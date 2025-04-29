Princess Anne had a ‘bruised leg’ over Easter, but they still sent her to Turkey

Here are some photos of Princess Anne on Easter Sunday. She and her husband Tim Laurence joined some of the family for the Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Anne wasn’t photographed that extensively, and she didn’t dilly-dally around following the service. She didn’t even speak to the Dean of Windsor after the service, she just sort of scooted by and walked away, limping. There was some conversation about it on social media, with people wondering if Anne was in a bad mood or whether there was something wrong with her. Well, according to a Daily Mail exclusive, she was injured. Again. Last year, Anne suffered a traumatic head injury on her Gatcombe Park estate which left her hospitalized for a week. She still has no memory of what happened to her, but her family sent her out to work while she still had bruises on her face and she was still concussed. Something similar happened around Easter – Anne was injured again, and once again, Buckingham Palace sent her out to work. That poor woman had to fly to Turkey!
Princess Anne has suffered a ‘bruised leg’ following an ‘incident’ at her Gatcombe Park Estate, ten months after she was hospitalised with concussion following a serious accident there. The King’s sister was seen hobbling and in pain when she accompanied him to church on Easter Sunday, and was leaning heavily on an umbrella.
Social media commentators also pointed out that she appeared not to wait in order exchange pleasantries with the Dean of Windsor following the service. Instead she squeezed past the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who were busy chatting to the cleric, and walked gingerly straight to her car, placing her umbrella in first. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, did stop for a few pleasantries, however.
While mystery has surrounded her condition, The Mail can now reveal that the 74-year old princess was, in fact, suffering from ‘a bit of a bruised leg’. It is understood that the nasty injury was result of an incident at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire a few days previously. No further details of what happened are known. She is not believed to have required medical treatment, however.
A source said: ‘As ever, she just keeps going without fuss or fanfare.’
Indeed the princess, who turns 75 this summer, has stoically been in Turkey this week on behalf of the King attending commemorations of the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. On Thursday she attended several multi-national services to mark the event and, as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, visited the grave of a deceased soldier….she also attended a dawn memorial service at Anzac Cove and conducted audiences with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Governor-General of Australia, as well as attending two further memorial services.
Her dedication to duty, so reminiscent of her late parents, will undoubtedly be praised. Indeed, Anne is regularly known as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family. But the incident does, once again, highlight the significant number of older working royals, most of whom are in their seventies and eighties. However the Princess Royal has always insisted that ‘retirement isn’t an option’.
While they say Anne wasn’t hospitalized, they don’t say whether she should have gone to the hospital. She sustained some kind of injury to her leg which left her limping and using an umbrella as a cane – and she’s a 75 year old woman who sustained an incredibly serious head injury last year. Like… when are people going to take this seriously? When will Anne’s family step in and say “actually, you need to take it easy and really recover from these injuries?” When Anne said “retirement isn’t an option,” it wasn’t some bold pronouncement of her work ethic – she said it with sadness, that she was expected to never retire and never take it easy. The fact that they sent her on a multi-day trip to Turkey is shameful too – surely, that’s the kind of visit the heir should be making??? Did the heir pay his respects in any way for Anzac Day??
Some photos of Anne hobbling around Turkey last week:
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Getty.
Poor woman.
Seriously. Peg should be doing these things, not Anne.
Peg should be embarrassed to no end that his elderly injured Aunt is more willing to do events than he is.
He never will be. Oh well, they’re reaping what they sowed by giving in to his constant tantrums. Now they have a whiny baby in line to be the next king. Instead of a scepter they should give him a rattle…
“A source said: ‘As ever, she just keeps going without fuss or fanfare.’”
Oh rats, you are not very subtle about this at all.
Anne will work herself to death like her mother. Willie should have been in Turkey. That would have been the mark of a global statesman. He’d have received the first place, front row seat, and top billing like Anne did as “special guest”.
Sucks to be the global statesman 😂
This is the sort of thing that lead to deep vein thrombosis – injury, hours of inactivity on a plane.
That’s what I thought! That’s just potentially a very bad idea when William and Kate are right there, or would be if they hadn’t been coddled into uselessness.
Or, you know, if they hadn’t chased away Harry and Meghan, the two most functional people at their age in the family.
Anne is consistently the hardest working member of the family and it’s ridiculous and disgusting that they keep sending her to represent them when she is one of the “walking wounded.”
Anne has a brand she’s continuing to maintain – ‘Anne is consistently the hardest working member of the family’ – and that’s why she is running around to do many engagements despite her injuries. She doesn’t have to go to them if she is unwell but she wants to be seen and remembered as the one with that brand – ‘consistently the hardest working member of the family’ – so hobbling around to the events like they Easter service for the cameras helps her brand. People will therefore not question the merits of her property holdings and wealth which will eventually quietly pass on to her children when she dies.
