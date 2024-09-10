Royalist: The message of the Waleses’ video is ‘f–k the haters & f–k Harry & Meghan’

As I’ve noted in several posts already, Prince William and Kate came out of their summer holiday with a somewhat stable message: Kate is “cancer free” but not committed to going back to work, and the Wales marriage is fine, possibly even better than fine! After Kensington Palace dropped the Will Warr-directed video, KP minions then dutifully went on briefing sprees to reinforce the message with their most sycophantic rota reporters and commentators. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast seemingly got the most ridiculous briefing of all, which makes sense. Sykes often gets the most hateful and deranged briefings. Some highlights from this Royalist piece:
The tonal shift of the video: So it’s fair to say there has never been a more massive and abrupt shift in the tone of royal messaging than the one signaled by Kate’s astonishingly intimate Instagram cancer recovery video, directed by Will Warr. If the medium really is the message, then the message here was unequivocal; forget everything you think you know about the monarchy, this is what the royal family is going to look like from now on.
The reset: The reign of King William and Queen Kate, we were put on notice Monday, will be shiny, professional and digital first, with a heavy focus on artfully configured cornfields, butterflies, positivity, flattering light, sunsets, picnics in the forest, card games and snogging Prince William on the beach. One friend of William and Kate told The Daily Beast: “It’s the reset to end all resets. This is Kate and William as they mean to go on. It’s family first and f**k the haters, f**k the press, f**k Harry and Meghan. It helps that they actually are like this. If you go to a kid’s birthday party at their house, they will be the ones organizing games for all the kids whereas the rest of us would happily get an entertainer in and be drinking wine in the kitchen.”
A declaration of war: This video was a declaration of war on the stiff upper lip, a forceful rebuttal to those who accuse her of being some kind of automaton, a blank screen or “a jointed doll on which certain rags are hung” in the stinging words of the late Hilary Mantel. The rejection of the strictures of royalty also meant there was no room in the video for an embrace with King Charles or Queen Camilla, despite the relentless messaging from the king’s office over the past nine months about how close he and Kate have become in their shared cancer journeys.
Kensington Palace thinks Meghan was seething over the video? Among the billions of people watching what could in another world be a two-minute ad for a dating site, there can be little doubt that among them was one particular resident of Montecito, California. And Meghan Markle might be forgiven for wondering what the world (and specifically the British media) would have said if it was she and Harry who had released a video vignette of such tooth-aching saccharinity. And she might also have been wondering how the hell this uptight Limey, who couldn’t even lend her a dab of lip gloss without rolling her eyes a few years ago, had managed to so comprehensively steal her clothes.
“Who couldn’t even lend her a dab of lip gloss without rolling her eyes a few years ago, had managed to so comprehensively steal her clothes.” So we’re just admitting that Kate copies Meghan and steals her looks now? And it’s being spun as a positive for Kate? And this: “It’s family first and f**k the haters, f**k the press, f**k Harry and Meghan.” THAT was the message? Really? Because I did not get the message of “f–k the haters” from that video. I got the message of “look at us, we’re affectionate like Harry & Meghan, our marriage is fine!” Running around, insisting that they have nothing to prove shows that Will and Kate have been on the back foot for years, actually.
This is so strange: “despite the relentless messaging from the king’s office over the past nine months about how close he and Kate have become in their shared cancer journeys.” Yeah, Charles swooped in and saved William and Kate after months of incompetent clownery. Buckingham Palace stepped in to the rescue to save the monarchy, because Will and Kate’s frankenphoto antics and wall-to-wall lies were doing permanent damage. And this is the thanks Charles gets? Fascinating.
Photos courtesy of Will Warr/KP and Cover Images.
Maybe it’s me but I read the article very differently – to me, it seemed like a clear swipe at Kate and William and the “tooth-aching sacchranity” of the video. I read the last two paragraphs about Meghan as a joke on Kate, quite specifically saying that Kate steals her clothing ideas and that if Meghan and Harry had put out a similar video they would have been crucified for it.
I also read the whole “This is Kate and William as they mean to go on. It’s family first and f**k the haters, f**k the press, f**k Harry and Meghan” as meaning:
Screw you idiot taxpayers, we’re not going to do any work from now on
Screw you the press, if you have something on us, come and get us! We dare you
Screw you Harry and Meghan, we can be golden and sunlit and gorgeously in love with gorgeous kids and tons of money, too!
