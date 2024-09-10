Prince William shows off the slow progress on his creepy beard in Wales

I forgot that Prince William hurriedly scheduled a day of “events” in Wales last week. The announcement of William’s day of events came in the wake of Prince Harry’s announcement that he would travel to New York for UN Climate Week and do several high-level meetings and events. Poor Huevo wanted to look busy too, so he threw together this day in Wales, and here we go. These are photos of William arriving at Swiss Valley Community Primary School. Kensington Palace figured out that they can’t let William do an event where he’s guzzling beer and THEN send him to a school. Lesson learned from earlier this year.

As you can see, William is keeping his “beard.” To call this a beard is offensive to beards though. It’s more like… whatever is past a 5 o’clock shadow. Y’all know I actually like facial hair on men for the most part, but I’m not feeling this on William at all. The facial hair has given him a greasy, sleazy look. It’s also funny to me that he’s apparently been trying to grow it out for more than a week and this is all he’s got? Most men can grow a more substantial beard than this in a week. He’s clinging to those five hairs on top of his head too. Anyway, it’s sort of embarrassing that William wants to copy his brother’s facial hair, on top of everything else.

At one of his Welsh events, an elderly woman asked after Kate. William responded with: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go.” Translation: Kate isn’t going to be jazz-handing her way through events for a while. Maybe not ever again.