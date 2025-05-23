Prince William made a remark when a Glaswegian called Kate ‘beautiful’

From what I can tell, Prince William traveled to Scotland on Wednesday to do his “unannounced” events in Leith solo. Then he spent the night somewhere in Scotland and met up with the Princess of Wales on Thursday, when Kate flew into Scotland via a private jet. Interesting about how little conversation there is about that private jet usage, especially given that William certainly “preaches woke environmentalism,” at least that’s the excuse the British media makes when they go apesh-t about Harry and Meghan traveling by private jet.
Anyway, William was on the tarmac, waiting for her in the car, and they were driven to the HMS Glasgow event together, in the same car. He had probably only spent less than an hour with his wife in the preceding 48 hours, but that was enough for William to be visibly annoyed with her. He looked tense and I would imagine that he didn’t enjoy participating in a ceremony where Kate was tasked with doing something. Something like “making a two sentence speech and pushing a button.” Like, they couldn’t send Kate to do that on her own, William had to act as her handler. Anyway, according to People, someone in the crowd called out to Kate, and William made a remark.
Kate Middleton and Prince William charmed well-wishers in Scotland, where the Prince of Wales had a surprise response to a quick compliment. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the official ship naming of the HMS Glasgow on May 22. As the Royal Navy ship’s sponsor, Princess Kate, 43, gave a short speech and released a bottle of whisky, which broke against the ship’s hull in a christening tradition.
A video shared on Instagram captured the scene as the couple passed some fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the action. One shouted out to Kate, “You’re beautiful,” before quickly adding, “You too, William!”
The comment prompted laughs from the pair, and Prince William had a quip that made the crowd giggle in response: “You don’t have to say that. Don’t worry.”
The Prince of Wales, 42, then placed a hand on his wife’s arm as they headed off.
In another funny moment from the outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales took part in a mini competition in pipe-building. But just as Kate was being declared the winner, her mechanism fell apart, prompting laughs from both of them.
At first, I thought this was William doing another oh-so-charming eyeroll at the ol’ ball-and-chain, but People Mag makes it clear that he was trying to tell the person not to compliment him. And it’s true, William is not beautiful and no one should say he is! Anyway, what else to say? Obviously, Kate’s outfit was an “homage” to something Diana wore back in the day. I’ve gotten so used to Kate’s Diana copykeening, it barely even registers anymore. If Kate isn’t copying her mother-in-law, she’s copying her sister-in-law. I will say this – Diana’s outfit reads as a power suit, while Kate’s Suzannah London suit looked more like a stewardess’s uniform. That being said, I do like the clean lines of the Suzannah dress.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a navy coat dress by Suzannah London for the naming of HMS Glasgow. Read on for more on Kate Middleton’s nautical look that harked back to Princess Diana. https://t.co/WutCS4JdE2
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 22, 2025
“Speech” is doing some heavy lifting.
2 sentences that she couldn’t be bothered to memorize does not a speech make.
Right? She could have added a few chatty lines about how excited she is to be here after it was announced she was the ship’s patron eight years ago. And it’s not raining, what a great day for this! And how much we should all appreciate the servicemen who will serve on the ship. Really basic stuff.
By that logic a kindergarten play is nothing short of Shakespeare.
😂 they keep on infantilising the Lazy Duchess.
Well done ma’am!
Superb speech ma’am!
Best ever words ma’am!
You are an inspiration to us all ma’am!
GUAFB 😂
Both Nigel Farage and Kate favour the full mouth agape at public events which makes them seem easily pleased with themselves! {That’s mot the only thing they have in common, is it?}
Like many people, she looks cross with her mouth closed (RBF). Unlike many people, she really, really cares about that so she opens her mouth agape.
That said, to me, her face is looking different in the past few outings. It looks like she’s lost even more weight, and it’s showing up in her face. There’s not an ounce of subcutaneous fat on her. These are official photos so they’ve been airbrushed, but it’s still obvious. She’s a mean girl and a racist, but someone in her family should get her help, even if letting her divorce is what it takes.people need to stop telling her how “beautiful” she looks, at the very least.
A post on IG popped up in my feed yesterday from a Kate fan account and it had a picture of her from garden parties over the years – I dont think “every” garden party (unless she only does one a year?) but from 2012 to 2025 with a few missing years in there obviously. The difference in her face even from 2 years ago to now was startling, and the difference from 2012 was shocking – her face was still a little soft and round. its clear she’s lost a good deal of weight and had significant work done when you see the pictures side by side.
and then just from 2023 to now was significant – she definitely looks unwell, for whatever reason.
Her face really is gaunt, isn’t it? It’s quite something to see.
How does one reconcile “get her help” with “stop telling her she’s beautiful.”
