Variety: Taylor Swift’s silence in 2024 makes her past political work appear cynical

Just a few weeks ago, Brittany Mahomes began thoroughly exposing herself as a Donald Trump supporter online. While she’s not wearing MAGA hats to Kansas City Chiefs games, she seemingly has no problem with Donald Trump publicly thanking her for “defending” him. Trump has also posted AI images of Taylor Swift “supporting” him, images which Taylor has not shut down in any way. Taylor has also been silent as “Swifties for Harris” Zoom fundraisers pop up. Some people, myself included, gave Taylor the benefit of the doubt. I will admit, it could be a tricky situation between Taylor and Brittany because of Travis and Patrick Mahomes’ work relationship and friendship. But Taylor is definitely leaving the impression that her white privilege is more important than standing up for marginalized people. Taylor is definitely leaving the impression that it’s fun to hang out with people who will vote for an adjudicated rapist who sent an armed mob to assassinate Democrats and overthrow the government. This is no longer about vibes. Well, Variety published an interesting column on Monday, just a day after Taylor and Brittany chummed it up at the US Open men’s final. From “If Taylor Swift Doesn’t Endorse Kamala Harris, She’d Be Entering a New Era:”
Taylor Swift’s fans and detractors would likely agree on one thing about her: There is little-to-nothing that the world’s most famous performer does without intention and forethought. This extends to her forays into political activity. She endorsed a Democratic candidate for senate in Tennessee in the 2018 midterms; framed the promotion of her album “Lover” around well-meaning if muddled pro-LGBTQ sentiments in 2019; and then endorsed Joe Biden for President in 2020. The 2018 endorsement in particular marked a watershed for Swift — it was the first time she’d spoken directly about electoral politics. Netflix’s 2020 feature-length documentary about Swift, “Miss Americana,” hinges on this decision; in it, she tells her father, who’s opposed to her speaking out, “I need to be on the right side of history.”
Does she feel the same need today? While there is time to go before the Nov. 5 presidential election, Swift has remained silent thus far. Unusually protective of her likeness even by the standards of celebrity, Swift let Donald Trump’s use of A.I.-generated images falsely suggesting she endorsed him go by unremarked-upon; unusually willing to leverage high-profile friendships to show different sides of her, she’s chilling at the U.S. Open with Brittany Mahomes, whom Trump has thanked for her support.
Swift seems from one angle to have no more responsibility to speak out than any other high-profile person — perhaps she might argue she has a responsibility to remain silent. In her only public comments addressing the foiled plot to stage a terrorist attack on a planned concert in Vienna, Swift wrote on Instagram: “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.” Her Eras Tour is to continue through December, after the election; it is not unreasonable to think that Swift speaking out on a highly contested race might come with some element of risk. (Indeed, that was one of the arguments put to her in favor of staying silent in her documentary.)
But one returns to the documentary, in fact, to see why the idea of Swift riding out the rest of the year in silence would feel, frankly, strange. Swift’s political action, in the past, came from what is evidently a place of deep passion; in “Miss Americana,” she weeps on camera describing the Republican Party’s agenda. But then — it’s happening on camera, in a film Swift agreed to appear in at an in-between moment in her career. Speaking out came with a risk — it was also, ultimately, good for the brand, at a moment that said brand was very much in flux. “Lover,” the album that contains the would-be gay-rights anthem “You Need to Calm Down,” was off of Swift’s creative peak as she sought to move beyond the pure pop extravaganzas of “1989” and “Reputation”; she has righted the ship, and then some, with more consistent material in recent years. Having gone from major artist to among the biggest acts in the history of recorded music, Swift simply has more at risk now.
And while it may yet happen — her 2020 endorsement was in early October — her signaling that silence is a preferable option, and her high-profile friendship with Mahomes, are at least suggestive, given how little Swift does by accident. Given, though, how much mileage Swift got in the past out of her decision to speak out on politics, the idea that she will remain silent would seem to make her past speaking out, at a more convenient moment, appear cynical. It’d be regrettable if her engagement with the world of politics were just another of her eras, and one from which she were willing to move on.
Variety also mentions the very real terrorist plot to disrupt Taylor’s Vienna concert, and with that, the suggestion that Taylor likely believes it’s “safer” to stay politically neutral while she’s touring. But that’s just it – she’s not staying politically neutral. She’s choosing a side by being so visibly chummy with Brittany Mahomes.
I 100% agree with this: “The idea that she will remain silent would seem to make her past speaking out, at a more convenient moment, appear cynical.” That’s what gets me, the idea that Taylor had a two-year-long “political era” which she has now phased out because, what? Republicans buy her albums too? Because her boyfriend’s coworker’s wife is MAGA? To drop your political belief system in a few years – years in which Roe was overturned – does make your previous political statements appear cynical and contrived, like all of those political positions were a bit of convenient rebranding for the moment. We’re coming at this with the assumption that we know Taylor’s politics because she spoke out in 2018 and 2020. We’re coming at this with the assumption that she quietly and privately disagrees with Brittany Mahomes and Donald Trump. What if… she just doesn’t care? What if she’s done with her political era and now she’s in her MAGA football WAG era?
