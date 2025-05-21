Cannes: Scarlett Johansson wore an impeccable Prada at the ‘Eleanor’ premiere

Last night, Scarlett Johansson premiered her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, at the Cannes Film Festival. Scarlett directed June Squibb and Erin Kellyman, and they were both there for the premiere. Scarlett’s husband Colin Jost also came out for the premiere. Let’s talk about Colin’s fashion first – Colin seems to do a lot of chest and arm work, which is great, but that means he looks sort of foolish wearing a slim-cut double-breasted suit or tuxedo? He should either go with a slim-cut single-breasted suit (if his goal is showing off his chest and arms) or go with a boxy double-breasted jacket. As for Scarlett, she wore a custom Prada in a pale blue. As I went through the photos, I looked at all of the angles of the gown – it really is tailored beautifully for Scarlett’s figure. Her red lipstick pops too.

Jodie Foster skipped her usual Armani and went with Loewe to the ‘Vie Privée’ premiere. I’m not a fan of any of it??

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody were out in Cannes last night as well. I’m still mad that he won his second Oscar, and I’m still mad about his long-ass speech. Georgina wore an archive Marchesa… remember when half the girls at any award show wore dresses like this? It’s giving me nostalgia.

Eva Herzigova wore one of the funniest looks of the festival – this is Balenciaga. I’m calling it the “boob bell dress.”