It is entirely possible, likely even, that she has had cancer and treatment this year despite the fact that there aren’t enough details to satisfy the gossip machine — she does look like she’s been through the wringer and it has aged her.
She has said publicly that she had finished her treatments. Is she lying? Maybe. I don’t think she is lying about that though. I’m not going to presume she is still having cancer treatments just based on her appearance. That said, if her health is suffering for any reason, which it may be, I wish her good health fr.
Lady Digby, you get my personal vote for comment of the year. 100%. Lift that trophy high! I had been wondering *why* she makes that horrid gurning guffaw now so frequently and your comment just shed a bright light. Yes, it is the Farage guffaw. The can-you-believe-I-get-away-with-this-the-crowds-love-it-even-though-my-inner-voice-is-wavering-oh-wait-is-that-my-conscience-no-it’-s-just-applause-you-see-the-roar-of-the-crowd. Even genuine sociopaths (and I’m not saying Kate is one, to be clear) have internalised a certain number of taboos and inhibitions on account of what we consider antisocial behaviour or politically incorrect opinions. High-functioning sociopaths (not saying Kate is one) are very good at keeping a game face on, they are smooth operators. Moreover, therapists have pointed out that narcissistic manipulators have a real charm and use it to mimic empathy, or to “love bomb” their targets. But even they remain relatively composed and buttoned-up in groups compared to Kate and Nigel, who simply ham it up. Why? I suspect the roar of the crowd triggers an ambivalent reaction: they are embarrassed at being cheered, because they know they don’t deserve applause; yet they crave approval. This is indeed the cognitive dissonance of the second-rate, ham-fisted, kind of provincial elevated to great acclaim, who cannot take it all in stride. It’s undignified. The Queen (Elizabeth, not her ungainly daughter in law) had a resting scowl at times that provided a minor plot point on the Crown. But she also had a buoyant, compassionate, sensible nature, and according to one close observer, “when she laughs, she laughs with her whole face.” She didn’t fake it for attention. She didn’t play to the galleries. She had too much dignity, and self-control. Does Kate look like a future queen, here, as they insist on calling her so frequently? Not to me. Diana often looks slightly unhappy, in photos, and now that we know all about her life, we know this was not aristocratic hauteur, but real personal anguish. Which, in retrospect, makes her attempt to play her role more affecting, she clearly had a sense of duty to show up and do her best not to let people down. That was a lot more compelling than being the entertainment. Which is what Kate is: a girl who spins letters on Wheel of Fortune. In a new dress and high heels. Whilst remaining mute. It’s…. Really low-rent. But it costs a packet. Ironic.
She continues to be low rent, elevated to FQ because Willy could not find anyone better.
Sucks to be them.
What is it about this appearance (very brief speech, christening ship) that warranted a new outfit?
It could have been in her closet for years, we’ll never know. The design can be anything from 1980 to 2010.
Smart&Messy, this coat dress definitely fits in her closet. I’m assuming other people are correct in saying it’s new…why suddenly at this event? It’s something she’d have had to prepare for ahead of time. It’s just odd to me that so many of her public appearances have been rewears since KC3 ascended the throne that it just stands out. What is different about this that she was allowed to purchase something new?
I was so perplexed by the new clothing, I forgot to point out that if K took a private plane up to Scotland for a day, perhaps environmental warrior, William, did as well? They’re definitely flying back to England together–how did W arrive in Scotland?
i don’t know if i would even call that a “short speech” but you do you People.
Are we sure that’s a new dress? I swear she’s worn it before or something really similar. Am I thinking of a black version from Remembrance day a few years ago?
Edit – I checked on WKW and apparently it is new. It looks so familiar though!
I find it wild that she can’t show up and do a brief intro and thank you without it being written down. She’s almost 15 years into this and her vaunted university education must have included a few presentations.
We don’t see Sophie or Anne look this awkward for these brief engagements.
I had to look at her dress for a while before I realized what was wrong. No buttons! Are we officially out of the button era?
Yep, there are no buttons! But no I have to believe they will make their comeback at some point.
I was assuming it’s an old outfit of the the queen’s that Kate had adjusted to fit/emphasise how skinny she is. It’s more Liz’s style.
The late Queen was really short, there wouldn’t be enough fabric to make it long enough for Kate.
Harry and Meghan’s anniversary attention and Beyonce concert pictures have really broke their brains. The leftovers are showing the world that they are performance animals coming out for attention from the public. They fact that Kate can’t read a sentence without notes emphasizes the failure of the leftovers.
It is ironic that the Sussexes are the ones who continue to make them work 😂
I wonder if these Lazy two can continue. They don’t have the stamina.
Her jaw must be so tired. I couldn’t unhinge that far if I tried.
She only has two facial expressions: wicked stepmother glare and unhinged tonsil-baring guffaw.
