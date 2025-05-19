Did Edward Enninful & Duchess Meghan fall out when he refused to give her a cover?

Edward Enninful hasn’t been British Vogue’s editor in chief in over a year. He was phased out, allowed to step down as EIC with some grace, and he’s now the European editorial director of Conde Nast publications. Reportedly, Enninful made a play to dethrone Anna Wintour and he lost, so his punishment was being removed from British Vogue. Enninful’s tenure as EIC of British Vogue was notable for many reasons – he brought more diversity to the editorials AND the staff, he brought in a less stuffy vision, and many Black celebrities were more eager to pose for British Vogue.
In 2019, Enninful also successfully engineered the Duchess of Sussex’s “Forces for Change” cover and guest-editorship. Meghan didn’t pose on the cover, which is what Enninful offered her initially, but she wanted to guest-edit and highlight other women. That issue ended up being one of the most successful issues in British Vogue’s history. Enninful got a lot of the credit for it too, while Meghan got all of the criticism. Then, in 2020, Enninful made some controversial comments about how the British public reacted to Meghan, saying that what she faced wasn’t purely about racism. After that, Enninful spent several years sucking up to King Charles and the left-behinds, and it seemed like… he was making a choice. Well, now the Mail on Sunday has a (frankly ridiculous) exclusive on what really happened between Meghan and Enninful.
The Duchess of Sussex and the former editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, were once inseparable. So much so that Meghan recalled, after guest-editing the fashion bible six years ago, that they were ‘like-minded thinkers’ who enjoyed ‘philosophising’ over steaming cups of mint tea. Today, however, they are no longer on speaking terms – and the reason for the fallout has remained one of fashion’s most tightly guarded secrets.
But The Mail on Sunday can now reveal that their friendship imploded during a disagreement over how Vogue planned to feature a glossy showcase of Meghan and Prince Harry’s charitable work. The coverage, designed to tie in with Meghan’s keynote appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester in September 2022, would have involved extensive features across the magazine and its digital editions. But Conde Nast insiders claim it was abruptly pulled and scrapped completely.
A source said: ‘The duchess and her team had high expectations and were expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month.’ Shelving the project is said to have caused irreparable damage to their friendship. ‘Edward was furious to have lost the project, as were the powers that be at Conde Nast,’ a source told the MoS.
‘The whole process became very difficult. Edward could only promise her a big showy feature inside the magazine and online – but she turned it down.’
According to insiders, the project needed a full production team including photographers, videographers, stylists and editors to shoot exclusive images and film an in-depth video feature with the Sussexes. Sources claim that after Mr Enninful explained he had another cover in mind, Meghan’s team had asked if the couple could feature on Vogue’s special digital cover instead, which is released alongside the print edition. But again, it is understood that Mr Enninful declined.
‘He didn’t think it was appropriate to give her the cover,’ the source explained. It was then that Meghan’s team pulled the plug. Relations between the pair never recovered. Sources add that during the years that followed Mr Enninful has increased his public involvement with the Royal Family, and claim this is not something Meghan could easily overlook, particularly as he was initially supportive of her now-infamous ‘Megxit’ Oprah interview in 2021.
Mr Enninful follows all three of the King’s charitable organisations on Instagram – but tellingly, does not follow Meghan or any of her enterprises. She was also said not to have been invited to a glittering black-tie gala in New York earlier this month for The King’s Trust, which was hosted by Mr Enninful and held at Casa Cipriani’s grand ballroom in New York. Guests included Lionel Richie, Heidi Klum, Helena Christensen and British businesswoman Charlotte Tilbury. But Meghan, who attended Beyonce and James Taylor concerts in the past two weeks, was not on the list, sources say. ‘There is no way she was invited,’ said a source. ‘That was Edward’s American celebrity alternative to the Met Gala.’
If some of this sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because they claimed something similar last year, when Meghan was not part of Enninful’s last British Vogue cover, in which he featured 40 “legends.” The same “insiders” were full of gossip about how Meghan turned him down or he turned down Meghan or whatever. Here’s what’s interesting to me: “Edward was furious to have lost the project, as were the powers that be at Conde Nast.” So… he was furious to lose the project where he reportedly turned down Meghan for a cover? You can’t have it both ways – either Meghan wasn’t important enough for a cover and you were right to turn her down OR she was so important that Conde Nast executives were furious that they couldn’t get the exclusive?
Be real – EVERY magazine wanted and still wants Meghan for their cover. I can only imagine how many covers she’s turned down over the years. In my opinion, that’s what this was – this was Meghan turning down an offer of something (feature or cover) from Enninful and he was mad so he made it seem like she was being a diva and “demanding” a cover. I also wonder if Meghan and Enninful fell out before 2022 – back in 2020 and 2021, he was already sucking up to the Windsors. He made his choices.
Are they crazy talking about Meghan not being invited to the Trust’s dinner in NYC, like she would attend.
They’re pictures of Anna sitting with Meghan at Tennis matches and she always supported Meghan.
