Madame Tussauds revealed their new Princess of Wales wax figure: thoughts?

The Princess of Wales has seemingly been banned from “tiara events” for the past year and a half. By my records, the last time she wore a tiara was at the diplomatic reception in December 2023. I’m including those photos in this post. Those were the photos which were used to create Kate’s latest Madame Tussauds wax figure. Wax Waity debuted at the London Madame Tussauds this week, and people have thoughts…

For what it’s worth, I think the wax people did a decent job with this one. Some of Kate’s wax figures over the years have been really, really bad. They captured her in this figure, generally speaking. You can easily guess who it’s supposed to be. If anything, Wax Waity has better makeup than Real Kate, although the wax people generously shaved a decade off her face.

People Magazine is predictably making a big deal about how this is the first Kate wax figure to feature a tiara. You’ll probably have to go to the museum to see her in a tiara from now on, because it doesn’t look like Charles and Camilla want Kate to wear anything like that ever again.

PS… Wax Willy doesn’t have any likeness to Real Willy. I wonder why Madame Tussauds didn’t make a new statue for William with his gross beard?