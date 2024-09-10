Prince William shows off the slow progress on his creepy beard in Wales

I forgot that Prince William hurriedly scheduled a day of “events” in Wales last week. The announcement of William’s day of events came in the wake of Prince Harry’s announcement that he would travel to New York for UN Climate Week and do several high-level meetings and events. Poor Huevo wanted to look busy too, so he threw together this day in Wales, and here we go. These are photos of William arriving at Swiss Valley Community Primary School. Kensington Palace figured out that they can’t let William do an event where he’s guzzling beer and THEN send him to a school. Lesson learned from earlier this year.
As you can see, William is keeping his “beard.” To call this a beard is offensive to beards though. It’s more like… whatever is past a 5 o’clock shadow. Y’all know I actually like facial hair on men for the most part, but I’m not feeling this on William at all. The facial hair has given him a greasy, sleazy look. It’s also funny to me that he’s apparently been trying to grow it out for more than a week and this is all he’s got? Most men can grow a more substantial beard than this in a week. He’s clinging to those five hairs on top of his head too. Anyway, it’s sort of embarrassing that William wants to copy his brother’s facial hair, on top of everything else.
At one of his Welsh events, an elderly woman asked after Kate. William responded with: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go.” Translation: Kate isn’t going to be jazz-handing her way through events for a while. Maybe not ever again.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Yes, I-wonderhowmuchthey_paid-the-crowdto be there looking like supportive subjects. Very interesting.
I call him and his sad looking beard “Scraggles”. Interesting where is this beard in that PDAmarketingplot they just put out- it does not wash true?
There wasn’t that many there, mainly parents and grandparents of the children. And of course the children in the school.
He looks dreadful, hungover, even. And that beard is not even trimmed and neat. What is going on?
He thinks anything Harry does or grows he can do better. He is wrong !! Very wrong. He sucks at everything except being consistently wrong because he excels at that,
Maybe Peggington is just trying to copy the King of Spain who looks GREAT with a beard????
He looks rough and he’s poorly dressed. Those blue chinos or whatever they are look cheap, old and ill-fitting and the boots are a definite no. He’s averaging an appearance every-other-month or so and he shows up like he just finished a bender. Maybe he needed lots of “reinforcement” to get through that video?
Didn’t he get a whole valet to help with his clothes?
Usually when he wears those he doesn’t wear a tie or just wears a sweater. With the tie, it seems like he’s wearing a suit on the top and then more casual on the bottom. This is a mess.
@Becks1, thinking the exact same thing.
I do wish he would shave it off, it looks terrible.
That beard makes him look like he has mumps. Very jowly. It is not a good look but whatever.
I was just thinking it makes him look dirty. Dude, you need to wash your face…..
He looks like a train-jumper from the great depression. All he needs is a stick with a bundle wrapped in a handkerchief
How long has he been scruffy in public like this? Because with the timing of the antidepressant ad Kate’s people just released, I wonder if he’s deliberately trying to sow doubt over the timing of when it was filmed by changing his appearance.
^ This
I think Peg grew a beard to trick the public into thinking he’s masculine and formidable.
Like Felipe VI of Spain????
or Frederik of Denmark
Fred of Denmark, masculine? LOL.
Hey, he looks good with a beard! and he goes for runs in Central Park! William basically wants to be him at this point lol.
The beard is a public reminder that the video was filmed weeks/months ago.
Woudn’t you want to convey a united message? “yes it’s me last seen with my wife only yesterday I look just the same”
I was wondering about what happened to his beard in that video thing. Looks like it’s taken a few weeks to get the little bit of scruff going. So his wife has been, as she states it, “cancer free” for a while then.
Yeah, that months-ago timing for the PDA video shoot seems accurate, @Inge. We saw the same sand dunes in his birthday photo. He was close-shaven and pale (as in the video), while dubiously jumping off one and holding hands with the kids. So, June 21.
Charlotte is a gazelle. You would think after frankenphoto they would have learned a lesson. Actually it was a very nice picture, but it was another fake.
Those dunes are reportedly in Norfolk, so if that’s where they spent their summer, then it doesn’t mean anything that he has been photographed there multiple times.
but that said – like I said a few days ago, in general the beard is going to make continuity a little bit more difficult for them. So he had one in late July/early August (presumably), and then it was gone in Scotland (supposedly) and now its back. so the video was either taken before the olympic video or around the time he was in Scotland but honestly it could have been any time over the last few months.
I will defend him on one thing though – maybe he just cant grow a beard. My husband cannot. He has tried multiple times and its always patchy and sad, LOL and he shaves it off after a few weeks.
Oof, those wispy hairs on top – he should just shave his head and be done with it. I think he should continue to grow the beard as it minimizes his clenched jaw, but right now it’s looking scraggly. Maybe some beard oil would help?
He looks much older with that scruff on his face, and not in a good way.
His face just looks dirty.
I am so shocked that no British media is calling William out for mimicking Harry. It amazes me to read in comment on British tabloids that Harry and Meghan are always copying Wills and Kate. It baffles the mind.
It’s called projection 😶 and the British media can’t rock the royal boat because it’s already sinking.
It’s always Opposite Day, don’t you know?
