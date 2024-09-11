“Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas quietly finalized their divorce” links
  • September 11, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner finalized their divorce. We don’t know the terms, everything is pretty much under seal. I would imagine it’s basically a formalization of their temporary agreement, especially when it comes to custody. [Just Jared]
Mocking Donald Trump’s “I have concepts of a plan.” [Buzzfeed]
Lily Collins’ bob is lethal! [RCFA]
Sean Combs was ordered to pay $100 million to one of his victims. [Socialite Life]
Review of Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Heretic, aka Hugh Grant’s villain era. [Pajiba]
Naeem Khan’s new collection is lovely. [Go Fug Yourself]
Charli XCX is doing a remix with Troye Sivan. [OMG Blog]
Guess the legs! [Seriously OMG]
Jim-Bob Duggar’s son-in-law mocked JB’s religious beliefs. [Starcasm]
David Muir & Linsey Davis did a great job. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas quietly finalized their divorce” links”

  1. Flamingo says:
    September 11, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.” – Lives rent free in my head with Linsey’s deadpan response. Genius, all just genius.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      September 11, 2024 at 1:06 pm

      And yet also poignant, when thinking that moderators could have been correcting him all along. TV journalists could / should have been calling out his lies in a professional manner since 2015. It’s not taking sides to say the truth.

      Reply
      • Ocean Girl says:
        September 11, 2024 at 6:04 pm

        Yes. I don’t know what these media people were thinking, letting him go on like this. The one thing that immediately comes to mind: when he added to the cone of a hurricane map with black sharpie and no one in the Oval Office called him out on it as he showed it off.

  2. Mayp says:
    September 11, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    Indeed, the Naeem Khan collection is lovely. While I’m not a fan of all the looks it seems like it is a collection that has something for nearly everyone.

    Reply
  3. Kirsten says:
    September 11, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    Considering how messy their split was at the outset, I’m surprised that Sophie and Joe managed to navigate the divorce process quietly and fairly quickly. Kudos to them for that.

    Reply
    • Creek says:
      September 12, 2024 at 3:43 am

      The mess was Joe initiating a smear campaign against her and it blew up in his face. Which is the only reason it got quiet. Fair play to her for not dropping to his level.

      Reply
  4. Smee says:
    September 11, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    I loved every single slide from the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2025 show. Able to make sparkly look fresh and modern.

    Reply
  5. paintergal says:
    September 11, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    Can’t pin it down but there is something off/creepy about that Jonas brother.

    Reply
  6. Maybe on Friday says:
    September 11, 2024 at 5:56 pm

    The make up IS ghastly — the clothes are lovely.

    Reply
  7. JMOney says:
    September 11, 2024 at 10:21 pm

    Good for them for being able to finalize the divorce quietly and within a year.

    Gwyneth Paltrow gets a lot of crap (rightfully so) but one thing she did get right was being able to divorce in a truly amicable way with her ex to the point she’s not only friendly with her and ex and his fiance but that the divorce itself was not a trauma on anyone in their families.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment