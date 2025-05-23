Lauren Sanchez wore Roberto Cavalli to the Cannes amfAR gala: yikes or fine?

The Cannes Film Festival is winding down, and the Closing Ceremony will be held this weekend. Thursday night was one of the final nights for big premieres, and you could tell that people are running low on energy across the board for these red carpets. Also happening last night: the annual amfAR gala adjacent to the festival. The gala was really a who’s who of “no thanks.” Kevin Spacey has been stalking around the festival this week, and he turned up at the amfAR gala for some reason. Disgusting. But on-brand for Cannes – they love Hollywood predators and abusers. One of the other big-name guests at the gala? Lauren Sanchez! She’s been around the festival all week, not attending any of the premieres or screenings, but attending some of the charity events. She walked the amfAR carpet solo, but Jeff Bezos was there, inside the event. Sanchez wore a Cavalli gown.

Paris Jackson wore a wacky dress to the amfAR gala, but overall, she looks pretty good.

Speaking of cleaning up nice, Cara Delevingne wore Ashi Studio. I find this rather boring fashion-wise, but I’m happy to see Cara looking so healthy and pulled-together.

Prince Harry’s cousins Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer were on the Cannes red carpet:

Aishwarya Rai wore Gaurav Gupta last night – she’s so beautiful!

Helen Mirren wore Badgley Mischka – I feel like this is very British (derogatory).