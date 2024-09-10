“Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman are divorcing after 26 years of marriage” links

Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman are divorcing after 26 years of marriage. If you watched The Rachel Zoe Project, you know that it’s surprising that they even made it last as long as they did. Their sons are 13 and 10 years old, just FYI. [JustJared]
Angelina Jolie is extremely popular in Toronto. [LaineyGossip]
Photos of the late James Earl Jones. [Hollywood Life]
Women are receiving substandard medical care after Dobbs. [Jezebel]
Ralph Fiennes stars in Conclave, about the Vatican. [Pajiba]
Nicole Kidman checked in with Naomi Watts before working with Naomi’s ex. [Buzzfeed]
What’s going on with this Emily Armstrong situation? [Socialite Life]
Flavor Flav on the floor of the NYSE [Seriously OMG]
This is such a Barbie look on Brie Larson! [RCFA]
Trailer for Anora (which looks interesting). [OMG Blog]
Didn’t Rachel walk away from stylist duties for their marriage years ago? That rubbed me the wrong way and now the marriage is over? I couldn’t help but fear he wanted her revolving around him
She was much more famous in the early 00s, and he seemed perfectly fine with the setup back then.
Overall, I’m really bummed about this breakup. Their longevity seemed to be a real point of pride for them, and after weathering the Perez Hilton/”raisin face” tabloid days, both seemed to settle into domesticity and parenting really naturally.
*whispers* I also hope she’s taking care of herself.
Same. I loved The Rachel Zoe Project (Taylor! Brad!) and actually came away thinking that Rachel and Rodger were a really good couple. This is definitely a bummer.
I think more for their kids’ sake. She seemed a bit ambivalent on their show about having kids because of her age at the time but once she did she found out how much she loved being a mom. I find this sad. On the show he seemed to really have her back and want what was best for her. Of course everyone had those ‘is he really gay?’ Questions that come uo when men are into fashion.
I thought she started her own fashion line that’s why she stopped styling
I watched the Nicole and Liev series over the weekend. While the whodunit part was predictable, I was completely surprised by the twist regarding the characters’ background story! I honestly have been enjoying all of these Nicole movies and shows. And I’m happy that she checked in with her friend re working with her ex. It’s nice to see examples of common courtesy nowadays.
I thought there was such a disconnect for this couple because he looks weathered and age appropriate and she looks lacquered
1. I’m so surprised they are divorcing. I assumed they would divorce during the show. When they didn’t I thought it would last forever. They just weren’t compatible. It was two people who loved and liked each other but they just werent compatible.
4. I’ve always received substandard care. I now realized a lot of it was due to prejudice.
These right to life people are going to see just how bad our doctors are. Our drs let people die all the time. They give you just enough to keep you coming back.
Instead of secretly treating women a lot of middle class women will start dying for no reason. Their loves one’s will cry and that will change things. It will be permanent this time. Just like heroin is illegal because too many mothers was literally dying in the streets.
I like brie Larson. That’s her actual voice in Scott Pilgram vs the world.
Brie Larson looks like perfection in that dress! Wow, that’s a great look on her.
I’m with you, it’s shocking that Rachel and Rodg made it this long.
OG Linkin Park fan. Chester Bennington can never be replaced, so I was glad that they went in a different direction and hired a female lead singer. But the one they chose….I can’t support Linkin Park anymore after hiring a singer who defends a rapist because her church tells her to.
Rachel Zoe? Who cares?
Not one post about James Earl Jones?
EXACTLY!!!! He is Royalty…she is…
I love that Angie is there with Pax.