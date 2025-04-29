Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend stormed out of his CBS interview

Last year, we learned more than any of us wanted to know about Bill Belichick, the former head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots. We learned that Belichick, then 72 years old, was shacked up with a 24-year-old named Jordon Hudson. They met in 2021, when Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday. His relationship with Holliday ended in 2023, and he immediately began dating Jordon. It’s been messy the whole time, but now people are genuinely concerned. Why is that? Because Belichick sat down for an on-camera interview with CBS Sunday Morning. This clip went viral:

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson shut down a question about how they met during an interview with CBS 😬 (via @cbsmornings) pic.twitter.com/5D2oYP2KKl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2025

Jordon Hudson was watching her 73-year-old boyfriend’s interview from a distance and she said “We’re not talking about this” when Tony Dokoupil asked how they met. Bonkers. Apparently, Jordon also “stormed off” during the interview as Dokoupil kept pressing Belichick on their relationship. Page Six also reports that Belichick’s longtime friends have been “shaking their heads” about his relationship for a while: “They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is. She saw an opening and she took it.”

Belichick’s friends find this relationship “alarming” and they think Jordon is a “runaway train.”

So… yeah, lots of commentary. My take is similar to Jemele Hill’s, below – these people are adults and it’s not really any of our business, but it’s kind of funny how the big genius football coach is being led around by a much-younger hustler.

She ain’t a hostage. But Bill Belichick out here getting put in a figure four leg lock by a 24 year old just wasn’t on the bingo card. To quote Shaq, I was unfamiliar with her game. https://t.co/yjZUlbBx5A — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 28, 2025

She must be turning Bill Belichick every way but loose. He’s completely changed his public persona. His kids should check the will/estate asap. https://t.co/XKsL4kFkgH — kevikev (@KevCoke6) April 27, 2025