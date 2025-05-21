Cannes: Scarlett Johansson wore an impeccable Prada at the ‘Eleanor’ premiere

Last night, Scarlett Johansson premiered her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, at the Cannes Film Festival. Scarlett directed June Squibb and Erin Kellyman, and they were both there for the premiere. Scarlett’s husband Colin Jost also came out for the premiere. Let’s talk about Colin’s fashion first – Colin seems to do a lot of chest and arm work, which is great, but that means he looks sort of foolish wearing a slim-cut double-breasted suit or tuxedo? He should either go with a slim-cut single-breasted suit (if his goal is showing off his chest and arms) or go with a boxy double-breasted jacket. As for Scarlett, she wore a custom Prada in a pale blue. As I went through the photos, I looked at all of the angles of the gown – it really is tailored beautifully for Scarlett’s figure. Her red lipstick pops too.
Jodie Foster skipped her usual Armani and went with Loewe to the ‘Vie Privée’ premiere. I’m not a fan of any of it??
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody were out in Cannes last night as well. I’m still mad that he won his second Oscar, and I’m still mad about his long-ass speech. Georgina wore an archive Marchesa… remember when half the girls at any award show wore dresses like this? It’s giving me nostalgia.
Eva Herzigova wore one of the funniest looks of the festival – this is Balenciaga. I’m calling it the “boob bell dress.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Scarlett looks a bit like Kate Winslet in her poses. Not sure about the colour though. Love the lipstick.
Jodie is ageing gracefully.
Eva = 🐄
Balenciaga is in so much trouble.
The color of Scarlett’s dress should be a tiny bit more saturated. More lavender or blue, less dishwater. Other than that she looks amazing, because an otherwise boring dress is elevated by perfect tailoring and her perfect figure.
I think that’s it. It is the colour of dishwater. It’s not grey, not any shade of blue – lilac?! The red lipstick is a striking contrast to it. Maybe a necklace would have broken up that starkness.
I thought the dress looked lilac in the first photo and pale blue in the later photos. It is saved from looking a little prom nightish by that amazing chiffon fabric and the tailoring.
Scarlett looks gorgeous and I agree with you about Colin. Georgina is always beautiful despite what she wears.
Eva’s dress made me laugh – she has cow bells right on top of her boobs. Oh my.
Eva’s dress looks like a balloon.
The parts over her boobs is where you would blow to fill it up (provocative), but it’s already been tied closed.
Well, everybody wore Marchesa because Harvey Weinstein made them wear it.
Thank you for saying that. It’s the first thought that popped into my mind. Georgina is the former Mrs. Weinstein. While I won’t blame her for all his sins, she bears some “stink” in my mind. Dating Adrian Brody doesn’t help.
And I’ll never forgive Adrian Brody for accosting Halle Berry and sticking his tongue down her throat on the Oscar stage 20+ years ago.
What she said!
Glad someone said it — even the color seems low key violent…or maybe I’m thinking complicit.
Yes. I was going to say the same. It’s pretty gross to be nostalgic for a time when young actresses were being controlled and abused by a monster.
✋ another person here whose first thought was that actresses were wearing Marchesa because Harvey Weinstein made them do it.
I actually always liked Marchesa myself and so I like this dress, but I realize it’s not for everyone.
Scarlett’s gown is lovely.❤️
Very Princess Di at Cannes, in 1987.
https://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2023/03/princess-dianas-iconic-aquamarines-in-cannes.html
She could have done something different with her hair though.😕😕😕
Diana wore it so well. Yes, a scarf would have completed Scarlett’s outfit.
Scarlett’s dress fits her so well! Totally distracts from how Colin’s suit doesn’t.
Also, thrilled to see June Sqibb – go watch Thelma if you haven’t seen it yet!
June Squibb was robbed of an Oscar last year! Thelma was brilliant
Jodie Foster looks like she’s wearing a costume from Star Wars lol.
Wonder if that’s an abalone shell…
It would be a perfect cocktail dress on Coruscant!
✋. I thought this too! But then wasn’t Star Wars inspired by ancient Rome and ancient Greek togas? So I guess it all this throws back to Star Wars which throws back to ancient Greece
I was thinking the same thing!
Aw, I think she looks really good. And her longer hairstyle is more flattering than the shorter do she had for a while.
Love this dress on Scarlet. The color and fit and the way it moves is so beautiful.
Scarlett, June, and Erin all look lovely. Excited for this film!