My take is that it’s an unusually negative view on Kate and William from Sykes. Maybe he’s fed up with being KP’s mouthpiece?
Yeah, my take was similar. And I’m shook that someone, presumably in William’s camp, thought it was a good idea to brief that this video about Kate’s health was actually meant to send the message of f*ck Harry and Meghan. Like what??? A cancer vid is being used to one-up Harry and Meghan and they’re just publicly stating that fact? The priorities at KP are way off if that’s the case.
OMG it’s so sad and cringe!
By leaking that “f everything” to the media they and their press team are trying to copy Harry and Meghan’s rebellious, screw the man (king) attitude.
Except none of this is them. They’ve had every chance to simply be authentic – it’s all people want. I cringe.
This video was made for an audience of two in Montecito.. the future King and Queen are beyond obsessed and at this point I believe that the Sussex’s are about all they focus on. That statement about F Harry and Meghan is extremely disturbing. There is no redeeming someone that hate filled and racist, even facing her own mortality didn’t lessen her hatred or racism. The less we see of these two the better, they certainly aren’t role models for decent people.
So they think having fake cancer one ups the Sussexes? They have completely lost the plot!! It’s a war of one with no opponent because the Sussexes don’t give two f**ks! Stop using cancer it’s disgusting!!!
I think Sykes hates Will and Kate but is a monarchist so is stuck in a loop of taking insane briefings from their ‘friends’. Occasionally he lets his true feelings show , even though this article is spun as a pro Willa and Kate piece there is definitive shade towards them and their coms strategy.
Yes, I read it this way, too. And if Sykes got a briefing, he fulfilled it in the most passive-aggressive way possible.
You might be right on the interpretation
This is why WilliamandKate did the video with KP… they are trying to turn around a big loss about their marriage and rumblings the people are questioning why are public pounds are supporting them. It’s just pejorative theater to tame the public’s grumbling and gripes. The cancer call-off is their way of trying not to completelybury themselves with the liesKate had cancer. KC3 too, I find questionable. He is sick but not fromcancer.
Omg this is just hilarious!! 😂
They really want this message out: f**k the haters, f**k the press, f**k Harry and Meghan ….
… AND f**k the TAXPAYERS!!
They couldn’t have said it better what they really think…
As a Brit I read this as a pretty hard slap-down of this glossy nonsense with just enough cover to do a ‘who me??’ if challenged by KP. Sure they took the talking points but they are not presented in a flattering way.
How many times have we been told that THIS is how WanK intend to do things only for it to fizzle after one press cycle because they have no energy and no staying power? I’ll believe it when I see it but 50p says it’s done by the end of the month and we’re back to lazy BAU. The sarcasm in the writing suggests the author feels the same way and wouldn’t take my bet.
Right? “This is the way they intend to go on” after a decade and a half of briefing that they would be doing things differently by having fewer causes and charities in order to create more impact. That originated with them. The Palace would have been more than content with biweekly ribbon cuttings.
Yeah the tone was extremely passive aggressive on Syke’s part. The talking points from KP…..Kate not being the center of her own retirement announcement is very pathetic
Same, Lady Esther. I watched the video yesterday and wondered how WanK had gotten an entire personality transplant yesterday. Tim Sykes obviously hated that video—this was a very shady article.
Agreed. I think it was very shady – the part about Meghan knowing what the press would say if she and Harry released a video sealed that for me. I mean he talks about Kate stealing Meghan’s clothes!
It talks about they’re going to be a digital, prepackaged king and queen. And references how Charles and Camilla were excluded (why not a cute picture of charles and kate from Balmoral, hmmmm?)
this is definitely shady.
Yeah, the digital pre-packaged King and Queen is the f*ck the press part. The coronation video and this video. Super curated which is something celebrities do. But this is a tax-funded couple. The live interactions bw William and Kate do not jive with the pre-done videos. But it’s a way to seem happily married when the live version doesn’t convey that message. The zoom king and queen indeed.
I had the same reading. I don’t read this as a puff piece. I read this as a giant eyeroll.
