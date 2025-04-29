Virginia Giuffre’s brother spoke out about Virginia’s abusive marriage

Virginia Giuffre passed away last Thursday in Australia. She’d been living in Australia for years, having escaped Jeffrey Epstein’s human-trafficking operation. She married Robert Giuffre when she was in her early 20s, and they had three children together, aged 19, 16 and 15. Weeks ago, when Virginia claimed that she was dying from renal failure following a car accident, people sort of checked in what was happening with her marriage. That was when I heard about the domestic violence restraining order taken out against her by her estranged husband Robert Giuffre. I did not know the situation so I tried to give Virginia some grace. Now, following her death, it absolutely sounds like she was been treated abhorrently by her estranged husband, and that was a huge factor in everything that happened in recent months.
Virginia Giuffre’s death by suicide shocked the world. It also left many unanswered questions. Her family and her longtime representative would not discuss details of Giuffre’s death at age 41 with PEOPLE. “We are still processing everything,” her sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview on April 26.
Giuffre was grappling with a host of issues when she was found dead on the farm where she lived outside of Perth, Australia, on Thursday, April 24. One that weighed on her the most was a restraining order her husband had taken out against her in February that prevented her from seeing her children ages 19, 16 and 15, until June. He claimed she violated the order, which she denied.
“It’s the worst pain in the world to not have access to your children,” Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, previously told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview on April 3. “Can you imagine the pain? I will tell you, all the physical (pain) will never amount to the pain of being separated from your children in that way.”
Before she died, Giuffre had been allegedly physically abused by her husband of 22 years, Robert Giuffre, the father of her three children, from whom she separated in 2023, Sky and Amanda said.
She also allegedly endured years of sexual abuse at the hands of convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre claims that Epstein trafficked her to rich and powerful men, including Prince Andrew, starting when she was just 16. (Andrew has denied the allegations, and Epstein denied the allegations before his death by suicide in 2019.)
Giuffre’s past was traumatic, but Sky told PEOPLE, “Nothing compares to a mother being separated from her child.”
In February, Robert filed a family restraining order against his wife, which gave him primary custody of their children and prohibited her from contacting them, Sky said.
During a trip to celebrate one of the children’s birthdays in January, Robert allegedly beat Giuffre so severely she was left with a cracked sternum and perforated eye, among other injuries, Sky said. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries, her spokeswoman said. Giuffre reported a Jan. 9, 2025, alleged assault in Dunsborough, Western Australia, to police, who did not charge Robert with any crime, her spokeswoman told PEOPLE. Giuffre’s attorney and PEOPLE were unable to obtain the incident report.
To the family’s shock, they say, Robert quickly filed a family violence restraining order against Giuffre, alleging that she had become violent with him.
“He just put his in place first,” Sky says. “He beat her to the punch. And so, now, she’s on the defense.” Not being able to contact her children was excruciating for Giuffre because she loved them so much, Amanda and Sky both said. “At the end of the day, her kids are the most important thing in her life,” Sky told PEOPLE. “She loves those babies.”
I can totally understand how a traumatized young woman who survived years of trafficking would look for any safe harbor, any way out, and end up married to a man who turned out to be an abusive and controlling POS. To be harmed and abused this way by so many men in so many different ways, and then separated from her teenaged children… poor Virginia. And the poor kids too – they had not seen their mom in months. I also appreciate that Virginia’s brother is getting a different aspect of Virginia’s story out there.
Speaking of, Virginia’s lawyer Karrie Louden has spoken to the media and expressed her doubts about Virginia’s death. Louden said that she believes there are “big question marks over it… She was in a lot of pain but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that. When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering.”
With no official divorce on record, husband stands to inherit what’s left of her fortune.
Hopefully she had a will that states everything went to the children and would be overseen by a trustee until they came of age, and he won’t be able to get his hands on it. He sounds like a real POS and I hope the kids have other people in their lives to look out for them (that he hasn’t also cut them off from).
