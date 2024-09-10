Prince William shows off the slow progress on his creepy beard in Wales

I forgot that Prince William hurriedly scheduled a day of “events” in Wales last week. The announcement of William’s day of events came in the wake of Prince Harry’s announcement that he would travel to New York for UN Climate Week and do several high-level meetings and events. Poor Huevo wanted to look busy too, so he threw together this day in Wales, and here we go. These are photos of William arriving at Swiss Valley Community Primary School. Kensington Palace figured out that they can’t let William do an event where he’s guzzling beer and THEN send him to a school. Lesson learned from earlier this year.

As you can see, William is keeping his “beard.” To call this a beard is offensive to beards though. It’s more like… whatever is past a 5 o’clock shadow. Y’all know I actually like facial hair on men for the most part, but I’m not feeling this on William at all. The facial hair has given him a greasy, sleazy look. It’s also funny to me that he’s apparently been trying to grow it out for more than a week and this is all he’s got? Most men can grow a more substantial beard than this in a week. He’s clinging to those five hairs on top of his head too. Anyway, it’s sort of embarrassing that William wants to copy his brother’s facial hair, on top of everything else.

At one of his Welsh events, an elderly woman asked after Kate. William responded with: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go.” Translation: Kate isn’t going to be jazz-handing her way through events for a while. Maybe not ever again.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Prince William shows off the slow progress on his creepy beard in Wales”

  1. the Robinsons says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:04 am

    Yes, I-wonderhowmuchthey_paid-the-crowdto be there looking like supportive subjects. Very interesting.

    Reply
    • the Robinsons says:
      September 10, 2024 at 10:18 am

      I call him and his sad looking beard “Scraggles”. Interesting where is this beard in that PDAmarketingplot they just put out- it does not wash true?

      Reply
    • Katie says:
      September 10, 2024 at 12:07 pm

      There wasn’t that many there, mainly parents and grandparents of the children. And of course the children in the school.

      Reply
    • Convict says:
      September 10, 2024 at 1:31 pm

      He looks dreadful, hungover, even. And that beard is not even trimmed and neat. What is going on?

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:05 am

    He thinks anything Harry does or grows he can do better. He is wrong !! Very wrong. He sucks at everything except being consistently wrong because he excels at that,

    Reply
  3. Josephine says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:06 am

    He looks rough and he’s poorly dressed. Those blue chinos or whatever they are look cheap, old and ill-fitting and the boots are a definite no. He’s averaging an appearance every-other-month or so and he shows up like he just finished a bender. Maybe he needed lots of “reinforcement” to get through that video?

    Reply
  4. Interested Gawker says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:08 am

    I do wish he would shave it off, it looks terrible.

    Reply
  5. L4Frimaire says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:09 am

    That beard makes him look like he has mumps. Very jowly. It is not a good look but whatever.

    Reply
  6. Plums says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:10 am

    How long has he been scruffy in public like this? Because with the timing of the antidepressant ad Kate’s people just released, I wonder if he’s deliberately trying to sow doubt over the timing of when it was filmed by changing his appearance.

    Reply
  7. Mslove says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:12 am

    I think Peg grew a beard to trick the public into thinking he’s masculine and formidable.

    Reply
  8. Inge says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:12 am

    The beard is a public reminder that the video was filmed weeks/months ago.

    Woudn’t you want to convey a united message? “yes it’s me last seen with my wife only yesterday I look just the same”

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      September 10, 2024 at 10:29 am

      I was wondering about what happened to his beard in that video thing. Looks like it’s taken a few weeks to get the little bit of scruff going. So his wife has been, as she states it, “cancer free” for a while then.

      Reply
    • Avonan says:
      September 10, 2024 at 11:00 am

      Yeah, that months-ago timing for the PDA video shoot seems accurate, @Inge. We saw the same sand dunes in his birthday photo. He was close-shaven and pale (as in the video), while dubiously jumping off one and holding hands with the kids. So, June 21.