Waiting for Taylor to speak up and endorse Kamala would be foolish. Many of her fans have instead simply banded together to raise money for the Harris ticket. They are not waiting for her say so.
yeah, late-stage capitalism has won. It has hollowed out democracy. Expecting anyone to value anything above the almighty dollar is pointless.
I’d like to bring some hope, inspired by Kamala and Michelle.
Plenty of famous people have spoken out that have lots of fans.
Ariana just praised Megan Thee Stallion for supporting Harris. She also urged people to vote.
Ariana has a lot of fans that are quite devoted.
Megan herself also reaches not just her own fans but BTS fans as well. She has collaborated with BTS in the past and a lot of their fans love and follow her, paying particular attention to her now as she just released another collab song with one of the members (that was recorded before he entered the military). BTS fans have messed with Trump’s rally in the past by getting free tickets and not showing up, so they need little encouragement anyway 😀
It was really smart of them to do so I think and it’s a really good way to counterbalance Trump using Swift’s face for campaigning.
Did she really ever campaign ? I seem to remember her saying without giving any name that people should vote for the decent candidate in 2016 and the cookies in 2020 but other than that there are people with far smaller platforms who do more to be politically active.
After the whole Healy drama I’m not really surprised that she doesn’t mind being seen so friendly with Mahomes. Swift really dragged her feet and had to be called out by her own swifties for going out with that dumb*ss.
yeah I dont think she will be endorsing anyone until a future boyfriend era with someone who cares about that, if it ever happens. this current era is sort of public messy alcohol maga adjacent and no amount of excuses can change that.
and white people saying that they still Kiki with magas – that is not the flex you think it is so stop
Some women will do anything for a man.
It’s pathetic. Truly. I understand the pressure on her; but the cuddling up to Magat Mahomes is a slap in the face to so many of her fans.
I hope Olivia Rodrigo truly does take her pop crown one day soon. Olivia stands for what is right.
I agree with this. it’s embarrassing, and I do think Variety hit the nail on the head that it looks like she was being political when it was convenient for her. it’s unfortunate.
There’s something very inauthentic about her so I don’t think she’s actually been political. She doesn’t care and she has enough money to do whatever she wants, all these cries for her endorsement of Kamala are just inflating an already large ego
Yeah, I mean if Kamala can’t win without the endorsements of various pop stars like Swift and Beyonce, we have much bigger problems to deal with in this country. Don’t sit on the sidelines waiting for your favorites to move! They’ll all be fine in any case.
The problem is that with polling numbers neck-and-neck in swing states, we need every little bit of help we can get. And yes, I *can* see how an endorsement from the most powerful female pop star in the world mobilizing young people and some non-voters to vote for the first time. If Kamala was winning by a comfortable lead, this wouldn’t be a big issue but that is absolutely not the case.
Let’s focus and talk more about the celebrities who are campaigning and reaching out 🙂
@BRassyRebel, sadly, I think it’s pretty well established we do indeed have bigger problems in this country, otherwise a 3rd Trump campaign wouldn’t even be happening.
And as @Kitten says, it’s coming down to those neck-and-neck swing states – in which we need an absolute landslide that will withstand all the lawsuits and claims of voter fraud that Trump’s team will launch even if Harris wins them.
So the biggest problem isn’t fans waiting to support Harris until Swift speaks up – it’s what happens to impressionable fans (who devote so much time to decoding any perceived potential easter egg clue she might leave them) in those swing states if they truly start to believe that Swift, a woman who can move entire local economies with one weekend of shows, is sending them coded signals to support Trump via her friendliness with BM.
And while I am absolutely sympathetic to the argument that after Vienna, perhaps she is scared to endorse Harris and receive the wrath of MAGA murderers, because as she says in her own words she won’t say anything that might lead to harm against her fans, as pointed out above, this silence isn’t neutral.
Silence in the face of Trump appropriating your image to claim your support, and intentionally performing support for your MAGA bestie (whom Trump has also thanked for her support), is a CHOICE to leave her fans of color, LGBTQ+ fans, and fans who can become pregnant in danger of a Trump presidency, which would eliminate so many rights for those fans – and it is not an exaggeration to say will cause the deaths of some of those fans (given the ways lack of access to reproductive health care; racism; and anti-LGBTQ+ violence kills people.)
So…her silence is a choice that will cause harm, too.
This is exactly what I was feeling: “ her white privilege is more important than standing up for marginalized people.” Of course it’s her god given right but it’s disappointing and makes me doubt any stand that she has taken previously.
It’s her right in the USA while we still have freedoms. If DT is elected it might not be her right any longer. Of course, I guess, she can afford to live elsewhere.
Performative white feminism at its most toxic. Solidarity with her new BFF and being ogled by all those manly NFL men are more important than our lives.
Taylor only became a feminist because she was screwed over by Scooter Braun and humiliated by Kanye. This is a woman who dreams of living in the 1830s and who says she’s against the patriarchy but then posed and coordinated with a major symbol of the patriarchy Prince Wiliam and his heir. I used to say she was a white feminist but now I think she’s just a fraud.
you guys gotta understand the lyrics of I Hate It Here better if you’re gonna keep referencing it.
