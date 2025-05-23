“Ciara wore a Stephane Rolland gown at the Cannes amfAR gala” links
  • May 23, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Programming note: Because of the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be back on Monday with some stories!

More photos from the Cannes amfAR gala – I actually loved Ciara’s Stephane Rolland gown, it’s gorgeous and it looks like a costume from Dune. [Just Jared]
This is why social media people have been talking so much about Carrie Underwood this week – it’s related to American Idol. [Buzzfeed]
GFY is right, Natalie Portman is in a minidress-intensive style rut. Her hair is also kind of bad these days, at least it is in these photos. [Go Fug Yourself]
Paul Mescal looked attractive in Cannes. [LaineyGossip]
What changes did the Murderbot series make from the books? [Pajiba]
I don’t think Chappell Roan is a villain, I think she’s a dumbass. [Socialite Life]
Ang Lee almost quit directing before Brokeback Mountain. [OMG Blog]
Renate Reinsve wore Louis Vuitton again! [RCFA]
Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t wear a bra. [Seriously OMG]
The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released next year. [Hollywood Life]

1 Response to ““Ciara wore a Stephane Rolland gown at the Cannes amfAR gala” links”

  1. Blithe says:
    May 23, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Fashionista question: Does anyone know — or know where I can find — info on the clogs that Malia is wearing? I like clogs, I like Malia, I think that TeenVogue is one of the best magazines out there — and maybe I missed it? — but I’d love to know the brand for the clogs that Malia is wearing in the photo accompanying the article on clogs. Is there an index or fine print somewhere that I’ve overlooked?

    I just ordered my first pair of Troentorps. Fingers crossed. I’ve been clogs-obsessed for about 2 years, and the clogs that Malia is wearing in the pic look like something I’d wear every day.