I agree completely. This is nothing but a hugely negative article about Will and Kate. They are mocked and made fun of in the whole article.
What on earth does their video have to do with Harry or Meghan.? Harry and Meghan are living their best authentic lives while empowering many with the necessary information to navigate untruth’s. The Wales are coming across as desperate
I think that when the press references “Harry and Megan” they’re actually using them as avatars for whatever the issue is they want to communicate to the BRF. Such a toxic way to operate. “Harry and Meghan” can stand for the press, the public, the old way of doing things which WanK are crapping all over, the lack of access or control etc.
That video is ALL about Meghan and Harry 🤣🤣🤣 If there was no Meghan an Harry, there would be no video 😎
@Swaz: Exactly.
100%
Next-fall, especially by December it will made public.that-these-two-have officially-separated. Even though they have.already.separated. Watch how this little play of PDA is just that a play… and you won’t see it ever again. Unless,theanti-monarchist-are able to bendKeirStarmer’s ear-againstthem. Then the BRF will be like – you, two, the-lazyones better get out there andshow-some-leg,we got to keep the money-flowing. They probably toldWilliamtokissKate like your yearly-payout-of-millionswasdependent on it.
Has anyone noticed that they’re not actually looking at each other in any of these stills? Their faces are turned TOWARD each other, but there is not a single still in which they are looking into each other eyes. I’m with you, the Robinsons: I don’t know what they’re selling precisely, but it’s all bollocks.
I have to imagine there’s an NDA and that Will Warr is a professional and wouldn’t reveal anything. But man he must have some thoughts.
@the Robinsons says:
“Next-fall, especially by December, it will [be] made public that-these-two-have officially-separated……”
I used to believe that they were just waiting for an opportune time (read: advantageous to Bully) to announce the separation/divorce. However, given that everything WanK and their handlers do is for and with an audience of two-charismatic-people-living-their-best-lives-in-America in mind, with a view to one-upping the charismatic duo, then I am now coming to the belief that WanK will never announce a separation/divorce.
And that wd be because they dont envision H&M ever separating/divorcing, even tho they pushed their bots hard to promulgate that narrative.
Which failed spectacularly.
Rather, they will carry on the charade of marital bliss and healthy family-life for as long as they can get away with it.
And lets face it, the monarchy has survived for 1000 years so far by their skillful use of stagecraft, the latest iteration of which, of course, we are seeing live and in living, cinematic color, with this cringe-worthily hilarious vid.
Actually, the monarchy has survived for thousands of years by being ruthless and oppressing people. Only more recently has public opinion factored in and since then they have been floundering, especially post Diana.
@Maxine, Harry and Meghan were THE target audience of this video.
“We don’t need you anyway. We’ll see your authentic work and love and raise you one Cialis ad video, so F you”
“We can do cool PDA videos too” – BTW, how many takes and where can we see the blooper reel?
“Pay attention to me, Harry, I order you to pay attention! Harry? Harry? Why don’t you take my calls?”
“Why aren’t you calling me Harold?”
Does he realize that his take that it is saying fu to everyone is not making W&K look good? He takes a swipe at Kate with the clothes and lip gloss thing and takes a swipe at Charles and his “Kate as a daughter” PR.
Agreed
If I were a tax-paying British citizen, I would use that reset language as part of a petition to abolish the monarchy. They did little that would qualify as work prior to Kate’s illness and have signaled they will do far less moving forward. If the reign of King William will be one in which his focus is his personal life and family, he can do it on all the millions the royals have pillaged over the centuries instead of on the tax payer’s tuppence
It’s far more than a tuppence, unfortunately … they live writ large on taxpayer largesse.
Sykes did the Waleses no favors with this article. He confirmed that William and Kate are jealous of Harry and Meghan and this video is to clean up the negative press ( such as it is) William and Kate got over the years.
HM are not thinking about them. The BP need to keep HM out of their mouths and their so called journalism.
If WandK really want to “f*&k the press”, they might want to rethink that, the press knows all their secrets and with declining revenue they won’t hesitate to spell what they know.