@Arizona: If she’s talking about nostalgia why reference the 1830s? That time wasn’t a good time for women.
@Amy Bee yeah… the lyrics reference that. I’m not saying it’s a great song, I honestly don’t like it much, but the whole point of that verse is that looking back nostalgically leads you to forget about how shitty things used to be.
“My friends used to play a game where
We would pick a decade
We wished we could live in instead of this
I’d say the 1830s but without all the racists and getting married off for
the highest bid
Everyone would look down
Cause it wasn’t fun now
Seems like it was never even fun back then
Nostalgia is a mind’s trick
If I’d been there, I’d hate it”
That’s the big take away, that people will begin to see her as fraud. It certainly appears to be that way. Yet she has more in common with Trump than we think: money, white and she is the ultimate entertainer – she knows how to get her name out there and stay there. So maybe the jokes on us.
It doesn’t matter now- she made her billions. I never liked her or her music (I tried to be agnostic), but now I feel vindicated. It’s like she finally found a “popular” boyfriend and is living out one of her song fantasies and doesn’t care about anyone else/their rights/their livelihood. She really never grew up.
The vast majority of her fans are female, which half of the population is having its rights stripped by the orange thug and his handlers in the Heritage Foundation and Russia. She makes me sick.
Meanwhile, Joe Alwyn stands ten toes down for Palestine, and is extra loud on days the Swifties try to come for him (Matty’s reveal as the new beau, for example). What was it that Taylor said? “Your integrity makes me feel small”?
Much like Brad Pitt would copy the aesthetic of whoever he’s connected to at the time (at least in the early oughts), Taylor does the same. She rode the political wave when she had nothing to lose in the Lover era, and now that she’s rubbing shoulders with MAGAs, there’s nothing for her to gain in endorsing the democrats. Her choosing to ignore Trump’s AI endorsement when literally everyone who’s ever been unwillingly used by that campaign has immediately called him out and threatened legal action, says it all.
All of this. ^^^^
This.
Zero pass for allowing T*ump to use her image. In this moment of information bending (and BS), one could argue that is a de facto endorsement. Especially given the speed at which Abba (etc) shut down T*ump playing their music – much less using their image.
Hard agree. I don’t know how she’s getting a pass for that part AT ALL. The White Stripes just drug the Trump campaign through the mud, sued them, and posted all of it on social media for using a guitar riff from one of their songs… Here he is, using her actual face and image on his social media and she said nothing??? What? It’s not about keeping her fans safe. It’s beyond complicity at this point. It completely reads as: she got hers, and there’s no reason to keep pretending she’s a feminist or she stands up for anything anymore. It definitely seems like her Pick Me era is her most consistent, overarching, era and she coalesces to the men around her and what they believe. So disappointing.
The claim of her keeping her fans safe just rubs me the wrong way. I’m not a fan of Ariana, but it wasn’t even that long after Manchester that she threw another concert to support her fans and the community. What did Taylor’s fans get besides a 24hour story? What has she done for the fan that actually did die before/during her concert earlier this year?
Not saying anything IS saying something, and choosing not to react is a reaction in itself. As someone as PR focused as Taylor, she knows what this looks like. Much like the push back around Matty though, she clearly just does not care.
@ANNA she met with that fan’s family.
also – what else would you like her to do about Vienna? there wasn’t an attack, like Ariana’s concert, so there isn’t really a reason to throw a benefit concert?
The republican agenda hasn’t changed since she last spoke out. If anything it’s gotten grotesquely worse. Considering roe v wade, one could argue that taking a stand is potentially saving the lives of young women who go to her concert. It’s terrorism against young women by the republican party. By the patriarchy, the same one she derides in her concerts when she cutely says to fuck the patriarchy. So, listen, I’m gonna respect the artists who are speaking out for this election. And lose respect for the ones who aren’t. For the ones who are very publicly getting pictures with Maga chicks.
If it was her family, i would understand. But her boyfriend’s coworker’s wifey? This is unacceptable. It is a privileged to have a platform, and most artists use it. If tay tay wanna go full on magat, fine. But do not pretend you care on nov 3.
given that she didn’t endorse Biden until October, I suspect it’ll be the same IF she puts out an endorsement. the problem, of course, is that if she endorses now people will say she only did it because she was pressured and she’s secretly a Republican. AND she’ll have the MAGAs mad at her. I can see how that’s not appealing, especially as someone who regularly has stalkers and death threats and just had a large scale terrorist attack planned for her concert.
I think it’s silly that we put pressure on pop stars to tell people how to vote, and even sillier that it GETS people to vote, but I also deeply dislike Brittany and think she should be embarrassed about being so friendly with her. it’s not a good look, especially for someone who was very vocal about being “on the right side of history.”
that being said, I do understand having to interact with people that vote for Trump. I know it’s easy to say you can just cut out everyone, but I live in NH. a LOT of people I know vote for Trump. I’m open about how I vote, I work the elections, I donate, I have a Biden/Harris sticker on my car, but it’s not realistic for me to refuse to be friendly with anyone who votes Republican. are they my close friends? no. are they also my in-laws, my boss, my coworkers, my acquaintances? yep.
