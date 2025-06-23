PETA ripped into Prince William & Kate for breeding their dog Orla

Back in May, we were informed that Orla Wales, Prince William and Kate’s cocker spaniel, had welcomed a litter of four puppies. The royal announcement was chaotic – there was no confirmation of the puppies’ father, and William and Kate’s office completely glossed over the fact that Orla had not been spayed. No one said anything about whether Orla had been purposefully bred. Orla came from James Middleton, who fancies himself a dog breeder. I don’t think James has any kind of dog-breeding credentials and no one has any idea if he’s breeding his dogs responsibly. Well, PETA has finally said something.

Princess Kate and Prince William have been labelled “staggeringly out of touch” in a scathing statement from Peta.

The charity which describes itself as “dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all animals” has hit out following the news that the Prince and Princess of Wales have new puppies.

Peta’s Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch.

“If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem.”

[From GB News]

It feels like it’s been years since PETA chimed in on a celebrity or royal story, right? Back in the day, they would issue a scathing statement at the drop of a hat. Maybe someone at PETA realized that they should hold off on making statements every other minute so that their words would have more impact. Because I nodded along to this – I agree completely, William and Kate are staggeringly out of touch. There was absolutely no reason to breed Orla or not get her spayed. There was absolutely no reason not to get a rescue puppy in the first place. I feel like PETA should have more smoke for James Middleton too – while his dogs look well cared for and loved, it really feels like there should be more oversight on his breeding operation.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace.

20 Responses to “PETA ripped into Prince William & Kate for breeding their dog Orla”

  1. EmpressCakey says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:26 am

    Absolutely! There are millions of dogs killled every year in shelters. Breeding it buying a puppy from a breeder literally means a dog that coukd have been adopted is being put to death.
    Cue the people who say they “need” a certain breed.
    The whole process of using a female dog’s babies as a profit center is also just too awful. I don’t know how breeders live with themselves.

    Reply
  2. Alteya says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:27 am

    I wouldnt say anything positive about a middleton breeding mill. W&k’s earlier dog, from the carole/james breeding mill? Died very young likely of cancer or another inbreeding-caused illness.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:27 am

    That side eye of Kate is a prize photo.

    So many advocate for spaying and neutering. William is so out of touch

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 23, 2025 at 9:33 am

      As to be expected. When they don’t work and meet the public, they completely overlook the pulse of the nation.

      Consequences for the tone-deaf, lazy heir.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        June 23, 2025 at 9:40 am

        Yes you would think that someone who has openly complained that Africans were having too many babies could see that dogs over populate too and shelters are full but you know he is a do as I say not as I do putz.

  4. Blogger says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:30 am

    😂😂😂 love this for James!

    James is so blatant in his grift! So the marshmallow business failed, so he’s trying the dog breeding business by using his BIL the future King.

    Oh how it has backfired! This will turn off any potential clients for James’ new business. Let’s face it, these aren’t like the Queen’s corgis.

    James continues to fail in every thing he touches. He’s like the anti-Midas.

    What a contrast to Meghan’s dogs. Willy must be incandescent again 🤣

    Reply
  5. Deepika says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:31 am

    This is problematic and PETA was right to call them out. How much james middleton knows about breeding?? Does he knows about selective breeding and dogs family history. That guy is an idiot and this is one of his vanity project.

    Reply
  6. Friendly Crow says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:31 am

    We welcomed our newest family member recently.

    When the Amazon delivery guy met him, he was like “rescue?” Me- of course! And he sort of did this half smile and sigh of relief. “Sorry! He looks like a pure breed!
    Me- “he is! Of 11 different types of doggie. But he’s purely himself!”

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:34 am

    Show dogs have pedigrees going way back. I doubt James breeds pedigreed show dogs. Does he even belong to a Kennel Club?

    Reply
  8. Sid says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:41 am

    I guess this was meant to be another Middleton grift, whereby they thought James could demand top dollar from anyone who wanted a puppy birthed by the Wails’ dog. Tacky to say the least.

    Reply
  9. Flamingo says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:42 am

    And people are just so blasé about it too. At my job we have a general message board. That reaches about 2,000 people in my area.