You can believe them when they say William is incandescent with rage, but beyond that…
Meghan made Kate cry = Kate made Meghan cry
M&H marriage is on the rocks = W&K marriage is on the rocks
William is a global statesman = Harry is a global statesman
Harry’s “not so bright” = William’s not so bright
Harry’s miserable in Montecito = Harry is happy and thriving in Montecito
Kate is a glamorous fashion icon = Meghan is a glamorous fashion icon
Etc etc etc
Set your decoder ring accordingly.
His beard looks nasty.
Yeah, it makes him look dirty and tryhard copying Harry. Also, notice that he seems to wear the same blue chinos and jacket and brown suede boots whenever he deigns to casually meet the plebs. It just shows that he puts no effort into these appearances and really doesn’t GAF about these taxpayers who pay for his cushy lifestyle. The fawning over him is pathetic!
Bad idea. It just looks messy.
He’s probably hoping that it will look better once it’s fuller but I don’t think this is going to happen. My dad tries to grow a beard from time to time and it always looks ugly and messy like that and it never gets better as it grows.
The desperate comb-over is certainly a choice. Yikes.
He looks a f!cking mess. He looks dirty and unkept and because he doesn’t wear clothes that fit him properly, he looks even more unkept. He will never be Harry and that’s okay. He should try and work on emulating his mother and Harry’s empathy and compassion. Figure out how to love people instead of trying to one up Harry all the time. Harry is successful because he learned(s) from his mistakes and he seeks to work on his mental health. William is such a flop.
Forget emulating Harry as that’s a touchy subject these days — incandescent anger and such. Working to emulate his mother would put him on a more positive track.
He looks like a freshly hatched egg with feathers on it
My 18 yr old son can grow a hillbilly beard in 2 days. LOL.
That’s just a strugglebeard.
It’s got a fair amount of grey as well, which is to be expected of a decent population of 40-something men. He really needs to adopt a better wardrobe, it’s time to ditch the narrow lapel, not navy blue sport coats. It’s not giving off approachable vibes like he thinks.
I wish derek guy would critique William’s outfits!
I wish William would start wearing a proper suit.
Oh boy! He looks terrible! He looks so old, terrible skin, teeth are disgusting , posture is bad , the fit of his pants and jacket is also horrible, the shoes ?! Don’t get me started … this is a terrible attempt at copying his brother. He does not have what Harry has , he needs to knock it off already and do something else. Just wow ! Terrible !
I’m not much liking him with a beard. To me it throws the whole proportions of his face off and not in a good way. The nose is prominent, that strange replaced front tooth takes center stage, Right now, in its struggle stage, it emphasizes the puffy jowlness of his jawline.
Some men are slow to grow beards. My 25 year old son has no real facial hair (much to his dismay) and it took my brother forever to grow a proper beard while my SO and Jon Hamm are soulmates….have to shave twice a day to avoid the overnight mountain man look (which I don’t mind lol).
He had plenty of time to grow this beard and let it fill out since summer began. He’s so deficient in so many ways.
And will someone get that man some beard oil and moisturizer?
I don’t think it’s the beard that’s the issue
Oh huevo… maybe unpopular opinion but I think the beard could play IF he shaves the rest of his wispy head, gets tailored clothes, etc. Either way the divorce vibes are loud to me.. between the video just released (don’t expect kate soon or ever guys) and this. Do we think divorce or living separate lives from here on out??
Yeah, he hired a FEMALE videographer! /S
But serious, I am amazed the power of British education system & BM. It really “brainwashed” most Brits from early age to accept the existence of Monachy in the modern world & pay for the BRF’s upkeep. I mean all those happy faces in these photos upon meeting William. I have no words.
I thought beards usually made men look like their bone structure was better than it was. Sort of like contouring. This guy looks jowly now.
In the front facing photos, the beard just makes him look ill. In the side facing photos, I get the Jason Statham comparisons I’ve read here and there but no…I find Jason to be delightful, so I won’t insult him.
The beard highlights his mouth, teeth, and the end of his nose. None of these are his best features. He doesn’t look as good as he thinks he does.
I don’t find it creepy but if he wants to keep it he should shave his head.
He looks like Shaggy Rogers, without Scooby-Doo.
The inner ugliness of William is seeping outside,like it does with most right wingers.Hatefulness will eat you up.
It looks like he’s wearing baggy hobo pants on his chin. OMG 😆 thanx for the laffs Wooly Willy.
“To call this a beard is offensive to beards though. It’s more like… whatever is past a 5 o’clock shadow.”
6 o’clock desperation?
7 o’clock unresolved sibling rivalry?
8 O’clock OMFG
9 o’clock: Harry! Harry! Harry! You want Harry I’ll show you hairy.
It’s the white hair in his beard that makes it look all patchy and depressed. Like he sits all day wearing a stained t-shirt in front of the telly, smoking cigarettes and drinking cheap beer.
He does.
You see, this is the reality of real life and light. In pictures and videos, the beard looked really good. I thought so, anyway; I like a bit of scrubbly. But here it looks bad and makes him look older and unkempt. The beard has gone to his head! Give it a few months and the honeymoon period will be over and he’ll be back to clean shaven.