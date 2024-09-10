Tominey: Princess Kate & William’s video PDAs will save the monarchy

Real ones remember how the British press has spent the past seven years complaining about Prince Harry and Meghan’s affection towards one another. Harry and Meghan’s love language is touch and physical closeness. When they lived in the UK, they would hold hands during events. Meghan would rub Harry’s back in public, and Harry looked for any excuse to touch Meghan’s hair or grab her for a quick kiss. Remember the headlines? Remember how the British media hated all of that affection? Remember how Meghan was called tacky and a gauche, tactile American who didn’t understand the rules, the rules being: marry your cousin and never be affectionate. Well, if you would believe it, it seems like those rules don’t exist anymore. Especially now that Prince William and Kate produced a Will Warr-directed video in which they are touching each other in completely awkward ways, ways which we are being told is completely acceptable. From Camilla Tominey’s latest column in the Telegraph:

For a couple unaccustomed to PDAs (Public Displays of Affection), it is the most remarkable royal video, showing the Prince and Princess of Wales as we have never seen them before…The Princess was seemingly not content with expressing her love for her husband and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, in words alone. After everything she has gone through, the once guarded Catherine clearly decided to throw caution to the wind – and the candour caught on camera is as heartwarming as it is revealing.

We always suspected that the Waleses, both 42, had a solid marriage, based on the fact they have never felt the need to fawn over each other in public or declare their undying love in the 23 years they have been together (13 as husband and wife). Even on their wedding day, they were reluctant to go overboard, only kissing on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the groom tentatively asked the bride: “Shall we?”

The touching scenes filmed last month by Will Warr in Norfolk, however, reflect a deliberate attempt to finally lay bare the love and affection at the heart of one of the most high profile – and well documented – relationships in the world. Viewers will be forgiven for pinching themselves as they see the typically shy and introverted pair holding hands, Kate’s head on William’s shoulder, smiling and laughing together, and even lying on the ground, smooching.

The sepia-esque nature of the footage is reminiscent of the royal home videos of yesteryear, showing the late Elizabeth II and her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, larking about on holidays at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and on the Royal Yacht Britannia. Dressed in a £299 blue and white boho frock from US brand Veronica Beard, teamed with a pair of classic “mum” Veja trainers, this is behind-closed-doors Catherine, unbuttoned and unburdened by royal duty.

The video intended to symbolise the strength Catherine has drawn from her family and loved ones from spending time on the things which bring her joy such as family card games with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton to the sanctuary she has sought in the great outdoors.

But beyond the obvious signals of recovery and hope lies a deeper message for the public to absorb. The last four years have proved to be one of the most difficult periods in House of Windsor history, with “Megxit”, the deaths of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of York saga and the cancer diagnoses of both King and future Queen. On more than one occasion over the past four years, the future existence of “The Firm” has been called into question as the Royal family has been forced to contend with one crisis after another.

Yes, those foundations may have been shaken in recent times, not least by the acrimonious departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal life. But the future is finally beginning to look brighter. This extraordinary display of devotedness between the couple who will one day wear the crown suggests that it is built on something stronger than mere duty.