    A guy was trying to sell his pure bred puppy. Like it was a ham sandwich. I was so upset, I and others clocked him about it.

    But of course to reference @EmpressCakey “Cue the people who say they “need” a certain breed”. That is exactly what happened and devolved in a huge debate. Until the posting got taken down.

    I just can’t stomach selling live animals when there are thousands in shelters. Puppies to seniors that need good homes. But people want that designer dog. The same way they want a designer purse.

    James is just dipping his toes into businesses he has no credentials for. Banking on the royal connections for free publicity. Gross, just gross. That of course Kate & William lean into and help out.

    Go back to selling your crappy cakes and marshmallows, James.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 23, 2025 at 10:42 am

      Our doodle is from the shelter and we tell everyone she’s a rescue bc I dont want anyone thinking we paid $$$ for her lol.

      but even if you want a certain breed – and there’s nothing wrong with that IMO – but there are shelters with that breed, guaranteed, and there are rescues. You can find whatever breed you want without going through a breeder. I have a friend who runs the main city shelter and she always says to just tell her if you want a certain type of dog, bc there are so many who never make it to the website. (that’s how we got our doodle, we wanted her bc she was the right age that we were looking for but my friend posted about her before she ever went “live” at the shelter. rescued from a hoarding situation and now is the biggest spoiled princess ever lol.)

      anyway all that to say – no reason for the waleses breeding their dog like this. Shelter dogs are good enough for the current queen, they should good enough for Kate.

      Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:46 am

    Agree with PETA 💯

    i love puppies as much as the next guy but there are so many unwanted pups out there. Willi’s dog did not need to produce to pump up her owner’s public image 😡 or pimp James middleton’s dog breeding operation 😡😡

    Reply
  11. NotSoSocialB says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:47 am

    If that larger dog is the mother, she’s pretty thin. I can see her ribs easily. Pregnant and nursing doggos need more calories.

    Reply
  12. blue says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:48 am

    James is a useless twit. He’s a repeated business failure dependent first on his parents for his upkeep then on his brother-in-law’s largesse for a “job” and a place to live.
    Mama Carole’s a hustling grifter, Dad at least had gainful employment pre-Party Pieces, & little James is just an all-round loser.

    Reply
  13. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:51 am

    Breeders can get bent. And also Orla? It’s a bit like Pula Sussex no? They’re a dog family too huh? Okay.

    Reply
  14. Me at home says:
    June 23, 2025 at 10:08 am

    Agree with PETA. Not surprised they put out this release. I am surprised, though, that GB news picked up and published something negative about the Saint Wales pair.

    Reply
  15. KoRAR says:
    June 23, 2025 at 10:38 am

    Hehehe, and it didn’t work out again. Trying to take away your brother’s shine can be painful and compromising when you’re so inept. Meghan loves dogs, she always had them around you, she always treated them like a family. The Queen noticed and appreciated it, she even helped with the care. Now it’s the love and affection of the entire Sussex family and the animals in their home are surrounded by love from everyone and are part of their life, their family. Because all the RF wants to be like Sussex, now suddenly and especially WK also want photos and videos with dogs and chickens, because after all “the dogs and chickens are mine, Harold”. When you act for show, you lose the essence of the matter. All of Meghan’s dogs were rescued from a shelter, which was also supported by and so it continues to be. Meghan, as a senior Royal, found a shelter in England and cooperated with it. She continues to do so after leaving, but privately. She promotes the need to take dogs from shelters, advertises them, and dogs appear in all moments of their lives and not occasionally, for show for a photo shoot. Kamila was indeed a dog lover, but I don’t know where she got them from, because she never even mentioned shelters. Now everyone wants to be like Meghan and Harry, who are clearly being followed, and on whom they put so much work to destroy them. As someone said – they scream, spit, vomit and then copy/imitate.

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    June 23, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I’m so glad that PETA weighed in on this, because that was my thought, too, when I saw the photo.

    Orla should have been spayed. James has no business breeding dogs.

    And the Waleses should adopt a rescue dog … Our rescue, a black lab mix, is the absolute love of our lives … I always say she rescued us.

    Reply

