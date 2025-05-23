“Ciara wore a Stephane Rolland gown at the Cannes amfAR gala” links

Programming note: Because of the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be back on Monday with some stories!

More photos from the Cannes amfAR gala – I actually loved Ciara’s Stephane Rolland gown, it’s gorgeous and it looks like a costume from Dune. [Just Jared]

This is why social media people have been talking so much about Carrie Underwood this week – it’s related to American Idol. [Buzzfeed]

GFY is right, Natalie Portman is in a minidress-intensive style rut. Her hair is also kind of bad these days, at least it is in these photos. [Go Fug Yourself]

Paul Mescal looked attractive in Cannes. [LaineyGossip]

What changes did the Murderbot series make from the books? [Pajiba]

I don’t think Chappell Roan is a villain, I think she’s a dumbass. [Socialite Life]

Ang Lee almost quit directing before Brokeback Mountain. [OMG Blog]

Renate Reinsve wore Louis Vuitton again! [RCFA]

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t wear a bra. [Seriously OMG]

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released next year. [Hollywood Life]

