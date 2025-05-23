Mail: Duchess Meghan ‘threw her toys out of the pram’ over British Vogue in 2022

I’m telling you, it’s incredibly curious to watch as this “Edward Enninful beefed with the Duchess of Sussex” story is being promoted everywhere in the British media. It’s extremely odd, and it feels like we’ll find out what this is really about in a few weeks or months. Like, Enninful will be put in charge of something to do with King Charles’s foundation and suddenly things will click into place. Sidenote: I still remember the “Meghan wants a Dior contract” storyline, which was hyped for weeks, only for Camilla to stagger outside in Dior and bam, everything made sense. Anyway, in the past week, we’ve heard that Enninful and Meghan fell out in 2022 when she “demanded” a British Vogue cover, only he refused to give her one, and then he was mad because she didn’t want a non-cover feature. There’s also been a weird amount of historical revisionism around Meghan’s British Vogue guest-editorship in 2019. As I said, curious all around. Well, the Mail’s royalist talk show had even more nasty things to say about Meghan re: her falling out with Enninful.
There have long been rumours amid fashion circles that [Enninful and the Duchess of Sussex] fell out over a planned feature in British Vogue about the Duke and Duchess’s charitable work in 2022. Now, the Mail’s team of unrivalled royal experts have delved into the truth behind Meghan and Edward’s friendship on the latest episode of Palace Confidential, questioning whether the style stalwart has become an ‘honorary member’ of the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’.
‘One of Meghan’s friends was the editor of British Vogue,’ Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, said. ‘Or he certainly used to be…The video was them wearing party hats, and they talked about their shared love of mint tea. Anyway, they were besties for a while these two. Then it clearly went badly wrong and they did that classic modern thing of unfollowing each other on social media but it was known that they were really not on speaking terms anymore.’
Pointing to a ‘very interesting’ article in the Mail on Sunday written by his colleague Charlotte Griffiths, Richard said it reveals ‘what actually went wrong’.
‘Meghan was hoping that Enninful would run in Vogue a big number on the [Sussexes’] charitable work,’ he explained. ‘This is going back to 2022 and she was hoping there would be a special that was to coincide with Meghan’s appearance at the One Young World Summit. I think she hoped for a cover of Vogue as well as a big spread online as well as the magazine. But it didn’t happen.’
Although the Duchess is said to have been relaxed with ‘no expectations’, her team supposedly had ‘high expectations for the piece’. A source told the MoS they were ‘expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. ‘He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month.’
Adding his own commentary on Palace Confidential, Richard said: ‘I think the problem was he had already designated a cover to the great former supermodel Linda Evangelista. It was a really striking cover and presumably they had been negotiating for ages.’
According to insiders, Meghan’s project needed a full production team including photographers, videographers, stylists and editors to shoot exclusive images and film an in-depth video feature with the royal couple. Shelving it is said to have caused irreparable damage to Meghan and Edward’s friendship.
‘Edward was furious to have lost the project, as were the powers that be at Conde Nast,’ a source told the MoS. The newspaper approached the Duchess of Sussex and Enninful for comment.
Richard added: ‘Meghan was so disappointed that it sounds like she threw her toys out of the pram and never spoke to Edward again.’
Turning back to her role as host, Jo turned to Rebecca and said: ‘On another note, the Sussexes do fall out with a lot of people, don’t they?’
‘I wonder if Edward Enninful has been given honorary membership of the Sussex Survivors Club?’ Rebecca said. ‘Oh, he may well have a t-shirt,’ Jo joked. ‘He could design the t-shirt.’
None of this matters, but it’s driving me crazy that no one is worried that this story makes zero sense. Meghan wanted a cover, but really she didn’t have huge expectations, Enninful told her she wouldn’t get the cover, and it would have been really expensive to shoot a feature, but she turned down a feature and Enninful’s bosses were furious, no money was spent on the expensive feature which Meghan turned down, Meghan threw her toys out of the pram by turning down the feature, and Enninful and Meghan unfollowed each other on social media, even though she wasn’t on Instagram in 2022. Like, what are we doing here? And why all of the Enninful/Vogue stories in 2025? Something is going to happen to make this story click into place, I promise.
Enninful has been all over Cannes this week. Interesting.