Do you know who she did endorse at the US Open? Brittany Mahomes. So, I don’t care if she gives us a half-hearted endorsement in October. Will that be once Trump literally sh–s his pants on stage?
I hope people who are OK with being friendly with MAGAs realize that it’s akin to being friendly with Nazis at this point. Just say that you would be OK with having some of us shipped off to be gassed as long as your bottom line isn’t touched. This isn’t happening in another country. It’s happening in the United States of America. The fallout from the Trump election happened once and we have SUFFERED for it. The fallout from a second (and perhaps last) election will be even worse and I don’t know how many times POC, women, and LGBTQ+ have to warn you guys to stop playing nice with evil.
I’m biracial. my father is black. you don’t need to sit there and lecture me, as a biracial women, about the needs of POC and women.
like I said, it’s easy to sit there on your keyboard and demand that no one ever speak to anyone that votes Republican, but that’s just not a realistic possibility for most people, especially those that live in swing and red states (like me). like I said, none of them are my close friends. but it’s real easy to say “don’t play nice with evil” when it affects your job, your family, where you live, etc.
(Taylor is rich enough and famous enough that this doesn’t apply to her. she does not have to spend time with Brittany if she doesn’t want to, even if Travis and Patrick are great friends.)
The owners of the KC Chiefs donated lots of money to conservatives such as Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. It makes you wonder if they also support Trump. I will be rooting against the Chiefs.
Unpopular Opinion:
A person can be friendly with people who vote differently.
(note: I’m not American, so my say means nothing here. Just sayin’ that not everyone you spend time with will have the exact same political ideologies)
Agree that your say here means nothing if you’re not an American but disagree with everything else you said.
I’m going to try to be as respectful as possible here. Yes you can absolutely be friends with people with different political ideologies. I also really really need for you guys to stop reducing Trump to generic conservative / Republican / slightly right politician number three.
This man has been convicted of 34 felonies, isn’t adjudicated rapist, has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, has advocated for the execution of five black men for a crime that they did not commit, has called military veterans suckers and losers, has gone to court numerous times over the decades for not renting to minorities to cheating minorities out of old money, has stiffed numerous vendors, is banned from running a charity because of his shady dealings, has used language to deride marginalized groups, and just two weeks ago implied that the vice president of the United States achieved what she has because she’s good at sucking dick.
You should not be friends with people who support someone like that and constantly saying how hard it is to marginalized people is an act of cowardice. You know what’s really hard? Living in a country where people want to treat you like a third class citizen. You know what’s hard my grandfather moving North because the sheriff told him he was two outspoken and was going to be lynched. Not taking pictures at the US Open with someone that’s supposed to stand against all your ideals is not hard.
Exactly! Opinions on how taxes should be spent is wildly different than one side taking healthcare rights from half the population.
Thank you Dee(2). Thank you. Thank you.
@Dee2, thank you. And I can’t find all the words to honor your grandfather’s bravery and compassion.
Thank you, Dee(2).
There is a big difference between being friendly with someone who votes differently than you and hugging someone multiple times in full view of cameras who has recently come out as MAGA (or at least is okay with people thinking she’s MAGA.)
That’s the part that gets me. Trump just praised BH and then Taylor hugs her publicly at the US open in front of cameras. It feels like she’s telling her fans hey it’s cool if you’re maga and I’ll still like you. But this man is an adjudicated rapist. It ain’t cute.
Taylor Swift embracing Mahomes (publicly, intentionally, flamboyantly) at the US Open was an endorsement of Trump.
Privately still being friends with someone is one thing but very publicly supporting and highlighting your affection when that person is a major heat score is a statement in itself. She doesn’t do things spontaneously….this was a choice she made to make a point.
Imma quote James Baldwin here:
“We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”
@Stef, your “unpopular opinion” is “unpopular” for reasons that — charitably — as someone who’s “not American” you may not fully understand.
I could be wrong though. What exactly do you think “MAGA” means? And why are you comfortable being friendly with policies — and people — that support my oppression? Is it as simple as knowing that such policies won’t affect you personally or directly?
Thanks for sharing though. Really. We should all enjoy the benefits of Free Speech while we can.
Great response Blithe. I have many friends who voted Republican in the past but I so proud to say I have ZERO friends who would vote for hitler if he were alive today. And that’s what the trump vote is – it’s a vote for a wannabe hitler treasonous insurrectionist who is a danger to democracy, who cannot make a speech without throwing up the White Power symbol.
MAGA are domestic terrorists and domestic terrorist apologists and gaslighters. Tourists at the Capitol building my arse. I strongly encourage people to refresh their memories of what happened here on January 6th -it seems many people need the refresher course. Trump only called off the attack when it looked like his VP and the other members of Congress were in their safe hiding places and the crowd would not be able to drag them out to their deaths (I believe Lauren Boebert was tweeting out in real time the movements of certain members of Congress) placing them in immediate danger of the gallows waiting for them outside.