Wasn’t it the other way around? Meghan dropped him after he blabbed to the tabloids about the initiative she had planned for her 40th birthday. He could not help himself.
Btw Edward, despite your attempts to dethrone her, Anna is still Queen. I mean Pope. High Priestess.
If you are coming for Anna Wintour’s job, you had better have all your ducks in a row and be sure that you can win. Edward Enninful didn’t have the support. And why wouldn’t he put Meghan on the cover of at least the digital issue if they were spending all this money to do a big piece on their charitable initiatives? It doesn’t make sense.
These stories are so stupid. Why would Meghan be on the guest list for The King’s Trust gala? And why would Meghan even need to be on the cover of Vogue? She gets a zillion hits on IG just by putting some flowers in a jam jar – and then people rush out to buy that jam jar.
I think it’s a two-fold thing. They still want to gatekeep and give their ” approval” of her through these things and she’s like yeah no thanks. And they want to make it seem like she’s being rejected not that she’s rejecting them.
Meghan only follows her business on Instagram, she doesn’t even follow her obviously very close friends, why would she follow the king’s trust? They’re still trying to link anything she says does or any choices that she makes to some sort of back and forth feud when she’s not paying attention to them at all. And that’s what infuriates them, hence why I say it’s two-fold. Same deal with William and his weekly Daily beast tantrums, you didn’t break up with me I broke up with you.
Really, all the old gatekeepers aren’t relevant anymore, but they’re screaming, “We’re important, pay attention to us!!”
So, this King’s Trust gala was held on May 2nd, three days before the Met Gala – no wonder there wasn’t a lot of press about it.
Lol! This is HILARIOUS! I was completely confused when I learned TKT had held an event in NYC—I was like… “what are they even doing over here?” Now you tell me that THEY see this as the kings version of the Met Gala (WTAF? Bwahahaha 🤣😭🤣 ) and quite literally The Kings Trust is holding events in America so they can brag that they “snubbed” Meghan!?! Tell me you’re not an irrelevant loser without telling me. With that vast wealth they could be making an impact. Instead, they’re blowing dough in every direction and sinking their prestige and good names into a bottomless pit of petty. A stupid feud that everyone else has moved on from is the only thing the British monarchy cares about. It’s over for them and they apparently have no idea.
I’s a fund raiser and quite a few celebrities attend. I saw photos last year on either twitter or maybe even T & L.
It was the Princes Trust but Charles did not want to give it to William so he renamed it The Kings Trust. Here is an article from last year
Didn’t the queen pass around that time? Idk if that had anything to do with anything but maybe Meghan pulled the plug on any plans due to that? She delayed archetypes and possibly pulled out of a jimmy Fallon visit. So it would make sense that if there was going to be some sort of a Vogue spread, it might have been cancelled out of respect to the queen’s passing. Which should be pretty understandable. But that’s just me taking a guess. Assuming any of this is even remotely true and not completely made-up.
I think the same thing.She canceled a lot of stuff around that time. Also, I wonder if Enninful promised more than he could deliver in regards to Meghan being in the magazine.
This sounds made up to me. But Edward did say she didn’t know the rules and then he “accidently” posted on Instagram about Meghan’s 40-40 birthday initiative before Meghan announced it. If anything I think this is why they “fell” out not a cover. Plus, the DM has forgotten that at the same time Meghan was on the cover of the Cut and was supposed to be featured in Variety so I don’t believe this story. Furthermore, Meghan was never going to be invited to the King’s Trust NY bash. Btw, according to reports Enniful is no longer European Editor of Vogue. He’s started his own media and entertainment company call EE72 and he’s bring out his own magazine in September.
“You come at the King, you best not miss” . RIP Omar
So tl;dr Edward was allowed to fall from favor gracefully over a period of time (instead of straight up getting fired) and now is being shown the door. But oh! Like Piers Morgan, now he’s got his OWN Super Duper Media Thingy and it’s going to be great! Oh and it’s all Meghan’s fault! (Your Royal Highness Sir, did I get that wording correctly?)
and I agree with other posters that in 2022, Meghan had quite a lot on her plate already, I can see a big splashy Vogue project would rank as “nice to have” not “need to have”
The tabloids are dedicated to starting feuds and then feasting on the fallout. Can’t two acquaintances not agree on a project without getting into feud territory? Perhaps the timing was just off for them both. Or, it may be that Enniful was given the same choice as the Beckham’s and others; if you’re friends with her you can’t be friends with me. It could be all of the above.
