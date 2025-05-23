Lauren Sanchez wore Roberto Cavalli to the Cannes amfAR gala: yikes or fine?

The Cannes Film Festival is winding down, and the Closing Ceremony will be held this weekend. Thursday night was one of the final nights for big premieres, and you could tell that people are running low on energy across the board for these red carpets. Also happening last night: the annual amfAR gala adjacent to the festival. The gala was really a who’s who of “no thanks.” Kevin Spacey has been stalking around the festival this week, and he turned up at the amfAR gala for some reason. Disgusting. But on-brand for Cannes – they love Hollywood predators and abusers. One of the other big-name guests at the gala? Lauren Sanchez! She’s been around the festival all week, not attending any of the premieres or screenings, but attending some of the charity events. She walked the amfAR carpet solo, but Jeff Bezos was there, inside the event. Sanchez wore a Cavalli gown.
Paris Jackson wore a wacky dress to the amfAR gala, but overall, she looks pretty good.
Speaking of cleaning up nice, Cara Delevingne wore Ashi Studio. I find this rather boring fashion-wise, but I’m happy to see Cara looking so healthy and pulled-together.
Prince Harry’s cousins Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer were on the Cannes red carpet:
Aishwarya Rai wore Gaurav Gupta last night – she’s so beautiful!
Helen Mirren wore Badgley Mischka – I feel like this is very British (derogatory).
Oof. That first picture.
She’s falling out if it all over the place.
All that money, & this is une best she’s got.
Just goes to show. Money cannot and will not ever buy class.
I can’t decide which looks worse, the face or the tits.
I think the answer is yes.
Both.
Her face is freakishly scary. I don’t understand why people go for such drastic measures with plastic surgery. It looks so awful!!
Let’s talk fit on the Lauren Sanchez number. That dress just has to be off-the-rack, not custom. It has built-in underwire. It obviously should sit on her rib cage but, because she’s wearing a dress that’s too far small for her chest, the underwire sits on the lower part of her bust. The center gore should be flush with her sternum, sitting right on it but there’s quite a gap.
There are ways to do very low cut with impeccable fit. I hope Lauren Sanchez hires a stylist who will guide her towards clothes that show off the goods but also fit perfectly.
At this point, why even bother with the top half? I mean she wants to show off her boobs badly! Be done with it! Just do a Tara Reid and let them free! The only issue I see is that people will look at her nipples and think – are they what Jeff finds attractive? Ewwww.
I think Jeff likes her tramp style so she won’t get a stylist that doesn’t show off the very expensive assets he bought.
Niecy Nash wears very lowcut necklines, but the fit is always impeccable. It can be done, but not by Sanchez, apparently.
Is that a pastie showing? YIKES! Don’t get me started on what I think used to be her lips.
Jeff pays a lot of money to maintain those so she’s got to put them on display.
Lauren can’t help but look yikes—it’s just her trademark look.
The Spencer sisters are pretty but kinda boring and Paris Jackson’s dress looks like a costume from Star Wars Endor.
What’s sad is that my first reaction was Yikes!, but then, actually a lot better than what she usually wears.
Definitely yikes. The woman’s inflatables are about to fly out and poke someone. Fashion at Cannes has been all dull or misses this year.
They’re forever yachting, so maybe the inflatables are actually permanent flotation devices?
Breasts should not look like they are about to explode.
My goodness … no.
It’s lunchtime here and I almost spit some soup out at “very British (derogatory)”. Outstanding work as always.
My only quibble is the overall title, if anyone does not react YIKES to that they need to sit down and have a word with themselves. You could make this a dictionary definition of the word.
Those lips are very distracting
I feel like they are a badly done business card.
I see what you did there. 😀
Paris looks incredibly beautiful and ethereal.
Helen Mirren looks spectacular!!
Not a Cara fan but I love the effect of her tattoos under the sheer gloves here.
At first glance, I didn’t recognize Cara. Maybe it’s weird makeup or angle.
I would have believed it if you told me it was Lindsay Lohan! Weird angle was my first thought but would have to see other pics I guess.
Lauren Sanchez dress – definitely yikes, at least in the way she wore it. As for Helen Mirren’s dress, I actually like it. It suits her.
