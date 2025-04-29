Jalen Hurts skipped the White House reception for the Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is pretty much a god in Philadelphia now. He’s the good-looking quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Hurts was an important part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory back in February. He’s massively popular for what he does and who he is beyond football though – he’s got an all-female team (agent, manager, communications and marketing, all ladies!) and he just comes across like a really nice guy who actually cares about Philly and the American people. He’s also not down to clown with white supremacist morons. Last week, Hurts attended the Time 100 gala, and he was asked if he would join the Eagles at their White House Super Bowl reception. This was his response:

Will Jalen Hurts visit the White House next week? pic.twitter.com/a82rZwnK0a — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2025

LMAO. The only thing he verbalized was “um.” But his face spoke a thousand polemics against the MAGA cult. Well, Hurts gathered with his all-lady team and they came up with an official excuse for why he would not step foot in the Trump White House:

When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was recently asked about attending his team’s Monday visit to the White House, he didn’t have an answer. He now does. Via Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News, Hurts will not be making the trip. Others will also be absent. The White House attributes the development to “scheduling conflicts.” Owner Jeffrey Lurie has said that the trip is “totally optional.” Which is obvious; there’s nothing in the Collective Bargaining Agreement allowing teams to compel players to attend the Super Bowl. It remains to be seen how many players will make it, and whether any comments are made about those who chose not to attend.

Good for him and I love that they’re just keeping it vague. Honestly, Trump doesn’t even deserve a solid excuse. “I don’t want to” and “no” are perfectly reasonable explanations. Apparently, several other players skipped Monday’s trip to the White House, including: AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Nakob Dean, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalyx Hunt, CJ Gardner Johnson and Josh Sweat. This actually reminded me that Tom Brady avoided visiting the Trump White House during Trump’s first term, then Brady made a point of visiting the White House during the Biden years. Brady even mocked Trump and the MAGA cult during his WH visit in 2021.