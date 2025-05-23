Lauren Sanchez wore Roberto Cavalli to the Cannes amfAR gala: yikes or fine?

The Cannes Film Festival is winding down, and the Closing Ceremony will be held this weekend. Thursday night was one of the final nights for big premieres, and you could tell that people are running low on energy across the board for these red carpets. Also happening last night: the annual amfAR gala adjacent to the festival. The gala was really a who’s who of “no thanks.” Kevin Spacey has been stalking around the festival this week, and he turned up at the amfAR gala for some reason. Disgusting. But on-brand for Cannes – they love Hollywood predators and abusers. One of the other big-name guests at the gala? Lauren Sanchez! She’s been around the festival all week, not attending any of the premieres or screenings, but attending some of the charity events. She walked the amfAR carpet solo, but Jeff Bezos was there, inside the event. Sanchez wore a Cavalli gown.

Paris Jackson wore a wacky dress to the amfAR gala, but overall, she looks pretty good.

Speaking of cleaning up nice, Cara Delevingne wore Ashi Studio. I find this rather boring fashion-wise, but I’m happy to see Cara looking so healthy and pulled-together.

Prince Harry’s cousins Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer were on the Cannes red carpet:

Aishwarya Rai wore Gaurav Gupta last night – she’s so beautiful!

Helen Mirren wore Badgley Mischka – I feel like this is very British (derogatory).

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

48 Responses to “Lauren Sanchez wore Roberto Cavalli to the Cannes amfAR gala: yikes or fine?”

  1. Just me says:
    May 23, 2025 at 7:43 am

    Oof. That first picture.
    She’s falling out if it all over the place.
    All that money, & this is une best she’s got.
    Just goes to show. Money cannot and will not ever buy class.

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      May 23, 2025 at 8:02 am

      I can’t decide which looks worse, the face or the tits.

      Reply
    • TOM says:
      May 23, 2025 at 10:01 am

      Let’s talk fit on the Lauren Sanchez number. That dress just has to be off-the-rack, not custom. It has built-in underwire. It obviously should sit on her rib cage but, because she’s wearing a dress that’s too far small for her chest, the underwire sits on the lower part of her bust. The center gore should be flush with her sternum, sitting right on it but there’s quite a gap.
      There are ways to do very low cut with impeccable fit. I hope Lauren Sanchez hires a stylist who will guide her towards clothes that show off the goods but also fit perfectly.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        May 23, 2025 at 10:17 am

        At this point, why even bother with the top half? I mean she wants to show off her boobs badly! Be done with it! Just do a Tara Reid and let them free! The only issue I see is that people will look at her nipples and think – are they what Jeff finds attractive? Ewwww.

        I think Jeff likes her tramp style so she won’t get a stylist that doesn’t show off the very expensive assets he bought.

      • Kristen from MA says:
        May 23, 2025 at 10:51 am

        Niecy Nash wears very lowcut necklines, but the fit is always impeccable. It can be done, but not by Sanchez, apparently.

      • Gabby says:
        May 23, 2025 at 12:23 pm

        Is that a pastie showing? YIKES! Don’t get me started on what I think used to be her lips.

    • olliesmom says:
      May 23, 2025 at 10:39 am

      Jeff pays a lot of money to maintain those so she’s got to put them on display.

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 23, 2025 at 7:43 am

    Lauren can’t help but look yikes—it’s just her trademark look.

    The Spencer sisters are pretty but kinda boring and Paris Jackson’s dress looks like a costume from Star Wars Endor.

    Reply
    • Tis True Tis True says:
      May 23, 2025 at 9:23 am

      What’s sad is that my first reaction was Yikes!, but then, actually a lot better than what she usually wears.

      Reply
  3. TN Democrat says:
    May 23, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Definitely yikes. The woman’s inflatables are about to fly out and poke someone. Fashion at Cannes has been all dull or misses this year.

    Reply
  4. Maja says:
    May 23, 2025 at 7:58 am

    My goodness … no.

    Reply
  5. SarahCS says:
    May 23, 2025 at 7:59 am

    It’s lunchtime here and I almost spit some soup out at “very British (derogatory)”. Outstanding work as always.

    My only quibble is the overall title, if anyone does not react YIKES to that they need to sit down and have a word with themselves. You could make this a dictionary definition of the word.

    Reply
  6. Caitlin says:
    May 23, 2025 at 7:59 am

    Those lips are very distracting

    Reply
  7. Sun says:
    May 23, 2025 at 8:00 am

    Paris looks incredibly beautiful and ethereal.

    Helen Mirren looks spectacular!!

    Not a Cara fan but I love the effect of her tattoos under the sheer gloves here.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      May 23, 2025 at 8:16 am

      At first glance, I didn’t recognize Cara. Maybe it’s weird makeup or angle.

      Reply
      • Sun says:
        May 23, 2025 at 8:50 am

        I would have believed it if you told me it was Lindsay Lohan! Weird angle was my first thought but would have to see other pics I guess.

  8. Gina says:
    May 23, 2025 at 8:01 am

    Lauren Sanchez dress – definitely yikes, at least in the way she wore it. As for Helen Mirren’s dress, I actually like it. It suits her.

    Reply
  9. Libra says:
    May 23, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Why are the Spencer twins there? What is their association with the film industry?