How interesting that Kate has never been the star of her own life, during crucial moments. Pippa’s a$$ was the star of Kate’s wedding, the babies were the stars of Kate’s pregnancies and now Meghan and Harry are the stars of Kate’s cancer journey. I certainly wouldn’t want that life, no amount of tiaras is worth it.
and then Charles got sick as well and it was obvious his spouse actually loved him enough to visit
And Tim visited Anne while she was in hospital and brought her goodies.
“Among the billions of people watching what could in another world be a two-minute ad for a dating site, ”
Billions, what billions? I did not see it, only pics, which made me burst out laughing.
As usual completely overselling things making it look even more ridiculous.
And yeah, it’s an ad.
Does anyone actually believe this nonsense they are putting out? Please tell me there are sane people out there.
I think plenty of people see it but are scared to voice it after the cancer video. Even some of the rota had a muted response and had criticisms about the clarity of the messaging.
I watched a bit and turned it off. I think it was inappropriate for the situation, A posted message saying the chemo was over and she would be back at work soon, a thank you for those who looked after her and some real support for all those who have to work through chemo to put bread on the table.
The absolute SILENCE about her support team, doctors, etc. is a big part of what is driving the belief that she never had cancer. She doesn’t support cancer research, or support those going through treatment. She comes across as unbelievably self-centered with this video. It’s like she’s flaunting the fact that the public is paying for her to do nothing while receiving the best care possible and her only response is to release a bizarre ad that showcases her wardrobe and wigs. Costume changes for a video stating that you are through treatment???!!!
Agree Josephine. There’s a huge yawning gap of cognitive dissonance. And yes, I don’t believe Kate ever had cancer.
I didn’t watch it either. I don’t care for publicity, and I loathe Kate Middlebum.
Quite to the contrary, it seems that video was all about “look we are just like Harry and Meghan.” Nothing seems real about that couple. Now they are all about “breaking protocol” by being just touchy feely like the royal protocol breakers, Harry and Meghan. It’s so staged and overdone. Nothing like Harry and Meghan’s real and natural affection for one another. They aren’t fooling anyone who’s not a paid hack or a zealous royalist. When KP stops issuing talking points that have nothing to do with Harry and Meghan, I will know that William and Kate don’t care about Harry and Meghan. For now and forever, it seems the Sussexes will continue to loom large and live rent free in William and Kate’s empty noggin.
I am completely certain that William is not interested in being “Royal” anymore. He wants the Crown with all the perks and he wants to be Harry TOO 😁The British press is certain about it too and so they are scared to rock the boat. William is past caring about being royal 😎 he’s #1 focus is Harry.
Swaz, long before Kate was public or Meghan appeared, in the early 2000s, the reporting narrative was that William was bitter, mercurial, a lot like his father, and a “reluctant prince.” There’s a piece in Vanity Fair from 2004 titled exactly that. It details the Palace’s fears he would blow it up or walk away, his arrogance and petulance, etc. That was the narrative well through the 2000s.
You’re right on that, @Swaz. William does not want to be king, and when the crown passes to him, he will hide away and phone it in. The “f the media” is him daring them to object.
I also suspect he was belligerently drunk when he called up Sykes to give this briefing.
Oh, he wants to be King alright, he is rolling in unearned cash and perks. He wants it all, but on his own terms. He will continue to do the bare minimum, thumb his noses at his critics, and have a grand coronation when the time comes, followed by shoving the Middletons in everyone’s faces.
When Harry and Meghan hold hands you know it is genuine and they are supporting each other, but normal couples don’t go in for all that affection with a camera crew and sound engineers filming it, unless of course they are paid actors.
I’m sure Meghan hasn’t given this video a second thought.
And the “F U to H&M” doesn’t seem like the healthiest mindset to return to full recovery.
Right? It does not seem like a healthy mindset for recovery! Making sure to copy brands associated with the woman you’ve treated abhorrently in a video about cancer recovery and love and being loved is off the wall. What has really been learned then?
She probably doesn’t know a video was released. They both seem so busy but M especially seems have gotten on with life and is done with these people. If she knows somehow, I doubt she cares. I’m sure she knows all of this has nothing to do with her and everything to do with W&K and their internal inadequacy and insecurities.
“had managed to so comprehensively steal her clothes.”
Best line in the whole Sykes article.
This article seems to me as basically a take-down of Wig & Peg with the message that this “ain’t gonna work” for what you, Wig & Peg, are trying to accomplish.
