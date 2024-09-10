“Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman are divorcing after 26 years of marriage” links

Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman are divorcing after 26 years of marriage. If you watched The Rachel Zoe Project, you know that it’s surprising that they even made it last as long as they did. Their sons are 13 and 10 years old, just FYI. [JustJared]

Angelina Jolie is extremely popular in Toronto. [LaineyGossip]

Photos of the late James Earl Jones. [Hollywood Life]

Women are receiving substandard medical care after Dobbs. [Jezebel]

Ralph Fiennes stars in Conclave, about the Vatican. [Pajiba]

Nicole Kidman checked in with Naomi Watts before working with Naomi’s ex. [Buzzfeed]

What’s going on with this Emily Armstrong situation? [Socialite Life]

Flavor Flav on the floor of the NYSE [Seriously OMG]

This is such a Barbie look on Brie Larson! [RCFA]

Trailer for Anora (which looks interesting). [OMG Blog]