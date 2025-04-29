Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend stormed out of his CBS interview

Last year, we learned more than any of us wanted to know about Bill Belichick, the former head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots. We learned that Belichick, then 72 years old, was shacked up with a 24-year-old named Jordon Hudson. They met in 2021, when Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday. His relationship with Holliday ended in 2023, and he immediately began dating Jordon. It’s been messy the whole time, but now people are genuinely concerned. Why is that? Because Belichick sat down for an on-camera interview with CBS Sunday Morning. This clip went viral:
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson shut down a question about how they met during an interview with CBS 😬
(via @cbsmornings) pic.twitter.com/5D2oYP2KKl
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2025
Jordon Hudson was watching her 73-year-old boyfriend’s interview from a distance and she said “We’re not talking about this” when Tony Dokoupil asked how they met. Bonkers. Apparently, Jordon also “stormed off” during the interview as Dokoupil kept pressing Belichick on their relationship. Page Six also reports that Belichick’s longtime friends have been “shaking their heads” about his relationship for a while: “They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is. She saw an opening and she took it.”
Belichick’s friends find this relationship “alarming” and they think Jordon is a “runaway train.”
So… yeah, lots of commentary. My take is similar to Jemele Hill’s, below – these people are adults and it’s not really any of our business, but it’s kind of funny how the big genius football coach is being led around by a much-younger hustler.
She ain’t a hostage. But Bill Belichick out here getting put in a figure four leg lock by a 24 year old just wasn’t on the bingo card.
To quote Shaq, I was unfamiliar with her game. https://t.co/yjZUlbBx5A
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 28, 2025
She must be turning Bill Belichick every way but loose. He’s completely changed his public persona. His kids should check the will/estate asap. https://t.co/XKsL4kFkgH
— kevikev (@KevCoke6) April 27, 2025
He did an interview… on national TV.. wearing a very old sweatshirt with holes in it? Um…
And he appeared out of it with his answers.
Yeah, his attire was an odd choice….and her looming in the back…..
the sweatshirt is likely older than his partner.
Oh my word, it probably is!!!
And it’s flithy. Very much reminds me of how I look when I’ve been working in the yard but not how I look when giving an interview on national tv.
The interview was extremely weird, but the sweatshirt (which is also objectively odd!) is actually a longtime thing of his. He used to do Patriots press conferences wearing shirts just like this- ripped, holes, sleeves looking like they were cut off with scissors. This “style” predates Jordan and I think (no idea why!) this is actually his go to look.
He always appeared like a homeless man when he was on the sidelines as the Pats’ HC.
Belichick’s wardrobe has always looked like he pulled stuff out of a bin of rags. That’s not unusual for him. The manner of his responses is very unusual for him and should give his kids Amanda, Steve, and Brian some concerns, with or without the girlfriend’s involvement
100% all I see is the sweatshirt… does he think it makes him look 24
Um no unstable!
I agree that his family should be concerned. But I cannot stop thinking about what I would be thinking/doing if my 24 year old got together with a 72 year old. What about her family, where are they?!
Probably awaiting their payday. Her family may be very much like her.
His family must be apoplectic…have you seen some of the pictures of them on the beach? She’s dressed like a mermaid and lying at his feet, in another he’s lying in the sand with her poised acrobatically on his upright leg….it is completely bizarre. I’m getting Hilarious Baldwin vibes from her but with a much more toxic focus, like grifting her way into his millions and poisoning him against his family. There’s no fool like an old male fool.
Please tell me she hasn’t dressed him up like Prince Eric.
LMAOOOO I had to Google after reading your description and holy shit that is cringe. I’m so embarrassed for him and I honestly feel like we’re witnessing the worst midlife crisis in real time. Like, who IS this man??? (is what every NE Pats fan is asking right now).
Those photos were so weird.
Or just actually poisoning him.
Sounds like he may be experiencing a little cognitive decline.
I wondered if maybe he just isn’t that bright.
