Madame Tussauds revealed their new Princess of Wales wax figure: thoughts?

The Princess of Wales has seemingly been banned from “tiara events” for the past year and a half. By my records, the last time she wore a tiara was at the diplomatic reception in December 2023. I’m including those photos in this post. Those were the photos which were used to create Kate’s latest Madame Tussauds wax figure. Wax Waity debuted at the London Madame Tussauds this week, and people have thoughts…
For what it’s worth, I think the wax people did a decent job with this one. Some of Kate’s wax figures over the years have been really, really bad. They captured her in this figure, generally speaking. You can easily guess who it’s supposed to be. If anything, Wax Waity has better makeup than Real Kate, although the wax people generously shaved a decade off her face.
People Magazine is predictably making a big deal about how this is the first Kate wax figure to feature a tiara. You’ll probably have to go to the museum to see her in a tiara from now on, because it doesn’t look like Charles and Camilla want Kate to wear anything like that ever again.
PS… Wax Willy doesn’t have any likeness to Real Willy. I wonder why Madame Tussauds didn’t make a new statue for William with his gross beard?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England.
The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023
The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023.
The Prince and Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023
She’s one of the most beloved members of the British Royal Family – and now Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been given a truly majestic makeover at Madame Tussauds London.
The new figure marks an elegant refresh for the royal’s likeness at the famous Baker Street attraction, just weeks after she and Prince William celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.
Originally launched in 2012 – a year after their fairy-tale Westminster Abbey wedding – the Princess’s figure has now been updated from head to toe by the museum’s expert artists.
Inspired by Kate’s breathtaking appearance at the annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2023 – only the second of King Charles III’s reign – the new waxwork showcases the future Queen in all her regal glory.
Dressed in a dusky pink Jenny Packham gown, silver Gianvito Rossi-style heels, and the dazzling Lover’s Knot Tiara, the look is pure royal glamour. The tiara, once worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s, has been carefully brought out of the Tussauds archives to add a touch of timeless elegance.
The ensemble is finished with a perfect replica of the Royal Victorian Order blue sash, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, and the Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings – capturing not just her style, but her trademark warm smile and twinkle in her eye.
Kate, a devoted mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is celebrated worldwide for her grace, poise, and passion for charitable work – all of which have been lovingly reflected in her new figure.
And it’s not just the Princess who’s had a style update. Prince William’s figure has also been given a sharp new look to match his wife’s Diplomatic Reception attire. The Prince of Wales now sports a sleek black tuxedo by Ede & Ravenscroft, complete with sash, star of the Order of the Garter, and army medals.
Steve Blackburn, Senior General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in The Royal Palace Experience at our attraction in the heart of London, continuing our centuries-long work with the Royal Family.
“Only Madame Tussauds London can offer fans the truly immersive and unique opportunity to touch shoulders with past and present Royal Family members! Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future Queen, alongside her dashing husband. We cordially invite you to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales this summer, right in the heart of the capital where the Royal Family resides!”
The Royal Palace Experience remains one of the museum’s most popular attractions, giving guests the chance to rub shoulders with royalty – from the late Queen Elizabeth II to the reigning King Charles III.
Visitors will be able to ‘meet’ the new figure of the Princess of Wales – alongside the rest of her royal entourage – from Thursday 21st May.
When: 20 May 2025
Credit: Jonathan Short/Cover Images
This is a really good likeness. Better than any others I’ve seen.
Is this supposed to be a balcony pose? Did they really just immortalize her in wax, looking down on people? It’s a choice she will be happy with!
They sort of did the wonky eyebrow. Not all the way, but sort of.
I was going to say the wonky eye, but yeah kudos to them.
I think it’s quite good for a wax figure. But who goes to these places to see them? I’ve never once in my life had a desire to see wax figures.
Keener’s wax works is fairly true to life and flattering. Willy’s figure is YIKES and not true to life. He must be incandescent with rage at such an acurate representation of his inner self being in the public eye.
Yes, they caught the spirit of resignation. She can smile perfectly, but her eyes still tell the truth of long-held unhappiness. And even though they smoothed out the strain in her face, the artists still caught the energy of covering up sadness.
It’s pretty flattering. More than the portraiture has been.
We’ve seen Kate without the photoshop. They need to embrace the fact that she is not young.
After the garden party photos, who still thinks photos hopping Kate is a good idea.
Also, maybe it’s time the racist monarchists realise their English rose is middle aged.
william does not have that awful beard
that wax figure has probably had more original, independent thoughts than real Kate. and they’ve done her a favour with the boobs.
They took 15 years off her face.
This way of doing her make-up like in the 50s makes her look like a Texan country woman at a line dance. That’s what she looks like, yes. They got that right.