“I’m sure Meghan hasn’t given this video a second thought.”
Agree! Meghan has much more important things to think about.
Charles and Kate are not close. Part of this imo was Charles to “show up” (in his mind) Meghan by praising Kate.
Oh, yes indeed.
Yeah, I’m getting the feeling that not only are Charles and William on the outs but so are Charles and Kate. All those statements about his beloved DIL are lies. As Charles does. Kind of like caring about seeing his grandkids.
Jais, I agree. Years of briefing that was pro-Charles – how he was seeing them once a week, seeing more and more of his grandchildren, closer than ever to Kate and William, blown up in one video.
‘It helps that they actually are like this. If you go to a kid’s birthday party at their house, they will be the ones organizing games for all the kids whereas the rest of us would happily get an entertainer in and be drinking wine in the kitchen.”’
Actually if they come together for birthdays(with help of Maria and the other nannies/staff on hand) does not mean they are actually in love or even like each other. They can fake it for this ad they can fake it for the kids but everyone sees the expressions, the shrugged of hands, the distance and the rolled eyes when they are out and about.
Nanny Maria has been gone for about 7 months.
That’s what I think too, @tennyson. 🧳
That must have been heartbreaking for the children.
Didn’t nikkah mention nanny Maria in Sunday’s article or am I tripping? It seemed to imply she is still around.
That’s digging their proverbial grave too. If they have time to organise children’s birthday parties, they clearly are not committed enough to their royal duties. They want to be EXTRAORDINARY mother and papa, by living off taxpayers, enjoying the insane perks, privileges and deference without doing a scrap of the hard yards to substantiate it.
Tom Sykes and William’s “friend” are unhinged. As somebody on twitter said the video is proof that William and Kate watched the Netflix docuseries. At least some on the press are admitting that Kate cosplays Meghan. Now they have to admit that William and Kate are jealous of Harry and Meghan and are desperate to be like them.
Tom Sykes turned his briefing into a” fu ” William and Kate. He knows the truth and is tired of being their waterboy. Is the tide turning?
What charming friends they have!
Right?
I hope some of the money the Welfare royals received goes to immediate and regular therapy sessions. Their obsession with Harry and Meghan is dangerous in its totality. One-upping the Sussexes seems to be the entire reason for the Waleses existence, coming before their marriage and their family.
KP is still run by a bunch of incompetent buffoons–headless chickens in a trenchcoat. They are still purchasing rakes to toss in the garden so they can get smacked in the face with every step. The video was an odd, slickly produced performance that had some good messaging, but why couldnt they just invite the camera into their parlor or kitchen and show an more authentic lived family experience? And by running to Sykes with more “we hate Meghan” nonsense, they have completely negated the good will they could have achieved.
Their decision to play to the racists is bizarre and short-sighted. Or, once again, we all ought to just start believing what they are telling us instead of letting nostalgia for Queen Elizabeth stand in for the Wales. They are Brexit-Trumpers with plummy accents. I have more respect for the monster lifted truck drivers who cover their cars with Trump and confederate flags. At least those people are honest, and let everyone know who they really are.
I’m no prude and I swear a lot. But not in a professional setting and also I’m not the future head of England or a global statesperson wanna be so I think that the frequent quotes from a person in that position / rep of that person is really disgusting. Constant vulgarity when talking about not just another human but family. Makes it more and more clear with every utterance that he should not be in a position of power. He is so full of hate and anger
It makes me wonder if “William’s friend” usually briefs like this but Sykes just usually tones it down. And this time he just briefed exactly as it was relayed.
JAIS I thought the same exact thing!!
Well, that language goes with the vulgarity of the video. I mean, if they were 2 ordinary celebs, many would be shouting, “go and get a room”!
That *infomercial* or whatever its called brought to my mind a dog food commercial….. Just one using people instead of dogs.
