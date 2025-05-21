Madame Tussauds revealed their new Princess of Wales wax figure: thoughts?

The Princess of Wales has seemingly been banned from “tiara events” for the past year and a half. By my records, the last time she wore a tiara was at the diplomatic reception in December 2023. I’m including those photos in this post. Those were the photos which were used to create Kate’s latest Madame Tussauds wax figure. Wax Waity debuted at the London Madame Tussauds this week, and people have thoughts…

For what it’s worth, I think the wax people did a decent job with this one. Some of Kate’s wax figures over the years have been really, really bad. They captured her in this figure, generally speaking. You can easily guess who it’s supposed to be. If anything, Wax Waity has better makeup than Real Kate, although the wax people generously shaved a decade off her face.

People Magazine is predictably making a big deal about how this is the first Kate wax figure to feature a tiara. You’ll probably have to go to the museum to see her in a tiara from now on, because it doesn’t look like Charles and Camilla want Kate to wear anything like that ever again.

PS… Wax Willy doesn’t have any likeness to Real Willy. I wonder why Madame Tussauds didn’t make a new statue for William with his gross beard?

13 Responses to “Madame Tussauds revealed their new Princess of Wales wax figure: thoughts?”

  1. Libra says:
    May 21, 2025 at 10:26 am

    This is a really good likeness. Better than any others I’ve seen.

  2. Christine says:
    May 21, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Is this supposed to be a balcony pose? Did they really just immortalize her in wax, looking down on people? It’s a choice she will be happy with!

  3. somebody says:
    May 21, 2025 at 10:32 am

    They sort of did the wonky eyebrow. Not all the way, but sort of.

  4. Chaine says:
    May 21, 2025 at 10:43 am

    I think it’s quite good for a wax figure. But who goes to these places to see them? I’ve never once in my life had a desire to see wax figures.

  5. Tn Democrat says:
    May 21, 2025 at 10:45 am

    Keener’s wax works is fairly true to life and flattering. Willy’s figure is YIKES and not true to life. He must be incandescent with rage at such an acurate representation of his inner self being in the public eye.

  6. Livvy says:
    May 21, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Yes, they caught the spirit of resignation. She can smile perfectly, but her eyes still tell the truth of long-held unhappiness. And even though they smoothed out the strain in her face, the artists still caught the energy of covering up sadness.

  7. Jais says:
    May 21, 2025 at 10:55 am

    It’s pretty flattering. More than the portraiture has been.

  8. JENNIFER says:
    May 21, 2025 at 11:02 am

    We’ve seen Kate without the photoshop. They need to embrace the fact that she is not young.
    After the garden party photos, who still thinks photos hopping Kate is a good idea.
    Also, maybe it’s time the racist monarchists realise their English rose is middle aged.

  9. Tessa says:
    May 21, 2025 at 11:07 am

    william does not have that awful beard

  10. Jane says:
    May 21, 2025 at 11:17 am

    that wax figure has probably had more original, independent thoughts than real Kate. and they’ve done her a favour with the boobs.

  11. Jaded says:
    May 21, 2025 at 11:57 am

    They took 15 years off her face.

  12. Maja says:
    May 21, 2025 at 12:16 pm

    This way of doing her make-up like in the 50s makes her look like a Texan country woman at a line dance. That’s what she looks like, yes. They got that right.

