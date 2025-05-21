Jordon Hudson is telling people that she & Bill Belichick are engaged

Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson has been major gossip since Belichick’s weird performance during a CBS Sunday Morning interview last month. Belichick seemed especially forgetful, and when CBS pressed him about his relationship with the nearly fifty-years-younger Jordon, Belichick squirmed and stammered. Then the camera panned to Jordon, who was nestled in the background, and she tried to shut down that line of questioning. In the weeks that have followed, we’ve learned that Jordon took over Belichick’s communications, working as his de facto publicist and she might even have a hand in managing him. Well, Jordon is now telling people that she and Bill are engaged.

Scoff if you will, but no story in the current football universe moves the needle like a story regarding 73-year-old North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicist Jordon Hudson. And to those who think we have too many Belichick-Hudson blurbs, we exercise more restraint than you’ll ever realize. There’s so much out there, from traditional media outlets to Page Six to TMZ to People and beyond. Some of them (like the recent Page Six item about the Nantucket socialites giving Hudson the frozen shoulder) are easily ignored. Some of them can’t be quickly dismissed. Here’s a new nugget, which for some reason was buried in an item from Katherine Rosman of the New York Times: “Ms. Hudson has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married.” There has been no public announcement of that fact, if it’s true. Still, the stray comment embedded in the Rosman’s closer look at the unconventional romance and its even more unconventional overlap (by Belichickian standards) with the coach’s professional life will undoubtedly spark a flurry of efforts to confirm it.

The NY Times piece is here – it’s basically a covering-the-fascination-with piece, a way for legitimate newspapers to dip their toe into scandal and gossip. The Times piece actually made it seem like Belichick knows exactly what he’s doing and he’s fine with whatever Jordon is doing too. As in, this isn’t elder abuse, it’s just a really weird May-December romance. Anyway, I would guess that they are engaged. Belichick has apparently adjusted the name of his boat to indicate as much, and I assume we’ll see Jordon with a big diamond ring very soon.

