Mail: Why hasn’t Duchess Meghan restocked her raspberry jam?!

Many in the British media are still crying, screaming and raging about the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever product line. The line sold out in under an hour back in early April, and nothing has been restocked as of this writing. Meghan has even indicated that As Ever products should be thought of as limited-edition “seasonal drops” which are only available for sale for a short amount of time. Incidentally, I think that’s a mistake, if that’s really Meghan’s business model. I understand some of the products will be seasonal, with limited supplies (like the honey), but there’s no reason why her jam/spread can’t be her signature product with restocks available in a timely manner. Same with the shortbread mix, crepe mix and teas. Anyway, the Mail is whining about the lack of restocks… on products which are not even available in the UK.
Nearly two months after it first launched Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand is facing questions over why its sold-out products have still not been restocked. The Duchess of Sussex released her ‘As Ever’ line, first teased more than a year ago under a different name, on April 2 with the limited pieces hitting her online site at eye-watering prices.
The eight products on sale included a wildflower honey with honeycomb, priced at an eye-watering $28 (£21.60), and some flower sprinkles at $15 (£11.60). Meanwhile, a jar of raspberry jam set punters back $14 (£10.80), while the abundance of other goods on sale included shortbread and crepe mixes, both being sold for $14, alongside various herbal tea mixes for £12 (£9.30 each). Fans snapped up the unique product range within minutes, with the range selling out within just half an hour of going live.
But now, nearly two months later, keen shoppers who had initially hoped to get their hands on the exclusive product range have been left bitterly disappointed. All of the sold-out stock is still unavailable to purchase online.
At the time of the opening day, critics had began to question the success of the 43-year-old’s latest business venture. It was claimed the items had been made available in small quantities and then quickly marked as sold out in order to generate interest. One industry insider told MailOnline: ‘Showing that there is a sell out is very common for new brands to fake demand. There is no warehouse full of jams.’
Now, Mark Borkowski, one of the UK’s leading publicity gurus and crisis managers, has described Meghan’s management of the sold-out launch as ‘chaos’, questioning ‘what the true story is’ behind the long-standing unavailable products. Reflecting on how offering no explanation for the lack of stock could be harming her brand’s image, Mr Borkowski told Newsweek: ‘As soon as nothing’s happening, people as questions but therefore her PR has always been chaos. Maybe the fact it’s not restocking gives them the opportunity to refresh the story, but there’s just no logic and now of course questions are going to be asked. Do they have the answers?’
The expert even theorised that perhaps Meghan could be being ‘let down by the very people who were surprised by her success’. Nevertheless, despite the ongoing stock issues, Mr Borkowski was quick to stress that Meghan’s public image of ‘create noise, create chaos’, has continued ‘business as normal’.
Were Borkowski’s comments generated by AI? What is he even trying to say? That Meghan is purposefully not restocking her products to cause chaos and get more attention? And the claim about As Ever only having low stock to begin with is horses-t. Meghan hoped that the products would sell well, but I think even she was surprised by how quickly her fans snapped up everything. And if she ever puts that raspberry spread on sale again, I’m buying multiple bottles, I can tell you that. Anyway, all of this to say… when is the next product drop? And will Meghan adjust her stock for the next drop? If it’s seasonal, is she waiting until summer officially starts? Meaning, in about a month? Will we get a new jam flavor? Strawberry this time? Or maybe blueberry.
Another click-bait, sh!t-stirring article from the Fail for the haters. Yawn.
Yup. RENT IS DUE and the left behind Windsors surely aren’t gonna help them make it.
Why can’t they focus on Kate who mispronounced Glasgow. They don’t pay Meghan. Yet everyday they have something negative to say. There’s enough gossip within that family and the poor turn out for royalty visits. Are they looking into Andrew connection to a Chinese spy? They said very little about Virginia car accident and death. I have zero respect for that disgusting press n family. Kate needs to take a public speaking course ASAP. She can’t memorize a speech that’s 1 sentence it’s a joke. I know I’m being bitchy but it’s a joke how the bar is so damn low for Kate. I get flashbacks about how I was treated in my career in those early n later years🤮. It’s not easy being a person with HUE in this world.
She did just say she’s excited about something in the works coming soon, so I’m sure we’re going to see another product drop sooner than later.
I sure hope so! I’m *sparingly* using my last jar of the raspberry spread, to make it last!
Aseverofficial instagram has been teasing what looks like some teas. I also remember a post featuring strawberries so that may be the next jam. I didn’t get anything the first drop and I’m hoping to get something this time.