It is lit the exact same way as an old Purina ad and has many of the same elements: sunshine on wheat a like fields, sunshine, trees, picnic etc. Good to know that the Royals are now down to selling themselves like puppy chow and monkey chow. Then again, it fits.
commercial, for sure. douche, dog food, pharmacuticals. All they need to add are the kids laughing over bowls of salad and the cliche count will be complete
@Renae nailed it! That Purina ad—I remember it well. LMAO 🤣🤣🤣
Someone up above said they doubt Meghan gave it a second thought, I doubt she even gave it a first. I find it really funny that they think Meghan watched it because I doubt she did tbh. Clearly I’m only speculating but I could see Harry watching it because he does care about his brother and he admitted he sometimes reads and watches things. But the vibe I get from Meghan is that she is well and truly done and blanks everything from that particular area of the world in a way. I could be wrong and even if she watched it I know she wouldn’t care beyond being glad for Kate’s sake that she’s better (cuz she’s lovely like that) but def don’t think she watched it.
I’d like to think Meghan is at the cute bookstore with her kids. Or the beach. Or her pool. Or out to lunch with a friend. In between meetings for her upcoming show and all the different projects she has going on.
She does ignore them which is why they’re so mad.
The “friend of William” appearing in Sykes’ column this frequently has coincided with the purchase of part of the Daily Beast and control given over to Joanna Coles, a former editor of Cosmo, a British tabloid vet, and a Brit. The WaPo had a takedown this summer about her leadership which has included her pushing stores about whether Trump would get raped in prison and the most obese members of Congress. So lord only knows who this “friend of William.” is
Well, this was an eye-raising article that’s for sure. I often wonder what the royal reporters in the uk make of Sykes’ columns.
All I know is I better not hear any whining about tours.
If W&K can do faux Netflix documentaries then H&M can do faux royal tours
So you needed someone to direct this shit? Like you’re actors? Like you needed someone to tell you how 2 people in a genuinely loving relationship should behave?
Yes and yes. They have no idea how to do any of that naturally.
And they still cant get it quite right 😹
“If you go to a kid’s birthday party at their house, they will be the ones organizing games for all the kids whereas the rest of us would happily get an entertainer in and be drinking wine in the kitchen”. I don’t have children but like, no.
What the f*ck is wrong with that guy ?
This article is very bitter sounding. So is this what’s being said by William’s friends or is this just the impression but not the intention? Not sure why they would take something soft focus and sentimental, then state the intention behind said video is the equivalent of revenge dressing. They want Meghan to see this video so badly and be jealous. Don’t know why because she has clearly stated her approach to life this year. She’d wish Kate well, continued healing and keep it moving . I don’t get it.
Maybe it’s a joint effort. The “soft and sentimental” stuff is all Kate, since those revealing portraits of her at her 40th birthday: I am a soft-focus, dreamy princess that loves nothing more than to be well taken care of, wear pretty dresses and stare into the distance in my dreamy fantasy life. I honestly think that increasingly she wants to escape life and live in that self-focused and self-centered fantasy world, with no responsibilities, no work, no expectations….just pretty images and daydreams about the perfect thin figure, the perfect family, the perfect marriage. That’s how she sees herself and what she wants everyone to think about her.
I love “the video equivalent of revenge dressing” and I think that’s all William, complete with his forceful, hateful retelling and retreading of everything that he thinks has victimized him: taxpayers who demand that he does his job and is transparent about his Duchy money (eg the haters), the intrusive press, his brother who has “won” in the Happy Life stakes. So all of that must be hated with the fire of a billion burning suns.
KP probably took both of these directions from their principals (Kate and William), mushed them into bullet points, briefed their favorites in the press and here we are….
Wow what an article by Tom Sykes! the Shade of all shades:
“The reign of King William and Queen Kate, we were put on notice Monday, will be shiny, professional and digital first, with a heavy focus on artfully configured cornfields, butterflies, positivity, flattering light, sunsets, picnics in the forest, card games and snogging Prince William on the beach.”
The friend of William forgot to mention “F… the taxpayer” “It’s family first.” What is with actual work for the tax payers funding?
The snub of all snubs: ” The rejection of the strictures of royalty also meant there was no room in the video for an embrace with King Charles or Queen Camilla, despite the relentless messaging from the king’s office over the past nine months about how close he and Kate have become in their shared cancer journeys.” Declaration of war?
“And she might also have been wondering how the hell this uptight Limey, who couldn’t even lend her a dab of lip gloss without rolling her eyes a few years ago, had managed to so comprehensively steal her clothes.” Openly admitting that Willi and Kat copying Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meghan really changed the Monarchy, the Harry and Meghan effect.
