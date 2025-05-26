Prince William & Kate’s cocker spaniel Orla welcomed a litter of four puppies

Before Prince William and Kate welcomed Prince George in 2013, they already had a fur-baby, a cocker spaniel named Lupo. Lupo sadly died too young in 2020, and Will and Kate immediately got another cocker spaniel, Orla. William even claimed that Orla sleeps in the same bed with him and Kate. Both Lupo and Orla were “bred” by Kate’s brother James Middleton, who is all about dogs and he apparently gives away/sells puppies as a side gig. Well, apparently, the Wales family never got Orla spayed! So Orla had puppies recently. Four puppies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly welcomed four puppies to their family – after their dog Orla gave birth to quadruplets. Cocker spaniel Orla joined the Wales family in 2020 as a gift from Kate’s brother James Middleton, who is well known for breeding dogs. The five-year-old pup is now reported to have given birth to four puppies – and the royal children – George, 11, Charlotte, ten, and seven-year-old Louis – are said to be in love. A source told The Sun: ‘We always thought the patter of tiny feet in the Wales’s household had ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do.’ They added that Orla and her puppies are all ‘doing well’. The names of the four new additions have yet to be revealed, and it is not known if the Wales family plan to keep any of the weeks-old pups. The identity of the father is also unknown, according to reports. The insider said: ‘Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close. Everyone is very excited, not least the three children, who adore Orla, and Lupo before.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m appalled by the way they just breezed over the implications for the royal bloodline. They don’t know who fathered the puppies? Orla might have gotten knocked up by some titleless mutt with no family name?? What if the father cannot support his four puppies? How will Orla pay for them? Where’s Orla’s Netflix contract?? This is the biggest royal scandal in a decade! Honestly though, I can’t believe they never got Orla spayed. There are so many dogs out there looking for a good home. I’ll admit that I do not care for James Middleton running this off-the-books breeding program. I don’t doubt that James treats his dogs well, but again… just spay and neuter your animals.