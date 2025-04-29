Duchess Meghan: I was rejected constantly for having freckles & being mixed race

The British/royalist media has been a seven-year campaign to minimize the Duchess of Sussex. I mean, their campaign is multifold and evil across the board, but one of the craziest parts is the near-constant refrain that Meghan was a total nobody before she met Prince Harry. Keep in mind, she was in her 30s, a self-made millionaire and a full-time cast member on a popular cable drama. She also took modeling gigs and additional roles in TV movies, and she was running The Tig, her popular lifestyle blog. While Meghan wasn’t a Julia Roberts-level movie star, she was a well-paid working actress on a popular show, which is a dream gig for 99% of actors. Meghan reflected on her early days and the years of rejection she got from the industry in this week’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast. She spoke with Jamie Kern Lima about just how many people say “no” to women. Some assorted quotes:
Meghan on auditioning for commercials: “And I remember [I could not be submitted] for beauty or skincare ads because I had freckles…They’re like, ‘No, no, no, no. It’s just never gonna work because freckles aren’t a sign of beauty.’”
Being mixed-race in the industry: Having heard how Kern Lima, 47, was repeatedly turned away by potential investors in the early days of her beauty business, Meghan spoke candidly about being about to relate as she also received rejections at the start of her acting career. “Oh, Jamie. As you’re talking about all these nos for me, it’s what I was doing before I was acting. Oh my gosh. Oh, please. I heard no all the time, especially because I wasn’t cookie-cutter for a specific type. At the start of my auditioning career, you were either the Black girl or the White girl or the Latina girl or the like, everything was typecast. So being mixed, I could get into a lot of rooms. That meant as a numbers game, heard no even more.”
Advice from Oprah: “At the beginning, I just liked making jam. All I liked to do was just make jam and preserves. And it went from, ‘Okay, I’m gonna share this jam with lots of friends and family,’ to ‘People really like it and it brings me joy. So maybe I can share it more broadly.’ But even then, I was in so much fear of failure or opinion, that I wasn’t thinking big enough at first…I thought, ‘I’ll just do small batch jam from home.’ And I had to step back and look at what I was doing and saying, ‘Am I playing small because I want to play small? Or am I setting in motion playing small because I’m scared?’ Oprah, who I know as a mentor and friend to you, same for me, she was the one that said, ‘There are tons of things you could put your name on. But for you and how you like to show up for people, once you figure out how to encapsulate your essence, then you’ll know.'”
This is why I brought up Meghan’s pre-Harry career – she worked her ass off, she auditioned like crazy, she faced years and years of rejection and she finally achieved more success than the overwhelming majority of actors: a TV show with a steady paycheck, health insurance, and a role which she actually enjoyed playing. I hope she keeps talking about her early days, because I hate how those horrible people look down on her biography, her work ethic and her achievements.
The last thing the rota rats and derangers want to fix their mouths to say is that this mixed race women was a self-made millionaire before she met Harry. Black women aren’t supposed to be successful in their eyes. So the last thing they want to do is acknowledge Meghan’s pre-Harry accomplishments and earned wealth.
Keep talking Meg it’s your narrative and truth to share. A lot of people are here for it and wish you much success.
There is no doubt that the palace told her not talk about her acting days when she was a working royal so it’s nice to her talk about her acting days now. It is very interesting to hear talk about her initial plans for just having a small business.
Agree. She’s like I just liked making jam. Which I believe. And hearing her say that she was in fear of failure or opinion and in Jamie’s pod she talked about feeling worthy but sometimes self-conscious. Meghan gets sooo much scrutiny. Sometimes when people are critiquing her, I think they forget how much she gets even in comparison to other public figures. It’s wild. But I’m happy she’s still putting herself out there anyways.
She has a nice complexion. I dont understand what being half black half white has to do with skincare. Isn’t every commercial about “adding new shades”. Also why the freckles? Is it because it’s seen as a sign of sun damage ? But that only makes “sense” for skincare. What about makeup? Is it because it’s hard to cover/not cover the freckles?
I rant because since i was a teeneager i never understood why they put these teenagers to early 20s girl on these ads. Like girl its not the product shes just young
Okay, yeah, at this point, at 44, when I see someone in their 20s touting a skin care line, I’m just like ehhh, your skin looks great bc you’re in your 20s. I look back at photos of me at 24 and I’m genuinely like omg, my skin was glowing and I had on zero make-up. I did use retinol in my 20s and 30s but now it makes my skin react weird. Didn’t even start wearing make-up till late 30s. So yeah, sorry that was my rant.
She said, they didn’t know where to put her. She couldn’t get black woman roles or white woman roles since she didn’t have the look they were looking for. A lot of biracial actresses made similar comments before about their experience in the industry. She also said, the freckles weren’t a sign of beauty, so she was rejected for makeup gigs. The industry was very different when Meghan was a young working actresses though. So, those things sound weird now. I am also getting surprised when I find out an actress has freckles, because they always cover it up while working. It must be the request of production.
This is my favorite interview so far. The others were good, but tilted a little too far toward the personal and I didn’t learn much about their setting up businesses. This one had a great mixture of personal and the journey of establishing the business. Lima has a really good story.
Aww, yes. I loved these stories and the early Meghan pictures, what a cutie. The way they act like she wasn’t an a-list actress always gets me. Bc like kaiser says, she was on a long-term show in which she could have health-care and rent a house in the same location of Toronto. That can be an actor’s dream. Any person’s dream. What assholes they are for minimizing that.
Re: Meghan being told no many times and also not being considered for modeling/acting roles because she didn’t fit the perfect woman industry criteria.
I think it’s why Meghan pushes to showcase women of various facets, and why the Forces for Change vogue issue was something she wanted to do and well received by consumers.
I enjoyed this episode of the podcast also. She’s doing well with the series. Each gust brings a new angle to the founder and entrepreneurship conversation.