They were going to murder the VP and members of Congress and live Tweet it for the whole world to see. Let me repeat that: they were going to murder the VP and members of Congress and record it live. Ok once again for the people in the back: they were going to MURDER the VP and the members of Congress and record it live. Because, they lost an election. Because of a lie. Because the VP wouldn’t cheat for them. In fact Trump tweeted out criticism of Mike Pence to turn the rabid crowd on him. Police officers died. People died. And many officers have PTSD from that day.
I am proud to say the people I choose to have in my life have a moral compass. They aren’t gonna look the other way on treason, racism, rape, etc. cause they’d like lower taxes on the hundreds of millions they earn. Translation: they aren’t selfish greedy assholes who don’t want to pay their share while the middle and working class gets crushed.
I am done making excuses for people. If you are going to look the other way on this stuff I cannot trust you to have in my life. I cannot trust for you to keep my child safe at your house. I cannot trust you with my feelings, my dreams, my plans. I cannot trust you period. Because you stand with the anti-Christ. And I don’t want to be anywhere near you when the karma bus hits. Best of luck to Tay Tay and her new BFF.
Thank you Blithe for the James Baldwin quote. It is so powerful. So true.
Ooof.
Yep- very well said. I have several friends who have been Republican as long as I’ve known them (I’m a screaming liberal) – all of them voted for Clinton, Biden and are now loudly supporting Harris. Conservatism is one thing; actively supporting an extremist Nazi party is quite another and they all drew that line clearly. In those cases, we can agree to disagree on general policy (or could havw, back when things were normal) because we’re all in agreement on basic humanity and democracy.
The one person I know who voted for Trump the first time around (a friend of a friend) sat out the last election. He refused to vote for Trump but he couldn’t quite bring himself to vote blue, and I respect that as it’s not actively MAGA. This time he’s voting for Kamala and is pretty loud about it.
These are the “we disagree on politics” people that you don’t cut off.
Trump told his followers to lynch Mike Pence. It’s beyond tolerating other ideologies. This viewpoint is reductionist and immature at this point for its misrepresentation of what’s happening.
From the grown woman who brought us Matty Healy. Are we surprised?
Sips tea and watches because my black ass is not in this.
Agree. She’ll have to sit on the time-out chair when her fans ghost her. I have a lot of faith in our youth as I’ve seen their commitment. They will walk.
They will absolutely walk. And so will their moms. I’m a millennial mom of a Swifty. I’m absolutely downplaying the TSwift thing and playing up the Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo henceforth. Heck, I even used to dislike Ariana because of the whole homewrecker thing, and now since she publicly supports Kamala and actually seems to step up when it matters, I’m starting to sort of like her. Millenial and Gen Z women are a huge portion of her fan base, they also very largely vote blue. I’m interested to see how this pans out because say what you will about Gen Z, but they will walk once they cancel someone.
Yep. Can confirm. My teenaged son is LGBTQ+ and he is done with Taylor (and he was a huge fan who dragged me to her concert last year). He’s all in on Chappell Roan now.
It’s awful to see my teenaged kid so afraid for his own rights (and he’s disabled so he’s – well, we are all — doubly frightened) – and he can’t vote yet so he has no control whatsoever. I just want him to be able to live his life without being afraid of losing it.
Sitting right beside you pouring from the teapot.
Agreed. It appears to be very cynical.
She doesn’t care. She thinks she’s completely insulated from the negative aspects of the MAGA agenda and to large extent she’s right. Cutting taxes for billionaires will only help her. She doesn’t need to worry about public education, the cost of school lunches, expensive groceries, the rising cost of everything while corporate CEOs just get richer and richer – she doesn’t even need to worry about reproductive rights because someone like her will always have access to whatever healthcare she needs, reproductive or otherwise.
So she doesn’t care. A month ago I was willing to give some credibility to the theories about her not wanting to “provoke” another terrorist attempt, but at this point – nah. She doesn’t care. No one made her hang all over Brittany Mahomes this past weekend.
This line from Kaiser – “like all of those political positions were a bit of convenient rebranding for the moment” -just nails it. It was convenient for her to be political a few years ago, now its not, so she isn’t.
This. There is a big difference between attending the US Open with your boyfriend, his teammate and buddy and his wife and putting on a big show of hugging said MAGA WAG. So the ones trying to excuse it with “oh she doesn’t want to make waves in the locker room,” “she’s so respectful of the occupational chemistry Mahomes and Kelce have,” and “she doesn’t want to upset anyone” can keep on walking.
But everyone above and below is right….no matter who is elected it will not affect her. Billionaire tax cuts? TS has no problem with that. Denial of basic reproductive freedom including birth control, plan B and abortion? She can easily go to another country, hire a private doctor and make sure she gets hers.
days like these, when a celeb shows us who they really are, make me glad I wasn’t a fan in the first place.
So – once you’re on the right side of history, you get to stay there for keeps? 🤷🏻♀️
I think expecting her to endorse is one thing, but expecting her NOT to clearly bolster and support a woman who is in the news for being a MAGA supporter is quite another. She doesn’t have to say anything but man is she showing her allegiance. She is making choices with how she is being photographed and with whom she is being photographed giving her protective shield. Actions speak louder than words in this case. It’s disappointing because all of my kids are fans and expected better. You know it’s bad when my oldest and biggest Swifty who lives in NYC had no interest in trying to see her this weekend when many other people flocked to restaurants to gawk. She will lose the young women who are politically engaged and expecting her to at least not publicly back that woman.
