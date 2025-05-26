Prince William & Kate’s cocker spaniel Orla welcomed a litter of four puppies

Before Prince William and Kate welcomed Prince George in 2013, they already had a fur-baby, a cocker spaniel named Lupo. Lupo sadly died too young in 2020, and Will and Kate immediately got another cocker spaniel, Orla. William even claimed that Orla sleeps in the same bed with him and Kate. Both Lupo and Orla were “bred” by Kate’s brother James Middleton, who is all about dogs and he apparently gives away/sells puppies as a side gig. Well, apparently, the Wales family never got Orla spayed! So Orla had puppies recently. Four puppies.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly welcomed four puppies to their family – after their dog Orla gave birth to quadruplets. Cocker spaniel Orla joined the Wales family in 2020 as a gift from Kate’s brother James Middleton, who is well known for breeding dogs.
The five-year-old pup is now reported to have given birth to four puppies – and the royal children – George, 11, Charlotte, ten, and seven-year-old Louis – are said to be in love.
A source told The Sun: ‘We always thought the patter of tiny feet in the Wales’s household had ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do.’
They added that Orla and her puppies are all ‘doing well’. The names of the four new additions have yet to be revealed, and it is not known if the Wales family plan to keep any of the weeks-old pups. The identity of the father is also unknown, according to reports. The insider said: ‘Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close. Everyone is very excited, not least the three children, who adore Orla, and Lupo before.’
I’m appalled by the way they just breezed over the implications for the royal bloodline. They don’t know who fathered the puppies? Orla might have gotten knocked up by some titleless mutt with no family name?? What if the father cannot support his four puppies? How will Orla pay for them? Where’s Orla’s Netflix contract?? This is the biggest royal scandal in a decade! Honestly though, I can’t believe they never got Orla spayed. There are so many dogs out there looking for a good home. I’ll admit that I do not care for James Middleton running this off-the-books breeding program. I don’t doubt that James treats his dogs well, but again… just spay and neuter your animals.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace's social media.
Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince William At The Out-Sourcing Inc Charity Polo Match
The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor. The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
****North America Rights Only****
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
How about #adoptdon’tshop ??
No Royal patronages they could have supported?
Cam is patron of a rescue group and adopted her dog from there. Now is her perfect opportunity to play that up in the media and make W&K look bad with not spaying.
Probably the keens don’t even sleep under the same roof now.
But when they are, the dog is there to separate them.
Agree. James could just as easily run a rescue on his farm. He doesn’t have to breed dogs to give them away.
This dog does not look comfortable in Charlottes hugs. Just saying^^
She really doesn’t! Although maybe it’s the photographer (Kate) more than the kid? That poor dog is definitely giving canine freeze-out. I can’t imagine that family would be good with dogs, they’re not good with anything.
I’m more just wondering how is orla being allowed to just wander around with other dogs? Are there just random dogs wandering around Windsor? But puppies are cute so I’d imagine the kids are in puppy heaven.
Identity of the father unknown. Quickly skipped over that little fact, didn’t they.
I just think it’s gross that the press (royal insider) is comparing royal babies to these puppies. The real purpose of the Wales children are for the press’ entertainment and thank god Harry and Meghan took their children out of this.
So, irresponsible pet owners at best, backyard breeders at worst, lovely.
Would behave preferred a photo of the puppies
Unless she is pedigree and mating with another pedigree to have a litter of puppies bred for dog shows the dog should have been spayed
This reads as an advertisement for James Middleton’s backyard dog breeder operation, doesn’t it?
Anyone who has ever lived with a female dog while she is in season knows what an intense, messy, and stressful thing it is for the dog, and for the entire household. And if the dogs don’t get pregnant, it happens twice a year. No way Bill and Cathy have been taking care of Orla themselves. And to let her go through being in heat so many times, which also comes with not insignificant health risks, is flat-out neglect. Ugh these people.