I’m not interested in all the racist British press whining but I’m waiting for the next drop of As Ever goodies too…
Me either, but I am interested in a blueberry 🫐 spread especially if it’s an As Ever product.
I’ve been checking the As Ever site every morning since Meghan said that she was excited about something dropping soon.
Haha! So have I. Almost obsessively! lol. I know we’ll get an email announcing when a drop is coming, but I’d still like to get a “jump” on the line lol. Everything went SO FAST!
Well if someone said that they’ll do seasonal drops, then that would lead me to believe that they will do another drop when the season changes. Since it’s still Spring that would explain why there isn’t a new drop.
That being said she’s definitely done stuff in the last few weeks that would indicate that she’s working on new products. Her and Lily making the strawberry jam or spread, in the kitchen. Her with the Simplici-Teas like a week ago. She may release something around the 4th or late June. Either way she has a business plan, why do they care? Don’t they plan not to buy it because they hate her?
Incidentally I always thought that even though she was going to do seasonal drops, that she was just build upon her existing product base and sell the most popular thing from the previous drop as well. I don’t think she anticipated how well everything sold out, so she may have a little bit of a backlog but I could see the jam and the Honey being a constant offering.
Ask for this guy’s other comments about how much she actually had available for sale, this is just more of them trying to minimize anything that she does. If Meghan sells out something it wasn’t a lot for sale to begin with. If Meghan gets an award is not a prestigious award anyway. If Meghan tops a chart, it doesn’t really matter or was paid for or something else. Her achievements are never good enough, and everyone else’s are over exaggerated.
yeah I think its clear from her IG that she is planning to release more products relatively soon (maybe in the next month?)
That said, i do want to know when she is going to restock the raspberry jam bc that stuff is amazing and I’m so stingy with mine until she releases more lol. It’s like a teaspoon on top of vanilla ice cream haha.
I tried to be stingy but my jam was gone very very quickly, lol.
I finished jam in 4 days. I ate it by the spoonful. It was SO good.
It really is delicious and one of the things I like about it is that it’s a little thinner than a lot of jam so its easier to spread. I found my 4th grader eating some and I had to cut him off in a hurry. But he loves Meghan soooo what can I do lol. (he found her show very soothing.)
That jam/spread is soooooo good. I hope we get more with the next batch of products. I managed to order two jars, gave one to a friend, and ended up regretting. Ugh!
I have a feeling that that raspberry spread will be the biggest seller of all the items she puts out, because it’s just amazingly good.
The berries should be starting to ripen in June. Maybe then. She might not use any frozen berries.
This!
Sometimes “seasonal” means they make a product when fresh ingredients are readily available.
I don’t go to my local apple orchard and whine about them not cranking out more fresh apple cider in June … because their apple harvest starts in September.
The Mail is desperate for clicks.
That is all.
Blah, blah, blah. Now it’s news when something doesn’t happen. I’ll admit, though, that I don’t anticipate ever getting any of the As Ever products – they’ll always be sold out before I get a chance.
I feel like she did an insta showing her making strawberry jam a little bit back. Maybe that was a hint at a strawberry jam. Which I would buy. But I really want some more of the raspberry.
Most retailers would be ecstatic for their product to be so popular that it sells out, but I guess that just gauche American capitalism. Apparently when some button-tastic old lady dress sells out because of “Kate effect” that’s a good thing, but when something Meghan produces sells out that’s bad for… reasons? hmmm, okay
I was able to get two jams, one of everything else, and didn’t buy the cookie mix. Everything was/is good but I will buy as many jams as allowed next time because we’re almost out and it’s delicious. There’s still a lot on social about the products and I think there will be even more demand because of that and the great reviews of the actual taste and quality.
Do not know Meghan’s business plan but I will purchase whatever I need from whatever she drops. I want some decorative dish towels and pot holders, as well as jam and a new frothier. Always funny how these gutter rags and many others pocket watch this couple. Happy to see they just rise above the noise.
This! I want the food items but I love kitchen things. I’d love dish towels and I want that cutting board/cheese(?) board she used for her fruit rainbow. It’s been on my mind since I saw that episode. I had a game night with some friends and made a mini charcuterie board but need a nice new cutting/cheese board.
Your Royal Highness, I’m ready to give you all my money…please drop some fun products soon 😍
Whatever she does, she better start shipping to Canada. I want flower sprinkles!!
What does a PR expert know about the food business? Meghan has been teasing a new drop for days now so it’s probably around the corner. And then the DM will complain about that too. Anyway why is the DM concerned about this Meghan’s products don’t sell in the UK.