I completely agree with your first sentence. I had hopes when she didn’t sit with Brittany at the game, but man was I disappointed to see her being so friendly with that moron.
THIS!
Thank you, D.
I cannot get past Brittany and Travis being coordinated outfit wise. It’s weird.
I’m pretty sure they were paid to wear that stuff or at a minimum got it free and it was expected they would be photographed.
I think so too because Taylor wore a Gucci dress the night before or something.
I think you’re right but who wants to buy either of those outfits?
They both look awful IMO.
Tacky people with money, that’s who!
Capitalist Karen and MAGA Karen unite!
That pic of them mirroring each other’s nazi salute is gross. Oh wait… it’s a high five! Yay MAGA! Yay Project 2025! Yay stomping on the marginalzed! Yay January 6th! Yay treason! Yay making military enrollment mandatory for kids in public schools! Yay replacing all civil servants with MAGA! Yay taking away voting rights and birth control! Yay racism! Yay grab em by the p***! Yay felonies! Yay dictator on day one! Yay maxi pads over the ear assclownery!
Boo to all the HATERS amirite? Yay babies in cages! Let’s fucking goooooooo – that’s my girl y’all! I have her back! I’ve known her a year but that’s MY GIRL!!!! I stand with her! Don’t come for her! She’s under the umbrella of my protection now you haters stay back!
What did she say about being on the right side of history again? (tilts her head to the side with her finger on her jaw like Cher in Clueless and reflects)
Don’t BM and her husband own a soccer team and their star player is Gay? Way to support your team. Reminds of Kelly Loeffler who owned the basketball team and ALL the players came out in support for the Democrats in GA. I hope their soccer team makes a similar statement.
It really is something, isn’t it?
The problem for her imo is her previous statements were so strong (specifically on Twitter tweeting him and in the documentary, complete with tears and hand wringing) and were against the same person who is currently running and has only gotten worse. If she just endorsed in 2018-2020 and made vague voting statements, whatever. Marsha Blackburn is up for reelection in TN and to not speak out against that hateful witch and support Gloria Johnson says a lot too.
But SHE made it bigger than that, and to say nothing in 2024 post Dobbs, with the SAME candidate who has by every metric gotten worse along with choosing a VP candidate who absolutely hates women. Like according to her this is exactly why she fought her team of old white men to speak out in 2018 and yet…not to mention in 2020 she specifically endorsed on the VP debate day which featured – you guessed it – Kamala Harris.
That said, I still think timing wise from a campaign perspective the best time for endorsement is mid to late September so who knows what she’ll do. But you wouldn’t have wanted it before the convention or right after because you already have the news cycle. Unfortunately for her, her boyfriend’s bestie’s wife is a clown so now whatever she does will be tied to that. I will say I actually think for her brand, not caring and ignoring all this is the worst. Many of her fans see her as earnest and authentic – I realize her critics don’t agree but her actual fan base and their relationship with her is hugely based on them seeing her as someone who cares/cares about them. It’s why a huge portion of Stan Twitter is fighting with each other and melting down.
Anyone else think the people right in front of Taylor, et al in these photos wish they would calm down, sit down, and shut up? They look like they’re dressed for a different event and want to actually pay attention.
lol no – it’s her friends. the blonde directly in front of her is Este Haim, and the brunette directly in front of Brittany is Danielle Haim.
The Haim sisters still don’t look all that amused by drunk performative Taylor and her new maga wag barbie accessory.
I’m a Taylor fan.. Unabashed. I didn’t think giving allegiance was her job.. I’ve said it 100x..
However if she going to be trash burger with that poc. Yeah, I think she needs to speak
My reasoning was if you don’t get involved. But she GOT involved. Sadly.
I’m very sick. I can’t speak or whatever. I can’t breathe. I I’m in hoopital for weeks. But that’s it.
“Very successful and rich pop star lacks intellectual prowess. News at 11.”
ETA: Also may be a nickel short on integrity and maturity.
It’s completely understandable to avoid politics after what happened in England and Austria…except it seems like TS isn’t. You can’t have people close to you spout weird stuff like Harrison Butker and Brittany Mahomes. Those people have a right to their opinion, but TS’s image doesn’t match their views. What she herself has said in the past about regretting not speaking out about Trump (2016) and then becoming politically active during his presidency and subsequently denouncing Trump and supporting Biden (2020) doesn’t make sense if she doesn’t continue to speak out.
Worse, TS seemed to potentially make a statement by avoiding BM during the KC Chiefs’ last game. She attended a wedding in a light dress, which now seems like it was intentionally worn to create a new story about her fashion choices so she could go to the US Open with BM.
Trump has been saying she supports him, and TS isn’t correcting this plus she’s hanging out with Trump supporters. Calling her previous statements cynical is right.