So, I realize that this is a term that people use in a generic sense, but when Jordan posted last month maybe that she and Belichick were “twin flames”, alarm bells went off! The Twin Flame documentary on Netflix is one of the truly lost insane, scary, horrifying documentaries I have ever seen. Total terrifying cult led by two psychopaths who basically berate their followers to stalk and be with people the leaders select for them. I don’t know if that is what is going on here. But, the way she “met” Bill (supposedly she just happened to sit next to him a plane and she happened to be reading a book on logic theory that she “taught him”), her last “boyfriend” was in his 80s, and then her using “twin flame”, and now this controlling and weird interview…concerning!
🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
YES! I know I sound a bit like a conspiracy nut, but honestly the Twin Flame documentary was the most shocking thing I’ve seen in a really long time about cults.
There’s a bunch of other concerning things about Jordan, the NYTimes Mag reported on how Belichick has her included on every North Carolina U work email and her signature is COO of Belichick LLC or some shady incorporation. A company filed a ton of trademarks for his name and she’s listed as a director of the company…
It’s just all very controlling sounding, and again I know I sound like a conspiracy kook!, but it all fits sooo perfectly with the Twin Flame craziness that it is just…ack!!
1. Ick
2. consenting adults
3. it’s his money – he just got hired to coach a college FB team, I’m sure they did due diligence on his mental acuity.
4. Ick
There’s no fool like an old fool. These men tickle me. On the one hand they don’t want women closer to their age because those women won’t put up with their BS and are not impressed with their money but will allow themselves to get fleeced by someone old enough to be their granddaughter.
And I don’t want to hear it’s none of our business. When you do things like this you are making it everyone’s business.
I truly don’t feel sorry for men like him.
This man never did interviews he was always very limited in what he would say and people complained about that. He would get on his players to keep things on the down low and say only what he wanted them to say. Now he is getting some very young tail and he is letting her call the shots. It’s amazing how a man used to think with the brain in his head is now thinking with his wee Willy. Sad.
I have heard different rumors. I think he claims they met on a plane. Then I read gossip that she was a yacht girl. Saw the opportunity and ran with it.
I think it’s just a transactional relationship. Her youth for his money, power, and fame. Who would have known her name if not for him? She will try to use that platform to spin it into another influencer type or brand. I just hope his family has his money locked up if it gets to a point where he can no longer care for himself.
Young women, make old men feel younger. Ick.
I swear I read that her previous relationship partner was even older than Bill so there is history.
A gold digger found herself a 🐈 digger. HE gets what he wants out of the situation…why is anybody upset about her doing the same? I personally wouldn’t touch that wrinkled peen with a ten foot pole…but if I did I would damn well want to get PAID. This woman knows that she doesn’t need to bring Anything to the table….she IS the table and he WANTS it 🤷♀️
He cheated his way through coaching the Patriots. He isn’t a coaching genius. He cheated on multiple occasions.
Now his controlling sugar baby has him copying her on his official emails for his job and she humiliated him on national television.
I think she’s threatening to expose even more of his cheating if he doesn’t do what she says. Legacy destroyed.
Karma.
If I was his family, I’d be concerned.
That seemed like a weird thing to get mad about. I love stories about how couples met! I joke about how one of my retirement funding schemes is to write a book someday that’s just a collection of stories people have told me over the years about how they met their partners. I wouldn’t judge them meeting as an escort situation initially and then staying together- if they’re both getting what they want out of the relationship then good for them! That’s more than I can say for some other long-term relationships I can think of, discussed daily on this very website (cough cough W&K)… I think the strangest thing is how he dressed (or *didn’t* dress)- I know college athletes have press training and guidelines about how to present a professional appearance in public so why is an experienced coach showing up looking like he’s about to paint his house? If she’s so controlling then why did she allow THAT?
The CBS Sunday morning show is usually one of my happy spots and the only network news program I watch consistently anymore, but this interview was off the rails. He looked dirty, drugged and confused A grifter gonna grift, but odd a man who was around the NFL for decades wouldn’t recognize a creepy grifting prostitute if he had all his mental facilities and find someone else eager and young that wouldn’t make him look soooo foolish. He would be in a conservatorship already if the genders were reversed.
He looks like a dementia patient. The weird stare. How long it took him to even start an answer to a question. His appearance.
Everybody grown and stupid. I’m sure she’ll spit out a baby soon to get a strangle hold on the money. I’m going to look away………..