans, not whether Charles chooses to reconcile with Harry.
I have to laugh at the idea of planned celebrations for Camilla’s 80th birthday. Sure, the nation will turn out for the most hated member of the RF.
In recent years, the family has mostly just pretended that the Games aren’t happening. Weird to describe them as “always hugely supportive”.
And this constant refrain that the reason the royals don’t meet with Harry is because they can’t trust him not to broadcast their private conversations doesn’t hold up to the slightest scrutiny. Just don’t say anything you don’t want the world to know. Not that it’s a legitimate concern anyway.
It’s always the opposite with them. Harry can’t trust them not to blab to the rats about his conversations with them.
If I were Harry, I’d definitely be recording any conversation I have with Chuck or Willy. After all, “recollections may vary.”
ITA @ Kaiser. Harry is the Patron of the IGs so it would be wrong of him not to invite the Head of State to the games. Kings, Prime Ministers and Presidents of previous host nations have made time to attend the games, if Charles and his erstwhile heir choose not to make an appearance then shame on them. It won’t make either of them look good and will reinforce the belief that unlike QEII neither the king or the FK know how to separate the personal from the public.
Heads of State and Heads of Government are always invited to Invictus and if they can’t attend they normally make an effort to send a video message (like the German Chancellor did in Düsseldorf). Charles will look bad if he doesn’t go but I doubt he cares. Keeping the feud going and looking petty and vindictive is the Windsor brand now.
Invictus has come out with a statement that no invitations have been extended thus far. Natural for Harry to invite his father as the head of UK military. Hope he invites the Spencer’s as well. The games being there will provide those gutter rats with two years of propaganda,
He will invite the Spencer for sure and they will show up just like they did for the 10 year anniversary service that was held last year in London. It’s really one of the few times they can see Harry in a secure location other than when and if they travel to CA. We know some of them were there for Lilibets baptism. They show up and support Harry like a real family should.
Is it wrong that I’m contemplating the situation that if Charles dies, William is king and Invictus is set to go on in Birmingham? The unhinged headlines about how Harry is forbidden! We hate Harry! How dare Harry!
I’m thinking of starting a bingo card either way for the potential headlines.
Pegs may want to foist Mike on Invictus. Or Beckham
William has nothing to do with invictus. It’s an international charity utterly unrelated to the royal family. Why do people still keep saying William can steal it? Weird
I don’t think even William would do that but it would be a really horrible look if he did that.
William can’t stop Harry coming to Britain, Harry is a British citizen.
I know that and you know that, but would you like to take bets on whether William knows that? He probably thinks if he tantrums enough everyone will do what he wants.
Of course they’ll be invited. Ludicrous to think it’s up for debate.
Katie Nicholl’s is laying it on thick with lies when she claims, “The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren.” Ummmm. actually, no he hasn’t shown that at all. Either way, Harry will of course invite the HOS. It might not even be Charles at that point which will make it even more awkward actually. I can see the Spencers and some of the cousins like Eugenie showing up to support though.
Prince Harry is kind and generous. Of course he would invite his family to celebrate veterans and active duty soldiers at the UK Invictus Games!
No the King does not want a relationship with his second son and his wife and children. Charles should be ashamed of himself for being a hypocrite.
I was also wondering if Charles would still be alive. I was wondering if he would still be alive to see his Netflix documentary. There will be headlines of how Harry and Meghan will not be watching it I’m sure. Anyway, it’s possible that it’s the Invictus Foundation that sends out the invitations, and heads of state are traditionally invited to open any international games. I don’t know how they can write with a straight face about the huge support they’ve given to IG. However, I
t would give them a chance to lord it over Harry because he would have to bow to his father or brother. Would William be able to resist? Or would there be greater satisfaction in ‘snubbing” Harry. Because of their pettiness, the veterans are never the consideration.
However, because it’s the UK, It would be likely that Harry will personally invite whoever is the head of state when the time comes, but he’ll probably personally invite his Spencer uncle and aunts and loyal friends.
2027 is far away for Charles.
The Invictus Games are an official event supported by the government. Charlie is the commander in chief of the UK army, at least on paper. The soldiers swear allegiance to the King and they get injured fighting for King and country. It was bad enough that Charlie did not acknowledge the UK Invictus Games team the last few years. It will be very bad if he finds an excuse not too attend beside of any severe health issues. The focusing of the DM on a possible clash with Camilla’s 80th birthday is ridiculous.
Next year is the one year to go event. We will see if anybody bothers to turn up or acknowledge it in any way.
The King is head of the armed forces, if he doesn’t turn up it will make him look very shabby. Never mind his appalling treatment of his son. If the family were not racist none of this would have happened.