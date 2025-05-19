Donald Trump: ‘Since I said ‘I hate Taylor Swift’, she’s no longer hot’

For the past week, America’s political journalism class has been single-mindedly devoted to one subject: the mental acuity of the President of the United States. Not the sitting president, mind you, not the orange guy who speaks in utter gibberish while turning the presidency and country into a malignant kleptocracy. No, they’re focused on Joe Biden, who has been out of office for four months and who stepped down from the Democratic presidential nomination last year after his own party knifed him in the back. All I’ll say is… imagine what would happen if the Beltway media hacks spent even a fraction of this time talking about the orange guy? Because he’s an absolute lunatic. Last Friday, Donald Trump decided to talk sh-t about Taylor Swift:

Donald Trump reignited his one-sided feud with Taylor Swift on Friday, May 16, posting a personal dig at the pop star on his Truth Social account. “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’ ” the United States president, 78, posted to his nearly 10 million followers. Trump’s initial all-caps outburst toward Swift came in September 2024, after the 35-year-old singer spoke out against AI-generated images of her that had been used to promote his presidential campaign — and publicly announced her endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris. The next day, Trump responded to Swift’s endorsement in an interview with Fox & Friends. “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said on the show. “It was just a question of time. … But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” Since then, it seems that Trump hasn’t let go of the grudge. He took another shot at the singer while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl championship at the White House on April 28. Trump noted that both he and Swift were in attendance at the championship game — the latter obviously cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. “How did that work out?” he asked, to laughs from the crowd, before repeating the question: “How did that one work out?”

What’s crazy about the Super Bowl is that Trump was supporting the Chiefs too! Patrick Mahomes’ wife and family are MAGA! The Mahomes fam posed with Trump at the game! What’s even crazier is that Taylor only came out in support of VP Harris after weeks/months of complete silence. Even after Trump posted AI images of Taylor “supporting” him in various ways, she stayed quiet for like a week or so after. It was conceivable that Taylor would have kept her mouth shut for a lot longer if Trump hadn’t pressed the issue by posting those AI images. As for what Trump said – “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”– MAGAworld has a really gross fixation on Taylor. They’ve been fixated on her for years, because she’s so powerful and because they’re mad that she’s not some MAGA-supporting country blonde. I hope Taylor ignores all of this sh-t.