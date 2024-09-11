Taylor Swift: ‘I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’

Vice President Kamala Harris truly wiped the floor with Donald Trump during last night’s presidential debate. Even conservative sites and outlets called it that way. There’s part of me which wishes that the post-debate energy was purely about how well Kamala Harris did, how easily she baited Trump, how quickly and furiously he took the bait, and how absolutely senile he looked. But last night, as cable news was popping off with analysis of Kamala’s victory, Taylor Swift suddenly decided to endorse. Keep in mind, just 48 hours beforehand, Taylor was hugging up MAGA supporter Brittany Mahomes at the US Open. That affection towards Brittany (someone who was personally thanked by Donald Trump for her support) had led to some of the most critical coverage of Taylor in years. Then, immediately post-debate, Taylor decided to throw her support behind Kamala Harris. This is what Taylor wrote alongside a photo from her Time POTY editorial, with one of her three cats.

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

[From Taylor’s IG]

Better late than never! No, I won’t complain. We bashed her for 48 hours and she changed tack and endorsed. That’s what more people should do. This is what we want from the most influential people in the world. We want them to use their privilege, platform and influence to advocate for the greater good rather than their own narrow interests or their a–hole friends.

For what it’s worth, the Harris-Walz campaign seemed to know Taylor’s endorsement was coming, and they must have cleared the rights for some of Taylor’s songs. Kamala walked out to “The Man” at last night’s post-debate rally, and Kamala HQ is using “Ready For It.” Walz was pleased as punch too, but he’s a major Swiftie.

Ready for it 🫶 pic.twitter.com/TqDdzlhWto — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

Tim Walz learns about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris in real time on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/KVsyH9v87d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024