Why are people lying about Duchess Meghan’s 2019 maternity leave?

This week, there’s been a bizarre focus on the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with Edward Enninful, the now-former editor in chief of British Vogue. Something feels inorganic about this focus, like Enninful and his people are currying favor with the Windsors by helping along certain storylines about Meghan. A few days ago, the Mail claimed (out of nowhere) that Meghan and Enninful had a falling out in 2022 over his refusal to give Meghan a cover, a story I did not believe whatsoever. And now this curious story is circulating – another Mail exclusive, about Meghan taking SEVEN MONTHS OFF in 2019 so she could guest-edit British Vogue. What are we doing here? She did not spend seven months guest-editing Vogue.
Meghan Markle’s notorious Vogue cover raised eyebrows for her ‘snubbing’ of the late Queen and apparent ‘dig’ at Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex guest-edited the September 2019 Forces for Change issue of British Vogue which featured 15 ‘trailblazing change makers’ on its cover. It became the fastest-selling issue in the magazine’s 104-year history, selling out in ten days – but questions were raised over why the Duchess only carried out 22 royal engagements in the seven months she spent as an unpaid guest editor.
Among the advocates featured on the cover were Greta Thunberg, Sinéad Burke, actors Gemma Chan and Jameela Jamil and then-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. But critics pointed out that the Queen was not among the 15 ‘women she admires’ featured, and neither were nurses, doctors, lawyers and teachers. Ingrid Seward of Majesty magazine told the Sun: ‘The Duchess of Sussex has done a huge favour for the House of Conde Nast and rather less for the House of Windsor’.
In the book Battle of Brothers, royal author Robert Lacey wrote about the huge unpaid time commitment Meghan made to the magazine. He wrote: ‘In the same seven months, January to July 2019, the Court Circular showed the Duchess of Sussex carrying out just 22 royal engagements, less than one per week – though this period did include Meghan’s maternity leave, along with a three-day tour to Morocco with Harry. But why had this “powerhouse” recruit to the highest echelons of the House of Windsor spent seven months labouring so intensively on behalf of British Vogue – entirely unremunerated it must be emphasised again – while doing hardly any work at all for the British Royal Family?’
Again, she did not spend seven months guest-editing Vogue. Again, this seven-month period of time was mostly her maternity leave. As we also know now, Meghan was in a major mental health crisis and she was being refused mental-health help from the palaces, the same palaces which had been targeting her in a racist smear campaign for several years (at the time). Not to mention, this was also the period of time when Meghan was being purposefully sidelined by the royal courts – they were so jealous of the attention she got, they told her that she just needed to stay home and not do public events. My question: what’s going on with all of these Vogue-related stories? Is Camilla angling for a Vogue cover or something?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of British Vogue.
I remember the DM was going after Meghan during the maternity leave about how “she changed her engagement ring and disrespected Harry.” She was on leave and day after day of this nonsense was published. Harry had added gems to the ring, in reality.
I thought his running to the tabloids (how gauche) was because he lost his job? Then he went low brow and started his own platform? all of this is lies.. He’s desperate for the Sussex sprinkles and this is how he gets it, apparently. He’s desperate for publicity.. What a fame whore
Yup, Edward is not doing himself any favours. Especially after that smackdown for his departure from British Vogue.
Edward thought he had it made after Meghan’s issue and he tried to play both sides but it didn’t work. Sucks to be Edward.
He’s such a whore! Took on Anna and lost, now he’s all about M. Jeesus this pathetic loser! Dude! Leverage your experience not bully a woman.
Does 🇬🇧 have major mental illness? They wanted Meghan gone. She was told to be less. She can only work when the firm tells her. They bitched about the cookbook and Vogue hoping to sabotage her work. That queen couldn’t inspire an ant. What has she done to be an influencer? Maintain imperialism? I’m not aware of anyone inspiring to be a damn king or queen. What is her legacy? She let me stop.
“why the Duchess only carried out 22 royal engagements in the seven months she spent as an unpaid guest editor.”
Do these rats want to go down this path?
How many royal engagements did Lazy do during her pregnancies with George, Charlotte and Louis?
Oh and gloss right over a trip to Morocco….????
Their Morocco trip was fab! Hope they go there again! And I bet that trip alone had more than 22 royal engagements.
Exactly! During this period they did the Oceania and Morocco tours. The latter she did at 8 months pregnant.
To be clear I was poitning out that she did an international tour during her supposed “inactive” time…hardly sitting around eating peeled grapes or macrobiotic nibbles
Lazy did 24 during this same time period. She wasn’t on maternity leave (even though she was just coming off of about 15 months of maternity leave).
