Lauren Sanchez received the Women Empowerment Award at a Cannes gala

Last week, Lauren Sanchez had a multi-day bachelorette “party” in Paris. There were lunches and dinners and costume changes, and Lauren seemed to enjoy being around her girlfriends. I have no idea who picked up the tab for all of that, but it looked nice. Post-bachelorette party, Lauren went to Cannes and met up with her fiance Jeff Bezos. There are photos of Lauren and Jeff on his yacht, Koru… the same yacht which will sail into Venice next month. They’re reportedly going to have their wedding on Koru, although wedding guests will apparently have to book hotel rooms in Venice:

New details have been revealed about the highly anticipated wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. The duo is set to exchange vows in front of more than 200 guests this June in Venice, Italy, according to CNN. The happy couple and their guests are staying at the Aman Venice and the Gritti Palace, both of which come with around $500,000-a-night price tags. [sic] [Ed note: prices are around $5,000 per night, not $500,000] Excursions on the power couple’s yacht Koru, the world’s largest sailing yacht at 417 feet, coupled with the fee for its docking, could add $500,000 more to the bill.

[From Page Six]

On Monday, Lauren left Jeff on the yacht and she made an appearance at the Global Gift Gala at Cannes, alongside her friend Eva Longoria. Lauren actually received an award at the gala – she won the “Women Empowerment Award.” LOL. I’m including a tweet in which someone is expressing surprise at all of Lauren’s cosmetic work. To my tired eyes, it does not appear like Lauren has “new” work – this is how she’s looked for years now. She might have gotten some pre-wedding or pre-Cannes top-offs, but she’s looked this way for a while.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez shows off her new look, ahead of her upcoming wedding to the billionaire. She has never publicly acknowledged or denied having plastic surgery, despite drastic changes to her appearance. pic.twitter.com/pM5eGE546G — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 20, 2025

See photos of Jeff Bezos spanking bride-to-be Lauren Sánchez while lounging on $500M superyacht https://t.co/zOnbsRtVKe pic.twitter.com/ZAkVT7AYyS — Page Six (@PageSix) May 20, 2025