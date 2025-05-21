Jordon Hudson is telling people that she & Bill Belichick are engaged

Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson has been major gossip since Belichick’s weird performance during a CBS Sunday Morning interview last month. Belichick seemed especially forgetful, and when CBS pressed him about his relationship with the nearly fifty-years-younger Jordon, Belichick squirmed and stammered. Then the camera panned to Jordon, who was nestled in the background, and she tried to shut down that line of questioning. In the weeks that have followed, we’ve learned that Jordon took over Belichick’s communications, working as his de facto publicist and she might even have a hand in managing him. Well, Jordon is now telling people that she and Bill are engaged.
Scoff if you will, but no story in the current football universe moves the needle like a story regarding 73-year-old North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicist Jordon Hudson. And to those who think we have too many Belichick-Hudson blurbs, we exercise more restraint than you’ll ever realize.
There’s so much out there, from traditional media outlets to Page Six to TMZ to People and beyond. Some of them (like the recent Page Six item about the Nantucket socialites giving Hudson the frozen shoulder) are easily ignored. Some of them can’t be quickly dismissed.
Here’s a new nugget, which for some reason was buried in an item from Katherine Rosman of the New York Times: “Ms. Hudson has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married.”
There has been no public announcement of that fact, if it’s true. Still, the stray comment embedded in the Rosman’s closer look at the unconventional romance and its even more unconventional overlap (by Belichickian standards) with the coach’s professional life will undoubtedly spark a flurry of efforts to confirm it.
The NY Times piece is here – it’s basically a covering-the-fascination-with piece, a way for legitimate newspapers to dip their toe into scandal and gossip. The Times piece actually made it seem like Belichick knows exactly what he’s doing and he’s fine with whatever Jordon is doing too. As in, this isn’t elder abuse, it’s just a really weird May-December romance. Anyway, I would guess that they are engaged. Belichick has apparently adjusted the name of his boat to indicate as much, and I assume we’ll see Jordon with a big diamond ring very soon.
I hope she gets the money she wants because he seems like a terrible person too. Good luck to two not nice people.
Wouldn’t surprise me if Amanda, Stephen, and Brian were considering legal action
The commitment to brain storming, planning and executing the mermaid photo shoot must have been an interesting thing for them to do with their time and brains (?) for a while.
Thanks for the laugh, I just choked on my tea.
On one hand this just seems like a mutually beneficial relationship to me, not elder abuse. It’s Bill’s last act of life, and although I’m not a man, I can imagine that many feel like being with a young, beautiful woman probably injects some vitality and adventure into it. And she seems like she’s using this relationship as an opportunity to build her resume for after he passes. The engagement does seem a bit shady, though. Like, was she pressuring him for a marriage so that she can claim entitlement to his estate? Or is he happy to leave her something? And if you add on an official working title can she then claim some kind of ownership over his businesses when he’s gone? Or again, is he on board with this and wants her to continue on working for his empire? Who is manipulating who here?? Or is anyone? IDK.
She may be out for money and he is lusting after a hot young body . If they are both satisfied with this arrangement then why not? Hope the diamond is a big one.
She probably chose it herself, so it must be impressive.
Yep, he knows exactly why somebody that young and beautiful wants to be with him so if he doesn’t care then why do we? He’s not senile, it’s not like she’s taking advantage of a confused elderly man. As for her, well it’s nice work if you can get it. 🤷♀️
Elder abuse? If that’s the case, is he qualified to coach at NC? Or anywhere?
I think this is a case of Bill Belichick being a huge idiot—a poor man’s Jeff Bezos. I offer my condolences on his coaching career.
Her boyfriend *before* Bill was in his mid-60s (AT THE TIME) and she’s been with Bill for 3 years and is 24 (NOW)? So…she would have been….yeah. There’s a lot going on with Jordon that makes me very uncomfortable, tbh.
I saw something recently where they pointed out she might be fudging her age upward. She had filled out a form that put her birth year as 2001, not 2000 (which omg I feel old). Which would make her previous relationship 😬
Chris Kluwe (? I think), the former NFL guy who got arrested protesting MAGA at a city council meeting in January, had something on his Bluesky account that claimed something about Belichick’s relationship. I don’t remember the specifics, he implied either Belechick secretly dated really young women, or something nefarious. I’ve since gone back to look for it and he Bluesky Posts a ton, every day 😂
Oh, ugh, that is gross but honestly not that surprising. Nothing is surprising anymore.
As I’ve said before, I’m enjoying this particular gossip! There’s not quite anything as fun as watching an old goat make a fool out of himself, it’s the gift that keeps giving!!
@Harla: In response to your post, I don’t want to say yes, but I can’t say no. In fact, after reading the imbedded story where it states that “Belichick has apparently adjusted” the name of his boat, I swear to God, I read that as “Belichick has apparently adopted…” etc.
I love these wonderful moments when the family tries to get money back from the widow. The guy is famous so we will be updated. The tabloids and internet trolls will go even crazier than they already are.
I’m surprised NC hasn’t fired him yet. He seems to be more focused on his “golden years” romp than coaching a collegiate football team. What an embarrassment.
They deserve each other. It has always been my belief that when you marry for money, you earn every penny.
I love watching this train wreck.