He’s one of their “go to” PR “experts” and he’s always wrong about everything – except for the one time he (I think it was he) actually admitted that Meghan was in all likehood making a LOT of money in Suits residuals (not Netflix streaming) and residuals from other films in which she had appeared, and that due to contracts and unions etc. it would not be the mere pittance that derangers had been claiming.
I am certain her haters miss her more than her fans at this point. They want to buy those products, so they can’t wait for them to be available again. These people seriously need a new hobby. Go talk about brexit or something.
You don’t just kick out enough jars of a niche product to meet global demand overnight. That’s not how development, production, distribution, or launch of a small business works. She’s not Smuckers. Just because there’s global demand doesn’t mean she has global supply.
Small-batch products are often labor- and material-intensive. Especially if one is working with a specific seasonal good. Aldi does this all the time—they’ll put out one type of shrimp as an Aldi Find, but it’s only around for a couple of weeks.
This is embarrassing for the royal family. Imagine how unimportant you must be if your media pays more attention to some pots of jam on another continent than on the principal figures in the family.
I want more cookie mix. I got 2 boxes, plus some extra flower sprinkles. I made the second box with my 2 year old son (he was on flower sprinkle duty) for my mom’s birthday. I also want some jam. I would totally buy extra stuff as well!
Especially, when you have pots of jam of your own on sale.
It really is embarrassing for them. And hilarious for us.
Somebody – and especially when HRH Meghan’s spreads aren’t even available for them to buy over on salty isle! Why would anyone care about products they can’t even purchase?
She’s been hinting new stuff for weeks. I would imagine there will be a new drop in a few weeks closer to the start of summer. Her last podcast is next Tuesday I believe. She’s been hinting stuff with new teas, maybe something with flowers and as someone posted above I’m pretty sure there was a strawberry jam clip.
Just here to say the raspberry spread is DELICIOUS!!
Not overly sweet.
Love it on an english muffin.
Sometimes i forget it is in the fridge and then go looking for a snack and think…i have jam!
(yes, i know, technically not jam)
I didn’t score any As Ever jam, but there’s a black cherry spread from Croatia that I love. It’s delicious as a dollop on top of good fresh ricotta. (One that’s not salty)
The raspberry spread might be delicious like that.
That reminds me – one of my favorite breakfasts is a slice of ezekiel (or other grainy) bread, toasted so the edges are slightly too brown, smeared with fresh ricotta and black cherry preserves. It has a similar flavor profile to the amazing black cherry tart from a famous bakery in Rome (burnt edges and all) and it transports me there 🙂
I love cherry spread and am always looking for a good source. Would you mind sharing the name of the Croatian company, @North of Boston?
I planted nasturtiums this spring so I can make my own flower sprinkles.
“At the time of the opening day, critics had began to question the success of the 43-year-old’s latest business venture”
Please. The critics are always questioning her. What do you mean they had begun? They have never ended!
Questions: does Meghan make the jams herself and does she make them from berries she has grown herself? I do this and I can only make as much as I have berries for and can’t make more until the next year when I have more berries. My friends know that when it’s gone, it’s gone until the next season.
I doubt she literally grows them herself. A distinction a friend made once when I was being overly ambitious when planning my garden:
“Are you looking to be a gardener or a farmer? Because those are 2 very different things.”
Meghan has a gorgeous garden, but she’s not a farmer.
AsEver is probably working with certain growers to source the raspberries and other ingredients. But they’d still be basing production schedules and output on that season’s crops. And when it’s gone, it’s gone. And I’m okay with that. I think the world could do with a bit more of that when it comes to food products. Seasonal stuff is only available in season, and only for so long.
She can’t do that many herself. She is probably preparing the ones she is gifting to her friends, family, key investors, etc. That would be the videos we are getting. But, as far as it is known, she is working with a small team. So, it will be some time As Ever is gonna go with international shipping.
No she did post a video clip of production the jars getting the labels attached at some facility.
I’m one of the ones that got the…sorry..wish we had enough emails and that I would be getting something on the next batch, etc. I haven’t gotten anything since that email and also didn’t get a refund for the products I purchased.
I would think (hope) she sends the next batch out to those of us that already paid and didn’t receive anything first?
I’m pretty surprised by the lack of communication and no refund quite honestly. And there’s no way to contact anyone there via the website or email that went out.
The website says to email – info@asever.com if there are any problems. I’m also surprised they haven’t gotten back to you.
Did anyone else notice that Meghan is doing seasonal products and all of a sudden Kate decided to produce seasonal videos? Just my observation.
Yes to the strawberry jam. Can’t stand raspberry so couldn’t get in on that.