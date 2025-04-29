Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on IG, because of Blake Lively’s legal issues?

For a while now, we’ve largely opted out of discussing the daily/weekly legal issues involved with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s multiple lawsuits and cases. Most of Lively and Baldoni’s issues are going to be dealt with in court, but that hasn’t stopped both of them from trying to play this out in the court of public opinion. It got exhausting in a hurry, the flurry of briefings and “exclusives” to various friendly outlets.

Now, all that being said, we will continue to follow and discuss one particular thread, which is one of the juiciest gossip stories we’ve had in a while. That thread: that Blake Lively has apparently been leveraging her friendship with Taylor Swift for some time, and it took this Baldoni situation for Taylor to realize just how thoroughly Blake has been using her. Taylor distanced herself from Blake as soon as the lawsuits blew up and Blake’s texts came out, where Blake referred to Taylor as one of her “dragons.” Taylor and Blake haven’t been seen or photographed together since, although to be fair, Taylor has been in the wind for months after her tour ended. There were some curious gossip stories back in February that Taylor basically hit pause on her friendship with Blake, and that Taylor absolutely does not appreciate being dragged into Blake’s mess. Last week, there were more stories about how Taylor will likely be subpoenaed and deposed, and then Blake’s damage control followed that. Well, a new wrinkle: Travis Kelce has unfollowed Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor Swift’s drama with Blake Lively seems to be heating up — and Travis Kelce’s riding hard for his girl, hitting unfollow on the actress’ hubby Ryan Reynolds’ IG. When you search for Travis, his name’s nowhere to be found on Ryan’s IG. Not sure when Travis smashed that unfollow button, but it’s pretty fresh — and for what it’s worth, Ryan’s still following him. FYI, Blake’s still got Taylor on her list, but not Travis. As for Taylor, she’s following literally no one at all.

[From TMZ]

Page Six followed up on TMZ’s reporting, saying that they’ve exclusively learned that Kelce “unfollowed Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram because of the ‘It Ends With Us’ actress’s messy legal nightmare.” Page Six’s sources also said that Taylor feels like a “pawn” in Blake’s situation. So, yeah, I think it’s a big deal. I have believed for some time that Taylor is purposefully withholding her “endorsement” of Blake and Blake’s lawsuits, just as I’ve believed that Blake’s team has been furiously doing damage control on Taylor’s reluctance to be seen with Blake or seen on Blake’s side. And now this – Travis is getting involved and sending a message that he’s also not f–king with Ryan or Blake. It’s interesting.