    Reply
  10. Honey says:
    May 23, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Yikes and bless your heart, Lauren. And i think Dame Helen looks smashing.

    Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      May 23, 2025 at 10:49 am

      She does, but man, that is some MAJOR retouching/photoshop going on with her face/neck! If you’ve seen her in “Mob Land” (which I *highly* recommend; GREAT show!), you can see her wrinkles are like trenches in her face. Before you come at me, I AM NOT SAYING THERE’S ANYTHING WRONG WITH THAT!!! Her face (and Pierce Brosnan’s face) on the show is what *natural aging* is, and she is to be applauded for not overly bowing to plastic surgery/nips and tucks (she has admitted to some work before). She is a beautiful woman with an envious figure!

      Reply
  11. Kitten says:
    May 23, 2025 at 8:52 am

    LOL the dress and the pose are so bad omg. Good for her thinking she’s the hottest shit on the planet, I guess. Jeff probably blows a lot of smoke up her ass.

    Reply
  12. manta says:
    May 23, 2025 at 9:19 am

    You could almost have skipped the question. I have a feeling that Lauren Sanchez and fine are words which will never be compatible as far as fashion is conerned.

    Reply
  13. wendy says:
    May 23, 2025 at 9:31 am

    It is yikes and I almost feel badly knowing what others say when she is barely out of earshot.

    Paris Jackson shows up the oddest places.
    The Spencer’s look like paper dolls that were posed and photographed.

    Helen Mirren looks AMAZING – – my heart wants those jewels to be real — not sure why we must hate all things British, I would love to pull out my frumpy florals from Jessica McClintock and swan about in a ridiculous hat and dainty little gloves and swan about having tea in the garden.

    Reply
  14. Angelica Schuyler says:
    May 23, 2025 at 9:32 am

    Paris Jackson’s dress is giving me all sorts of Judy Jetson, but not in a bad way. It works for her. Helen Mirren is channeling Eliza Doolittle meets Holly Golightly (because of the Tiffany Blue sash). And Lauren Sanchez…
    SMH…. What IS she channeling? Why is she always such a disaster? “Yikes” is an understatement. So much money, so little taste…..

    Reply
  15. Lois W says:
    May 23, 2025 at 9:35 am

    Does anyone else see the nip tape in the first pic of Jeff Bezozs’ blow up doll or is it me

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 23, 2025 at 10:13 am

      I thought so too but it’s a stray strand of hair that gives that impression.

      Reply
    • molly says:
      May 23, 2025 at 11:00 am

      YES, thank you!
      How are you with one of the richest guys on the planet and can’t even get your nip stickers tucked in properly?? All the plastic surgery and desperation is so pathetic and trashy on both their parts.

      Reply
  16. AMB says:
    May 23, 2025 at 9:45 am

    I may be in the minority but I think Helen Mirren wins this post for having the most interesting look. What is that necklace!

    Reply
  17. Giddy says:
    May 23, 2025 at 9:55 am

    Lauren Sanchez’ looks like a blow-up doll. If someone pricked her with a needle would she rapidly deflate and fly out the w indow? Miss Beeje Titsalot.

    Reply
  18. Traveller says:
    May 23, 2025 at 10:13 am

    I despise what she and bezos support and stand for so that will always be the only thing I see no matter how much money he throws at designers to dress her.

    Reply
  19. Lucille says:
    May 23, 2025 at 10:15 am

    She has achieved her final form as a trout.

    Reply
  20. QuiteContrary says:
    May 23, 2025 at 11:07 am

    Sanchez is frightening looking. So plastic.

    Aishwarya Rai, by stark contrast, is stunning. She starred in one of my favorite comfort movies, “Bride and Prejudice,” a delightful melding of Jane Austen and Bollywood.

    Reply
  21. blue says:
    May 23, 2025 at 11:39 am

    Did Sanchez ever have any concept of “good taste” pre-Bezos? Is he the one who insists she show nearly everything or was it her innate exhibitionism that snagged him?
    Helen Mirren looks wonderful!
    Love the dress & choker on the Spencer in white.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 23, 2025 at 12:06 pm

      She’s had the fake boobs for a while and never really hid them but didn’t show them off like this before she met Bezos. It’s worth Googling old pics of her as a cautionary tale against too much PS if nothing else. She was really gorgeous–kinda looked like Catherine Zeta Jones–before she fell off a cliff with all the cosmetic surgeries.

      Reply
  22. L4Frimaire says:
    May 23, 2025 at 12:20 pm

    That dress does not fit Sanchez at all. We don’t need to see half of her breast implants. Why is she always exposing so much cleavage? She also looks very stocky in it. It’s not a good look for her. This woman actually is smart and accomplished so why she dresses like a two-bit starlet is beyond me. The other outfits on these women are boring. Overall is Cannes doing anything this year? Seriously asking.

    Reply
  23. Lynne says:
    May 23, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    Second pic is photoshopped. They smoothed the …..pauses…..overflow…..and the back.

    Reply
  24. Sasha says:
    May 23, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    I feel like Cara has been given something of the Lindsay Lohan treatment? Which is to say – the best work money can buy. Looking very fresh and fabulous!

    Reply
  25. Jen says:
    May 23, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    What is it about the sequins placement on Lauren’s dress that makes it look like hand prints all over her body?

    Care Delevingne looks unrecognizable to me.

    Reply