Sounds like he is mad at her for not being mad at vogue? Like “ha, you’re not getting the cover!” and she just shrugs.
“Now, the Mail’s team of unrivalled royal experts” I….. seriously???
As Kaiser noted she didn’t have social media in 2022 so how could they unfollow each other? If your going to lie at least make it a reasonable one. And yes this story doesn’t make sense, but as usual it’s Meghan that pitched a fit even though everyone else described in the story are the ones that are described as being frustrated and angry. Her saying no is throwing her toys out of the pram. Instead of no as a complete sentence which apparently isn’t allowed for her.
Something else I noticed recently, when they were review bombing WLM. Long-term friends of theirs are described as sycophants, or being ” afraid” of Meghan and everyone else that they have business relationships with that end are the people that actually know them. I have a feeling that these people are cutoff because they are the ones who eventually are always found out to be spilling to the press. So we’ll see about Edward later this summer I’m sure.
Yeah it’s the fact that they’re claiming they unfollowed each other on SM that gets me. Bc how? Makes zero sense.
Jais, it’s not just that for me. It’s the fact that Duchess Meghan stopped having anything to do with British media (be it the tabloids or any magazines) back in 2020 when she left that island. All her subsequent interviews etc after 2020 were with American magazines/media. No one had Duchess Meghan’s (or Prince Harry) phone number outside of Archiwell or Duchess Meghan’s representatives, none of whom would leak any of this. The Duchess had her hands full at that time, with a toddler and the Sussexes were in heavy production of their Netflix show Harry and Meghan. Prince Harry was soon releasing Spare, etc. I don’t see them getting involved with Vogue UK or anyone else outside of Netflix for that matter. None of these stories make any sense, like at all.
To be fair, the Mail does have a team of “unrivaled royal experts”. No one can compete with them when it comes to making sh*t up. The world burns around us and the Mail is writing about Meghan beefing with a fashion editor (checks notes) three years ago. Tone deaf and timely. That’s the Mail.
We’re about to see Comeback Kate on the cover of British Vogue, aren’t we?
That is what it feels like. Either Kate or Camilla is negotiating for a cover and they are first making sure to lie to everyone that how much Meghan wanted it, but couldn’t get it.
Ding ding ding! You’re probably right. And I’m an old so I love and respect Linda Evangelista but for anyone to think Vogue would prefer a cover with her over Meghan…just no.
Edward is paying what is now becoming the price to be paid for getting the future King and Queen’s approval: Smear Meghan (and Harry, bonus) in the media, make sure to include the key message “It’s all Meghan’s fault” and you’re in the clique.
Spot on!!
We need a like button.
Ah yes I think you are right. The dior playbook.
Exactly where my thoughts went.. especially because Eden is involved it has a WanK stench to it.
Wasn’t there a weird story about Kate and a cover for Vogue a few months back.
“ One of Meghan’s friends was the editor of British Vogue.”
Ermmmm, no. Besties? He wishes!
Was he at her wedding?
He wants a knighthood like Beckham but he’s always been sly and bitchy so he’ll do it this way.
The rats are so obvious in their hate fest. Edward is a dreadful gossip and couldn’t keep Meghan’s 40 at 40 secret. Sucks to be Edward.
+1. Sounds like this was a standard business opportunity that didn’t work out for a variety of totally normal, professional reasons. And once talks ended, she had no reason to be connected with him and just…moved on.
This endless, “Meghan was a tyrant four years ago, I PROMISE!!” media trend is tiresome and pathetic.
This story is so weird. Is it about Edward or about vogue/conde nast? Edward has already thrown his lot in with the Windsors when he wrote that ridiculous profile of Charles (and got dragged for it). Is Meghan getting a cover of something and they are trying to get ahead of it or damage it? As Kaiser said this is about something for sure.
2 questions? Who is this story benefitting?
How is this story benefitting Kate?
Okay, third question,
Is the daily mail aiming to get sued? Because this story sandwiched between the Diddy story feels like someone is trying to get a reaction.
It will be amazing to see Meghan on the cover of American Vogue.
Yes, that will be another coup for Anna.
Kaiser, you make perfect sense with this nonsensical narrative being timed for some other purpose that will soon be known.
Edward Enninful should be absolutely ASHAMED of himself. By keeping silent he is sanctioning this abuse of HRH Meghan. It’s disgusting. And if he thinks they wouldn’t turn on him in an instant, he’s fooling himself.
