People: Princess Kate ‘is definitely going to be doing less’ from now on

Over the weekend, Roya Nikkhah at the Times had an exclusive about the Princess of Wales’s fall and winter plans. Long story short, sources said Kate would only be seen publicly maybe two or three more times this year: Remembrance Day, her Christmas piano recital and possibly at the walk to church on Christmas morning. Then on Monday, Kensington Palace released a new statement by Kate, confirming that she completed chemotherapy but will likely not return to work any time soon. It was a rare palace strategy which stayed on message – the Times piece was the preview, and Kate’s statement and video did not contradict Roya’s sources. It looks like Kensington Palace is also doing post-video briefings to emphasis it too, the fact that we will be seeing much, much less of Kate from now on.

Kate Middleton is adjusting to life after completing chemotherapy for cancer. Although the Princess of Wales, 42, has finished chemotherapy, she is not expected to fully return to royal duties anytime soon. “She had a lovely summer and is very focused on her wellbeing. She is definitely going to be doing less,” says a source in her circle. She will take on a lighter schedule for the remainder of the year, including a few select public engagements as part of a gradual return to her royal responsibilities. Decisions regarding 2025 will depend on medical advice, PEOPLE understands. While working from home at Adelaide Cottage, Princess Kate remains engaged in her causes, including her early childhood work. While she is likely to attend Remembrance Day alongside the royal family in November and is actively involved in planning her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey for December, her focus remains on healing and spending quality time with William and their children. As Kate said in her message, being cancer-free is her focus, and it will take time. However, she is looking forward to undertaking a handful of public engagements in the coming months when she can, PEOPLE understands.

[From People]

Considering the months of clownery from KP earlier this year, I guess we should give them a cookie for consistency this week. Of course, I think the whole KP-produced video was cringe, but the message has gotten through and everyone’s on the same page, the page being “Kate won’t do much from now on.” Of course we hope that Kate is doing better health-wise, but that didn’t seem like the purpose of the video or any of this messaging.

If there has been inconsistency, it’s with this part of Kate’s statement: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.” Some of the royal reporters went to KP and asked them if we’re now supposed to say that Kate is “cancer-free” and the message seems convoluted.

A mixed message and some confusing headlines tonight. On the one hand, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.” Yet at the same time, we’ve been told it is incorrect to describe her as “cancer free” or in remission. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 9, 2024

I think what Princess of Wales meant is that she is doing what she can to become and then stay cancer free.

As her office confirms, she is currently not classed as cancer free” nor “in remission”. https://t.co/J1DCYiLO61 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 9, 2024