Yeah if they want to compare work engagements during that time, which includes her maternity leave……its not going to work out the way they expect.
also, she wasnt “just” guest editing vogue and attending royal events. She was also working on the Smart Set collection which sold out pretty much in one day. Wasnt that announced in the Vogue issue? so she had two major projects come out around the same time and also was pregnant/giving birth and having significant mental health struggles because of the press.
so I think she did plenty 🤷♀️
I think they want to install a new narrative, like they did with “both women cried” after there was too much headwind. Here we now have “Look you stupid reader, both women are lazy”. And since the stupid reader doesn’t get any more information and there are enough bots to reinforce it … they’re all lazy, aren’t they?1
It isnt like kate was working rings around her. Kate did 126 engagements in 2019, one of her highest years ever. She wasn’t pregnant, on maternity leave, nor did she accomplish anything that year.
Meghan did 83 engagements in 2019, while pregnant and then on her first maternity leave. They left on leave to canada in early November 2019. Before that the royals sent her on multiple foreign trips, including trying to send her to a zika ridden country while she was pregnant.
2018 Kate did 87 (maternity leave).
2018 Meghan did 96, produced the together cookbook. Technically only worked from may onwards after the wedding, so she didn’t have a full 12 months of work that ‘counted’
After their engagement announcement, Kate did four engagements before their wedding.
Meghan did 40+ engagements between the engagement announcement and their wedding. None of those were counted in her 2017 or 2018 totals because she wasn’t ‘official’ yet.
Kate’s engagement totals through the years. Don’t bother with the Malta lie excuse. They were not given two years off, they just refused to work more. And no Kate didn’t have hg, that was another of lazys lies.
2023 134 total
2022 138 total
2021 123 total
2020 108 total (4 on tour)
2019 126 total, (16 on tour)
2018 87 total, (23 on tour), third maternity leave
2017 105 total (42 were tours)
2016 140 (61 on tour) – queens big birthday year, lots of showing up and waving at picnics etc
2015 62 total (second maternity leave)
2014 91 total (51 on tour)
2013 44 total (first maternity leave)
2012 44 total. London olympics year. most of her engagements were jumping around in her jeggings at sporting events, flirting at Harry and the field hockey guy.
2011 34 total
They’ve been amping up these weird stories since Harry & Meghan’s anniversary, it’s very strange tbh Anything about Meghan that seems to come out of thin air is usually some B’s they’re using to distract from something else.
Seems to me they’ll twist anything and everything to bash this poor woman. She’s not a person to them, she’s a line item on their budget worksheets. It’s the dehumanizing that hurts us all. We must do all we can to shut this crap down. It has to start w no clicks, no engagement and public letters to the editors and owners alike. And maybe complaints to Scotland Yard, the FBI etc.
Thats a good approach. Might even help with their security issues
We don’t click, that’s why most of us are here.. Tbh I don’t read the articles, just Kaiser’s remarks.
But if Harry who is very at risk can’t get security, do you actually think Scotland yard gives a fuck? Sadly it’s not like TV
They ignored the MPs letter so I doubt very much they care. And yes, that’s why most people are on here – so we don’t have to click on their shit and unlike the Guardian’s Marina Hyde*, CB is open for comments 😂
* yes, this is the hill I will die on.
Don’t women in the UK normally get 6 months maternity leave so its not unusual. Interesting for them to relitigate old stories as if they are trying to rewrite a certain history. and are therefore going after everything she did in the UK i guess Grenfell will be next
She’s the golden goose that lays the golden eggs…so like Diana, they write about her daily.
Most women in the UK have one years maternity leave. Nine months minimum.
Those pics in the white dress are just so joyful and glowy — I am jealous all over again.
How ridiculous! Meghan was highly pregnant at that time and then had a beautiful baby boy Archie.
Meghan at least did 22 engagements during that time. The left behinds aka Willi and Kate not even do engagements once a week. Th BM does not let facts and logic getting in their way.
They should be grateful she even did the 22 engagements with all the abuse those people were putting her through.
Are all these articles to distract from the undercover recordings of Andrew’s shenanigans?
“while doing hardly any work at all for the British Royal Family”
1. For the most part of that seven months Meghan was on maternity leave.
2. Her work for Vogue, just like her work for the BRF was done for FREE! It’s been well documented that there wasn’t any money for her and she should go back to acting. A FACT which is always omitted from these junk articles.