Sigh. Taylor has been busy getting bigger implants and sucking up to the Kelce family and writing more drippy sad sack beige cardigan songs about Matt Healy. She doesn’t care about the election, POC, the environment, or anything else that doesn’t involved twirling around a stage like Temu Stevie Nicks or FaceTiming with Blake Lively. So everybody lower your expectations for Tay and you won’t be disappointed.
Her chest seems to be getting bigger. I thought it was the clothing or a new bra but she is def bustier.
As a huge Stevie Nicks fan for decades now……
Temu Stevie Nicks took me out 🤣🤣🤣
Self-serving Taylor Swift didn’t deserve Joe Alwyn in her life. But I’m thinking she completely deserves despicable people like Brittany Mahomes.
I know, I’m not even in on all the TSwift drama but now I’m like… did she get bored with Joe because he has a backbone and lives his life transparently and didn’t fall for her drama and bullsh*t?
I wonder if it’s more that she takes on the personality of whomever she’s dating – Alwyn was more serious and intellectual, so she became more serious and intellectual. Now she’s with a drunken jock so she becomes a drunken WAG. None of it is sincere.
I don’t know what’s going on with her now. This relationship may not be the great choice we ve thought it was. Drunk in public repeatedly, making a spectacle at the Open, hanging with a proud MAGA…. Yeah I’m not impressed at all. How far and fast the mighty can fall away from
the Taylor we thought we knew, the things we thought she stood for. WOW
I’ve been ambivalent about her (decent songwriter starting with folklore but peak White feminism), but now I’m done. You’re afraid for your fans’ safety and don’t want to endorse anyone? Fine. Publicly embracing that MAGA idiot BM? Nope. I’ve blocked her music on Spotify and all Taylor-related content on Instagram. I don’t support the art of people who don’t seem to give a shit about people losing their civil rights because they think their wealth will insulate them.
From mediocre to vile in just over a year.
“From mediocre to vile in just over a year” omg ArtFossil, perfect comment.
And yes to everything you said MariaS.
Please watch the docuseries “Hitler’s Handmaidens” (4 episodes, Apple TV). If you’re short of time, at least see the first episode. If after watching it, and you can still stay silent and not come out fighting for women’s rights & democracy, then you are supporting “Project 2025” & White Supermacy.
I really hope all the fans who have already bought tickets for her October shows don’t wear the light up bracelets without an endorsement and put them in their pockets or on the ground beneath their feet or something. I think maybe stadium wide black outs and stagnating ticket sales on her remaining tickets in the US might get the point across. I’m holding off buying tickets to her Nola show for my daughter… might just forego it because it was going to be a surprise for her birthday.
I kind of like that she isn’t doing anything she doesn’t feel like. At the end of the day, she doesn’t want to ruin her relationships over politics but is willing to lose fans and some integrity. So be it. I think billionaire celebrities having less influence on politics is a net positive thing. Also, Taylor will always be famous regardless, her fanbase outside USA won’t care about any of it, she’ll lose some fans here and there but it wouldn’t matter much given how large her reach is. Its probably good for her too if she is not put on a pedestal and people realign their expectations from her.
I guess her next step will be Melania’s “I really don’t care do U?” jacket.
So yes, we see Taylor Swift for who she really is. So be it.
Why are you all cooking up scenarios in your head that are meaningless. Taylor simply won’t stop being friends with Republicans, MAGA or otherwise. That’s not same as First lady visiting a migrant child detention center with I don’t care written in back of her hoodie. I am begging you, whether you like Taylor, hate her, whatever…..please say things that make sense. You all hold celebrities to a higher standard and give them more influence than actual politicians that draft your laws and policies. That’s how you got Trump in the first place. This country gets distracted easily with nonsense.
This is interesting because I think what she (once) stood for is part of her appeal in other countries as well. I think other countries are actually much more aware of Trump and are more anxious about a Trump presidency than we realize. In Miss Americana where she tearfully discusses the attacks on women and LGBTQ+ rights, I think that resonated with people far beyond the US. It will be interesting. Also, I think it’s odd to say pop stars shouldn’t be put on pedestals-their whole entire job is to stand on an actual pedestal in front of thousands of people every night… Like it or not, musicians will always have the attention of young audiences. Including what they say and do offstage. I, for one, will be steering my daughter away from the Taytanic…
You think wrong. Other countries have their own worries and I promise you US elections are not making them lose sleep. Its very American thing to say to think you all are all anybody ever thinks about. She will always be able to fill out stadiums regardless of her politics both in USA and most definitely outside of it.
It’s such a bizarre and insular take to think that people outside of the US don’t care who we choose to lead the most powerful nation in the world. All of Trump’s reckless foreign policy decisions were endlessly covered and dissected by foreign media during his last term and I know my family in France was terrified when he was elected in ’16. We could be staring at another four years of an incoherent, impetuous fascist in charge of the most robust, powerful military in the world and access to the nuclear code–trust me, people outside of the US CARE.
We’ll have to agree to disagree. When I lived abroad, it surprised me how aware people are of US politics. I’m not saying everyone in the world cares by any means, but I am saying the ramifications of her supporting Trump at this point I think will extend beyond the US. And 100% will hurt her image and ticket sales here with her largely millennial and younger fanbase.