I didn’t zoom in to see every single feature, but I think she looks nice here. I like her outfit and I really do like her hair pulled back like that.
Agree. I like this dress/hat. I always think Kate looks prettier with her hair back.
I would be so deeply embarrassed if my face and hands did that every time I went out of the house.
The dress is fine. She looks fine. Very nautical. It overall just feels loooong. Would prefer a different shoe instead of the nude. Is she wearing a brooch or is it part of the dress? Anyways, it’s a very clear copy of a Diana look so they want us to make that reference. Which, sure? Here’s kate, cosplaying Diana. Again. Exciting/s.
Diana died 30yrs ago. People act as if Diana invented and designed all the clothes she wore. She DID NOT! Catherine is her own woman and comes from a close family. She does not suffer Diana’s bulimia, her mental problems and certainly does not have affairs left right and centre with other peoples husbands the way Diana did.
lol, well, true Diana did not invent clothes but this look is a reference back to Diana. A strait copy? No, that’s fair but it is a v clear reference. Even Marie Claire mag and others have noted that. I’m only going to respond to what you said about the clothes as opposed to the rest. Since my original post was only about clothes.
Let me correct a few of your baseless comments. Diana died 28 years ago, tragically. She even foretold the way she’d die as she thought she was going to be “gotten rid of”. She chose her look, which was great — she created fashion trends, she didn’t follow or copy them. Her bulemia and emotional breakdowns were a direct result of the dreadful treatment she received from Charles, Camilla and the BRF. She had an affair with one married man, not “left right and centre”. She worked hard and had true compassion for the sick, homeless and underprivileged (remember her visits with AIDS patients where she hugged them instead of treating them like lepers?), worked to rid countries of land mines, and much much more. Kate, on the other hand, apparently does have some kind of ED (BTW I’ve seen her in person and she’s shockingly thin), is lazy and disinterested in working and learning to make her role more meaningful instead of just being a rich, empty-headed clothes horse.
Was someone hired to compliment the keens
My money is on yes.
They’re doing such incredible, impactful work!!! (sarc)
Where’s the press outrage that Kate flew by private jet?
There is none because the BM doesn’t really care about the environment or the cost to taxpayers for those flights. They only care when it is H&M because they don’t see them as deserving of the privilege (especially M).
And that she walked ahead of William in that picture above. Where are the protocol police to scream and cry and throw up about how inappropriate it is and why doesn’t she know her place and who does she think she is?!
🙄
Vacation is needed after hard work
Long overdue. I mean, the poor racist lazy princess, all these events in one week! She is absolutely fatigued!
Fortunately it is half term here so they have a week off for another foreign holiday, yippee!
William said I know I’m busted, don’t gas me. I’m weak aab.
As a body language expert 😂 Willy’s legs are crossed (!!) away from her which means he dislikes her.
Wow, when I read the headline, I really expected Will to be an asshole, considering he doesn’t mind making awful jokes to people. Look at that, he can actually be nice for a moment. Kate must be pleased he didn’t embarrass her this time.
I actually think it was a good way to respond. I mean he’s been doing this a long time. He’s going to get it right often, it’s just that we don’t tend to talk about all the times that he says the right thing in a certain situation.
He had an open goal there like “yes, she is, I’m so lucky” or whatever, but noooooo.
He detests her. That would explain the face of thunder he had all throughout yesterday.
He’s trapped with her, he lost his freedom when he married her…so sucks to be him.
Keep on incandescenting Willy!
It’s interesting to me that when William looks like he’s in a bad mood at an event, we always assume that it’s because he has to be around Kate.
But I have husbands of family members and friends who I hate to be around because they’re always in a crappy mood and I worry that it is something I did. I feel bad for the wives because they’re always regulating their husbands temper tantrums and smoothing it over with their kids and friends. They shouldn’t have to do that, just because their husbands are big man toddlers who can’t regulate their own moods.
Whatever the state of W+K’s marriage, I do think that it’s a good thing to point out that sometimes the man’s general mood is the problem and not it’s not necessarily that he hates his wife.
I think she looks fine and like she’s settling into a matronly queen image.
Hopefully she won’t be queen consort for a while yet
But ugh is she really worse than the alternative? yuck
Kate’s hubby’s first “action” according to bots is to remove titles and take the Sussexes out of line of succession. As much as I’d like to see Will try and fail (I doubt he can do this without causing problems to him and his family), these two are painful to watch
William has never said from his mouth that he will strip Harry of his titles. He does not need to do that. He will simply ignore him. The cut direct has one hell of a sting and the nobility has used that method for centuries. It gives them the results they want. It is Harry who is jumping from one interview to the other bleating that he wants reconciliation. He is now behaving like Thomas Markle
It would require an act of Parliament to take him out of the succession also to take any titles that he has. What reason does Parliament have to do that, Harry hasn’t committed an act of treason. He had the Late Queen’s permission to marry Meghan.
