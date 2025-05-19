Donald Trump: ‘Since I said ‘I hate Taylor Swift’, she’s no longer hot’

For the past week, America’s political journalism class has been single-mindedly devoted to one subject: the mental acuity of the President of the United States. Not the sitting president, mind you, not the orange guy who speaks in utter gibberish while turning the presidency and country into a malignant kleptocracy. No, they’re focused on Joe Biden, who has been out of office for four months and who stepped down from the Democratic presidential nomination last year after his own party knifed him in the back. All I’ll say is… imagine what would happen if the Beltway media hacks spent even a fraction of this time talking about the orange guy? Because he’s an absolute lunatic. Last Friday, Donald Trump decided to talk sh-t about Taylor Swift:
Donald Trump reignited his one-sided feud with Taylor Swift on Friday, May 16, posting a personal dig at the pop star on his Truth Social account.
“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’ ” the United States president, 78, posted to his nearly 10 million followers.
Trump’s initial all-caps outburst toward Swift came in September 2024, after the 35-year-old singer spoke out against AI-generated images of her that had been used to promote his presidential campaign — and publicly announced her endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris. The next day, Trump responded to Swift’s endorsement in an interview with Fox & Friends.
“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said on the show. “It was just a question of time. … But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”
Since then, it seems that Trump hasn’t let go of the grudge. He took another shot at the singer while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl championship at the White House on April 28. Trump noted that both he and Swift were in attendance at the championship game — the latter obviously cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“How did that work out?” he asked, to laughs from the crowd, before repeating the question: “How did that one work out?”
What’s crazy about the Super Bowl is that Trump was supporting the Chiefs too! Patrick Mahomes’ wife and family are MAGA! The Mahomes fam posed with Trump at the game! What’s even crazier is that Taylor only came out in support of VP Harris after weeks/months of complete silence. Even after Trump posted AI images of Taylor “supporting” him in various ways, she stayed quiet for like a week or so after. It was conceivable that Taylor would have kept her mouth shut for a lot longer if Trump hadn’t pressed the issue by posting those AI images. As for what Trump said – “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”– MAGAworld has a really gross fixation on Taylor. They’ve been fixated on her for years, because she’s so powerful and because they’re mad that she’s not some MAGA-supporting country blonde. I hope Taylor ignores all of this sh-t.
Her tour concluded around the time he was being his typical jerk self, right? The lady is on a much needed and deserved break. Those swifties are not gone
That’s what makes me laugh about this. he thinks Taylor is “quiet” right now because of him. Not because of a massive world tour that lasted, what, over two years, during which she put out a new album and started a new relationship (or I guess it started right before the tour?)
Taylor is either working on something right now or taking an extended break/vacation/whatever and I know this is hard for Trump to hear, but it doesn’t have anything to do with him.
Narcissists only see themselves. Tr*mp has no concept that there are other people out there with their own lives and agendas.
It is weird I always see swifties bullying sh*t out of anyone talking sh*t about Taylor, except Trump & MAGA? They just ignore him and his cult. If they treat these men the same way they are treating journalists who write a not-so-positive review of her work, they wouldn’t dare to speak so much about her.
Trump, Elon all are obsessed with Taylor. It is honestly so gross and I imagine it increases the threats against her. She doesn’t even talk about them, which I assume makes them more obsessed.
Because they are dangerous and any swiftie knows since she came out against him the magas have sent her increased death threats. Why put her in danger?
Also what you describe about the reviews every fan saw does that! It’s what superfans do, people need to stop acting like swifties are unique.
But MAGAs are dangerous and have spoken of hurting her, no swiftie is going to make that worse. Also who is even on truth social to fight him?
I bet a lot of swifties have maga families.
Imagine the energy it must take to continue to convince yourself that the whole world revolves around you and your petty grievances. Narcissism must be exhausting.
He’s so gross. Just so so gross.
He is clearly very obsessed with her but i need someone to explain to me why is the MAGA world so obsessed with Taylor!I mean its not just Trump, its people like Candace owens,megyn kelly,all of fox news and i just don’t get it!what is it about her that triggers them! i mean candace owens has admitted that she has dreams of taylor dying and i’m like wtf is going on here!They don’t have a specific reason for hating because taylor is at most a centrist democrat so i don’t understand this level of obsession!its a mystery to me, can anyone enlighten me on this?
