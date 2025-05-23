Prince William made a remark when a Glaswegian called Kate ‘beautiful’

From what I can tell, Prince William traveled to Scotland on Wednesday to do his “unannounced” events in Leith solo. Then he spent the night somewhere in Scotland and met up with the Princess of Wales on Thursday, when Kate flew into Scotland via a private jet. Interesting about how little conversation there is about that private jet usage, especially given that William certainly “preaches woke environmentalism,” at least that’s the excuse the British media makes when they go apesh-t about Harry and Meghan traveling by private jet.

Anyway, William was on the tarmac, waiting for her in the car, and they were driven to the HMS Glasgow event together, in the same car. He had probably only spent less than an hour with his wife in the preceding 48 hours, but that was enough for William to be visibly annoyed with her. He looked tense and I would imagine that he didn’t enjoy participating in a ceremony where Kate was tasked with doing something. Something like “making a two sentence speech and pushing a button.” Like, they couldn’t send Kate to do that on her own, William had to act as her handler. Anyway, according to People, someone in the crowd called out to Kate, and William made a remark.

Kate Middleton and Prince William charmed well-wishers in Scotland, where the Prince of Wales had a surprise response to a quick compliment. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the official ship naming of the HMS Glasgow on May 22. As the Royal Navy ship’s sponsor, Princess Kate, 43, gave a short speech and released a bottle of whisky, which broke against the ship’s hull in a christening tradition. A video shared on Instagram captured the scene as the couple passed some fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the action. One shouted out to Kate, “You’re beautiful,” before quickly adding, “You too, William!” The comment prompted laughs from the pair, and Prince William had a quip that made the crowd giggle in response: “You don’t have to say that. Don’t worry.” The Prince of Wales, 42, then placed a hand on his wife’s arm as they headed off. In another funny moment from the outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales took part in a mini competition in pipe-building. But just as Kate was being declared the winner, her mechanism fell apart, prompting laughs from both of them.

[From People]

At first, I thought this was William doing another oh-so-charming eyeroll at the ol’ ball-and-chain, but People Mag makes it clear that he was trying to tell the person not to compliment him. And it’s true, William is not beautiful and no one should say he is! Anyway, what else to say? Obviously, Kate’s outfit was an “homage” to something Diana wore back in the day. I’ve gotten so used to Kate’s Diana copykeening, it barely even registers anymore. If Kate isn’t copying her mother-in-law, she’s copying her sister-in-law. I will say this – Diana’s outfit reads as a power suit, while Kate’s Suzannah London suit looked more like a stewardess’s uniform. That being said, I do like the clean lines of the Suzannah dress.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a navy coat dress by Suzannah London for the naming of HMS Glasgow. Read on for more on Kate Middleton’s nautical look that harked back to Princess Diana. https://t.co/WutCS4JdE2 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 22, 2025