      Reply
      • sunnyside up says:
        September 10, 2024 at 12:11 pm

        Charlotte is a gazelle. You would think after frankenphoto they would have learned a lesson. Actually it was a very nice picture, but it was another fake.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 10, 2024 at 12:53 pm

        Those dunes are reportedly in Norfolk, so if that’s where they spent their summer, then it doesn’t mean anything that he has been photographed there multiple times.

        but that said – like I said a few days ago, in general the beard is going to make continuity a little bit more difficult for them. So he had one in late July/early August (presumably), and then it was gone in Scotland (supposedly) and now its back. so the video was either taken before the olympic video or around the time he was in Scotland but honestly it could have been any time over the last few months.

        I will defend him on one thing though – maybe he just cant grow a beard. My husband cannot. He has tried multiple times and its always patchy and sad, LOL and he shaves it off after a few weeks.

  9. Jay says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:12 am

    Oof, those wispy hairs on top – he should just shave his head and be done with it. I think he should continue to grow the beard as it minimizes his clenched jaw, but right now it’s looking scraggly. Maybe some beard oil would help?

    Reply
  10. Hypocrisy says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:13 am

    He looks much older with that scruff on his face, and not in a good way.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:15 am

    His face just looks dirty.

    Reply
  12. Yvette says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:16 am

    I am so shocked that no British media is calling William out for mimicking Harry. It amazes me to read in comment on British tabloids that Harry and Meghan are always copying Wills and Kate. It baffles the mind.

    Reply
    • swaz says:
      September 10, 2024 at 10:54 am

      It’s called projection 😶 and the British media can’t rock the royal boat because it’s already sinking.

      Reply
    • CatMum says:
      September 10, 2024 at 3:47 pm

      It’s always Opposite Day, don’t you know?

      You can believe them when they say William is incandescent with rage, but beyond that…

      Meghan made Kate cry = Kate made Meghan cry

      M&H marriage is on the rocks = W&K marriage is on the rocks

      William is a global statesman = Harry is a global statesman

      Harry’s “not so bright” = William’s not so bright

      Harry’s miserable in Montecito = Harry is happy and thriving in Montecito

      Kate is a glamorous fashion icon = Meghan is a glamorous fashion icon

      Etc etc etc

      Set your decoder ring accordingly.

      Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:17 am

    His beard looks nasty.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      September 10, 2024 at 10:28 am

      Yeah, it makes him look dirty and tryhard copying Harry. Also, notice that he seems to wear the same blue chinos and jacket and brown suede boots whenever he deigns to casually meet the plebs. It just shows that he puts no effort into these appearances and really doesn’t GAF about these taxpayers who pay for his cushy lifestyle. The fawning over him is pathetic!

      Reply
  14. Tessa says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:17 am

    Bad idea. It just looks messy.

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      September 10, 2024 at 12:56 pm

      He’s probably hoping that it will look better once it’s fuller but I don’t think this is going to happen. My dad tries to grow a beard from time to time and it always looks ugly and messy like that and it never gets better as it grows.
      The desperate comb-over is certainly a choice. Yikes.

      Reply
  15. girl_ninja says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:21 am

    He looks a f!cking mess. He looks dirty and unkept and because he doesn’t wear clothes that fit him properly, he looks even more unkept. He will never be Harry and that’s okay. He should try and work on emulating his mother and Harry’s empathy and compassion. Figure out how to love people instead of trying to one up Harry all the time. Harry is successful because he learned(s) from his mistakes and he seeks to work on his mental health. William is such a flop.

    Reply
    • Sparky says:
      September 10, 2024 at 4:40 pm

      Forget emulating Harry as that’s a touchy subject these days — incandescent anger and such. Working to emulate his mother would put him on a more positive track.

      Reply
  16. Em says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:23 am

    He looks like a freshly hatched egg with feathers on it

    Reply
  17. beff says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:28 am

    My 18 yr old son can grow a hillbilly beard in 2 days. LOL.

