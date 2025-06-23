PETA ripped into Prince William & Kate for breeding their dog Orla

Back in May, we were informed that Orla Wales, Prince William and Kate’s cocker spaniel, had welcomed a litter of four puppies. The royal announcement was chaotic – there was no confirmation of the puppies’ father, and William and Kate’s office completely glossed over the fact that Orla had not been spayed. No one said anything about whether Orla had been purposefully bred. Orla came from James Middleton, who fancies himself a dog breeder. I don’t think James has any kind of dog-breeding credentials and no one has any idea if he’s breeding his dogs responsibly. Well, PETA has finally said something.

Princess Kate and Prince William have been labelled “staggeringly out of touch” in a scathing statement from Peta. The charity which describes itself as “dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all animals” has hit out following the news that the Prince and Princess of Wales have new puppies. Peta’s Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch. “If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem.”

[From GB News]

It feels like it’s been years since PETA chimed in on a celebrity or royal story, right? Back in the day, they would issue a scathing statement at the drop of a hat. Maybe someone at PETA realized that they should hold off on making statements every other minute so that their words would have more impact. Because I nodded along to this – I agree completely, William and Kate are staggeringly out of touch. There was absolutely no reason to breed Orla or not get her spayed. There was absolutely no reason not to get a rescue puppy in the first place. I feel like PETA should have more smoke for James Middleton too – while his dogs look well cared for and loved, it really feels like there should be more oversight on his breeding operation.