Why are the Spencer twins there? What is their association with the film industry?
Yikes and bless your heart, Lauren. And i think Dame Helen looks smashing.
She does, but man, that is some MAJOR retouching/photoshop going on with her face/neck! If you’ve seen her in “Mob Land” (which I *highly* recommend; GREAT show!), you can see her wrinkles are like trenches in her face. Before you come at me, I AM NOT SAYING THERE’S ANYTHING WRONG WITH THAT!!! Her face (and Pierce Brosnan’s face) on the show is what *natural aging* is, and she is to be applauded for not overly bowing to plastic surgery/nips and tucks (she has admitted to some work before). She is a beautiful woman with an envious figure!
LOL the dress and the pose are so bad omg. Good for her thinking she’s the hottest shit on the planet, I guess. Jeff probably blows a lot of smoke up her ass.
Literally! Gotta fill those boobs and lips somehow 😆
You could almost have skipped the question. I have a feeling that Lauren Sanchez and fine are words which will never be compatible as far as fashion is conerned.
It is yikes and I almost feel badly knowing what others say when she is barely out of earshot.
Paris Jackson shows up the oddest places.
The Spencer’s look like paper dolls that were posed and photographed.
Helen Mirren looks AMAZING – – my heart wants those jewels to be real — not sure why we must hate all things British, I would love to pull out my frumpy florals from Jessica McClintock and swan about in a ridiculous hat and dainty little gloves and swan about having tea in the garden.
Paris Jackson’s dress is giving me all sorts of Judy Jetson, but not in a bad way. It works for her. Helen Mirren is channeling Eliza Doolittle meets Holly Golightly (because of the Tiffany Blue sash). And Lauren Sanchez…
SMH…. What IS she channeling? Why is she always such a disaster? “Yikes” is an understatement. So much money, so little taste…..
Does anyone else see the nip tape in the first pic of Jeff Bezozs’ blow up doll or is it me
I thought so too but it’s a stray strand of hair that gives that impression.
YES, thank you!
How are you with one of the richest guys on the planet and can’t even get your nip stickers tucked in properly?? All the plastic surgery and desperation is so pathetic and trashy on both their parts.
I may be in the minority but I think Helen Mirren wins this post for having the most interesting look. What is that necklace!
Looks like giant aquamarine stones with Tahitian pearls.
Lauren Sanchez’ looks like a blow-up doll. If someone pricked her with a needle would she rapidly deflate and fly out the w indow? Miss Beeje Titsalot.
I despise what she and bezos support and stand for so that will always be the only thing I see no matter how much money he throws at designers to dress her.
She has achieved her final form as a trout.
😂
Sanchez is frightening looking. So plastic.
Aishwarya Rai, by stark contrast, is stunning. She starred in one of my favorite comfort movies, “Bride and Prejudice,” a delightful melding of Jane Austen and Bollywood.
Did Sanchez ever have any concept of “good taste” pre-Bezos? Is he the one who insists she show nearly everything or was it her innate exhibitionism that snagged him?
Helen Mirren looks wonderful!
Love the dress & choker on the Spencer in white.
She’s had the fake boobs for a while and never really hid them but didn’t show them off like this before she met Bezos. It’s worth Googling old pics of her as a cautionary tale against too much PS if nothing else. She was really gorgeous–kinda looked like Catherine Zeta Jones–before she fell off a cliff with all the cosmetic surgeries.
That dress does not fit Sanchez at all. We don’t need to see half of her breast implants. Why is she always exposing so much cleavage? She also looks very stocky in it. It’s not a good look for her. This woman actually is smart and accomplished so why she dresses like a two-bit starlet is beyond me. The other outfits on these women are boring. Overall is Cannes doing anything this year? Seriously asking.
Second pic is photoshopped. They smoothed the …..pauses…..overflow…..and the back.
I feel like Cara has been given something of the Lindsay Lohan treatment? Which is to say – the best work money can buy. Looking very fresh and fabulous!
What is it about the sequins placement on Lauren’s dress that makes it look like hand prints all over her body?
Care Delevingne looks unrecognizable to me.