This bugowa person is delusional. Harry was asked about reconciliation and he responded in all instances. He’s never initiated the reconciliation conversation or narrative.
Diana’s dress would be more fitting for the occasion because of the buttons which give it a more military feel. There’s a nice concept to the dress that Kate is wearing but it lacks shape or something to it. She’s too flat and up and down in her shape and with it being so long it looks strange when she’s standing still and in motion. I saw the model in the same dress and it looked identical on her as well so I’m not sure if it’s because the dress is designed to have such a windsock shape to it or what, but it looking strange on two different women might be that the dress is basically a long tubed dress on the bodies of women who don’t have very feminine shaped bodies. I mean of course it’s okay that they have very boyish type bodies, I just think it means they have to choose their clothes accordingly. I think it might have been okay if it were a little shorter.
People magazine should just change their name to KP magazine at this point because they try so hard to make any article about this couple seem fascinating and they are somehow the most boring royals on the planet and there are royals that I’ve never heard of, plus Edward and Sophie. She didn’t give a speech she struggled through a couple of short sentences, where she had to keep looking at her notes. She is the most incompetent person on this plant and she’s married to the second one. They are so boring and incompetent that these butt kissing articles always have to add the out of nowhere spectator who says something funny or sweet to make the event seem like they actually did something worth wild. They are all so performative and it’s become a hilarious skit at this point.
Diana and fergie cover stories from days gone by sold issues of people. People magazine should stop trying to make the keens happen. People had that spin off issue about mostly keen but discontinued due to lack of interest
I believe William was forced to go with Kate. And unlike other days, Kate broke the protocol, heir first. She moved first and didn’t wait for him. And while talking to people, they seemed to switch to William from kate. She still mumbles.
She was behaving like a kid not like a diplomat or grown women. Her wide open mouth, hunched posture…. disgusting. Not an inch like a princess. Crown princess Victoria’s daughter, princess leonor of Spain have more style and manners than this women.
She is only good (at least) for roaming around forests and talking with elders. This is definitely not her event. Can’t can not give speech, doesn’t know to interact with diplomatic and intellectual people. She is such a crap.
Also it sounded like, she left her fake posh accent. Because usually she speak through nose. But it has changed and as usual she wasn’t articulating.
I like her dress, hat, shoes and hair style. But in the video the dress colour and hat colour didn’t match. Two different shades. Then the shoe colour inappropriate. The hair style looks good but same as garden party, makes it boring and old.
The helicopter ride and security costs are waste of taxpayers fund, she can not even give a speech, just 2 sentence from paper. And I haven’t seen any videos so far taken from the front of the stage.
I saw the bottle breaking. It was fixed and made to Explode I think. It didn’t seem like hanging.
Re bottle exploding – perfect metaphor for this couple.
The derangers go on about Meghan walking ahead of Harry but when Keen does it, perfectly OK.
Makes sense. No danger of damage to the ship from the bottle and it actually does break.
” Diana’s outfit reads as a power suit, while Kate’s Suzannah London suit looked more like a stewardess’s uniform. ”
She’s paying homage to her mother in law AND her actual mother!
And that’s why she private jets all the time! Another homage!
The photo of her making the “Gahhhh!” face whilst pushing a button just made me choke on my coffee, I laughed so suddenly.
Will Charlotte be stuck dressing in “a homage” to Kate’s cosplay of her late mother-in-law as well? Or will they be dressing her as a little Elizabeth with lots of brooches?
Will there be mother and daughter matching outfits?
Like in Mommie Dearest? God, one hopes not…😳
I think she looks medicated? Something with her eyes. It also might explain why she had to look at notes to read two sentences.
Diana wore that outfit better.
Diana’s outfit actually looks more modern than Kate’s stuffy version.
Maybe William was actually magnanimous for once because he had some of that Scottish whiskey.
She would look just fine in this if it wasn’t so creepily reminiscent of Diana. Surely it bothers him, the extent to which she cosplays his own mother?
She has a gone look in her eyes that I have only personally experienced in people with dementia or who have had strokes. Lort. Whoever told her to gape like a fish because closing her mouth makes her look old had a mean sense of humor. She cannot keep up her fake accent that is posher than QE, Charles or Willy. Her fake accent needs toned down so she can speak more comfortably and less self-consciously. She, like Willy, needs a tutor to help her with speaking in public and body language/posture. If Meghan behaved this way in public or looked like this, the rota screaming would be heard across the Atlantic.
For a man who gets paid millions a year for doing f all, he is always so sour looking. Like man the f up and grow the f up and while you are at it wank , pull your head out of your you know what.