This article supposedly refers to a falling out in 2022 because Meghan didn’t agree to a feature around the One Young World Summit. What else happened during that time. In 2022? Remember the queen died? Meghan had canceled an appearance at the UN , going on Kimmel. She scrapped and re-did a Variety interview and missed a Women in Hollywood luncheon honoring her. If this project was planned around that time, I could see why they decided not to go ahead with it. Whether it happened the way it’s being presented we don’t know because she’s not talking about it. No one ever heard about it until now. As for her relationship with Enninful, she was in the Royal fold when they first worked together and this happened after they left. It’s a different dynamic and they faced different challenges. Also magazine stories are planned and scrapped all the time. It happens. He also did some things that personally would annoy me. He tried to build on her Forces for Change cover without giving her due credit and then he said other things about her that made it seem like she didn’t know her place with the royals. What is really interesting in the story is they mention that Enninful had some event around the same time as the Met Gala as a way to compete with the Met Gala? He obviously was not at that event, which is very strange considering the theme of Black dandyism. You’d think he’d be front and center. Also look at the guest list at his NY event. Do you honestly think Meghan would go to that and for what reason? It makes no sense. I think this is just using her name, which is tacky on Enninful’s part if this really happened. Typical of the Daily Fail to cobble together, lots of random events to make up a story to create drama where there isn’t any. I think for this so-called proposed Vogue feature, timing wise it just didn’t work out due to larger circumstances. As for what’s currently going on today, she just has different priorities.
Definitely Edward’s way to rival Anna’s Met Gala.
I do think after Edward’s attempt to overthrow Anna – he spread the rumours that HE should be in charge of American Vogue after his “successful” tenure of UK Vogue especially after Meghan’s best selling cover – he’s been blackballed.
And Edward knows the only way to get his name out there again is mention Meghan.
Also, if Anna can drop Andre without so much a regret, Edward is a mere blip in the many Vogue employees she’s had to V deal with. I still remember that opening scene from September Issue where Edward had a meltdown and Grace was trying to calm him.
I do hate snakes 🐍 Serves him right for being a dreadful gossip.
Enniful was at the Met Gala this year but he’s transitioning out of Vogue. I don’t know if Conde Naste is financing his new venture but it’s possible.
Was he? I was distracted by the four co-chairs instead.
@Blogger: Yes, he was there. He even posed with Serena.
He looks like the Artful Dodger next to Serena. 🐍
You’ve been warned Serena!
Edward was at the Met Gala. He wore a British designer and posed with Anna Wintour.
Correction Enninful was actually at the Met Gala. Did not see him mentioned much at all so my bad. However why would Meghan go to a King’s Trust event when they can’t even get security due to Chuck’s BS.
Vogue issues (and most magazine issues) come out before the date of the issue. The september issue usually comes out mid to late August (I googled quickly and saw its scheduled for August 19 this year.) so the issue would have been out before the queen died, and before the OYW summit. But maybe it was meant to put a spotlight on the summit? but if this is about the September issue the article/photoshoot/whatever would have been done well before the Queen passed.
The September issue is Vogue’s biggest issue of the year in the US and I imagine its the same in the UK. So I don’t see Meghan demanding to be put on its cover* at the last minute and I don’t see Enniful not having a solid plan in place for this issue well in advance. so this whole story just feels off to me.
*I don’t see her demanding to be put on any cover but especially not September, if the cover wasn’t already part of the discussion.
@Becks: Exactly.
Maybe but did this say this was for the September issue? The OYW event didn’t take place until September so that doesn’t make sense. Also wouldn’t it have to gee the buy in of the people who run the charity? Also Meghan had just recorded an interview with Variety and that was scrapped and a new interview published at a layer date. I think this didn’t happen for lots of reasons if this is even true.
@L4Frimaire the article doesnt’ specify that its the September issue, but it would make sense that it was, since the article does say this – “Vogue planned to feature a glossy showcase of Meghan and Prince Harry’s charitable work. The coverage, designed to tie in with Meghan’s keynote appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester in September 2022.” The OYW appearance was early september so the October issue wouldn’t have made sense. The August issue might have though, because it sounds like the article was meant to spotlight Archewell’s work and H&M’s work specifically and draw attention to the OYW summit, so releasing it afterwards wouldnt make sense.
but my point is that I don’t think the reason this project didn’t happen was because of QEII’s death, bc the timing just doesn’t really fit. The article was likely scheduled to come out well before she died, bc OYW was before she died.
(I’m not sure this project was even discussed but just playing along with the article.)
I’m sorry, but did they really compare the King’s Trust event (with its roster of has been celebs) to the Met Gala???
(And like Meghan would even go to anything tied to that toxic family.)
Do royalists have any f***ing clue how laughable their inflated sense of importance is to the rest of the world? They are…something. I’m just gobsmacked at the amount of delusion it took to write that.
Well, Willy’s Earthshit Global Statesman…#justsaying
So of course the TKT will rival the Met Gala ! 😂
It seems odd that a fashion magazine — THE fashion mag — would do a “glossy feature on the couple’s charitable work.” Charitable work shouldn’t be about fashion at all. It would make more sense to focus on Meghan and Harry’s actual fashion, designers they like, etc. An article could reference their charities.
Agreed—none of this makes sense. DM cobbling up garbage from crap scraps again…
It’s amazing what people think Meghan owes them.
This part. Sometimes people can’t handle being told no.
Why would Meghan attend an event for the King’s Trust? That sounds more like a Charles ban anyway. Had she attended, people would actually know the event had happened.
Just take her name out of your mouth. It really is that easy.