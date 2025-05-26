Cannes: Cate Blanchett in LV; Simone Ashley in Westwood; Viola Davis in Gucci

The Cannes Film Festival is finally over and done with, and we now have a few months to recover for the double-whammy of Venice and Toronto. First, let’s get to the Cannes Film Festival’s winners. While Jennifer Lawrence left Cannes with a lot of awards-season buzz, she did not pick up an acting award for Die, My Love. The acting awards went to Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent (a Brazilian film) and Nadia Melliti for The Little Sister. The Palme d’Or (the grand prize of the festival) went to an Iranian film, Un Simple Accident. The runner-up prize, the Grand Prix, went to Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value. The Jury Prize went to two films: Sirât and Sound of Falling. Distributor Neon has now won the Palme d’Or six years in a row. Incredible.
Now, let’s get to the fashion. The last days of Cannes were surprisingly great when it came to fashion moments, too bad that most people were already burned out from all of the Z-listers traipsing around in terrible gowns. Let’s start with the queen, Cate Blanchett, who wore a custom Louis Vuitton. Why doesn’t LV make this kind of dress for their brand ambassadors, huh?
More fashion notes: Simone Ashley’s Vivienne Westwood dress is a DREAM and all of the fashion girls are obsessed; Viola Davis stunned in Gucci; Elle Fanning’s Chanel fairy-princess look is on brand, but I think she could do better; I’m not crazy about Aubrey Plaza’s Miu Miu or Margaret Qualley’s Chanel; Halle Berry (Cannes jury member) ended the festival in Dior, which was good except for the shoulders; Gillian Anderson’s Emilia Wickstead dress is truly one of my favorite dresses ever, that shade of green, the way she styled it, the cut, it’s all perfect.
Gillian Anderson and Simone Ashley omg 🤩🤩🤩
Cate has been a pretty snarky pos and she supports abusers. I loved her a long time ago, but I suspect like many, too successful, too rich, too insulated. And she loves woody. I remember the very first show she was in ever, she was luminous. Now, she’s gloating non stop
Exactly. “Woody’s practically a woman.” Puh-lease!
Great to see Aubrey back
Gillian Anderson looks amazing. That’s what I call a dress! I’m loving Viola Davis as well. And when it comes to fashion, Cate Blanchett, rarely misses.
Viola Davis yellow dress is the carbon copy of yellow canary Versace dress Angelina Jolie wore years ago on the Cannes premiere of Oceans movie, Viola Davis looks lovely too
Cate is getting that masque-like look of a woman of a certain age. She’s had work done. That top lip…
ETA – love the dress though.
Margaret Qually in her Chanel is fine except for the funky and meaningless black bow.
Cate’s and Simone’s dresses are AMAZING.
My favorites are Simone Ashley, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson.
I like Elle Fanning too, while I think it’s funny that she so often reverts back to her princess looks.