As for the story, every accusations is a confession with those folks. So I’m reality, they are describing the on record behavior of Chuckles and his mistress queen, and William the Terrible.
Meghan has never in her entire working history behaved the way those people are describing. There has never been one single story about her throwing tantrums or treating staff on set with anything other than kindness and respect. In fact, it’s been the complete opposite. Her reputation is one of care and consideration of every single person on set, regardless of their job.
Edward Enniful is not going to say anything about this. He has a new project coming out in September and he wants the British press on his siide.
That’s something I wonder about. So let’s say someone is not necessarily planting or leaking. But they also don’t want heat from the press by going against the lies. So they just stay silent. People could put a simple statement out refuting a lie. But then they’re afraid the tabloid press will go after them. It’s still a cowardly look.
I don’t personally know Edward or Anna Wintour. What I know, Anna supported Meghan on the record and made it clear there is nothing wrong about a woman who wants to work, while the tabloids were trying to make her look evil for getting up early and working. On the other hand, Edward made a bitchy comment about how Meghan didn’t know her place. Edward may be talented, but he is more busy kissing the asses of BRF. That may be how you make it in UK, but that behavior doesn’t translate to the global audience well.
One more thing. I used to believe that the racist stereotyping of Meghan as an angry Black woman, the creation of Jason Knauf. Because he is an American.
However, I have realised that British racism is as insidious and probably even more violent that American racism.
Atleast in America, there is pushback, Black people are represented in significant ways in the media.
In Britain, however, the media has free reign. And they have an audience that is hungry for racist content.
One thing that’s clear is that it seems to be on the right side of the Windsors, certain Brits have to put down or be ok with tabloids using them as an example of someone H&M have fallen out with who then side up to team palace lol.
We see tv presenters like Lorraine etc constantly say nasty stuff about H&M & then yuck it up with Camilla & Co at the palace. Then there was the incessant tabloid rumours about Sussexes falling out with the Beckhams (when there’s been no evidence of a relationship) followed by Beckhams getting invites to state dinners & various royal events. Now it’s King’s trust ambassador Edward.
I think the tabloids feel they’ve rinsed the family beef & with the uk & Montecito sides not talking there’s not much new material for the tabloids but they need new fodder for constant H/M feud & Meghan villain stories. They don’t have access in Montecito but the machine needs to be fed. So that’s why they are revisiting past experiences of Meghan’s time in the BRF & finding new angles . It’s why they were so excited with the Gwyneth/meghan rivalry stuff until Gwyneth said take me out of the group chat. It’s even better if the person for these palace & tabloid bait is someone that they feel Meghan has/had a decent relationship with & is now siding with the palace. So now it’s Edward & it will be interesting to see what’s his reward. Maybe he will get a royal first for his new project
Anyway frankly it’s embarrassing that the body representing the uk head of state has to expend so much energy to show people prefer it over someone they said was a c list actress from LA. A very insecure institution frankly
This story makes absolutely no sense. Plus Meghan has not shown any inclination that she’s interested in being featured in British publications. The British press is always crying that she doesn’t include the UK in her projects.
Agreed I think the story is completely made up. Meghan had archetypes released in late summer 2022 and was on cover of the cut for its 2022 September issue & had a postponed variety cover- all to promote the podcast. Given the timing of the Fail’s fiction if there was any chance she was going to do something with Vogue for a September issue it would have been to promote the podcast not a single one young world speech & Vogue would definitely have wanted an exclusive.
I don’t think this story is true. No idea if Meghan & Edward are still on decent terms but I’m more curious as to what Edward is getting out of his name being dragged into this palace& tabloid confection. I think we’ll find out when his new project launches.
The tabloids have to keep making Meghan and Harry look bad so the British public will forgive Charles and William for their awful behavior towards them.
Enninful is a past editor of vogue but why can he not get a tailored fit on his clothes.
Agree With @abritguest above and @me at home
I think enninful sounds like a hanger on or trojan horse for meghan. They were friends now they are not , ok… so? Tried to collaborate, and it fell through… and… that happens, friends try again down the road, they dont brief against the other . Unkess they have sonething to hide or are trying to win at something for someone else’s agenda. So.. literally NOT ever friends.