Weird story. She took maternity leave and did some behind the scenes planning for the Vogue cover. And? As for taking a dig at Kate, the firm was telling her to be less and that she was too overexposed so of course she wasn’t going to want to be on the cover. So in following what they were telling her, to be 50% less of herself, they are still criticizing her…for following what they said. Ain’t no winning when you’re getting set up like that.
Okay. So we have a woman (DoS), pregnant/a new mother, who in seven months carried out only 22 royal engagements (unpaid, by the way, because her husband Prince Harry was told that his father could not finance the Duchess) and years later there can be heard a howling up and down the salty isles that said woman did not work enough for the crown unpaid and on maternity leave?
I don’t know… something seems to be wrong with this picture. Doesn’t it?
It’s like they’re trying to rewrite the whole 7-year history of H&M and the RF, starting with the wedding.
This is exhausting. I don’t care. I don’t care about any of this anymore. It was 7 years ago.
I’m not big on Enninful but this article clearly states that this story came from that obsessed sicko Robert Lacey whose been called out multiple times for lying in his books about Meghan. Remember this is the guy who made about that story about Emma Watson ignoring Meghan when they “first” met and Meghan being so upset about it when in reality they’d met years before and Emma supported the Together cookbook.
Also important to note here that during early 2019 Meghan was also working on the Smartworks collection which was highlighted in that British Vogue. The collection was a huge success like the magazine and helped a lot of women in Britain which the UK media loves to ignore.
You know who else didn’t honor doctors and nurses-the princess of Wales who supposedly spent months being treated by them. I wish Harry and Meghan would spill even more and reveal just how much of her stuff as a royal she paid for herself and exactly what they received from Charles.
It is bizarre to me that 5 and a half years after they left, the Sussexes still fill so much rota copy, especially after Harry sued and won against the 🐀s. Why are the rota still so biased and still covering the Susseses when they are private citizens in the USA and not bone idle tax payer mooches? My tinhat theory is that Camilla or a grey man with actual common sense realizes how horrific willy/chuck are for denying Harry proper security and are endlessly smearing Harry to justify Willy/Charles attempting to cause a scenario for Harry similar to what ended 3 lives and permanently injured 1 more in Paris nearly 30 years ago. The day of Willy’s con-a-nation, i hope Harry drops a book detailing the invisible contract, the grey men/media contacts involved in leaking bs, the strategy behind the leaks, and how/why the rota flipped from eviscerating the royals to endlessly spinning biased negative stories only about Harry and Meghan while Willy and Keener literally get infantilized and embiggened for contributing nothing meaninful to UK culture while costing the tax payers hundreds of millions directly and indirectly. How did the rota go from calling out Will-not for being workshy in 2014 to not calling him out for continuing to be lazy and awkward in 2025? Diana and Charles both had the private phone conversations leaked in the 1990s and both had their affairs and the true state of their relationship aired openly in the press during the 80s/90s. Why is Willy immune from similar press coverage when he shows up to events obviously hung over, trims rosebushes in his free time and clearly is miserable around his equally idle wife?
Funny how the complaint used to be Meghan worked too hard & was bullying staff by sending them early morning emails. Now it’s she didn’t work hard enough 🥱
Meghan did the Morocco trip & day trips with packed engagements to places like Birkenhead & Bristol when she was heavily pregnant. I think her last event pre maternity leave was CW day service in March. She guest edited Vogue during her mat leave & did the smartset collection that came out in September when she returned from Mat leave. We also know that lots of meetings she did never made the court circular eg nobody ever disclosed that she met Girls Code’s Resma ,who was a guest on her podcast, at KP in 2019 when she was pregnant. And the SmartWorks team said she did lots of volunteering bts that wasn’t on the CC but we saw the pictures in Vogue when that came out that August.
So idea Meghan didn’t work a lot including for the palace, even during her mat leave isn’t supported by facts & isn’t a route the press should even go down with work shy royals like William & Kate
Harry and Meghan’s 7th year anniversary as well as the collage of pictures celebrating their love has those gutter rats shook. Their joy and happiness as a family disturbs those rats deeply. They are seeing in real time how much of the Sussexes life they do not have access to. There is public documentation to support Meghan’s work efforts before, during and after her pregnancy. Those gutter rats may be able to rewrite history on their gutter rags they publish but historical documents exit to show Meghan’s efforts.
Enninful comes across as a very thirsty man seeking validation from all the wrong people. I pity him because to those racist colonizers the Wales and Windsor’s he is just another Black useful idiot for now. The Sussexes are gone, not coming back, living and loving in Monticeto, surrounded by movers and shakers and very much entrenched within their community. If their angle is to get that horse on the cover, do it. If Meghan’s goal was to be on a cover of a magazine, I do not believe she would have a problem being so.