Wait…what? He beat her up so severely that there were visible injuries, but he got a restraining order against her and she wasn’t even allowed to visit the children? I don’t know how it’s supposed to work in Australia but that’s not how it works here. None of this makes sense.
And why can’t her attorney, or a news org, get a copy of the incident report? And the police didn’t charge husband with anything despite the extensive injuries she reported, but he just automatically gets restraining order?
Did she go to the police? Some abuse victims don’t report their abuser because of fear of retaliation.
In the US you cannot get a restraining order without a hearing which involves both parties. Virginia’s brother makes it sound like her husband just applied for one and it was granted. Like whoever applies first gets a restraining order. This is not credible. And when he got the restraining order, he allegedly got full custody of the children. I don’t know the truth of the matter, but I’m pretty sure this isn’t it.
and one of those children is a full on legal adult — many inconsistencies.
I hope she is at peace now.
Everything about this is massively sad. RIP, Virginia.
It sounds like whatever happened, her husband may have been behind it. I am still surprised they allowed a restraining order against her when she is able to prove he beat her severely.
This story is so fishy. If he beat her that badly, surely he would be charged. One of those kids is a legal adult, it would be their choice to not to see their mom.
What is going on in Australia? Does her husband have a judge in his pocket? Friends on the police force? Something smells.
He may have been paid off. The story is shady and sinister
Who is he and what is his past?
As someone who was once suicidal, I really hate the talking point that someone couldn’t have been depressed or suicidal because they were looking forward to things, even big projects like a renovation. It’s just not accurate.
Yeah this is really complicated. We should respect that people can be suicidal without it being obvious to loved ones. But she also legit had people who wanted her gone, including possibly an abusive husband who had financial motivations. My gawd this poor woman. I hope her children are able to thrive and honor her memory.
I understand why in this specific case people have their tinfoil tiaras on. I just mean in general. This talking point always comes up and it’s detrimental to understanding people who are suicidal.
May this woman rest in peace.
This is so sad.
I don’t want to be the fly in the ointment, but I’m not sure there is enough information to have an opinion here — aside from the tragedy and sadness of it all.
There are a lot of allegations without evidence — beginning with the original post about dying from renal failure from a car accident that, by available accounts, resulted in no injuries. Her children are of an age to give an accurate accounting of the adults in the home (one being a legal adult) so it is hard to see how a restraining order would have been granted AGAINST her.
I’m not ready to label the husband based on the information at hand.
I’m not following. I’m a family lawyer here in Texas — maybe Australia is different — but here in Texas (and our laws are WHACK more often than not) you can’t just walk into the courthouse and get a TRO. To get a TRO as onerous as the one that Ms. Giuffre had, where the Respondent parent doesn’t even get supervised visits, you have to have some pretty compelling evidence that the children are in danger with the other parent. Also, temporary restraining orders in Texas expire after 14 days. So, you get an emergency TRO (which are usually rendered on the basis of a lower evidentiary standard given that they are temporary and usually just band-aid orders to maintain the status quo until a full-blown hearing) and then proceed to a full-blown temporary orders hearing within 14 days before the TRO’s expiry. At the temporary orders hearing, you present the concrete evidence in the hopes that the provisions in the TRO are turned into a temporary order, which lasts until further order of the Court.
This story will shock no one in the domestic-violence community. The same thing happens all the time in the American family court system, which should be burned to the ground and rebuilt from scratch for this reason alone. Abusive yet deceptively charming fathers seek and are granted custody to an alarming degree, especially when wives like Virginia, beaten within an inch of their lives, tear up or get emotional. The minute a woman alleges domestic violence or child sexual abuse in a court of law, she is 40 % more likely to lose custody of her children. Some think the percentage is actually higher. Many women do commit suicide. Take a gander down Google lane. What passes for “a father’s right” is an egregious excuse for courts to endanger/sex traffic vulnerable children and destroy their mother.