It honestly sounds like this narrative is meant to shame Meghan for not staying friends with everyone. Like, if you show your colors to meghan, she is going to back away and focus on others like her. People who value people , not lie or maniapulate facts. So any end to friendship or professional collaboration is on them.
So Enninful is trying to reclaim his image bc if meghan doent work with someone they are the problem. and enninful will be used to suggest That who he is friends with ( some upcoming royal narrative) is A better person than meghan [ in war waged on meghan] because of enninfuls ‘friendship’.
Well the racist rats have their black bete noire to counter Tyler Perry and Oprah.
See? Meghan is a hateful figure – just ask Edward (Enninful) and Sophie (Chandauka) (!) 😂
Just realised the coincidental names to the Edinburghs.
Good point! I didn’t even clock that it may also be about showing- see we aren’t racist H&M fall out with Black people too- THEY are the problem
@blogger, yeah the whole
‘See… clearly it can’t be us, we can’t be the problem.. look at who meghan doesn’t get along with. They come in all shapes colors sizes.’ Big yawn.
When instead it is.., yeah look who meghan won’t go along with, get along with, be friends or collaborators with, anymore.
Regardless of race, gender,generational or otherwise wealth or lack thereof, or institutional privilege or lack thereof. Meghan will not, does not suffer a fool.
I don’t understand this at all. In 2022 Meghan did 2 magazine covers, Variety and NY Mag, ostensibly to promote Archetypes. Before that was Invictus Hague or the Jubilee, then Queen died, so it was busy and disrupted. What is Enninful doing with this? What is this for? There is this irritation with the Sussexes right now, bot quite sure but it’s definitely there. Maybe it’s them just not responding or Meghan’s floral Instagram posts and little glimpses into their lives, who knows?They are just muddling along doing their thing, seemingly minding their business, but there is this attempt to rope them into conflicts that don’t exist. You look at what Enninful does, he’s very much a “society” , celebrity scene, fashion circuit person. How does Meghan even fit into that? That’s not her life and she doesn’t move in those circles, so what are they doing here with this? Maybe it will all come together and some Kate Vogue cover will debut or Enninful gets a royal job. Whatever. Why drag Meghan into it? One thing I generally feel is that despite the podcast or Instagram, I actually feel the Sussexes have become more private this year. I will say a lot of Sussex squaddies clocked this guy a long time ago so not surprised by this.
They have no clue about what Meghan thinks or wants.
“Although the Duchess is said to have been relaxed with ‘no expectations’, her team supposedly had ‘high expectations for the piece’.”
So Meghan was relaxed about the whole thing, but still she was throwing toys out of her pram?
Give me an effing break. Nothing after that sentence made sense.
Snort, to “Give me an effing break. Nothing after that sentence made sense.”
Plus… This whole thing starts on, these people claim Meghan and Enninful were “beasties”?
What if Meghan disagrees with that. What if it was professional warmth only. These people claim , on behalf of Meghan , [ gross] that it was collaborating to friendship to beasties , is a huge reach. If the “beasties” claim is the Lie [which come on , meghan being friendly, professionally to a vogue editor, to anyone, is not the same as friendship, not the way Meghan owns her friendships esp through ber podcasts and WLM] this Whole article dissipates.
And which “Meghan team” ?
bc the team meghan had when held prisoner wasn’t all hired employees and people Pro Meghan. Someone on that ‘team’ was problematic. What team would or should have higher expectations than the lead party aka meghan aka the boss? And what team member discusses it, or says it aloud? To anyone . Esp in the media. A problematic team member who is angling, that’s who.
So. Keener or Camilla REALLY want a British Vogue cover and Meghan’s name is being substituted for one of them. Why would she have wanted a British Vogue cover in 2022 when she got the hell out of there in 2020 and fully established a life away from the UK? She probably could have gotten a US vogue cover when Harry released Spare. Why slum with the Briish version when she lives in the USA and is a citizen? It probably is not work suing over something like this, but I really wish the Sussexes would push back at these weird af narratives because odd lies like this really egg on the derangers online. This clearly isn’t true and is complete embiggening spin for Keener (or maybe Camilla).
“the Mail’s team of unrivalled royal experts have delved into the truth” – BAHAHAHAHAHAHA