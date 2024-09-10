Express: The Earl Spencer has invited the Sussexes to Christmas at Althorp

It feels way too early for the British tabloids to speculate about Prince Harry and Meghan’s Christmas plans, but here we are. I guess they punched themselves out about “Harry’s 40th birthday, what does he do all day?!?” Plus, it definitely threw them for a loop that Harry was able to breeze into England for a funeral and stay with the Earl Spencer at Althorp. We should not underestimate the anger and pillow-throwing about that in a couple of royal camps. Speaking of Althorp, the Express claims that the Earl Spencer has invited the Sussexes to stay with him over the Christmas holiday.

Meghan Markle could be set to spend Christmas with Prince Harry and their children in the UK this year, it has been claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly received an invite to spend the festive period with Charles Spencer at Althorp, Express.co.uk has learned. If the couple do accept the invite, it will be the first time Meghan has properly set foot in the UK since the late Queen’s funeral in 2022. The source adds that Harry and Meghan have not yet received an invitation to join the Royal Family at their annual Sandringham gathering – and it’s not thought they would accept even if one was extended. According to the Express, the source said: “Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas,” said the source. “It’s far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it. “There hasn’t been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one forthcoming. It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham] and I don’t think they [the Sussexes) would take them up on it anyway.”

[From The Express]

“There hasn’t been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one forthcoming.” One, who cares? Two, there will be no invitation. But King Charles will make some noise about inviting the Sussexes, especially if Charles Spencer really did invite the Sussexes to Althorp. The king and the Prince of Wales are still pissed off that the Spencers showed up for Harry at the Invictus service back in May. They’ve been desperate to create a narrative that Harry and Meghan have been shunned by everyone. The Spencers making moves to protect the Sussexes blows up a lot of royal narratives. Good times. Now, would the Sussexes go to Althorp for the holidays? Probably not. Also: I still believe the theory that Charles Spencer spent Thanksgiving in Montecito last year.