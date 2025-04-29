Duchess Meghan used her HRH-style & title in a gift basket to a friend, oh no!

This week, the Duchess of Sussex and her friend Jamie Kern Lima appeared on each other’s podcasts. Meghan’s appearance on Lima’s pod came out on Monday, and Lima’s appearance on Meghan’s Confessions of a Female Founder came out today. I listened to/watched most of Lima’s interview with Meghan and I’m covering that separately. It was a great interview, Meghan’s first time on someone else’s pod. Meghan spoke in-depth about her marriage, her kids, her perspective on the world, whether she would run for office (nope), whether she’ll write another book (very likely) and a lot more. Jamie repeatedly talked about how generous Meghan is with her time and with gift-giving. Meghan has sent Jamie gifts of jam and more over the years, and at one point during the interview, Jamie spoke about receiving one of Meghan’s jam-baskets and how the note (which you can see at the end of the post) used Meghan’s title and royal style – HRH the Duchess of Sussex. As you can imagine, the royalists are having a completely normal one about it.

The Duchess of Sussex is using her HRH title despite an undertaking to the contrary, it has emerged. Meghan was interviewed by her friend, Jamie Kern Lima, the founder of IT Cosmetics, for a podcast broadcast on YouTube. During the interview, an image was shown of a “gift basket” of ice cream and homemade strawberry sauce she had sent to Ms Kern Lima, with an accompanying note printed on monogrammed paper that said: “With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” The use of the title appears to be in direct contrast to an agreement made by the Duke and Duchess when they stepped back from their public duties. While the couple kept their titles they were essentially put into abeyance. A statement released by Buckingham Palace in January 2020 said: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” The revelation comes after Meghan published an image of a note from Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, that addressed her with her HRH title and apparently went uncorrected. The note began: “Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere thanks for everything your family is doing for Ukraine.”

“They were essentially put into abeyance…” “Essentially” is doing so much work there. Much like “there’s no half-in, half-out,” it’s all or nothing on titles and royal styles as well. Either their HRH styles were put into abeyance or they weren’t. Either their Sussex ducal titles were removed or they weren’t. Either all parties have to adhere to the Sandringham agreement or no party has to. Considering the Windsors immediately reneged on the terms of the Sandringham Summit, it’s perfectly fine for Meghan to still use her proper title, and it’s more than appropriate for foreign dignitaries and officials to also use the Sussexes’ titles and HRH styles. Also: the Daily Mail had this story, where they claim that the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed something:

Meghan Markle calls herself Her Royal Highness to friends but has denied she is flouting the Megxit deal agreed with the late Queen, MailOnline can reveal today. The former actress, 43, has sparked controversy after her friend Jamie Kern Lima shared a picture of a food hamper with a note that said it was ‘With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex’. Although no laws were passed or documents signed to prevent their use, Harry and Meghan’s agreement with the late Queen and senior officials was that they would stop using the word ‘Royal’ and their HRH titles after they quit duties and emigrated to the US to become ‘financially independent’ from the Crown. A spokesman for the Sussexes has insisted today that they do not use HRH titles for commercial purposes. But critics have said that the image of the note with some organic ice cream and jam, published yesterday, was a tacit plug for Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle range, while also promoting her new podcast episode with her friend Jamie. A source close to the royal couple suggested that the image shared by Jamie Kern Lima was taken before the Duchess launched her As Ever brand in early March. In the podcast, Jamie Kern Lima claimed that she had been sent the jam last year.

So… they’re mad that Meghan used “HRH” in personal correspondence with a friend last year, because she launched her As Ever business this year, and something something she’s profiting from her title! What are we even doing at this point? Also: I always find it fascinating whenever Meghan gives a longer interview in which she makes news in several different ways, inevitably the British media will find some minor bullsh-t to latch onto and scream about for weeks. They’d rather talk about Meghan’s HRH than her happiness, her successful business, her great marriage, her peaceful life in Montecito, and the fact that she and Harry are surrounded by people who care about them and protect them.