There are still two months before the election. Kamala is still pulling in boatloads of money. And polls are showing her neck and neck. Maybe Taylor is waiting until closer to the day when it might be needed. Instead of doing it now. And then something happen later. Or maybe she isn’t going to endorse anyone. You know she doesn’t really have to. It’s not a law. Dolly Parton has never endorsed anyone either.
@Robert. I agree. Her final US Eras concert is two days before Election Day. Perhaps she’ll make some Harris cookies the day before.
Or, being friendly with Brittany in public may have freed Taylor to endorse Harris sooner, without all the “Taylor dumped Brittany” press.
Anyone who is surprised by this has not watched this walking hypocrisy carefully. Everything she does is performative. She’s a hollow, shallow, self serving hologram of a human being.
Checkmate, Variety. Well done.
It’s your move, 🐍
She thinks she’s making some profound statement about reaching across the aisle and putting relationships over politics. She’s hyper conscious of every public move and makes a lot of terrible choices (squad era 🤮).
Shes completely out of touch and insulated from the real fears of real people around republicans and has just totally miscalculated another PR stunt. TS is a fake doing whatever she thinks will benefit her own image.
After writing an extended album that was mostly about justifying her attraction to problematic Matt Healy and repeatedly saying she was pissed about the fan backlash and spiteful about the effect it had- and that she was going to do what she wanted… I’m not all that surprised that she was flaunting her new maga wag barbie friend-cessory.
Her whole persona has been built on opposition or spite and revenge. Kanye, Kim, all ex-boyfriends, Katy Perry, her HS bullies, Scooter, Karlie K, Dave Grohl, Olivia R, even Tina Fey (and yes, she was wronged by some for sure) but I’m not sure she knows who she is when she’s not a) siphoning a personality from a current relationship or b) fighting against someone. Right now that fight seems to be against fan expectations. And that seems to be far more important than any political views. Gross entitlement
I know this is petty in light of the greater conversation going on here, but…Dave Grohl??? Really??? Who beefs with Dave Grohl (besides Courtney Love)?? He’s like America’s beloved cool older brother.
People are allowed to voice their opinions or not as they choose. They are not required to speak. Taylor has spoken out in the past and revealed her liberal, people centered ideology. She did not need to do this. Arguably it made her less safe to do so. People are also allowed to change their mind. But, given how thoughtful she is, I don’t think this is what’s happened. And befriending someone of another ideology is not bad. Sometimes that’s the only way to lead them away from the darkness they’re in. Brittany Mahomes seems blind in one specific way. She has created a mixed family. There is no consistently safe place for her children in Trump’s party. I hope she realizes that soon and pivots.
Her children are very white presenting. After the name Mahomes fades from common memory, unless they state they have a black grandfather, no one would know. There is no reason at this point to suspect that the Mahomes tots are in danger of any racial disparity or treatment.
Taylor will do what is necessary to help Taylor. Brittney is married to a biracial man and yet she endorses a white supremacist . Both white women and both doing what’s necessary to secure their and their families future. Taylor is not as innocent as she likes to pretend. Brittney saw her chance to live a better life and took it So what if he is biracial. In the dark, all cats scratch. She is MAGA and reconciles the two opposing things as doing what she has to. Taylor quite possibly doesn’t give a damn about politics as a rich white woman no matter who is in office she will be fine. It’s quite easy to see why they’re friends.
So no one is even going to talk about Patrick Mahomes being married to a MAGA supporter? I’m more mad at him then anything..
so y’all just giving Patrick Mahomes a pass here or what?
The brutal police treatment of Miami player Tyreek Hill over a minor traffic violation is going to force players including Travis to take a stand.
Mahomes should realize that his MAGA wife isn’t going to save him from similar treatment.
At the end of the day, her appearance in the Miss Americana documentary was a performance. She and her parents knew what their script was before the camera started rolling. It was never an organic thing.
Taylor Swift is not responsible for getting adults to vote. If people only vote because a celebrity tells them to, we are in a very sad state of affairs. Taylor can hang out with a trashy MAGA WAG and I’m still going to vote for Kamala Harris. For the sake of so many people including my daughter who deserves to grow up in a country where she shouldn’t have to worry about her rights being taken away from her or potentially find herself in grave danger because she’s not allowed to make a medical decision with her doctor. So many more very serious things are at risk than worrying about Taylor Swift getting drunk at a tennis match with a garbage person. Just vote like your life or the lives of your daughters, girlfriends, sisters, moms, wives, aunts depend on it, everyone. Please.
In the past, Taylor threatened to sue a small blogger who wrote about her silence against Nazis calling her their Aryan princess. Recently, she threatened to sue a university student posting public data about her jet usage. Both cases had no legal standing. Hilariously, her expensive lawyers used instagram comments on their legal paper work against the student. If she didn’t approve of Trump’s usage of her image, she would do the same to him. She doesn’t need a legal standing to protect her image as her previous threats show. She is just another privileged white woman who doesn’t care about anything other than her money and her rich friends.
When Brittany or Trump calls her “boy-crazy” or something, then she would wage a war against them. For now, they are cool. Maybe, in 4 years, she will make another doc about how hard it was for her to speak out. Poor billionaires.