This is really a change of tone. Tom Sykes picks up all the talking points and criticism of Willi’s and Kate’s critics and runs with it.
As Eurydice says, this is so passive aggressive I’m shocked. First, this is being called a reset but all I see is same old same old. Didn’t they put out a similarly cringy video for one of their anniversaries? I think there was another video with for either a birthday or mother’s day. They have always claimed to be child-centric, in fact Will can’t work most days of the year because he either has to drive the kids to school or the kids are not in school. Second, the tone of this is all a f**k you to just about everyone is just wild. I think this is saying a lot about Will, he is the one with a future role as king or is that what all the f**k yous are about? And speaking of King, where are Chuck and Cam? Lastly, calling out Kate for stealing Meghan’s clothes will have me chuckling all day.
I felt like I needed an insulin shot after watching this. What a passive aggressive video, but Tom Sykes sure did bring it back to earth with his article. He pulled no punches, and WandK need to take note. He, and a large part of the public are over them and their antics.
let’s just say this video really IS for an audience of two in Montecito. Imagine Meghan, a literal Hollywood professional, watching this cringe without doubling over laughing for 3o minutes.
The whole thing, its execution, bad acting, tone deaf commentary attached, is unedifying for the future King and family.
Sykes’ take was pretty scathing. I LOL’d at his line about Kate completely stealing Meghan’s clothes.
And who actually resets after cancer treatment to a f*ck-everyone attitude? I mean, if that’s the reset, that’s pretty dark.
Wow! They really said that? Did they hire trump’s latest spokesperson?
Sykes’ article doesn’t seem even “passive” aggressive to me … to me, it reads like a scathing slapdown, The point of this lovely-dicey, soft-focus video is to say “FU” to everyone William resents? The love scenes ring “saccharine”? Kate “steals Meghan’s clothes”?
Sykes isn’t even pretending. He hates the video and is ridiculing WanK. Strange 👀
This article is massive shade. The ‘tooth aching sacchraninity’ sums it up perfectly.
This article is massive shade. The ‘tooth-aching saccharinity’ sums it up perfectly
Yeah, I think Tom Sykes is over the Wales but hey bills gotta be paid somehow. As for WanK, those two are hopeless. I bet Charles lies awake at night ruminating over how the monarchy will completely collapse after he’s dead. Good.
It could get interesting going forward. I’m going to guess that the bm are angry about WanK letting everyone know that they will be appearing digitally (when appearing at all) in future. At least, that’s what I get from this article. I didn’t watch the video.
The bm relies on the brf for column inches and WanK are not going to provide them with very much. So … who will break first? WanK or the bm?
The BM will be all right. Maybe the royal experts will disappear, but there’s always something happening in the world, there are always disasters and scandals, there are always celebrities to be hounded, not to mention H&M.
Where is Charles and Camilla in this video? Seems to me they are giving the FU to them as well.
With the death of Elizabeth, the entire Windsor clan seems to have freed itself from the shackles of protocol and come closer to other modern European royal houses in terms of self-presentation – as far as monarchies can. This is gratifying if it is hopefully not just about outward appearances, but also if love, empathy and compassion for the suffering of other close people become visible. But I have no hope ….
So this saccharine piece of manipulation comes from a place of anger, hate, and resentment, a patronizing piece of pap that they arrogantly think the peasants will lap up. The still shot of Kate with her head on William’s shoulder and William looking into the distance totally detached from her is a shot for posterity! The Sykes piece, while not as coolly detached and brilliant as the Tatler article on Kate, because it seems to come from a place of scorn from the writer himself, is a take-down for sure. My goodness!
The most important thing in life is to love and be loved, oh, and fuck Harry and Meghan!
I hope everyone with cancer feels uplifted!
The William and Kate video, seems to have multiple objectives.
First, they seem to be trying to reset public expectations around their roles now and in the future, emphasizing a “family first” approach.
Second, it appears they are subtly competing with Meghan and Harry, possibly trying to show they can adopt a similar approach, hoping to provoke jealousy—but Meghan and Harry won’t care.
The key difference is that while Meghan and Harry keep a low public profile and only make appearances when they have substantive work to present, William and Kate don’t seem to be doing much between public engagements, aside from personal matters like family, vacations and William’s affairs.