    Reply
  18. JenCF says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:28 am

    That’s just a strugglebeard.
    It’s got a fair amount of grey as well, which is to be expected of a decent population of 40-something men. He really needs to adopt a better wardrobe, it’s time to ditch the narrow lapel, not navy blue sport coats. It’s not giving off approachable vibes like he thinks.

    Reply
  19. Cel2495 says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:33 am

    Oh boy! He looks terrible! He looks so old, terrible skin, teeth are disgusting , posture is bad , the fit of his pants and jacket is also horrible, the shoes ?! Don’t get me started … this is a terrible attempt at copying his brother. He does not have what Harry has , he needs to knock it off already and do something else. Just wow ! Terrible !

    Reply
  20. HeatherC says:
    September 10, 2024 at 10:58 am

    I’m not much liking him with a beard. To me it throws the whole proportions of his face off and not in a good way. The nose is prominent, that strange replaced front tooth takes center stage, Right now, in its struggle stage, it emphasizes the puffy jowlness of his jawline.

    Some men are slow to grow beards. My 25 year old son has no real facial hair (much to his dismay) and it took my brother forever to grow a proper beard while my SO and Jon Hamm are soulmates….have to shave twice a day to avoid the overnight mountain man look (which I don’t mind lol).

    He had plenty of time to grow this beard and let it fill out since summer began. He’s so deficient in so many ways.

    And will someone get that man some beard oil and moisturizer?

    Reply
  21. matthew says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:06 am

    I don’t think it’s the beard that’s the issue

    Reply
  22. Sarahb says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Oh huevo… maybe unpopular opinion but I think the beard could play IF he shaves the rest of his wispy head, gets tailored clothes, etc. Either way the divorce vibes are loud to me.. between the video just released (don’t expect kate soon or ever guys) and this. Do we think divorce or living separate lives from here on out??

    Reply
  23. Square2 says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:19 am

    Yeah, he hired a FEMALE videographer! /S

    But serious, I am amazed the power of British education system & BM. It really “brainwashed” most Brits from early age to accept the existence of Monachy in the modern world & pay for the BRF’s upkeep. I mean all those happy faces in these photos upon meeting William. I have no words.

    Reply
  24. Sid says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:20 am

    I thought beards usually made men look like their bone structure was better than it was. Sort of like contouring. This guy looks jowly now.

    Reply
  25. Sue says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:29 am

    In the front facing photos, the beard just makes him look ill. In the side facing photos, I get the Jason Statham comparisons I’ve read here and there but no…I find Jason to be delightful, so I won’t insult him.

    Reply
  26. Ula1010 says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:31 am

    The beard highlights his mouth, teeth, and the end of his nose. None of these are his best features. He doesn’t look as good as he thinks he does.

    Reply
  27. Pam says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:43 am

    I don’t find it creepy but if he wants to keep it he should shave his head.

    Reply
  28. QuiteContrary says:
    September 10, 2024 at 11:58 am

    He looks like Shaggy Rogers, without Scooby-Doo.

    Reply
  29. Patricia says:
    September 10, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    The inner ugliness of William is seeping outside,like it does with most right wingers.Hatefulness will eat you up.

    Reply
  30. Agnès says:
    September 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm

    It looks like he’s wearing baggy hobo pants on his chin. OMG 😆 thanx for the laffs Wooly Willy.

    Reply
  31. SarahCS says:
    September 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm

    “To call this a beard is offensive to beards though. It’s more like… whatever is past a 5 o’clock shadow.”

    6 o’clock desperation?

    7 o’clock unresolved sibling rivalry?

    Reply
  32. Eurydice says:
    September 10, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    It’s the white hair in his beard that makes it look all patchy and depressed. Like he sits all day wearing a stained t-shirt in front of the telly, smoking cigarettes and drinking cheap beer.

    Reply
  33. sparrow1 says:
    September 10, 2024 at 3:26 pm

    You see, this is the reality of real life and light. In pictures and videos, the beard looked really good. I thought so, anyway; I like a bit of scrubbly. But here it looks bad and makes him look older and unkempt. The beard has gone to his head! Give it a few months and the honeymoon period will be over and he’ll be back to clean shaven.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment