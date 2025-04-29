Princess Anne had a ‘bruised leg’ over Easter, but they still sent her to Turkey

Here are some photos of Princess Anne on Easter Sunday. She and her husband Tim Laurence joined some of the family for the Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Anne wasn’t photographed that extensively, and she didn’t dilly-dally around following the service. She didn’t even speak to the Dean of Windsor after the service, she just sort of scooted by and walked away, limping. There was some conversation about it on social media, with people wondering if Anne was in a bad mood or whether there was something wrong with her. Well, according to a Daily Mail exclusive, she was injured. Again. Last year, Anne suffered a traumatic head injury on her Gatcombe Park estate which left her hospitalized for a week. She still has no memory of what happened to her, but her family sent her out to work while she still had bruises on her face and she was still concussed. Something similar happened around Easter – Anne was injured again, and once again, Buckingham Palace sent her out to work. That poor woman had to fly to Turkey!

Princess Anne has suffered a ‘bruised leg’ following an ‘incident’ at her Gatcombe Park Estate, ten months after she was hospitalised with concussion following a serious accident there. The King’s sister was seen hobbling and in pain when she accompanied him to church on Easter Sunday, and was leaning heavily on an umbrella. Social media commentators also pointed out that she appeared not to wait in order exchange pleasantries with the Dean of Windsor following the service. Instead she squeezed past the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who were busy chatting to the cleric, and walked gingerly straight to her car, placing her umbrella in first. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, did stop for a few pleasantries, however. While mystery has surrounded her condition, The Mail can now reveal that the 74-year old princess was, in fact, suffering from ‘a bit of a bruised leg’. It is understood that the nasty injury was result of an incident at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire a few days previously. No further details of what happened are known. She is not believed to have required medical treatment, however. A source said: ‘As ever, she just keeps going without fuss or fanfare.’ Indeed the princess, who turns 75 this summer, has stoically been in Turkey this week on behalf of the King attending commemorations of the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. On Thursday she attended several multi-national services to mark the event and, as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, visited the grave of a deceased soldier….she also attended a dawn memorial service at Anzac Cove and conducted audiences with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Governor-General of Australia, as well as attending two further memorial services. Her dedication to duty, so reminiscent of her late parents, will undoubtedly be praised. Indeed, Anne is regularly known as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family. But the incident does, once again, highlight the significant number of older working royals, most of whom are in their seventies and eighties. However the Princess Royal has always insisted that ‘retirement isn’t an option’.

While they say Anne wasn’t hospitalized, they don’t say whether she should have gone to the hospital. She sustained some kind of injury to her leg which left her limping and using an umbrella as a cane – and she’s a 75 year old woman who sustained an incredibly serious head injury last year. Like… when are people going to take this seriously? When will Anne’s family step in and say “actually, you need to take it easy and really recover from these injuries?” When Anne said “retirement isn’t an option,” it wasn’t some bold pronouncement of her work ethic – she said it with sadness, that she was expected to never retire and never take it easy. The fact that they sent her on a multi-day trip to Turkey is shameful too – surely, that’s the kind of visit the heir should be making??? Did the heir pay his respects in any way for Anzac Day??

Some photos of Anne hobbling around Turkey last week:

