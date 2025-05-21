Lauren Sanchez received the Women Empowerment Award at a Cannes gala

Last week, Lauren Sanchez had a multi-day bachelorette “party” in Paris. There were lunches and dinners and costume changes, and Lauren seemed to enjoy being around her girlfriends. I have no idea who picked up the tab for all of that, but it looked nice. Post-bachelorette party, Lauren went to Cannes and met up with her fiance Jeff Bezos. There are photos of Lauren and Jeff on his yacht, Koru… the same yacht which will sail into Venice next month. They’re reportedly going to have their wedding on Koru, although wedding guests will apparently have to book hotel rooms in Venice:
New details have been revealed about the highly anticipated wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. The duo is set to exchange vows in front of more than 200 guests this June in Venice, Italy, according to CNN. The happy couple and their guests are staying at the Aman Venice and the Gritti Palace, both of which come with around $500,000-a-night price tags. [sic] [Ed note: prices are around $5,000 per night, not $500,000] Excursions on the power couple’s yacht Koru, the world’s largest sailing yacht at 417 feet, coupled with the fee for its docking, could add $500,000 more to the bill.
On Monday, Lauren left Jeff on the yacht and she made an appearance at the Global Gift Gala at Cannes, alongside her friend Eva Longoria. Lauren actually received an award at the gala – she won the “Women Empowerment Award.” LOL. I’m including a tweet in which someone is expressing surprise at all of Lauren’s cosmetic work. To my tired eyes, it does not appear like Lauren has “new” work – this is how she’s looked for years now. She might have gotten some pre-wedding or pre-Cannes top-offs, but she’s looked this way for a while.
Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez shows off her new look, ahead of her upcoming wedding to the billionaire.
She has never publicly acknowledged or denied having plastic surgery, despite drastic changes to her appearance. pic.twitter.com/pM5eGE546G
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 20, 2025
See photos of Jeff Bezos spanking bride-to-be Lauren Sánchez while lounging on $500M superyacht https://t.co/zOnbsRtVKe pic.twitter.com/ZAkVT7AYyS
— Page Six (@PageSix) May 20, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Did Jeff pay for that award?
Oh, Blogger! Don’t you recall that Sánchez and her friends inspired us all with a 10-minute jaunt in a rocket?
Somebody sure did because Lauren Sanchez and “women’s empowerment” do not belong in the same sentence. And the pictures on the yacht prove it. Gross.
The board at my work once had a married couple on it at the same time. They were very narcissistic and thought the entire organization existed for them. As the wife’s tenure on the board was wrapping up, the husband made my director make up a fake award for his wife and present it at a luncheon we held for our sponsors. My director had to buy a plaque and everything. The husband also wrote the introduction speech for her that he made the board president read and made shit up that she hadn’t actually done. That is what I think is happening here.
What I was thinking.
The hotel price must be a typo. The Gritti is a very nice hotel, but it’s, like, 1k a night, tops. It’s super luxe, but it’s still a Marriott. Maybe the cost is 500k to rent out every room in both hotels for their guests?
Eeeeew. Just, ewwww. Ick. Double Ick. Cringe de la cringe. I know she has real accomplishments to her name, like piloting a helicopter & …other things, ostensibly. None come to mind. But she’s just so ….tacky. Fake. Slutty. Sorry. I actually find Kim Kardashian’s sexuality kind of laid back (no pun!!) by comparison, Kim seems happy in her own skin, not like she’s forcing it, & even though I know she’s supposed to rub me the wrong way, she just doesn’t. She seems not to get all try hard about it. She’s just having fun. This woman… looks like a cheap whore who met a man who spent a packet to make her look like a blow up doll he wanted to reanimate. Just — yuck. Sorry that sounds so misogynistic. But it’s —- ugh.
“ Cringe de la cringe”
I like. 👍
The headline is satire… right…?
Right…?
I know, right? As if this timeline couldn’t get anymore surreal or depressing.
Women Empowerment Award — yes empowering women to get more fillers, bigger boobs, brow lifts and to stretch their face beyond recognition.
What a joke.
Don’t forget “bang a married man” and “gold dig your way to fake awards to feed your vanity and ego.”
I’m sure many wanna-be gold diggers and plastic surgery aficionados look up to Ms. Sanchez.
She looks like she can barely keep her mouth closed. I hear it’s called the joker look??
She gives good 👅🍆
“on call”
Marrying someone extremely wealthy would be empowering.
Empowerment for what? How to go from side piece to wife? Lauren Sanchez hasn’t been the same since she was on Fox11.
Women’s Empowerment award at Cannes? The same Cannes that is welcoming Kevin Spacey with open arms? I am SHOCKED at this.
Sigh.
Yikes. How much did this cost Bezos? She has had so much low quality, obvious plastic surgery that she looks like she would blow up if a rip cord was pulled. She does not represent empowerment for women at all. She represents trophy wives/girlfriends who will gleefully mutilate themselves to align themselves with the $$$ and influence of an ick man. How tacky. Boycott Amazon and all Amazon products.
How many pages is that pre nup? Bet it’s a doozy as he really had to pay out big with his first divorce.
Women Empowerment Award for achieving….absolutely nothing! This woman has done zilch, haven’t even heard of a single philanthropic or humanitarian thing she’s done. She’s basically just a plastic trophy wife.
I can’t stand this vapid mannequin, honouring her lack of work is a joke. She inspires no one.
My only thought is:
And that’s what he exchanged MacKenzie Scott for?
That travesty of a female biped?
Oy… 🙁
Mackenzie is well rid of him!
@Latte – Oh yes, she is!
It’s giving Jessica Rabbit
I only see Ursula from the Little Mermaid.
And I can see her singing “Poor Unfortunate Soul” to herself in the mirror every night.
It’s amazing how certain skills can change a life. ( why Giddy, whatever can you be referring to?) She is the patron saint of sidepieces, the goddess of all gold diggers.
What a laugh