Because to them she should be the MAGA poster child. The It Girl of MAGA and she won’t. Even if she drags her feet to support Dems, she still does and to MAGA she’s a traitor.
Trump calls out his minions to hate on Taylor just as William calls out for hate on Meghan. The reason? “She’s won’t pay attention to me, “. So childish.
Because she’s single, successful, and child free.
Don’t forget the cats!
Because she’s a beautiful woman with a mouth they can’t control. It’s the same for AOC.
Taylor also sells out stadiums to the kinds of crowds that Trump can only dream about.
Because she is a global icon, and a self made billionaire. Because she is an influence on all generations and they can’t control her or use her.
For the men, she looks like the epitome of the MAGA fantasy all-American, blue-eyed blonde, very pretty girl next door… but she remains completely unattainable. What do they have to offer her? Money – she’s got plenty, and it’s likely not just smoke and mirrors. Power – in her sphere she has that too. Access – she has governments building stadiums to try to entice her to play.
And to add insult to injury, as well as looking like a central casting cheerleader, she’s literally dating a guy who was the high school quarterback (before changing position in college). Which is kind of her equivalent of dating a supermodel.
And in turn, that sends the MAGA pick me ladies feral.
Fascists hate artists. Stay strong Taylor, Bruce, and everyone else who stands up against him and his regime.
Imagine Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and a few other big name artists forming a political party. One that values talent and brains and dedicated to uplifting the human race no matter what color skin you have.
There’s something really, really disturbingly skeevy about the eldery demented President of the United States making public pronouncements about the “HOTness” of a celebrity — or anyone. Trump’s crassness has no limits.
She is VERY Hot and he is not!! He can’t stand it!
He once reminisced about his daughter playing with Paris Hilton when they were little girls and said that even as a little girl Paris was “hot.” He has publicly fantasized about his attraction to his own daughter. He is a very sick man and it makes me sick how many Americans are like, “Oh that’s fine.”
I agree Blithe it’s disturbing and so unbecoming of the office. I keep using the words unprecedented but…yeah, his fixation on her is alarming.
I understand TS holding off on saying anything re: who she supported in the election, since she had to cancel a show over a terrorist plot. Her actions could put a lot of innocent lives at risk.
I get the beef people have with her on various issues, but I do think she lives in a whole different world where she can’t just fire off a tweet without a ton of consideration.
And no, no one has noticed that she’s not “hot” anymore, because that’s a figment of this deranged man’s imagination. Taylor’s bank account also has not noticed.
She… very famously said exactly who she was voting for in the election.
This is pathetic on his part but scary for her. I mean I know she has round the clock security, poor girl can’t even go into a bathroom without them, but these MAGA people are scary and violent.
I know she’ll ignore it because that is the only thing to do, but Jesus. Also why do these narcissistic men obsess about her first Kanye and now Trump?
He is so f**king petty. I mean this is actually the freaking president of the united states, how pathetic. What a loser.
So many important things on his mind……………
He is so in the throes of dementia and running a country.
This is petty and deranged and pathetic and everything else y’all already said, but also… soooo dumb and demonstrably ignorant. By what metric could Taylor Swift possibly be considered “not hot”??? I’m no big fan of her music myself but it’s almost universally popular, she’s conventionally attractive, she’s a billionaire, she’s dating a multi-Super Bowl champion, I mean… show me a decline, I’ll wait, because if Taylor Swift isn’t hot in every sense of the word then I’m the human equivalent of a cockroach. Also, media needs to stop calling this a feud- Taylor won’t so much as acknowledge his existence. This is all him.
I’m not a swifty and yet I would like her to get some music out right about now just so that buffoon can look like a fool as usual.
I just wonder how many times he’s pooped himself at important events?
They’re obsessed with her because white supremacists around 2015/2016 labelled her an “aryan goddess” back when she was bringing all her super model friends on stage at the end of shows. She (thankfully) has done the work to shed that image, but they’re all butthurt that she didn’t lean into it more.