The press, which expects regular access to the couple for photos and stories, is being denied that access, and although the press is currently suppressing damaging information about William and Kate to maintain a positive image of the monarchy, this won’t last if they keep losing money.
If Camilla outlives Charles I hope she burns the monarchy down. There would be no one standing in her way and I am sure she has ALL the skeletons on the lazy duo that she could bring out without worry about hurting her husband. I would love this!
I think this video is to wipe the slate clean from the chaos of the last year. One or the other had a breakdown, there was surgery and a serious illness. There may have been domestic violence and divorce negotiations. The Middletons and Kate are secure once again. They don’t want anyone looking too closely. As another poster said, will we ever find out what really went down? This glossy production is their rewriting of history.
This is 🎯. I’d only add: why not all of the above?
H&M show up and show love, affection and respect in a natural and authentic manner. WanK needs a production crew, wardrobe change, soundtrack, filters and post filming editing. No comparison.
Nice slap down. I would suggest to also cover the one of Liz Jones in the Mail. I know we shouldn’t give it clicks (I did use internet archive to read it) but boy does she think this video is not a good idea. This could have been a walk in the park: show Kate getting chemo next to some other women getting chemo, show Kate pale on the sofa looking exhausted hugged by her kids, show Kate talking to other cancer patients, to doctors, hug a nurse, tired in the car as Will drives her home from treatment and then intersperse it with nice moments. The script writes itself. This is such an opportunity lost. Who thought it was a good idea to do a commercial for perfect family life? Cancer sufferers must feel mocked (unless they also play around hay in perfect summer dresses with perfect hair, who knows)…..
I didn’t watch the video . But it’s Very stupid PR that you announced you’re cancer free and then you tell people you dislike to FU. This just makes them look even more Petty and idiotic. And something that MAGA would do and say.
How about just STFU and be gracious that you’re cancer free🙄🙄
(This bears repeating, since I put it on another post)
OMG THEY ARE ON A TIMBER CUT LOG LANDING PLAYING ON LOOSE LOGS!!
As a 22+ year Forestry Tech, I just showed this to the people in my office, and we are all like “wtf they are trying to take out the whole royal family”.
NEVER and I repeat NEVER play or climb on a stack of cut logs, dont even park near a log landing, IT IS NOT SAFE. Those are loose logs, EACH weighing hundreds of lbs and will crush instantly, especially as they gain momentum rolling. They are stacked by machine to be removed promptly, they are not secure. This has to be the most unsafe video we have seen, and should never have occurred.
I seem to remember years ago seeing warnings next to them about keeping off.
LOL Oh, the shade…
Be interesting to know what the King thinks about the video.
Wow that was Tom Sykes version of scorched earth! I didn’t think he had the cajones to mock Huevo and Bones
The article nails it. The video was nauseating, self indulgent & offensive to people with cancer who don’t get 9 months holiday (from doing literally nothing) on massive pay from taxpayers (the very people dying in NHS hospitals whilst Middleton gets the best of everything health wise). I genuinely can’t believe anyone came up with it. She manages to go to Wimbledon & act up for the camera crew whilst wandering through meadows dressed like a folk singer but she can’t visit a cancer centre or help educate people about symptoms by talking about hers or do a donation to the nhs & make a speech (yes maybe not) about how bad cancer services are & how everyone should be getting better treatment? Instead, it’s out with the obsession for privacy when it suits them & constant ‘one day at a time’ so the lazy pair can do even less than they did before which was woeful.
If there was cancer, and I have serious doubts it was anywhere near as bad as they tried to make out even if it was, it’s just been used as an excuse now to do whatever they want. Fine by me-let baldy abdicate & we can have an elected leader who actually wants the job & has some discernible talent to actually help the country.
These two really are repulsive-even worse than Charles & his appalling wife. Who, btw, have been massively snubbed here by the inclusion of the middletons. Carole is now running the monarchy & we all know her attitude. Take the money & screw over small businesses & individuals. Care only about yourself & the family you control. I was no fan of the queen but looking back now I can see that she was head and shoulders above this lot. It’s really past time to end this whole charade. In fact, the one person who would make a great monarch & who has the integrity to do it well & actually care about others is Harry.