You only need to peek behind the curtains of these royals to see their grift 😏. If she retires, people will start to question how she can afford maintenance of the vast property she has with a measly pension (if at all she’ll even be entitled to a pension). While she continues to perform engagements they’ll instead focus on how ‘hardworking’ she is at 70+ years old 🤷🏽♀️.
I mean, a lot of old people think they are fine and their children hide their car keys, because they can’t convince them that they can’t drive anymore. Anne might feel she is okay to do all these, if people around her really cared about her, they would stop her and make her retire. She has been working for the firm for decades. There is no way any tabloid or media is gonna question her expenses if she retires. She is an old white woman, she won’t be thrown under the bus like that.
She should have had the leg checked out after injury. X rayed. And why not use a real cane.
Of course the heir wasn’t going to interrupt whatever liason he had going on over Easter to work. I don’t believe he was playing happy bunnies with the minds. No pics of a publicly accessible church, none of them were there picking up hot cross bums from the vicar.
Anne works because this is what she knows, she knows william will never do what he should do, and she cannot afford her lifestyle without her sovereign grant funding. She’ll die with her boots on as will the Duke of kent.
She’s also carrying on her parents’ legacy. There’s a determination in her because she knows that when she’s gone, the Lazies will do fuck all and hasten the demise of whatever QE2 built. No duty, no service, no monarchy (hooray!)?
Does she have her own money? She should retire if she wants too. Even I’ll be retired by 75.
She’s not working full time. A royal engagement is typically 30 mins, Anne is known to do several in a day. She’s been left money from qe2 and Phillip, I’ve no doubt.. Qe2 bought her gatcombe Park free and clear. She’s hard working for a royal but it’s still bugger all compared to us with jobs.
She gets funding from the sovereign grant, her house is hers (ie its not a long term lease like some others) and she rents it out for horse shows and trials etc, so makes money that way. S I think if she wanted to stop working, she could.
she doesn’t partially bc this is her public image and she knows it – the stoic hardworking princess royal – but also because I think she knows Charles needs her bc William isnt’ stepping up.
And no, to answer Kaiser’s question, william didn’t do anything for ANZAC day. Sophie attended the sunrise service in Hyde Park.
Yes Anne just keeps on going and doing her duty. Too bad the heir doesn’t have her work ethic.
The late queen was kind enough to gift Anne with an income producing home, something she did not do for Andrew or Edward. I think she’s the only one of Chuck’s siblings who actually could retire. If I were her, watching the Wails’ with their millions, I would be done.
To be fair to QE2, she bought Andrew a grand home too. He sold it to some shady businessman for more money than its worth. I am guessing, that is why she didn’t buy somewhere for Edward. But, he still has a big mansion, and I think he is renting some part of it. QE2 also paid his and Sophie’s debts when they tried to be independent and failed. QE2 definitely took care of her kids and made sure they had homes worthy to their titles.
She could, but I think she probably believes in the monarchy, truly. I can’t say that I agree with that but I think it is to her credit that she actually works for the monarchy and that’s after she’s dropped to, what, 18th in line to the throne?
Whereas William just thinks he should be allowed to bask in his taxpayer wealth for doing literally nothing.
Gifted her that home and illegally fixed it up with crown estate funds.
👍 ✅
One of the reasons they are in this position is because Charles and William and their cronies engineered the Sussexes’ exit. They were very shortsighted to think that they would frustrate Meghan to leave without Harry, that Harry would give up his marriage and family for the royal institution. 😏
That being said, the main reason for the current ’shit show’ we are witnessing is, William and Kate are just stubborn and very lazy. 🤷♀️
If W&K were willing to work, I don’t think Anne would have to do all of that. That is just embarrassing. Let the woman retire. Working in this condition isn’t noble or worthy of praise. Anyone in her condition should retire instead of doing the work of able-bodied heir.
I don’t think she will ever retire, but the problem is the optics of just so many old royals hobbling around at engagements instead of young royals like Will and Kate being out there, looks bad for the institution at the moment. The lack of youth makes it seem like the institution is crumbling. Considering what they did to the Sussexes and Princess Diana, I find some satisfaction in witnessing the royal ‘shit show’ progress. 🙃
What else is she going to do? By all accounts, she lives on an estate ,plays with her horses, putters about in that magnificent vintage wardrobe and travels on behalf of the crown. I wouldn’t quit either.
The monarchy abuses people. She’s at an age where a fall can result in death. She has staff that can see about her estate and William and others should be pulling more weight so that she can slow down.
Am I the only one who thinks these mysterious accidents and resulting injuries may be a symptom of a bigger problem? She’s nearly 75. Too old to be the royal family’s mule.
I am thinking that too. And didn’t have her husband a black eye at least once?